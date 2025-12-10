Meow-y Christmas: Chagee and Hello Kitty to launch new drink, merchandise in festive collab

Chagee and Hello Kitty fans are in for a purr-fect treat this festive season!

The milk tea chain will be launching a collaboration with Sanrio's Tanned Hello Kitty, also known as Tanning Kitty, on Dec 12. This will include a new menu item and exclusive merchandise.

The new Cocoa Oolong Milk Tea is made with premium oolong from the Unesco-listed Wuyi Mountains — known for its roasted, floral and honeyed aroma — as well as cocoa from Cote d'Ivoire's Gold Belt.

The seasonal drink will be available for a limited time. It comes in regular ($5.20) and large ($6.20) sizes and will be served in limited-edition festive cup packaging as well as an exclusive thermal bag carrier.

Customers can also get their hands on limited-edition Chagee and Tanning Kitty merchandise such as the Snuggle Snap hairclip and the Cuddle Sling bag.

The collection also includes a plushie and mini charm of the iconic Sanrio character.

The new drink and merchandise can be purchased in special bundles, perfect for gifting and collecting.

From Dec 12, customers will get a complimentary Snuggle Snap with the purchase of two large Cocoa Oolong Milk Teas.

They can also purchase a large Cocoa Oolong Milk Tea and the Cuddle Sling for $21.20.

From Dec 19, a bundle comprising two large Cocoa Oolong Milk Teas and the Plushie Charm will go on sale for $21.40. There will also be a voucher bundle on the Chagee app, which can be redeemed for a Mini Charm.

Chagee loves Hello Kitty pop-up

In addition to this collaboration, the milk tea chain will also be hosting a pop-up from Dec 13 to Dec 22 at the event area in front of Mandarin Gallery, along Orchard Road

The Chagee Loves Hello Kitty pop-up invites visitors to take a five-stop festive trail, which starts with them receiving a stamp card at a cosy cabin-themed entrance.

Guests can enjoy Chagee's new seasonal drink at the Cocoa Oolong Festivi-Tea Bar, craft their own Chagee Christmas Bauble at the DIY station, and snap a holiday photo at the Christmas scene.

They will earn a stamp for each completed activity. Visitors who finish all five stations will be able to redeem rewards featuring limited-edition Hello Kitty collaboration merchandise.

[[nid:718794]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com