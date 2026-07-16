Dog whisperer Cesar Millan to host 'private workshops' with pet owners as part of Singapore Pet Festival 2026

Ever wanted to meet Cesar Millan in the flesh? Here's your chance.

The renowned dog trainer, star of television series Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, is coming to the Singapore Pet Festival 2026, according to a press release by organisers Clubpets.

This will take place at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre halls A, B, C and D from July 31 to Aug 2.

There will be limited-capacity private workshops conducted by Cesar, where pet owners can gain practical insights into dog behaviour as well as learn training techniques from the dog whisperer himself.

Tickets for the workshops cost $98 until July 30 for early-bird purchasers and will be $108 after. This is inclusive of access for one owner and a dog. A separate admission ticket (from $6) to enter the Singapore Pet Festival is also required.

The private sessions with Cesar will be held twice daily during event days at 1pm and 3pm.

Additionally, there are specially curated experience packages, such as the Meet & Greet Package ($68), which includes a photo opportunity and live autograph session with Cesar.

Collectors can also purchase the Exclusive Cesar Millan Collector's Pack for $50 during the early bird promotion, which includes a pair of autographed coasters. This is available until July 30.

This isn't the first time Cesar is coming to Singapore.

His first visit to Singapore was in 2012 at VivoCity, where he did a live show and meet-and-greet session.

Our little red dot was also a stop on his Love Your Dogs tour in 2015, where he taught pet owners how to rehabilitate dogs.

In 2019, he shot reality television show Cesar's Recruit: Asia in Singapore for two months. More recently in June 2024, he did a meet-and-greet session organised by pet nutrition company Bom Bom onboard luxury tall ship Royal Albatross.

What to expect at Singapore Pet Festival 2026

Apart from getting to meet Cesar, there are other activities at the Singapore Pet Festival 2026 to check out.

Spanning four exhibition halls, this year's festival is its "biggest edition" yet, and will feature over 300 exhibitors representing more than 800 local and international brands.

Some prominent exhibitors and industry bodies include the International Society of Canine Cosmetologists Grooming Certification and Competition, the Tica Cat Show and the National Dog Obedience Competition.

There will also be a dedicated hall for cats and small animals featuring a curated selection of brands, activities and live animal displays, including birds, guinea pigs and chinchillas.

Other highlights include interactive pet-friendly activities and experiences, exclusive themed pet photo shoot experiences, educational talks, workshops, live demonstrations, meet-and-greet opportunities with veterinarians, trainers, groomers and industry professionals, as well as adoption drives.

Humans are not forgotten. A food street with 18 booths will be offering a selection of snacks, beverages and desserts to keep hunger pangs at bay.

Guests can also look forward to freebies such as limited-edition Singapore Pet Festival tote bags, complimentary themed photobooth print-outs for qualifying spenders, and exclusive giveaways and brand activations.

Address: Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Level 1, Halls A, B, C, D

When: July 31, 12pm to 8pm; Aug 1 to Aug 2, 10am to 8pm

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melissateo@asiaone.com