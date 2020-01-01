Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao

When it comes to group or family outings where nobody seems to be able to decide what they would like to have, it's nice that we always have hot pot or steamboat to turn to.

But a visit to popular places like Hai Di Lao or Beauty In The Pot usually involves crazy long queues and a pretty expensive bill just for good quality steamboat.

And this makes it really difficult for us to satisfy our steamboat cravings as and when we love to.

Frustrated and suffering from mild steamboat withdrawal symptoms (yes, this is real…), we came up with this list of quality steamboat restaurants that can be a good, budget-friendly substitute for Hai Di Lao or Beauty in the Pot.

Steamboat Places Price Range Outlets Shi Li Fang Taiwan Hotpot From $9.90++ Orchard Road, Eastpoint Mall, Icon Village, Thomson Plaza, Chinatown Point, City Square Mall, J-CUBE, West Coast Plaza, Bedok Point, Hougang One, Kinex Shabu Sai $9.99++ to $22.99++ Causeway Point, Orchard Central, Changi City Point, Suntec, Eastpoint Mall, Westgate, Tampines 1, NEX Steamov From $13 New Bridge Road One Pot (Yi Guo) From $28 for 2 person Jalan Benaan Kapal DANRO Japanese Collagen Hotpot by MOF $15.90++ to $24.90++ Waterway Point, Bugis, NEX, Hillion Mall GoroGoro Steamboat and Korean Buffet From $16.90 Centrepoint, Tampines Guo Fu Steamboat From $16.90 China Square Central Shang Pin Hot Pot From $18.80 Marina Square Hao Lai Wu Steamboat ands BBQ From $18.80 Bencoolen, Sago Street Spice World Hot Pot From $19.90 Clarke Quay City Hot Pot Shabu Shaubu $24.99 to $49.99 One Raffles Place Hi Xian Lao From $26.80 Wilkie Road, Isetan Shaw Centre Shi Jian Hot Pot From $26.90 J-CUBE, Suntec MANLE Hotpot $30.80 Downtown East, City Square Mall

CHEAP AND GOOD HOT POT/STEAMBOAT ALTERNATIVES TO HAI DI LAO AND BEAUTY IN THE POT

The usual visit to Hai Di Lao and Beauty In The Pot can be frustrating due to the long waiting time and not forgetting that it's rather taxing on the wallet as well.

Want hot pot or steamboat on a budget? Check these places out…

SHABU SAI

Buffet lovers take note. Shabu Sai is an authentic Japanese steamboat place that offers Shabu-shabu and Sukiyaki buffet. Brace yourself as they spoil you with 7 types of soup bases and 60 buffet items.

The price is probably one of the cheapest too! Here's how Shabu Sai's pricelist looks like:

Weekday Lunch, Monday to Friday, excluding EPH/PH

$9.99++ per pax

2 plates of meat (Beef/Chicken/Pork)

Free flow soup (2 choices)

Free flow buffet counter

Weekday Dinner, Monday to Thursday, excluding EPH/PH

$15.99++ per pax

2 plates of meat (Beef/Chicken/Pork)

Free flow soup (2 choices)

Free flow buffet counter

Weekend Lunch, Sat, Sunday, EPH and PH

$15.99++ per pax

2 plates of meat (Beef/Chicken/Pork)

Free flow soup (2 choices)

Free flow buffet counter

Weekday Dinner Promo, Monday to Thursday, excluding EPH/PH

$22.99++ per pax (U.P. $23.99++)

UNLIMITED meat (Beef/Chicken/Pork)

Free flow soup (2 choices)

Free flow buffet counter

They have a total of 8 outlets all around Singapore.

