Chainsaw Man cafe opens in Japan with bloody delicious themed menu

Japan is home to many anime cafés, and the latest to serve up a storm are Denji and his friends.

Hot on the heels of the first season ending of Mappa’s Chainsaw Man — a pop-up restaurant themed after the highly-popular series will be opening in Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya — featuring a concept that transforms the core characters from devil hunters to pattisiers.

PHOTO: ChainsawManCafe

That doesn’t mean the vivaciously violent nature of the show is taking a backseat, however.

Staying true to its roots, the special menu items sport a more visceral appearance than other themed eateries, with the Devil Mont Blanc (1,300 yen) (S$13.40) presenting a giant eyeball in all its oozing glory, and the Aftermath of Chainsaw Man’s Battle Chocolate Cake (1,500 yen) replicating the flayed remains of enemies with brownie bits, berry sauce, and cranberry chunks.

PHOTO: ChainsawManCafe

With the Pochita Purin Parfait (900 yen), horror takes on a different form. The mascot is as disarmingly adorable and innocent-looking as its anime counterpart, but the true extent of his powers and identity says otherwise.

PHOTO: ChainsawManCafe

Since Pochita has his own dish, it stands to reason that the rest of the cast has a dish or two to call their own as well.

Denji’s main is the Ultimate Rice Omelette (1,400 yen), which comes accompanied by jars of tomato, cream, and shrimp sauce, and can be finished off with the Chainsaw Man Cake (1,200 yen), decorated with blood splatters on the side.

PHOTO: ChainsawManCafe

Makima, meanwhile, makes her presence known through the Makima’s Afternoon Quiche Break Lunch plate (1,400 yen), and the Alluring Berry Café Latte (600 yen) topped off with bright red berry sauce.

PHOTO: ChainsawManCafe

In a similar vein, Power’s fiery, blistering personality is conveyed through the Croquette Hammer Short Pasta (1,400 yen) and Bloody Orange Soda (800 yen), which comes with two spicy peppers representing her horns.

PHOTO: ChainsawManCafe

Rounding the is the Aki Hayakawa’s Corn Beef Toasty Sandwich (1,400 yen), accompanied by an apple slice cut to look like a little rabbit, and an illustration of his signature move.

PHOTO: ChainsawManCafe

There are also options for hot beverages, such as a tea-and-jam combo (900 yen), and black coffee inspired by Aki’s morning routine (800 yen).

Of course, it wouldn’t be a complete Chainsaw Man café experience without some merchandise. Customers will be able to purchase limited-edition goods in the physical space, from keychains and acrylic character standees to even a charm stirrer.

The pop-up will first open on Feb 2 in Tokyo and Nagoya, and later on Feb 22 in Osaka. Nagoya’s is the first to close on March 12, while the Tokyo and Osaka outlet will keep their kitchens going until April 2. Reservations aren’t required, but they are very highly recommended — considering the snaking queues that themed cafés tend to attract — much less one as overwhelmingly popular as Chainsaw Man.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.

ALSO READ: Attack on Titan's Final Season Part 3 gets split into 2 parts in 2023