Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao

PHOTO: Facebook/Hao Lai Wu
Ming Feng
Seedly

When it comes to group or family outings where nobody seems to be able to decide what they would like to have, it's nice that we always have hot pot or steamboat to turn to.

But a visit to popular places like Hai Di Lao or Beauty In The Pot usually involves crazy long queues and a pretty expensive bill just for good quality steamboat.

And this makes it really difficult for us to satisfy our steamboat cravings as and when we love to.

Frustrated and suffering from mild steamboat withdrawal symptoms (yes, this is real…), we came up with this list of quality steamboat restaurants that can be a good, budget-friendly substitute for Hai Di Lao or Beauty in the Pot.

Bon Appetit!

TL;DR: CHEAP AND GOOD STEAMBOAT PLACES IN SINGAPORE

Steamboat Places Price Range Outlets
Shi Li Fang Taiwan Hotpot From $9.90++ Orchard Road, Eastpoint Mall, Icon Village, Thomson Plaza, Chinatown Point, City Square Mall, J-CUBE, West Coast Plaza, Bedok Point, Hougang One, Kinex
Shabu Sai $9.99++ to $22.99++ Causeway Point, Orchard Central, Changi City Point, Suntec, Eastpoint Mall, Westgate, Tampines 1, NEX
Steamov From $13 New Bridge Road
One Pot (Yi Guo) From $28 for 2 person Jalan Benaan Kapal
DANRO Japanese Collagen Hotpot by MOF $15.90++ to $24.90++ Waterway Point, Bugis, NEX, Hillion Mall
GoroGoro Steamboat and Korean Buffet From $16.90 Centrepoint, Tampines
Guo Fu Steamboat From $16.90 China Square Central
Shang Pin Hot Pot From $18.80 Marina Square
Hao Lai Wu Steamboat ands BBQ From $18.80 Bencoolen, Sago Street
Spice World Hot Pot From $19.90 Clarke Quay
City Hot Pot Shabu Shaubu $24.99 to $49.99 One Raffles Place
Hi Xian Lao From $26.80 Wilkie Road, Isetan Shaw Centre
Shi Jian Hot Pot From $26.90 J-CUBE, Suntec
MANLE Hotpot $30.80 Downtown East, City Square Mall

SAVE MONEY WHILE ENJOYING YOUR HOTPOT

While we were compiling this list of steamboat and hotpot outlets for you to get your grub on, we noticed that some of the places are listed on food apps like Eatigo, Fave, and ShopBack GO!

And since we're all about getting a good deal while enjoying good food, we went the extra mile to compile this list of foodies' favourite mobile apps to help you save more!

Mobile Apps Every Singaporean Foodie Should Have
For Cashback
1. ShopBack GO by ShopBack
2. FavePay
For Good Deals And Table Reservations
1. The Entertainer App
2. burpple
3. Eatigo
4. Chope
5. fave
(previously Groupon)
6. HungryGoWhere
For Food Delivery
1. deliveroo
2. foodpanda
3. honestbee
4. GrabFood
For Easy To Follow Recipes
1. Tasty
2. Tastemade
3. Epicurious

"What if the restaurants or outlets below don't belong on any of the above-mentioned platforms," you ask? Fret not! There's always an ideal dining credit card you can turn to!

CHEAP AND GOOD HOT POT/STEAMBOAT ALTERNATIVES TO HAI DI LAO AND BEAUTY IN THE POT

The usual visit to Hai Di Lao and Beauty In The Pot can be frustrating due to the long waiting time and not forgetting that it's rather taxing on the wallet as well.

Want hot pot or steamboat on a budget? Check these places out…

SHABU SAI

Buffet lovers take note. Shabu Sai is an authentic Japanese steamboat place that offers Shabu-shabu and Sukiyaki buffet. Brace yourself as they spoil you with 7 types of soup bases and 60 buffet items.

The price is probably one of the cheapest too! Here's how Shabu Sai's pricelist looks like:

Weekday Lunch, Monday to Friday, excluding EPH/PH
$9.99++ per pax

  • 2 plates of meat (Beef/Chicken/Pork)
  • Free flow soup (2 choices)
  • Free flow buffet counter

Weekday Dinner, Monday to Thursday, excluding EPH/PH
$15.99++ per pax

  • 2 plates of meat (Beef/Chicken/Pork)
  • Free flow soup (2 choices)
  • Free flow buffet counter

Weekend Lunch, Sat, Sunday, EPH and PH
$15.99++ per pax

  • 2 plates of meat (Beef/Chicken/Pork)
  • Free flow soup (2 choices)
  • Free flow buffet counter

Weekday Dinner Promo, Monday to Thursday, excluding EPH/PH
$22.99++ per pax (U.P. $23.99++)

  • UNLIMITED meat (Beef/Chicken/Pork)
  • Free flow soup (2 choices)
  • Free flow buffet counter

They have a total of 8 outlets all around Singapore.

