Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao

When it comes to group or family outings where nobody seems to be able to decide what they would like to have, it's nice that we always have hot pot or steamboat to turn to.
But a visit to popular places like Hai Di Lao or Beauty In The Pot usually involves crazy long queues and a pretty expensive bill just for good quality steamboat.
And this makes it really difficult for us to satisfy our steamboat cravings as and when we love to.
Frustrated and suffering from mild steamboat withdrawal symptoms (yes, this is real…), we came up with this list of quality steamboat restaurants that can be a good, budget-friendly substitute for Hai Di Lao or Beauty in the Pot.
Bon Appetit!
TL;DR: CHEAP AND GOOD STEAMBOAT PLACES IN SINGAPORE
|Steamboat Places
|Price Range
|Outlets
|Shi Li Fang Taiwan Hotpot
|From $9.90++
|Orchard Road, Eastpoint Mall, Icon Village, Thomson Plaza, Chinatown Point, City Square Mall, J-CUBE, West Coast Plaza, Bedok Point, Hougang One, Kinex
|Shabu Sai
|$9.99++ to $22.99++
|Causeway Point, Orchard Central, Changi City Point, Suntec, Eastpoint Mall, Westgate, Tampines 1, NEX
|Steamov
|From $13
|New Bridge Road
|One Pot (Yi Guo)
|From $28 for 2 person
|Jalan Benaan Kapal
|DANRO Japanese Collagen Hotpot by MOF
|$15.90++ to $24.90++
|Waterway Point, Bugis, NEX, Hillion Mall
|GoroGoro Steamboat and Korean Buffet
|From $16.90
|Centrepoint, Tampines
|Guo Fu Steamboat
|From $16.90
|China Square Central
|Shang Pin Hot Pot
|From $18.80
|Marina Square
|Hao Lai Wu Steamboat ands BBQ
|From $18.80
|Bencoolen, Sago Street
|Spice World Hot Pot
|From $19.90
|Clarke Quay
|City Hot Pot Shabu Shaubu
|$24.99 to $49.99
|One Raffles Place
|Hi Xian Lao
|From $26.80
|Wilkie Road, Isetan Shaw Centre
|Shi Jian Hot Pot
|From $26.90
|J-CUBE, Suntec
|MANLE Hotpot
|$30.80
|Downtown East, City Square Mall
SAVE MONEY WHILE ENJOYING YOUR HOTPOT
While we were compiling this list of steamboat and hotpot outlets for you to get your grub on, we noticed that some of the places are listed on food apps like Eatigo, Fave, and ShopBack GO!
And since we're all about getting a good deal while enjoying good food, we went the extra mile to compile this list of foodies' favourite mobile apps to help you save more!
|
Mobile Apps Every Singaporean Foodie Should Have
|For Cashback
|1.
|ShopBack GO by ShopBack
|2.
|FavePay
|For Good Deals And Table Reservations
|1.
|The Entertainer App
|2.
|burpple
|3.
|Eatigo
|4.
|Chope
|5.
|fave
(previously Groupon)
|6.
|HungryGoWhere
|For Food Delivery
|1.
|deliveroo
|2.
|foodpanda
|3.
|honestbee
|4.
|GrabFood
|For Easy To Follow Recipes
|1.
|Tasty
|2.
|Tastemade
|3.
|Epicurious
"What if the restaurants or outlets below don't belong on any of the above-mentioned platforms," you ask? Fret not! There's always an ideal dining credit card you can turn to!
CHEAP AND GOOD HOT POT/STEAMBOAT ALTERNATIVES TO HAI DI LAO AND BEAUTY IN THE POT
The usual visit to Hai Di Lao and Beauty In The Pot can be frustrating due to the long waiting time and not forgetting that it's rather taxing on the wallet as well.