Shabu Sai Causeway Point

Causeway Point #05-14/15

1 Woodlands Square, Singapore 738099

Daily: 11am to 10pm

Tel: 6462 1557

Shabu Sai Orchard Central

Orchard Central #08-09/10/11

181 Orchard Road, Singapore 238896

Daily: 11am to 10pm

Tel: 6884 6760

Shabu Sai Changi City Point

Changi City Point #B1-28/29

5 Changi Business Park Central 1, Singapore 486038

Daily: 11.30am to 10pm

Tel: 6444 9569

Shabu Sai Suntec

Suntec City Mall #B1-133

3 Temasek Boulevard, Singapore 038983

- Around the Fountain of Wealth -

Daily: 11.30am to 10pm

Tel: 6336 6129

Shabu Sai Eastpoint Mall

Eastpoint Mall #03-06

3 Simei Street 6, Singapore 528833

Daily: 11.30am to 10pm

Tel: 6636 3121

Shabu Sai Westgate

Westgate #B1-12

3 Gateway Drive, Singapore 608532

Daily: 11am to 10pm

Tel: 6908 5686

Shabu Sai Tampines 1

Tampines One #02-04

10 Tampines Central, Singapore 529536

Daily: 11.30am to 10pm

Tel: 6904 8861

Shabu Sai NEX

NEX #03-07

23 Serangoon Central, Singapore 556083

Daily: 11.30am to 10pm

Tel: 6904 2120

DANRO JAPANESE COLLAGEN HOTPOT RESTAURANT BY MINISTRY OF FOOD (MOF)

One main reason why collagen hotpots are so popular amongst Singaporeans is the benefit that comes with it.

Collagen is the protein that is responsible for our skin elasticity. Danro presents it at a reasonable price with their selection of collagen hotpot soups like Chicken Collagen, Garlic Pork Collagen, Garlic Pork Spicy and Sukiyaki.

Danro Japanese Collagen Hotpot buffet is priced at $15.90++ for lunch, $24.90++ for dinner on weekdays. On weekends, and public holiday, it is priced at $24.90++.

DANRO Japanese Collagen Hotpot Waterway Point

Waterway Point #01-33

83 Punggol Central, Singapore 828761

Daily: 10am to 10pm

Tel: 6386 1741

DANRO Japanese Collagen Hotpot Bugis

Bugis Junction #02-45

Daily: 11.30am to 10pm

Tel: 6338 6466

DANRO Japanese Collagen Hotpot Nex

Nex, 23 Serangoon Central

#02-04/06

Daily: 11.30am to 10pm

Tel: 6853 5054

DANRO Japanese Collagen Hotpot Hillion Mall

Hillion Mall, 17 Petir Road

#01-14

Daily: 11.30am to 10pm

Tel: +65 6265 7790

ONE POT (YI GUO)

At $28 per set, which is good for 2 people, One Pot(Yi Guo) promises no GST, corkage fee, condiments and soup base charges.

Based on the reviews on their Facebook, on top of fresh ingredients, their chilli sauce is a must-try too!

One Pot (Yi Guo)

56 Jalan Benaan Kapal

Tues - Sun: 6pm - 10pm

Tel: 9007 7959

CITY HOT POT SHABU SHABU

For those working in the Central Business District, City Hot Pot is THE hotpot spot you gotta try.

If you're unsure about this hot pot joint, relax. It's City Hot Pot vision to provide high-quality food and service at a fraction of the price.

Priced at an affordable range of $24.99 to $49.99, each meal set comes with one main course (choice of Wagyu beef, chicken, lamb, pork), vegetable combo, sauces and an individual pot of soup.

City Hot Pot Shabu Shabu

One Raffles Place, #04-28

Daily: 11:15 AM - 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Tel: 6536 2185

GOROGORO STEAMBOAT AND KOREAN BUFFET

They call themselves the first hotpot concept in Singapore to give a Korean twist. With 7 choices of soup bases to choose from, they even have really localised flavours such as Pepper Bak Ku Teh.

They have weekday buffet lunches at $16.90, and weekend lunch at $26.90. For weekday buffet dinners, it costs $26.90 on weekdays and $28.90 for dinner.

GoroGoro Steamboat and Korean Buffet Centrepoint

The Centrepoint, #03-43

Daily: 11.30am to 10.30pm

Tel: 6385 7854

GoroGoro Steamboat and Korean Buffet Tampines

Tampines 1, #03-16A

Daily: 11.30am to 10.30pm

Tel: 6509 4281

SPICE WORLD HOT POT 香天下火锅

Famed for authentic Chinese Sichuan Hotpot, unlimited dip sauces, and great presentation of food, Spice World Hot Pot recently launched a unique their unique take on the hot pot experience: Matcha and Bubble Tea Hot Pot.