Shabu Sai Causeway Point
Causeway Point #05-14/15
1 Woodlands Square, Singapore 738099
Daily: 11am to 10pm
Tel: 6462 1557

Shabu Sai Orchard Central
Orchard Central #08-09/10/11
181 Orchard Road, Singapore 238896
Daily: 11am to 10pm
Tel: 6884 6760

Shabu Sai Changi City Point
Changi City Point #B1-28/29
5 Changi Business Park Central 1, Singapore 486038
Daily: 11.30am to 10pm
Tel: 6444 9569

Shabu Sai Suntec
Suntec City Mall #B1-133
3 Temasek Boulevard, Singapore 038983
- Around the Fountain of Wealth -
Daily: 11.30am to 10pm
Tel: 6336 6129

Shabu Sai Eastpoint Mall
Eastpoint Mall #03-06
3 Simei Street 6, Singapore 528833
Daily: 11.30am to 10pm
Tel: 6636 3121

Shabu Sai Westgate
Westgate #B1-12
3 Gateway Drive, Singapore 608532
Daily: 11am to 10pm
Tel: 6908 5686

Shabu Sai Tampines 1
Tampines One #02-04
10 Tampines Central, Singapore 529536
Daily: 11.30am to 10pm
Tel: 6904 8861

Shabu Sai NEX
NEX #03-07
23 Serangoon Central, Singapore 556083
Daily: 11.30am to 10pm
Tel: 6904 2120

DANRO JAPANESE COLLAGEN HOTPOT RESTAURANT BY MINISTRY OF FOOD (MOF)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hungry, very very hungry. @derekweeeee

A post shared by Janice Lai S Y (@janiceeelsy) on

One main reason why collagen hotpots are so popular amongst Singaporeans is the benefit that comes with it.

Collagen is the protein that is responsible for our skin elasticity. Danro presents it at a reasonable price with their selection of collagen hotpot soups like Chicken Collagen, Garlic Pork Collagen, Garlic Pork Spicy and Sukiyaki.

Danro Japanese Collagen Hotpot buffet is priced at $15.90++ for lunch, $24.90++ for dinner on weekdays. On weekends, and public holiday, it is priced at $24.90++.

DANRO Japanese Collagen Hotpot Waterway Point
Waterway Point #01-33
83 Punggol Central, Singapore 828761
Daily: 10am to 10pm
Tel: 6386 1741

DANRO Japanese Collagen Hotpot Bugis
Bugis Junction #02-45
Daily: 11.30am to 10pm
Tel: 6338 6466

DANRO Japanese Collagen Hotpot Nex
Nex, 23 Serangoon Central
#02-04/06
Daily: 11.30am to 10pm
Tel: 6853 5054

DANRO Japanese Collagen Hotpot Hillion Mall
Hillion Mall, 17 Petir Road
#01-14
Daily: 11.30am to 10pm
Tel: +65 6265 7790

ONE POT (YI GUO)

At $28 per set, which is good for 2 people, One Pot(Yi Guo) promises no GST, corkage fee, condiments and soup base charges.

Based on the reviews on their Facebook, on top of fresh ingredients, their chilli sauce is a must-try too!

One Pot (Yi Guo)
56 Jalan Benaan Kapal
Tues - Sun: 6pm - 10pm
Tel: 9007 7959

CITY HOT POT SHABU SHABU

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by City Hot Pot@One Raffles Place (@city_hot_pot) on

For those working in the Central Business District, City Hot Pot is THE hotpot spot you gotta try.

If you're unsure about this hot pot joint, relax. It's City Hot Pot vision to provide high-quality food and service at a fraction of the price.

Priced at an affordable range of $24.99 to $49.99, each meal set comes with one main course (choice of Wagyu beef, chicken, lamb, pork), vegetable combo, sauces and an individual pot of soup.

