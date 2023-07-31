Celebrating Nurses' Day: The history of nursing in Singapore

International Nurses' Day, which falls on May 12 every year, is celebrated in most countries in the world. This day commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. However, did you know that Singapore is the only nation which celebrates our nurses on Aug 1 instead of 12 May 12?

If you have ever wondered why that is the case, take the quiz below to discover the reasons behind this exception and learn more about the history of nursing in Singapore!

Question 1: Nurses were part of Stamford Raffles' entourage when he arrived in Singapore in 1819.

True False

Answer: B

While Raffles did have a group of all-male medical doctors and staff, including the equivalent of pharmacists as well as "dressers" who specialised in tending to wounds and bandaging injuries, there were no nurses in his entourage.

In fact, there were no nurses in Singapore until the end of the 1800s. Between the time of Raffles' arrival and the end of the 19th century, military doctors posted from Britain or India tended to the medical needs of the colonial administrators and those in the army.

The local community had their own traditional practitioners who looked after healthcare needs. Bidan, who were traditional Malay midwives who supported women with birth as well as pre and post-partum care, are an example.

Question 2: Who were the first nurses in Singapore?

A group of trained British nurses who were recruited to Singapore A group of French nuns

Answer: B

While the answer may be surprising, the very first nurses in Singapore were a group of French nuns who were trained to take on nursing duties!

As the women in the local community began to request more care, the demand for female carers also grew. However, the British authorities found it difficult to recruit trained nurses from English and Madras, now known as Chennai, to work in Singapore.

It is important to note that during this time, nursing work was reserved largely for women. In particular, educated European women were thought of as the best candidates. It was decided that the nuns from the Church of the Holy Infant Jesus, who were willing to be trained and take up these nursing duties, fit the criteria.

As such, the nuns-the first nurses in Singapore who were trained in Western medicine-began their work at the General Hospital on Aug 1, 1885, marking the very beginnings of the profession in our nation. This is why we celebrate our version of Nurses' Day in August instead of May 12!

Question 3: Nurses' Day used to be celebrated as Nurses' Week.

True False

Answer: True

In the 1950s and 1960s, the public's perception of the nursing profession changed. With the new School of Nursing opening in 1956, as well as the setting up of a Nursing Education Committee and the Singapore Trained Nurses' Association (now known as Singapore Nurses' Association), nursing had become a recognised and appreciated profession.

Nurses' Week was celebrated for the first time in May 1965 and continued until 1984. These celebrations often included graduation ceremonies for nursing students and midwives, who were now certified medical professionals and trusted as care providers in the community. Blood donation drives, charity events, and even celebratory concerts, were also included as part of the week-long celebrations.

However, in 1985, Nurses' Week was changed to a day-long observance and renamed Nurses' Day.

The future of nursing and healthcare

Unlike in the 19th century, nurses are now an integral part of our local healthcare system-one that our community cannot do without.

However, in recent years, many nations all across the globe are seeing increasing attrition among nursing staff, including our own.

New initiatives and schemes have been implemented to encourage local nurses to stay on in the healthcare field, such as sign-on bonuses for new nursing graduates entering the public healthcare system and choosing to work in public community care facilities.

Celebrating your achievements and contributions

Being a nurse can often mean taking the road less travelled. The pressure of working in understaffed conditions, confronting life-and-death situations, and potentially coping with loss on a daily basis, cannot be overstated.

Today, we want to celebrate your contributions, your selfless work, and above all, you. Thank you for your dedication to keeping our community safe and healthy.

ALSO READ: They've stepped forward to serve the nation and keep NDP 2023 safe

This article was first published in Homage.