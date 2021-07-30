Celebrate International Friendship Day like how these celebs do

Aside from our family members, friends are arguably one of the most important figures in our lives. After all, they often play essential roles in every life stage, seeing us through good and bad times from our growing up to golden years.

That’s why we deserve a special day to mark friendships. And that is of course, International Friendship Day which falls on July 30. Thinking of how to celebrate it with your besties?

While we still can’t throw massive parties or go out to dine in groups during this Phase 2 Heightened Alert period, we can still get creative with how to celebrate International Friendship Day.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of celebrity-approved activities that you can consider doing with your BFF, from stay-home facials to outdoor adventures. Go ahead and spend some quality time together!

Go cycling

Earlier this month, Jade Seah went on a cycling escapade with one of her close friends who also happens to be her dad. The father and daughter duo had some quality workout time, cycling their way through the park connectors, East Coast Park, and Changi Jurassic Mile. With those happy faces, it must have been an enjoyable and memorable trip!

Go roller skating

Besides cycling, you can consider roller skating with your bestie. Cynthia Koh and Patricia Mok are fans of roller skating. To make their workout more fun, they took photos with some iconic sites in the backdrop, such as Marina Bay Sands.

Go trekking

PHOTO: Instagram/Phyllis Quek

With gyms and fitness studios temporarily closing or restricting capacity, it’s time to consider workout alternatives such as trekking.

Not only will you be able to clock steps, you and your friend can also enjoy the beautiful scenery. It’s also a fairly easy and enjoyable way of getting active, especially with the company of a friend. Remember: Slather on your sunscreen and bring your face masks before heading out!

Try silly filters on TikTok

What better way to look young than to feel young? Local TV queen Zoe had lots of fun with fellow actor James Seah while trying out the ‘Rate Your Looks’ filter. Even funnier: Zoe burst into laughter, thinking she’d scored just three out of ten for her IQ test.

Throw an intimate, stay-home party

There’s nothing quite like good local food and drinks that bring besties together. And since we can’t dine out during this Phase 2 Heightened Alert period, what better way to celebrate International Friendship Day than to gather one or two close friends, and organise an intimate house party?

While you’re at it, set a theme so everybody gets to dress up for the occasion.

Have a stay-home express facial

Facial salons may be temporarily closed, but that doesn’t mean your complexion has to suffer. Invite your BFF over for a pampering mini facial at home. One of the best and simplest ways to get your glow on is to reach for a sheet mask. Oh, and don’t forget to pose for some maskfies!

Give your tresses some TLC

It’s not just our face that needs TLC. Take the cue from Michelle and hairstylist Addy who experimented with some haircare products together.

Our advice: Pack some of your favourite tried-and-tested products and bring them over to your friend’s place for a pampering hair treat or makeover. Consider this the new ‘My Best Friend Does My Makeup’ challenge.

This article was first published in Her World Online.