Spice World Hot Pot

Block B, 3 River Valley Road

#01-06/07 Clarke Quay

Daily: 10:30AM - 4AM

Tel: 6265 9777

SHI LI FANG 食立方 TAIWAN HOTPOT

Shi Li Fang is a Taiwanese steamboat restaurant that is committed to delivering all-natural, healthy, and sustainable food.

Just check out the soup bases they have on offer:

PHOTO: Shi Li Fang

And look at the spread that you can choose from:

PHOTO: Shi Li Fang

More of a carnivore, you say? Check this out:

PHOTO: Shi Li Fang

Most importantly, you can enjoy all of that at very reasonable prices thanks to their regular promotions like:

Single value set meal for just $9.90++

Fresh Prawn set meal for only $13.80

Seafood items at 50 per cent

In fact, they're currently running a Happy Hours Daily Promotion from 10am to 5pm where you can enjoy an additional 38 per cent off every dish!

We highly recommend checking out the promotions on their Facebook page before paying them a visit!

And because we know you need to know where's the nearest Shi Li Fang, here's a list of 10 of their outlets for your hotpot craving convenience:

Shi Li Fang Outlet Address Hotline Flagship store 181 Orchard Road #07-10/11 Singapore 238896 6238 0800 Eastpoint Mall 3 Simei Street 6 #02-04 Singapore 528833 6870 888 Icon Village 12 Gopeng Street #01-41 Singapore 078877 6222 8518 Thomson Plaza 301 Upper Thomson Road #01-106 Singapore 574408 6456 0800 Chinatown Point 133 New Bridge Road #B1-30 Singapore 059413 6636 3833 City Square Mall 180 Kitchener Road #02-53/54 6636 7899 J-CUBE 2 Jurong East Central 1, #02-24 Singapore 609731 6694 2122 West Coast Plaza 154 West Coast Road #02-24 Singapore 127371 6266 2858 Bedok Point 799 New Upper Changi Road #03-38/39 Singapore 467351 6581 8885 Hougang One 1 Hougang Street 91 #01-23 Singapore 538692 6282 6678 Kinex

(Previously One km) 11 Tanjong Katong Road #02-17/18, Singapore 437157 6870 8893

MANLE HOTPOT 满乐

Most Singaporeans probably know Astons'. But did you know that MANLE Hotpot is a hotpot brand under the same umbrella group as well?

And true to Astons' popularity as a brand which serves delicious food at reasonable prices, MANLE Hotpot is no different!

MANLE Hotpot offers a hotpot Buffet at $30.80+ for adults and $20.80+ for children.

On top of that, there are also other interesting buffets such as the "Laksa Hotpot Lunch Set" and the ever-popular "Teochew Porridge Dinner Buffet".

MANLE @ Downtown East

1 Pasir Ris Close

#02-344-348 E!Avenue

Singapore 519599

Daily: 11.30 am - 3.00 pm (Teochew Porridge Lunch Buffet)

Daily: 5.00 pm - 10.30 pm (MANLE Hotpot Dinner Buffet)

Last Order: 10.00pm

Facebook

Tel: 6386 5332

MANLE @ City Square Mall

180 Kitchener Road

#B1-01/-02 City Square Mall

Singapore 208539

Daily: 11.30 am - 3.00 pm (Teochew Porridge Lunch Buffet)

Daily: 5.00 pm - 10.30 pm (MANLE Hotpot Dinner Buffet)

Last Order: 9.30pm

Facebook

Tel: 6634 2538

尚品火锅 SHANG PIN HOT POT

A couple of our Seedly members swear that Shang Pin Hot Pot tastes as good as Hai Di Lao, but without the steep price tag.

It is also rumoured that Shang Pin Hot Pot was started by a former employee of Hai Di Lao… Which probably explains why it looks and tastes so similar.

But y'know what, if it tastes good; it's good enough for us!

What makes dining at Shang Pin Hot Pot even more affordable are their set lunches which cost $18.80++. Choose from premium ingredients like sliced fish, black pork, tender chicken, tender lamb, or fatty beef.

