Table for two, please: Celebrate the lifting of Singapore's dine-in ban with these F&B promotions

After over a month of surviving off takeaways and deliveries, we're finally allowed to dine at eateries, as long as we're in pairs.

To celebrate, why not head out for a meal with one of your loved ones and enjoy some of these promotions while you’re at it?

Buffet Town

From now till July 31, Buffet Town will be having a promotion for those dining in pairs. Prices start from $55 nett for two pax.

The halal-certified restaurant specialises in international buffets so you can expect a myriad of options that will leave you spoilt for choice.

Seats are limited and diners are encouraged to book themselves a slot to avoid disappointment. This can be done via Buffet Town's website or you drop them a call at 6837 3793.

Address: 252 North Bridge Road, B1-44E, Raffles City Shopping Centre, Singapore179103

Kiseki

Another buffet spot to consider is Kiseki, a popular Japanese restaurant in the heart of Somerset.

Similar to Buffet Town, the promotion will run from now till July 31 and deals start from $50 for two pax.

You can also book yourself a seat in advance on their website or drop the restaurant a call at 6736 1216.

Address: 181 Orchard Road, #08-01/02/03, Singapore 238896

Menya Kanae Ramen

For an izakaya-style meal, check out Menya Kanae Ramen's Novena outlet.

From now till June 24, diners can enjoy their second main for 50 per cent off.

They also have fresh draft Sapporo beer for just $5 so you can end your meal on a high.

Address: 275 Thomson Road, #01-08 Novena Regency, 307645

Mom's Touch

From now till July 30, Korean fried chicken joint Mom's Touch is having a one-for-one promotion for their Mom's Thigh Burger.

Do note that the promotion is only available between Monday and Friday from 3pm to 5pm till July 30. You can enjoy the deal at all of their outlets and each customer is limited to one redemption.

Address: 10 Paya Lebar Quarter, #01-37, Paya Lebar Quarter, Singapore 409057

176 Orchard Road B1-07 The Centrepoint Singapore 238843

20 Eastwood Road, #01-03 Eastwood Centre, Singapore 486442

Mrs Pho

Missing Vietnamese food? Get your pho fix at Mrs Pho which will be offering one-for-one mains from now till June 25.

The promotion will only be available at their 313@Somerset and VivoCity outlets.

Address: 313 Orchard Road, #01-16, Singapore 238895



1 HarbourFront Walk, Vivocity, #B2-29, Singapore 098585

Tsuta

Indulge in some Michelin-starred ramen and check out Tsuta's one-for-one mains promotion that will run from now till June 25.

The deal is available at their 313@somerset, VivoCity and Jewel Changi Airport outlets.

Address: B2-29A Vivocity, 1 HarbourFront Walk, Singapore 098585

313 Orchard Road, #01-17, Singapore 238895

78 Airport Blvd, #02-242, Singapore 819666

Kanada-ya

Can't get enough ramen? At Kanada-ya, diners can enjoy a free side dish when they purchase two bowls of regular ramen.

This promotion is available at their PLQ Mall, Change Alley Mall, Marina Square and Paragon outlets and is valid until July 18.

Address: 10 Paya Lebar Road, Paya Lebar Quarter, #03-30 PLQ Mall, 409057

30 Raffles Place, #01-19/20, Singapore 048622

6 Raffles Boulevard #02-203/204, Marina Square Marina Square, Singapore 039594

290 Orchard Road, #04-09 Paragon, Singapore 238859

Re.juve

In celebration of the opening of their second outlet at Jem, Re.juve will be having a one-for-one promotion for their drinks.

Take note that this deal is only for the first 500 customers so if you're keen, you better hurry on over to the West.

Address: 50 Jurong Gateway Road, B1-K18, Singapore 608549

