Changi Airport has a Hershey's pop-up store with giant chocolates & whimsical installations

You and the kids can now have your own Willy Wonka moment at Changi Airport’s Terminal 3.

From Friday (Mar 12) till May 3, you’ll get to revel in a whimsical world of chocolate courtesy of Hershey’s, complete with a pop-up retail store and larger-than-life installations inspired by the iconic Hershey’s Chocolate World store found in New York’s Times Square.

PHOTO: Changi Airport

The installations include the Amazing Chocolate Machine, which draws on the one in New York. Here, there’ll be three-metre tall dispensers with eight varieties of Hershey’s newly launched and most loved flavours.

Plus, spend a minimum of $60 ($80 for supermarket) in a single same-day receipt at participating outlets in the public areas of Terminal 1 and 3 to redeem either a Hershey’s Penny Press Souvenir, a $15 Changi Eats Coupon Code, a Hershey’s Sweet Personalisation at $6.90 each or a Hershey’s Bucket of Happiness at $9.90 per bucket.

PHOTO: Changi Airport

Or make your way to the different installations of the Hershey Chocolate Gallery when you’ll land plenty of fab photos with larger-than-life pancakes, a giant cup of hot chocolate as well as Reese’s peanut butter cups, and an Easter-themed Hershey’s Kisses garden.

There’s Hershey’s Kitchen (T3, Departure Hall, next to Dragon Brand Bird’s Nest), Hershey’s Kisses Garden (T3, Departure Hall, opposite the Skytrain station), and Reese’s Spot (T3, ST3PS Basement 1).

And if regular-sized chocolate bars or Hershey’s Kisses aren’t enough for you, you can now buy the world’s Largest Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar (over 2kg), and the World’s Largest Hershey’S Kisses Milk Chocolate candy (over 0.5kg) from the pop-up retail store. This is at Terminal 3’s Basement 2, opposite Kopitiam.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.