Chasing twin adventures in Southern Iceland

While winter migration to warmer places is the most natural thing in travel, what if we could convince you to travel to this cold place this upcoming new year? Join us as we explore the two sides of Iceland's frozen heart: the active hike across Sólheimajökull and the deep dive into the Katla Ice Cave.

Ice sets the stage

The hike at Sólheimajökull

A two-hour drive east of Reykjavík, just off the Ring Road, lies Sólheimajökull.

This is an outlet of the mighty Mýrdalsjökull glacier and one of the most accessible places to physically touch the ice. In winter and early spring (roughly November through March), the summer crowds fade, but the glacier remains vast, rugged, and ancient.

When you step onto the glacier with your guide, the world changes. The ice beneath your boots is carved by centuries of movement, etched with volcanic ash layers, stained in streaks of grey and black, and cut by crevasses that plunge out of sight.

Walk in the morning light with crisp air

Tours begin at the base camp near the glacier's edge. Hiking guides fit you with crampons, a helmet, a harness, and an ice axe, the standard gear that turns uncertain footing into manageable steps.

Mid to late morning offers the best light for the glacier's colors and avoids the dangerous low visibility common at dawn or dusk.

As you hike, your breath crystallizes in the cold air. The silence is almost complete, broken only by the distant rumble of shifting ice or the sweep of a wind gust. Every step, every crunch under crampons, feels like a slow dance with the Arctic.

Journey to the Katla Ice Cave

Drive to its blue heart

While Sólheimajökull offers the thrill of the hike, the nearby Kötlujökull glacier hides a different secret: the famous Katla Ice Cave.

To get here, you trade your hiking boots for a Super Jeep. Departing usually from Vík, these massive modified trucks rumble across black volcanic sand deserts to reach the remote ice edge.

The Katla cave is distinct because of its "dragon glass" appearance.

Witness the choreography of time and elements of nature as you step inside the cave. Adjust your sight, and you will be greeted by the glittering walls glowing in opal blue, layered with striations from volcanic ash.

Light filters in from the entrance, refracting across frozen waves and painting the interior in surreal hues. It feels less like a cave and more like standing inside a massive, frozen geode.

Ideal time & safety tips

Why is winter the best time to visit

Stability: Both the Sólheimajökull crevasses and the Katla caves rely on cold temperatures. The cold freezes the ice structure, securing the delicate architecture of the caves and making the glacier surface firm enough for safe hiking.

Serene landscape: The winter light turns the landscape into a stunning portrait with fresh snow softening the harsh terrain, as volcanic ash streaks create striking, moody silhouettes against the ice.

Expert guided access: Whether hiking the tongue or jeeping to the cave, certified guides are mandatory. They provide the gear, route planning, and safety expertise needed to navigate this terrain.

What to expect and pack

The Effort:

- Sólheimajökull: Moderate. Expect a physical hike on uneven slopes.

- Katla Cave: Low to Moderate. The Super Jeep does the heavy lifting, followed by a shorter walk to the cave.

The gear: Sturdy hiking boots (ankle support is required for crampons; sneakers are not allowed), a waterproof jacket and pants (no jeans), gloves, and a hat.

The Reality: Seasonal uncertainty is part of the adventure. Ice caves and glacier routes are natural and unpredictable; access changes with the weather, because remember that safety always comes first.

This article was first published in Wego.