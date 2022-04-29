For charity, this duo will be attempting 10,000 pull-ups in 24 hours

Waseh, according to the Guinness World Records, the most number of pull-ups done in 24 hours is an astounding 7,715 achieved by Brandon Tucker from the US in 2019.

Not that local calisthenics trainers Jordan See and Sebastian Teo aka "jordandseb" are aiming to beat that record. Rather, these fit hunks are aiming to finish 10,000 pull-ups combined in 24 hours as part of a donation drive for our migrant worker friends.

"Jordan is stronger and lighter than me," says Seb. "So, chances are, out of the 10k pull-ups, he will do 5,000++!"

Project "Pull It Together"

The duo is striving to complete the challenge as part of Project "Pull It Together", a social-cause campaign headed by pushpullgive in patnernship with NGO @itsrainingraincoats to raise $10,000 to aid migrant workers in Singapore.

Donations will run from Labour Day (May 1, this Sunday) to July 31, 2022 and will be collected mainly via giving.sg.

"Pulling through" tough times together

The duo's pull-up endeavour is a form of respect for our migrant worker community and acknowledging and thank them for their hard work and contribution to Singapore's development and growth.

Pulling out all the stops

So far, training is going well. As of April 1, they've managed to complete a whopping total of 2,500 pull-ups in 2.5 hours.

About Push Pull Give

Established in 2016, the local fitness centre - they have two studios currently, one in Tiong Bahru, the other in River Valley - functions as both a bodyweight gym and a social enterprise.

They offer employment opportunities to young adults from disadvantaged backgrounds, and give out fitness scholarships to encourage those looking to start a career in the fitness industry.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.