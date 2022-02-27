Celebrity couple outfit ideas to inspire your next date

Those who’re in a relationship, you might find this scene familiar: You’ve held your partner’s hand, went on countless dates, and even hung out with your other half’s family and friends. And now, you’re thinking of trying something new and perhaps taking things to the next level.

We’re talking about venturing into couple wear, a surefire way of telling others that you two are an item. As strange (or even cringey) as it sounds, there’s bound to be a point where you find yourself attracted to the idea of wearing matching clothes as your SO.

To ace your couple wear game, so that you both look cool instead of cheesy, check out these celebrity couple outfits for inspo.

Wear different shades of the same colour

Taufik Batisah and his wife Sheena Akbal looked romantic in pink. The duo picked different shades of pink, and complemented each other perfectly.

Experiment with textures

Don’t be afraid of trying out different textures. Take Joshua Tan and his fiancée Zoen Tay for example. The couple was spotted in nude sleeveless knitwear, looking stylish for a fashion shoot. The textures helped to make their fuss-free outfits pop.

Focus on accessories

Fann Wong and hubby Christopher Lee didn’t just colour coordinate their outfits, they also made sure to complete their looks with dark coloured hats.

Wear the same design but in different colours

You know how some of us love a tee so much that we buy the same design in all colours? Now translate that into couple wear by getting the same T-shirt design but in different colours, like how Andrea De Cruz and Pierre Png did above.

Go for same colours but different designs

Lovebirds Nick Teo and Hong Ling looked adorbs in the auspicious tiger-themed tees, posing alongside their furry friends.

Stick to timeless pieces

The trick to avoid looking cheesy in couple wear is to pick timeless pieces. Consider Tabitha Nauser and partner Louie’s black hoodie, a sartorial staple for cool couples.

Play it safe with black

Celeb couple Jesseca Liu and Jeremy Chan looked stunning in the above red carpet-worthy ensembles, picking the classic and failsafe black colour as the key element for their looks.

Mix different shades of the same colour with textures

Or take the style cue from Benjamin Kheng and his wife Naomi Yeo. The smooth, shiny blazer and crinkled dress with side cutouts and backless design are great statement-making pieces.

This article was first published in Her World Online.