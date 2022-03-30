Celebrating Easter 2022: 6 feasts to enjoy over the long weekend

An upcoming long holiday weekend calls for a dazzling celebration. This year, Singapore’s gastronomic scene is bringing the heat so you can impress family and friends with egg-quisite brunches. From indulgent tipples to succulent roast meats and aesthetic desserts , here are the best Easter brunches in Singapore.

Little Farms

Spending the Easter holidays at home with your loved ones this year? Deck out your dining table with whimsical treats from Little Farms’ exclusive delivery menu curated for the occasion.

Designed to be a one-stop shop for all the essentials, they’re coming in hot with mouth-watering centre pieces like the ‘Roaring Forties’ Boneless Lamb Shoulder ($120) and ‘Grass-Fed Ribeye Roast ($180). Pair the hearty meats with indulgent sides such as Duck Fat Roasted Potatoes ($20) and Heirloom Cauliflower & Broccoli Cheese Gratin ($20). End on a sweet note with themed chocolate eggs and figurines and the insta-worthy Hot Cross Log Cake ($23) topped with spiced milk chocolate ganache.

Little Farms has five stores in River Valley, Holland Village, Novena, Tanjong Pagar and Katong, and two F&B outlets in Katong Point Shopping Centre and Valley Point Shopping Centre. Pre-order is now available till April 12, 2022, for delivery between April 15 to 17, 2022. Enjoy an Early Bird Special (ending on April 1) of complimentary Hot Cross Log Cake when you spend above $80. To order, click here.

Burger & Lobster

PHOTO: Burger & Lobster

Hop on over to Burger & Lobster to take your celebrations to the next level. Treat yourself to succulent Eggy Lobster Roll ($28++), rolled in a fluffy toasted brioche and garnished with fried quail egg and micro-greens. Vegetarians don’t miss out on the fun with Beetroot Rissoles & Butternut Squash steak ($18++) served with yoghurt aioli and salad.

For dessert sink your teeth into the stunning Egg in Golden Nest ($13++) encompassing creamy white chocolate mousse and lemon curd, served within a caramelised vermicelli nest. Pair your meal with the classic Chivas 13 Highball ($15++) or the floral Lillet Spritz ($13++).

Burger & Lobster has outlets in Raffles Hotel and Jewel Changi Airport. The Easter Brunch is available for dine-in from April 15 - 17, 2022.

Lavo Italian Restaurant & Rooftop Bar

Cue the bubbles! Lavo is welcoming diners with an exciting special edition of its iconic Sunday Champagne Brunch ($158++ per adult). Look forward to a curated Italian-accented menu featuring a hearty spread of lavish dishes and free flow of champagne, specialty cocktails and other beverages.

Dig into Tonnato Devilled Eggs, slurp on Traditional Linguine Cacio E Pepe or go in with the hearty and flavourful New Zealand Rack Of Lamb with Rosemary Salsa Verde. Make it into a boozy affair with the tangy crowd-favourite Lavo Bloody Mary, and an assortment of Easter-themed desserts.

Lavo is located at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Ave, Tower 1, Level 57, Singapore 018956. Lavo’s Sunday Champagne Brunch: Easter Edition will be available on April 17, 12pm-3pm. For enquiries or reservations, please email lavo.reservations@marinabaysands.com or call +65 66888591.

Binary

At just $48++ per pax, get cracking at Binary’s spectacular four-course easter brunch. Grazing your plates are delectables such as Signature Kubaneh Bread , Gruyere Omelette Soufflé, Korean Gochujang Iberico Pluma among other scrumptious egg dishes, Sunday roasts and sides.

For dessert, savour the taste of classic sweet treats including the zesty Jelly with Yuzu Sorbet or opt for the Easter Dessert Surprise if you can’t make up your mind. Round off the meal with the two-hour free flow drink packages featuring house pours ($48++ per pax) and premium tipples ($88++ per pax).

Binary is located at Palais Renaissance, 390 Orchard Rd, #01-01A, Singapore 238871. The Easter brunch is only available on April 17, 2022. For reservations and enquiries, please email info@binary0101.sg or call +65 93630101.

Mezza9

Pulling out all the stops at its show kitchens, Mezza9’s Easter brunch is not to be missed. Start off at the seafood counter with the exquisite Auatralian Yarra Valley Salmon and Trout Caviar served with crumpets, sour cream, egg and chives.

Next hit the grill section for tender and delicious highlights like the slow-roasted Australian Grass-fed Prime-rib, Roasted Stuffed Lamb Leg , Baked Whole Salmon and Grilled Spatchcock Chicken with a mustard rub. Complete the meal with mezza9’s Signature Dessert Extravaganza with Easter-inspired twist on their hot cross buns. Wash down the dishes with bottomless non-alcoholic beverages, Champagne, or GH Mumm Rosé Champagne.

Mezza9 is located at Grand Hyatt Hotel, 10 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228211. The easter feast will be available on April 17, 2022. Prices for adults start at $128++ (Non-alcohol), $208++ (free-flow of Champagne), and $228++ (free-flow of GH Mumm Rosé Champagne) per pax. Prices for children are at $64 per pax (aged four to 12). For reservations, click here.

Rempapa

This Easter, Rempapa’s Singaporean chef Damian D’Silva is inviting food-lovers and their plates with a limited edition dish shaped around his personal memories. A nod to his family tradition, the chef is introducing his fiery White Debal ($42), a spicy Eurasian stew made through an amalgamation of leftovers from the Christmas feasts.

Also called the ‘Devil’s Curry’, the special dish steals the limelight featuring ingredients like chicken and roast pork in a rich spicy rempah, served alongside a house-made mixed vegetable achar pickled for five to seven days.

Rempapa is located at Park Place Residences at PLQ, 2 Paya Lebar Rd, #01-01/02/03, Singapore 409053. White Debal will only be available from April 8 - 17, 2022. For reservations, click here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.