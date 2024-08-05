'Challenging to survive with no footfall': Retro office-themed cafe in Thomson to shutter a year into business

Bing Tang Tang Shui celebrated its grand opening last September.

Before getting the chance to hit its one-year mark though, the retro office-themed cafe is set to shut down for good.

Last Saturday (Aug 3), Bing Tang Tang Shui took to its socials to confirm the closure. Its final day of operations will be on Aug 31.

"The joy, laughter, and countless sweet memories we've shared will forever remain in our hearts," the caption read.

Bing Tang Tang Shui invited loyal fans to enjoy its desserts one final time this August.

The cafe mentioned how "profoundly grateful" it was for the support received over the last year.

It added: "From the depths of our hearts, thank you for being a part of our story."

Owner Samuel Lee took to his personal Instagram account the following day to share the reason behind his business's closure.

"'Challenging to survive with no footfall," he explained.

However, Samuel was quick to note that this won't be the end of the road for the business.

The entrepreneur noted that Bing Tang Tang Shui will "do well" if it had been situated in a different location.

Fans who are craving the cafe's desserts will be pleased to hear that Samuel will include these desserts every now and then when he hosts a private dining session.

There's also a chance for new creations from collaborations with other brands, he said.

AsiaOne has reached out to Bing Tang Tang Shui for more information.

Retro office or dessert cafe?

On Sept 5, 2023, an excited Samuel introduced his brand-new business, Bing Tang Tang Shui, to the world.

Described as a "floral Chinese dessert paradise", familiar desserts such as Cheng Tng and Orh Nee are part of the menu.

What makes his cafe unique is the addition of floral infusions, brewed using rock sugar, into local classics.

The modern Orh Nee is scented with chrysanthemum while the modern Cheng Tng has rose.

Another unique feature of Bing Tang Tang Shui is the choice of interior decoration.

Old-school furniture, such as typewriters, foldable chairs and cord telephones, add a retro office vibe to the cafe.

