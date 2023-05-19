Charge+ announces plans for 5,000km-long EV charging network across Southeast Asia

The Charge+ network will feature DC fast-charging for EVs and will span five SEA countries, and aims to be ready by the end of 2025

EV charging operator Charge+ has announced its plans for a 45-point, 5,000km-long EV charging network across Southeast Asia, spanning the countries of Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

The charging network is slated to be the longest in Southeast Asia, and among the longest of its kind in the world. On average, the distance between stations is set to be approximately 120km. These stations will also be located directly on the highway, or less than 2km from the interchanges.

The announcement was made at the annual Future Mobility Asia summit held in Bangkok, where a partnership with Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) was also announced. The partnership will see EGAT providing Charge+ a site 320km south of Bangkok in Thap Sakae for a DC charging station.

The partnership will also allow Charge+ app users access to EGAT charging stations, solving the issue of multi-app use for EV charging. Of the 45 planned locations, 18 confirmed locations will be owned and operated by Charge+. These will be ready by the end of 2024, and located in cities like Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Phnom Penh, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hanoi.

The remaining 27 will be ready by the end of 2025, and will comprise of stations owned by Charge+ and other partners.

Through this network, Charge+ is hoping to address the concern from prospective EV buyers that the ‘infrastructure isn’t ready’ to support long-distance EV journeys, especially in more remote areas. Partnering with other operators to allow access via the Charge+ app also solves the challenges in registering for various apps and different currency payments.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.