Want hot pot or steamboat on a budget? Check these places out…
SHABU SAI
Steamy hot pot with the new tomato Mala soup broth! Love the broth that has the sweet tangy tomato taste and slightly spicy mala flavour! Always enjoy a good Shabu session here with a good variety of vegetables and ingredients to add to the pot including the unlimited thinly sliced pork, chicken and beef. Wagyu available are extra cost. • 🥢 Shabu Sai 🚇 Expo CG1/DT35 📬 Changi City Point. 5 Changi Business Park Central 1 #B1-28/29, Singapore 486038
Buffet lovers take note. Shabu Sai is an authentic Japanese steamboat place that offers Shabu-shabu and Sukiyaki buffet. Brace yourself as they spoil you with 7 types of soup bases and 60 buffet items.
The price is probably one of the cheapest too! Here's how Shabu Sai's pricelist looks like:
Weekday Lunch, Monday to Friday, excluding EPH/PH
$9.99++ per pax
- 2 plates of meat (Beef/Chicken/Pork)
- Free flow soup (2 choices)
- Free flow buffet counter
Weekday Dinner, Monday to Thursday, excluding EPH/PH
$15.99++ per pax
- 2 plates of meat (Beef/Chicken/Pork)
- Free flow soup (2 choices)
- Free flow buffet counter
Weekend Lunch, Sat, Sunday, EPH and PH
$15.99++ per pax
- 2 plates of meat (Beef/Chicken/Pork)
- Free flow soup (2 choices)
- Free flow buffet counter
Weekday Dinner Promo, Monday to Thursday, excluding EPH/PH
$22.99++ per pax (U.P. $23.99++)
- UNLIMITED meat (Beef/Chicken/Pork)
- Free flow soup (2 choices)
- Free flow buffet counter
They have a total of 8 outlets all around Singapore.
Shabu Sai Causeway Point
Causeway Point #05-14/15
1 Woodlands Square, Singapore 738099
Daily: 11am to 10pm
Tel: 6462 1557
Shabu Sai Orchard Central
Orchard Central #08-09/10/11
181 Orchard Road, Singapore 238896
Daily: 11am to 10pm
Tel: 6884 6760
Shabu Sai Changi City Point
Changi City Point #B1-28/29
5 Changi Business Park Central 1, Singapore 486038
Daily: 11.30am to 10pm
Tel: 6444 9569
Shabu Sai Suntec
Suntec City Mall #B1-133
3 Temasek Boulevard, Singapore 038983
- Around the Fountain of Wealth -
Daily: 11.30am to 10pm
Tel: 6336 6129
Shabu Sai Eastpoint Mall
Eastpoint Mall #03-06
3 Simei Street 6, Singapore 528833
Daily: 11.30am to 10pm
Tel: 6636 3121
Shabu Sai Westgate
Westgate #B1-12
3 Gateway Drive, Singapore 608532
Daily: 11am to 10pm
Tel: 6908 5686
Shabu Sai Tampines 1
Tampines One #02-04
10 Tampines Central, Singapore 529536
Daily: 11.30am to 10pm
Tel: 6904 8861
Shabu Sai NEX
NEX #03-07
23 Serangoon Central, Singapore 556083
Daily: 11.30am to 10pm
Tel: 6904 2120
DANRO JAPANESE COLLAGEN HOTPOT RESTAURANT BY MINISTRY OF FOOD (MOF)
One main reason why collagen hotpots are so popular amongst Singaporeans is the benefit that comes with it.
Collagen is the protein that is responsible for our skin elasticity. Danro presents it at a reasonable price with their selection of collagen hotpot soups like Chicken Collagen, Garlic Pork Collagen, Garlic Pork Spicy and Sukiyaki.
Danro Japanese Collagen Hotpot buffet is priced at $15.90++ for lunch, $24.90++ for dinner on weekdays. On weekends, and public holiday, it is priced at $24.90++.
DANRO Japanese Collagen Hotpot Waterway Point
Waterway Point #01-33
83 Punggol Central, Singapore 828761
Daily: 10am to 10pm
Tel: 6386 1741
DANRO Japanese Collagen Hotpot Bugis
Bugis Junction #02-45
Daily: 11.30am to 10pm
Tel: 6338 6466
DANRO Japanese Collagen Hotpot Nex
Nex, 23 Serangoon Central
#02-04/06
Daily: 11.30am to 10pm
Tel: 6853 5054
DANRO Japanese Collagen Hotpot Hillion Mall
Hillion Mall, 17 Petir Road
#01-14
Daily: 11.30am to 10pm
Tel: +65 6265 7790
ONE POT (YI GUO)
At $28 per set, which is good for 2 people, One Pot(Yi Guo) promises no GST, corkage fee, condiments and soup base charges.
