Luxury takes flight at Changi Airport with new private terminal and lifestyle hub

Changi Airport will be getting a glow-up soon, with a new private terminal and lifestyle hub set to open in mid-2027.

The Commercially Important Persons (CIP) terminal site — located at the southern node of Terminal 2 — will be redeveloped into a vibrant travel and lifestyle destination, said Changi Airport Group (CAG) on Wednesday (April 15).

It will include a revamped private terminal as well as a new amenities cluster linked to the existing Hub & Spoke, which will offer fresh dining concepts as well as wellness and pet-friendly facilities for travellers and residents alike.

Visitors can also look forward to Changi's first covered amphitheatre and open-air plaza, which can host intimate to mid-scale events.

The new development will also be in close proximity to the upcoming Hotel Indigo.

Changi Airport's new private terminal will feature a deluxe lounge, bar, private suites and bespoke dining alongside a versatile, high-end event space for larger entourages and private gatherings.

It will be jointly managed by CAG and global airport lounge operator Plaza Premium Group (PPG).

Ang Siew Min, CAG's senior vice-president of airport operations development and airport operations services, said this private terminal fulfills the needs of travellers who seek a personalised premium experience beyond a comfortable place to spend time before their flight.

"A curated selection of dining and wellness offerings awaits just steps from the private terminal, further enriching the suite of options available to our passengers," he added.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com