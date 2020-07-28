Century-old Hong Kong bakery to open its first overseas shop in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Popular Hong Kong bakery Hang Heung - which has eight outlets in the former British colony - is opening its first overseas shop in Ion Orchard.

The store is expected to open by end August or early September this year, subject to renovation challenges due to the pandemic.

Besides the store, the Hong Kong brand will have a Mooncake Festival pop-up kiosk at Raffles City from Aug 24 and is offering a 15 per cent early bird mooncake discount.

Mr Alvin Ng, director of Hang Heung Singapore, says the decision to open an outlet here was due to "positive responses from Singaporeans" during the few "short-term pop-ups" that Hang Heung has organised in the past.

He adds: "We decided to set up a permanent presence in Singapore to delight Singaporeans with our delectable Chinese pastries all year round."

Asked about the decision to open an outlet in a time of economic uncertainty, Mr Ng says that while Covid-19 has been "exceedingly difficult for many retail and F&B businesses", he says the "spirit of solidarity" shown by Singaporeans makes the confectionery "hopeful that things will get back to a new normal soon".

"While the initial response may not be as strong as it could potentially have been if there was no pandemic, we are definitely in this business for the very long term and strive to build and establish the Hang Heung brand in Singapore successfully."

Established a century ago in 1920, Hang Heung is known for its traditional Chinese pastries. Today, its kitchens in Yuen Long, Hong Kong, produce more than 100 types of confectionery, including its popular wife cakes.

Hang Heung is known for its traditional Chinese pastries. PHOTO: Hang Heung Singapore

A traditional Cantonese pastry, it comes with a winter melon paste filling encased within a flaky, paper-thin crust made of two different doughs. Also popular are its crispy egg rolls and its silky smooth mooncakes.

Singapore consumers hesitant to visit the malls can still get their fix by ordering from Hang Heung's website.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.