Based on the reviews on their Facebook, on top of fresh ingredients, their chilli sauce is a must-try too!
One Pot (Yi Guo)
56 Jalan Benaan Kapal
Tues - Sun: 6pm - 10pm
Tel: 9007 7959
CITY HOT POT SHABU SHABU
For those working in the Central Business District, City Hot Pot is THE hotpot spot you gotta try.
If you're unsure about this hot pot joint, relax. It's City Hot Pot vision to provide high-quality food and service at a fraction of the price.
Priced at an affordable range of $24.99 to $49.99, each meal set comes with one main course (choice of Wagyu beef, chicken, lamb, pork), vegetable combo, sauces and an individual pot of soup.
City Hot Pot Shabu Shabu
One Raffles Place, #04-28
Daily: 11:15 AM - 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Tel: 6536 2185
GOROGORO STEAMBOAT AND KOREAN BUFFET
They call themselves the first hotpot concept in Singapore to give a Korean twist. With 7 choices of soup bases to choose from, they even have really localised flavours such as Pepper Bak Ku Teh.
They have weekday buffet lunches at $16.90, and weekend lunch at $26.90. For weekday buffet dinners, it costs $26.90 on weekdays and $28.90 for dinner.
GoroGoro Steamboat and Korean Buffet Centrepoint
The Centrepoint, #03-43
Daily: 11.30am to 10.30pm
Tel: 6385 7854
GoroGoro Steamboat and Korean Buffet Tampines
Tampines 1, #03-16A
Daily: 11.30am to 10.30pm
Tel: 6509 4281
SPICE WORLD HOT POT 香天下火锅
Famed for authentic Chinese Sichuan Hotpot, unlimited dip sauces, and great presentation of food, Spice World Hot Pot recently launched a unique their unique take on the hot pot experience: Matcha and Bubble Tea Hot Pot.
Spice World Hot Pot
Block B, 3 River Valley Road
#01-06/07 Clarke Quay
Daily: 10:30AM - 4AM
Tel: 6265 9777
SHI LI FANG 食立方 TAIWAN HOTPOT
Shi Li Fang is a Taiwanese steamboat restaurant that is committed to delivering all-natural, healthy, and sustainable food.
Just check out the soup bases they have on offer:
And look at the spread that you can choose from:
More of a carnivore, you say? Check this out:
Most importantly, you can enjoy all of that at very reasonable prices thanks to their regular promotions like:
- Single value set meal for just $9.90++
- Fresh Prawn set meal for only $13.80
- Seafood items at 50 per cent
In fact, they're currently running a Happy Hours Daily Promotion from 10am to 5pm where you can enjoy an additional 38 per cent off every dish!
We highly recommend checking out the promotions on their Facebook page before paying them a visit!
And because we know you need to know where's the nearest Shi Li Fang, here's a list of 10 of their outlets for your hotpot craving convenience:
|Shi Li Fang Outlet
|Address
|Hotline
|Flagship store
|181 Orchard Road #07-10/11 Singapore 238896
|6238 0800
|Eastpoint Mall
|3 Simei Street 6 #02-04 Singapore 528833
|6870 888
|Icon Village
|12 Gopeng Street #01-41 Singapore 078877
|6222 8518
|Thomson Plaza
|301 Upper Thomson Road #01-106 Singapore 574408
|6456 0800
|Chinatown Point
|133 New Bridge Road #B1-30 Singapore 059413
|6636 3833
|City Square Mall
|180 Kitchener Road #02-53/54
|6636 7899
|J-CUBE
|2 Jurong East Central 1, #02-24 Singapore 609731
|6694 2122
|West Coast Plaza
|154 West Coast Road #02-24 Singapore 127371
|6266 2858
|Bedok Point
|799 New Upper Changi Road #03-38/39 Singapore 467351
|6581 8885
|Hougang One
|1 Hougang Street 91 #01-23 Singapore 538692
|6282 6678
|Kinex
(Previously One km)
|11 Tanjong Katong Road #02-17/18, Singapore 437157
|6870 8893
MANLE HOTPOT 满乐
Visit Man Le Porridge Buffet on 3 occasion and delighted that the dishes served are mostly different. Glad that the fish is served on every occasion as that's the reason we are back for. Enjoy the herbal chicken and salted fish minced meat patty. Meehoon & braised beef is really very very good. Hopefully the next time I visit will have. Overall all dishes are good too. #manlehotpot #gnilraybuffet
Most Singaporeans probably know Astons'. But did you know that MANLE Hotpot is a hotpot brand under the same umbrella group as well?