City Hot Pot Shabu Shabu
One Raffles Place, #04-28
Daily: 11:15 AM - 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Tel: 6536 2185

GOROGORO STEAMBOAT AND KOREAN BUFFET

They call themselves the first hotpot concept in Singapore to give a Korean twist. With 7 choices of soup bases to choose from, they even have really localised flavours such as Pepper Bak Ku Teh.

They have weekday buffet lunches at $16.90, and weekend lunch at $26.90. For weekday buffet dinners, it costs $26.90 on weekdays and $28.90 for dinner.

GoroGoro Steamboat and Korean Buffet Centrepoint
The Centrepoint, #03-43
Daily: 11.30am to 10.30pm
Tel: 6385 7854

GoroGoro Steamboat and Korean Buffet Tampines
Tampines 1, #03-16A
Daily: 11.30am to 10.30pm
Tel: 6509 4281

SPICE WORLD HOT POT 香天下火锅

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Spice World Hotpot (@spiceworldsg) on

Famed for authentic Chinese Sichuan Hotpot, unlimited dip sauces, and great presentation of food, Spice World Hot Pot recently launched a unique their unique take on the hot pot experience: Matcha and Bubble Tea Hot Pot.

Spice World Hot Pot
Block B, 3 River Valley Road
#01-06/07 Clarke Quay
Daily: 10:30AM - 4AM
Tel: 6265 9777

SHI LI FANG 食立方 TAIWAN HOTPOT

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Couple date 👫😉

A post shared by Diana Tan (@dianaaatan) on

Shi Li Fang is a Taiwanese steamboat restaurant that is committed to delivering all-natural, healthy, and sustainable food.

Just check out the soup bases they have on offer:

PHOTO: Shi Li Fang

And look at the spread that you can choose from:

PHOTO: Shi Li Fang

More of a carnivore, you say? Check this out:

PHOTO: Shi Li Fang

Most importantly, you can enjoy all of that at very reasonable prices thanks to their regular promotions like:

  • Single value set meal for just $9.90++
  • Fresh Prawn set meal for only $13.80
  • Seafood items at 50 per cent

In fact, they're currently running a Happy Hours Daily Promotion from 10am to 5pm where you can enjoy an additional 38 per cent off every dish!

We highly recommend checking out the promotions on their Facebook page before paying them a visit!

And because we know you need to know where's the nearest Shi Li Fang, here's a list of 10 of their outlets for your hotpot craving convenience:

Shi Li Fang Outlet Address Hotline
Flagship store 181 Orchard Road #07-10/11 Singapore 238896 6238 0800
Eastpoint Mall 3 Simei Street 6 #02-04 Singapore 528833 6870 888
Icon Village 12 Gopeng Street #01-41 Singapore 078877 6222 8518
Thomson Plaza 301 Upper Thomson Road #01-106 Singapore 574408 6456 0800
Chinatown Point 133 New Bridge Road #B1-30 Singapore 059413 6636 3833
City Square Mall 180 Kitchener Road #02-53/54 6636 7899
J-CUBE 2 Jurong East Central 1, #02-24 Singapore 609731 6694 2122
West Coast Plaza 154 West Coast Road #02-24 Singapore 127371 6266 2858
Bedok Point 799 New Upper Changi Road #03-38/39 Singapore 467351 6581 8885
Hougang One 1 Hougang Street 91 #01-23 Singapore 538692 6282 6678
Kinex
(Previously One km)		 11 Tanjong Katong Road #02-17/18, Singapore 437157 6870 8893

MANLE HOTPOT 满乐

Most Singaporeans probably know Astons'. But did you know that MANLE Hotpot is a hotpot brand under the same umbrella group as well?

And true to Astons' popularity as a brand which serves delicious food at reasonable prices, MANLE Hotpot is no different!

MANLE Hotpot offers a hotpot Buffet at $30.80+ for adults and $20.80+ for children.

On top of that, there are also other interesting buffets such as the "Laksa Hotpot Lunch Set" and the ever-popular "Teochew Porridge Dinner Buffet".

