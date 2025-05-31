Uncovering the secrets behind Chagee’s best-selling jasmine green milk tea

As Shakespeare once said, "A rose by any other name would smell as sweet." That's the case for Chagee, who is renaming their famed jasmine green milk tea to Bo•Ya Jasmine Green Milk Tea.

And while the name is new, the tea isn't, so there's no need to worry about the fan-favourite undergoing a recipe change. The tea still uses a blend of Yunnan high mountain green tea and Fujian Da Bai Hao green tea, which are known for their deep and clear taste.

If you've ever wondered why there's barely any astringence why you sip on Chagee tea, it's because only young leaves from new shoots of a tea plant are used, so you only get sweetness and zero bitterness in each sip.

As for that unmistakable jasmine fragrance - none of that is artificial. Instead, Chagee scents their tea leaves naturally, by layering jasmine flowers onto tea leaves. To really ensure the leaves are perfumed fully, Chagee even controls when the flowers are plucked - in season and only when the sun is out. The blossoms are then placed on tea leaves in the middle of the night, when they're in full bloom, to maximise absorption of the jasmine oils.

Old flowers are thrown out daily and the process is repeated several more times. What's left are tea leaves that don't just smell heavily of jasmine but also taste of that floral fragrance.

Chagee renames top-selling tea to Bo•Ya Jasmine Green Milk Tea

It's surprising then that Chagee would want to rename their top seller. But there's good reason why the crowd favourite is now going by Bo•Ya Jasmine Green Milk Tea.

It's named after Bo Ya, a zither player from ancient China. Legend has it that his music was often misunderstood, until he developed a friendship with a woodcutter named Zhong Ziqi. Zhong Ziqi was the only one who could interpret Bo Ya's music as the latter had intended, which helped to forge a strong bond between the two men.

That connection is what inspired Chagee on the name change. Bo•Ya Jasmine Green Milk Tea isn't just a mid-afternoon tea break - it represents shared connections between friends, family and loved ones.

Order Chagee's Bo•Ya Jasmine Green Milk Tea now

At this point, we're willing to bet you're ready to order a cup. Here's our tip to beat the snaking queues at every Chagee outlet: Download and order through the Chagee app. Choose your preferred pick-up location, place your customised order then just saunter in to get your drink once it's ready.

Chagee tea breaks are best shared with friends, so share the love by getting them to download the Chagee app too. If they use your referral code, you'll be in the running to win prizes. Aim for the top 10, as third to tenth place winners get a month's worth of free Chagee, second place wins a Dior Cardholder and first place will bring home a Van Cleef & Arpels Necklace worth $2,400.

You'll want to get started ASAP as the referral programme is only running from now till June 9, 2025.

This article is brought to you by Chagee.