And true to Astons' popularity as a brand which serves delicious food at reasonable prices, MANLE Hotpot is no different!
MANLE Hotpot offers a hotpot Buffet at $30.80+ for adults and $20.80+ for children.
On top of that, there are also other interesting buffets such as the "Laksa Hotpot Lunch Set" and the ever-popular "Teochew Porridge Dinner Buffet".
MANLE @ Downtown East
1 Pasir Ris Close
#02-344-348 E!Avenue
Singapore 519599
Daily: 11.30 am - 3.00 pm (Teochew Porridge Lunch Buffet)
Daily: 5.00 pm - 10.30 pm (MANLE Hotpot Dinner Buffet)
Last Order: 10.00pm
Facebook
Tel: 6386 5332
MANLE @ City Square Mall
180 Kitchener Road
#B1-01/-02 City Square Mall
Singapore 208539
Daily: 11.30 am - 3.00 pm (Teochew Porridge Lunch Buffet)
Daily: 5.00 pm - 10.30 pm (MANLE Hotpot Dinner Buffet)
Last Order: 9.30pm
Facebook
Tel: 6634 2538
尚品火锅 SHANG PIN HOT POT
A couple of our Seedly members swear that Shang Pin Hot Pot tastes as good as Hai Di Lao, but without the steep price tag.
It is also rumoured that Shang Pin Hot Pot was started by a former employee of Hai Di Lao… Which probably explains why it looks and tastes so similar.
But y'know what, if it tastes good; it's good enough for us!
What makes dining at Shang Pin Hot Pot even more affordable are their set lunches which cost $18.80++. Choose from premium ingredients like sliced fish, black pork, tender chicken, tender lamb, or fatty beef.
Shang Pin Hot Pot @ Marina Square
Marina Square Shopping Mall
6 Raffles Boulevard, #02-102 Singapore 039594
Daily: 11am - 12am
Tel: 6565 7666
GUO FU STEAMBOAT 国府珍锅
If you hang out around the Central Business District (CBD) after work, then you definitely have heard of Guo Fu Steamboat.
With over 12 years of experience in the business, Guo Fu claim to fame is their premium beef offerings, and free flow, Xiao Long Bao.
On top of their hot pot set meals, Guo Fu also has cooked food and herbal soup.
Guo Fu Steamboat @ China Square Central
20 Cross Street, China Square Central,
#01-31/32/33 China Court, Singapore 048422
Daily: 11.30am - 10.30pm
Tel: 6557 0906
食间火锅 SHI JIAN HOT POT
Shi Jian Hot Pot is yet another authentic Si Chuan-style hot pot restaurant that serves a wide selection of popular dishes with its fiery broth. Their dishes range from $3 to $10 each on top of the soup base which costs $15.
They offer a premium quality buffet at $28.80 for lunch and $32.80 for dinner, per person.
Fancy a weekday lunch treat? Go with a colleague and enjoy a weekday set lunch for two at $26.90+.