MANLE @ Downtown East
1 Pasir Ris Close
#02-344-348 E!Avenue
Singapore 519599
Daily: 11.30 am - 3.00 pm (Teochew Porridge Lunch Buffet)
Daily: 5.00 pm - 10.30 pm (MANLE Hotpot Dinner Buffet)
Last Order: 10.00pm
Facebook
Tel: 6386 5332

MANLE @ City Square Mall
180 Kitchener Road
#B1-01/-02 City Square Mall
Singapore 208539
Daily: 11.30 am - 3.00 pm (Teochew Porridge Lunch Buffet)
Daily: 5.00 pm - 10.30 pm (MANLE Hotpot Dinner Buffet)
Last Order: 9.30pm
Facebook
Tel: 6634 2538

尚品火锅 SHANG PIN HOT POT

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

明天跨年的晚餐订好了吗🤩 在楼下看烟花的小伙伴记得来尚品吃火锅哦🍲

A post shared by Shang Pin (@shangpin_hotpot) on

A couple of our Seedly members swear that Shang Pin Hot Pot tastes as good as Hai Di Lao, but without the steep price tag.

It is also rumoured that Shang Pin Hot Pot was started by a former employee of Hai Di Lao… Which probably explains why it looks and tastes so similar.

But y'know what, if it tastes good; it's good enough for us!

What makes dining at Shang Pin Hot Pot even more affordable are their set lunches which cost $18.80++. Choose from premium ingredients like sliced fish, black pork, tender chicken, tender lamb, or fatty beef.

Shang Pin Hot Pot @ Marina Square
Marina Square Shopping Mall
6 Raffles Boulevard, #02-102 Singapore 039594
Daily: 11am - 12am
Tel: 6565 7666

GUO FU STEAMBOAT 国府珍锅

If you hang out around the Central Business District (CBD) after work, then you definitely have heard of Guo Fu Steamboat.

With over 12 years of experience in the business, Guo Fu claim to fame is their premium beef offerings, and free flow, Xiao Long Bao.

On top of their hot pot set meals, Guo Fu also has cooked food and herbal soup.

Guo Fu Steamboat @ China Square Central
20 Cross Street, China Square Central,
#01-31/32/33 China Court, Singapore 048422
Daily: 11.30am - 10.30pm
Tel: 6557 0906

食间火锅 SHI JIAN HOT POT

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nice !

A post shared by Shi Jian Hot Pot 食间火锅 (@shijianhotpot) on

Shi Jian Hot Pot is yet another authentic Si Chuan-style hot pot restaurant that serves a wide selection of popular dishes with its fiery broth. Their dishes range from $3 to $10 each on top of the soup base which costs $15.

They offer a premium quality buffet at $28.80 for lunch and $32.80 for dinner, per person.

Fancy a weekday lunch treat? Go with a colleague and enjoy a weekday set lunch for two at $26.90+.

Shi Jian Hot Pot @ Jcube
#02-19, Jcube, Jurong East Central
Daily: 11.30am - 10.30pm
Tel: 9337 6185

Shi Jian Hot Pot @ Suntec
B1-146 Suntec City Mall, North Wing, Tower 1
Singapore 038983
Daily: 11.30am - 10.30pm
Tel: 6909 8306

HAO LAI WU STEAMBOAT & BBQ 好来屋火锅烧烤餐厅

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Seafood BBQ and Hotpot Buffet with one grilled fish 3 in 1 for $22.80+ when you quote “Singaporebeauty” 175 Bencoolen Street Burlington Square #01-57 Singapore 189703 Call 67320816 6 & 8 Sago Street Singapore 059012 Call 62210065 Operating from 11.30am -3am Rate till 30 June 2019 #ahbengfoodie#xiaojunganchuanchuan #newthaitanichopot #singaporefood #sgfoodies #sgfoodie #sgfood #sgeats #sgfoodporn #foodsg #foodpornsg #foodiesg #sgbuffet #seafoodbuffet #instafood_sg #sgfoodblogger #instafoodsg #igsgfood #sgigfoodies #sgfoodlover #sgfoodtrend #sgfoodunion #whati8today #sgrestaurant#sgfoodlover#sgfoodhunt#singaporebeautyblogger#sgfoodhunter#sgfoodhunt

A post shared by HaoLaiWuSteamboatBBQ好来屋火锅烧烤 (@haolaiwusg) on

Finally, a restaurant that provides both steamboat and BBQ!

With over 90 dishes to choose from, Hao Lai Wu Steamboat & BBQ serves quality food at reasonable prices.

One of the special dishes on their menu is called the "Dragon Pheonix Sunrise Egg Roll". Order that and you'll have a professional "egg roller" who will make you an egg omelette roll on request.

Their lunch buffet costs $18.80 and the weekend buffet is $20.80 per person.

