Charge+ to install 4,000 charge points in central and west Singapore

SINGAPORE - EV charging service provider Charge+ has won the Singapore government’s large-scale tender to install and operate 4,000 EV charging stations around Singapore, which will serve central and west Singapore. With the additions of these two zones, Charge+ will now be operating in four out of five zones in Singapore.

Charge+ recently unveiled 153 stations across 50 locations in Singapore, part of the government’s first tender of EV chargers in Singapore’s ‘official’ charging network.

“With the experience from the first governmental tender for EV charging, we look forward to the speedy implementation of this new charging network in HDB car parks which will contribute to our corporate target of at least 10,000 charging points by 2030.” shared Goh Chee Kiong, CEO of Charge+.

Back in September 2021, Charge+ was one of two entities awarded with the first governmental EV charging tender, and the company eventually aims to build an EV charging network spanning Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.