Shi Jian Hot Pot @ Jcube
#02-19, Jcube, Jurong East Central
Daily: 11.30am - 10.30pm
Tel: 9337 6185
Shi Jian Hot Pot @ Suntec
B1-146 Suntec City Mall, North Wing, Tower 1
Singapore 038983
Daily: 11.30am - 10.30pm
Tel: 6909 8306
HAO LAI WU STEAMBOAT & BBQ 好来屋火锅烧烤餐厅
Seafood BBQ and Hotpot Buffet with one grilled fish 3 in 1 for $22.80+ when you quote “Singaporebeauty” 175 Bencoolen Street Burlington Square #01-57 Singapore 189703 Call 67320816 6 & 8 Sago Street Singapore 059012 Call 62210065 Operating from 11.30am -3am Rate till 30 June 2019 #ahbengfoodie#xiaojunganchuanchuan #newthaitanichopot #singaporefood #sgfoodies #sgfoodie #sgfood #sgeats #sgfoodporn #foodsg #foodpornsg #foodiesg #sgbuffet #seafoodbuffet #instafood_sg #sgfoodblogger #instafoodsg #igsgfood #sgigfoodies #sgfoodlover #sgfoodtrend #sgfoodunion #whati8today #sgrestaurant#sgfoodlover#sgfoodhunt#singaporebeautyblogger#sgfoodhunter#sgfoodhunt
Finally, a restaurant that provides both steamboat and BBQ!
With over 90 dishes to choose from, Hao Lai Wu Steamboat & BBQ serves quality food at reasonable prices.
One of the special dishes on their menu is called the "Dragon Pheonix Sunrise Egg Roll". Order that and you'll have a professional "egg roller" who will make you an egg omelette roll on request.
Their lunch buffet costs $18.80 and the weekend buffet is $20.80 per person.
Hao Lai Wu Steamboat and BBQ @ Sago Street
8 Sago Street Singapore
Daily: 11.00am - 3am
Hao Lai Wu Steamboat and BBQ @ Bencoolen
175 Bencoolen Street #01-57
Burlington Square 189649
Daily: 11.00am - 3am
Tel: 6221 0065
HAI XIAN LAO 海鲜捞
Finding a place to Dine after the hectic Christmas shopping 🛍🎄🎁? Join us @haixianlao till 5am Wilkie Edge 8 Wilkie Road #01-21 S228095 Opens 11am - 5am daily Posted @withrepost • @esth3r_esth3r Rainy days always reminds me of hotpot! Choose from house-made Healthy Collagen, Tom Yum, Sichuan Spicy, Tomato, Laksa or Chicken soup bases and fresh meats, local seasonal vegetables and cooked food, @haixianlao is the perfect location for your next hotpot rendezvous! Buffet: Adult $34.80 ++ Senior $23.80++ (Above 60 years old) Child $15.80++ (Below 12 years old) . . . HAI XIAN LAO 海鲜捞 Isetan Shaw House 350 Orchard Road Level 4 S238868 Opens 11am -11 pm daily
Hai Xian Lao offers a wide variety of fresh and quality ingredients and is as a great late-night supper haven for big groups looking to feast on Kurobuta Pork Belly, US Wagyu Beef, and Lamb Shoulder.
Note: only the Wilkie Edge branch stays open till 5am.
They also serve fresh seafood such as oysters, prawns, lobsters, and even Alaskan King Crabs!
Check out their current promotional prices:
Monday - Thursday (Afternoon)
- Adult : $26.80++，
- Senior: $23.80++
- Child: $15.80++
Monday - Thursday (Night)
- Adult: $34.80++
- Senior: $23.80++
- Child: $15.80++
Friday/Sat/Sun/Eve of PH/PH
- Adults: $34.80++
- Senior: $23.80++
- Child: $15.80++
Hai Xian Lao @ Wilkie Road
8 Wilkie Road #01-21
Singapore 228095
Daily: 11am - 5am
Tel: 6509 6194
Hai Xian Lao @ Isetan Shaw Centre
350 Orchard Road, ISETAN Shaw Centre Level 4
Singapore 238868
Daily: 11am - 10pm
Tel: 6219 0777
SHI SHANG LAO 食尚捞 STEAMOV
Located near Chinatown, Steamov is a conveyer belt steamboat restaurant where each customer gets their own individual pot.
No more, "I want mala!", "No! I want collagen soup stock!" arguments anymore.
We first got to know about Steamov from Fave, where they were selling Steamov coupons at 45 per cent off.
This means that at $13, you can have a really good meal of steamboat, a canned drink and up to $17 worth of skewers. Now that's a good deal!
Steamov @ New Bridge Road
325 New Bridge Road
Singapore 088760
Facebook
This article was first published in Seedly.