Hao Lai Wu Steamboat and BBQ @ Sago Street
8 Sago Street Singapore
Daily: 11.00am - 3am

Hao Lai Wu Steamboat and BBQ @ Bencoolen
175 Bencoolen Street #01-57
Burlington Square 189649
Daily: 11.00am - 3am
Tel: 6221 0065

HAI XIAN LAO 海鲜捞

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Finding a place to Dine after the hectic Christmas shopping 🛍🎄🎁? Join us @haixianlao till 5am Wilkie Edge 8 Wilkie Road #01-21 S228095 Opens 11am - 5am daily Posted @withrepost • @esth3r_esth3r Rainy days always reminds me of hotpot! Choose from house-made Healthy Collagen, Tom Yum, Sichuan Spicy, Tomato, Laksa or Chicken soup bases and fresh meats, local seasonal vegetables and cooked food, @haixianlao is the perfect location for your next hotpot rendezvous! Buffet: Adult $34.80 ++ Senior $23.80++ (Above 60 years old) Child $15.80++ (Below 12 years old) . . . HAI XIAN LAO 海鲜捞 Isetan Shaw House 350 Orchard Road Level 4 S238868 Opens 11am -11 pm daily

A post shared by Hai Xian Lao 海鲜捞 (@haixianlao) on

Hai Xian Lao offers a wide variety of fresh and quality ingredients and is as a great late-night supper haven for big groups looking to feast on Kurobuta Pork Belly, US Wagyu Beef, and Lamb Shoulder.

Note: only the Wilkie Edge branch stays open till 5am.

They also serve fresh seafood such as oysters, prawns, lobsters, and even Alaskan King Crabs!

Check out their current promotional prices:

Monday - Thursday (Afternoon)

  • Adult : $26.80++，
  • Senior: $23.80++
  • Child: $15.80++

Monday - Thursday (Night)

  • Adult: $34.80++
  • Senior: $23.80++
  • Child: $15.80++

Friday/Sat/Sun/Eve of PH/PH

  • Adults: $34.80++
  • Senior: $23.80++
  • Child: $15.80++

Hai Xian Lao @ Wilkie Road
8 Wilkie Road #01-21
Singapore 228095
Daily: 11am - 5am
Tel: 6509 6194

Hai Xian Lao @ Isetan Shaw Centre
350 Orchard Road, ISETAN Shaw Centre Level 4
Singapore 238868
Daily: 11am - 10pm
Tel: 6219 0777

SHI SHANG LAO 食尚捞 STEAMOV

Located near Chinatown, Steamov is a conveyer belt steamboat restaurant where each customer gets their own individual pot.

No more, "I want mala!", "No! I want collagen soup stock!" arguments anymore.

We first got to know about Steamov from Fave, where they were selling Steamov coupons at 45 per cent off.

This means that at $13, you can have a really good meal of steamboat, a canned drink and up to $17 worth of skewers. Now that's a good deal!

Steamov @ New Bridge Road
325 New Bridge Road
Singapore 088760
Facebook

This article was first published in Seedly.

More about
Lifestyle Food and Drinks Tips Steamboat & Hotpot restaurant

TRENDING

Groom exposes bride&#039;s affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
TVB actress Crystal Fung breaks up with doctor boyfriend
TVB actress Crystal Fung breaks up with doctor boyfriend
Singapore&#039;s second Chief of Defence Force Ng Jui Ping dies at 71
Singapore's second Chief of Defence Force Ng Jui Ping dies at 71
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
WTF! We remember the entertainment news in 2019 that shocked us and made us go &#039;awww&#039;
WTF! We remember the entertainment news in 2019 that shocked us and made us go 'awww'
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in &#039;life-or-death flight&#039;
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in 'life-or-death flight'
Why do investors lose money in the stock market?
Why do investors lose money in the stock market?
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I became an expert on JB but I&#039;d recommend Batam instead
This year I became an expert on JB - but I'd recommend Batam instead
Lucky Plaza accident: Friends, family members attend wake of woman who died
Lucky Plaza accident: Friends, family members attend wake of woman who died
Former Super Junior member Han Geng confirms marriage to Arrow actress Celina Jade
Former Super Junior member Han Geng confirms marriage to Arrow actress Celina Jade

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year&#039;s resolution
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market

Home Works

Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
My 2019 in AsiaOne involved taking photos of people in the changing room
My 2019 involved taking photos of people in the changing room

SERVICES