Shang Pin Hot Pot @ Marina Square

Marina Square Shopping Mall

6 Raffles Boulevard, #02-102 Singapore 039594

Daily: 11am - 12am

Tel: 6565 7666

GUO FU STEAMBOAT 国府珍锅

If you hang out around the Central Business District (CBD) after work, then you definitely have heard of Guo Fu Steamboat.

With over 12 years of experience in the business, Guo Fu claim to fame is their premium beef offerings, and free flow, Xiao Long Bao.

On top of their hot pot set meals, Guo Fu also has cooked food and herbal soup.

Guo Fu Steamboat @ China Square Central

20 Cross Street, China Square Central,

#01-31/32/33 China Court, Singapore 048422

Daily: 11.30am - 10.30pm

Tel: 6557 0906

食间火锅 SHI JIAN HOT POT

Shi Jian Hot Pot is yet another authentic Si Chuan-style hot pot restaurant that serves a wide selection of popular dishes with its fiery broth. Their dishes range from $3 to $10 each on top of the soup base which costs $15.

They offer a premium quality buffet at $28.80 for lunch and $32.80 for dinner, per person.

Fancy a weekday lunch treat? Go with a colleague and enjoy a weekday set lunch for two at $26.90+.

Shi Jian Hot Pot @ Jcube

#02-19, Jcube, Jurong East Central

Daily: 11.30am - 10.30pm

Tel: 9337 6185

Shi Jian Hot Pot @ Suntec

B1-146 Suntec City Mall, North Wing, Tower 1

Singapore 038983

Daily: 11.30am - 10.30pm

Tel: 6909 8306

HAO LAI WU STEAMBOAT & BBQ 好来屋火锅烧烤餐厅

Finally, a restaurant that provides both steamboat and BBQ!

With over 90 dishes to choose from, Hao Lai Wu Steamboat & BBQ serves quality food at reasonable prices.

One of the special dishes on their menu is called the "Dragon Pheonix Sunrise Egg Roll". Order that and you'll have a professional "egg roller" who will make you an egg omelette roll on request.

Their lunch buffet costs $18.80 and the weekend buffet is $20.80 per person.

Hao Lai Wu Steamboat and BBQ @ Sago Street

8 Sago Street Singapore

Daily: 11.00am - 3am

Hao Lai Wu Steamboat and BBQ @ Bencoolen

175 Bencoolen Street #01-57

Burlington Square 189649

Daily: 11.00am - 3am

Tel: 6221 0065

HAI XIAN LAO 海鲜捞

Hai Xian Lao offers a wide variety of fresh and quality ingredients and is as a great late-night supper haven for big groups looking to feast on Kurobuta Pork Belly, US Wagyu Beef, and Lamb Shoulder.

Note: only the Wilkie Edge branch stays open till 5am.

They also serve fresh seafood such as oysters, prawns, lobsters, and even Alaskan King Crabs!

Check out their current promotional prices:

Monday - Thursday (Afternoon)

Adult : $26.80++，

Senior: $23.80++

Child: $15.80++

Monday - Thursday (Night)

Adult: $34.80++

Senior: $23.80++

Child: $15.80++

Friday/Sat/Sun/Eve of PH/PH

Adults: $34.80++

Senior: $23.80++

Child: $15.80++

Hai Xian Lao @ Wilkie Road

8 Wilkie Road #01-21

Singapore 228095

Daily: 11am - 5am

Tel: 6509 6194

Hai Xian Lao @ Isetan Shaw Centre

350 Orchard Road, ISETAN Shaw Centre Level 4

Singapore 238868

Daily: 11am - 10pm

Tel: 6219 0777

SHI SHANG LAO 食尚捞 STEAMOV

Located near Chinatown, Steamov is a conveyer belt steamboat restaurant where each customer gets their own individual pot.

No more, "I want mala!", "No! I want collagen soup stock!" arguments anymore.

We first got to know about Steamov from Fave, where they were selling Steamov coupons at 45 per cent off.

This means that at $13, you can have a really good meal of steamboat, a canned drink and up to $17 worth of skewers. Now that's a good deal!

Steamov @ New Bridge Road

325 New Bridge Road

Singapore 088760

Facebook

This article was first published in Seedly.