Cheap car rental Singapore: Chinese New Year (CNY) price comparison 2020

As well-connected as Singapore's public transport system is, there are probably times when you realise that nothing beats the convenience of having a car.

Sure you can rely on ride-hailing services or taxis.

But try getting one when it's raining, or during the holiday season.

Especially during Chinese New Year, when you have to shuttle your parents, your kids (maybe even a screaming baby), as well as a cousin or two to 12 different relatives' houses scattered all over Singapore.

And you realise that you can't fit everyone into one Grab car.

The easiest solution to all of this?

Cheap car rental.

Whether you're planning a road trip to Johor Bahru, or just want an efficient and cost-effective way to transport your family or a group of friends around for the holidays.

Here's a complete guide to cheap car rental options and everything else you need to know.

TL;DR: WHICH CHEAP CAR RENTAL IS BEST FOR CHINESE NEW YEAR?

If you're going to be using the car for a longer period which includes the Chinese New Year festive period.

Then I'd go with the cheapest option you can find from a car rental company.

Based on the rates I managed to find and assuming you're planning to use the rental car for at least five days (inclusive of the 2020 CNY weekend).

The cheapest rental sedan car should cost you about $788.

.

.

.

But if you just want to use it for the first day of Chinese New Year - when the bulk of visiting happens - you're probably better off with a car-sharing service.

For that, you'll want to avoid services which charge signup or membership fees to keep your cost low.

Assuming you need a whole day (24 hours) to do your visiting, because you have five million relatives.

The cheapest rental sedan car would be from Club Car ($98) or Tribecar ($96.30).

Note: prices quoted are estimates and will vary after including other additional fees and GST.

WHAT IS THE BEST RENTAL CAR COMPANY IN SINGAPORE?

Given our kiasu nature, it's only natural that we want to get our cars from the best car rental company possible.

Why?

Because this means that you're assured of:

  • The best possible price (read: cheapest)
  • The quality of service
  • The quality of the cars available for rent (read: won't breakdown after driving it out of the lot)
  • No hidden or sneaky fees

I can't say which is best because I haven't tried them all.

But what I do know is for car rental there are two options: car rental companies (international & local) and car-sharing rental companies.

INTERNATIONAL CAR RENTAL COMPANIES

If you've ever gone a self-driven tour in Australia, Europe, or the USA, then you'd be familiar with brand names like:

  • AVIS
  • Hertz
  • Sixt

These reputable names mean that you can be assured that their service and the cars they provide are of a certain quality.

But they are probably the most expensive option available too.

However, if you've used their services before, you'll know exactly what to expect.

LOCAL CAR RENTAL COMPANIES

The prices at Singapore car rental companies are usually cheaper than the international brand names.

And they probably have the widest selection of cars available, combined.

There are way too many local car rental companies to list, but some of the bigger ones include:

  • Asia Express
  • EAZI Car Leasing & Marketing
  • Lion City Rentals
  • My Car Rental

CAR SHARING RENTAL COMPANIES

Good for short term rentals by the hour and you can easily book one through a mobile app.

Local options include:

  • BlueSG
  • Carclub
  • Tribecar
  • Smove
  • WhizzCar

SO HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO HIRE A CAR IN SINGAPORE?

The short answer?

It depends.

Let's have a look at the car rental companies - both international and local - first.

And because you're renting a car during this Chinese New Year period, here's a look at how much the CNY package will cost you:

1. CHEAP SEDAN CAR RENTAL CNY PACKAGES.

Best for families who want to travel in comfort:

Model Price Booking Period Package Company Location Malaysia Entry Driver on Probation
24 Jan - 29 Jan
Toyota Altis $788 24 Jan - 29 Jan 5 days Alpine Car Rental Ubi Allowed -
Mazda 3 $883 24 Jan - 29 Jan 5 days BKW Rent-A-Car Lower Delta - -
Toyota Altis $963 24 Jan - 29 Jan 5 days BKW Rent-A-Car Lower Delta - -
23 Jan - 29 Jan
Honda City $825.18 23 Jan - 29 Jan 6 days Mova Queensway Allowed -
Toyota Vios $870 23 Jan - 29 Jan 6 days Mova Queensway Allowed -
Mazda 3 $878.64 23 Jan - 29 Jan 6 days Mova Queensway Allowed -
22 Jan - 29 Jan
Mitsubishi Lancer EX $869.97 22 Jan - 29 Jan 7 days CL Leasing Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Hyundai Elantra $869.99 22 Jan - 29 Jan 7 days Dream Car Kaki Bukit - Allowed
Kia K3 $869.99 22 Jan - 29 Jan 7 days Dream Car Kaki Bukit Allowed Allowed
Hyundai Avante 2019 $869.99 22 Jan - 29 Jan 7 days Dream Car Kaki Bukit Allowed Allowed
Toyota Vios $869.99 22 Jan - 29 Jan 7 days Dream Car Kaki Bukit Allowed Allowed
Toyota Altis $882.03 22 Jan - 29 Jan 7 days Asia Express Aljunied Allowed Allowed
Hyundai Avante $932.14 22 Jan - 29 Jan 7 days KOMOCO Alexandra Allowed -
Mazda 3 $949.98 22 Jan - 29 Jan 7 days CL Leasing Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Kia Cerato K3 SX Sports $970.01 22 Jan - 29 Jan 7 days Dream Car Kaki Bukit Allowed Allowed
Honda Civic $1,019.98 22 Jan - 29 Jan 7 days CL Leasing Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Mazda 6 $1,069.97 22 Jan - 29 Jan 7 days Dream Car Kaki Bukit Allowed Allowed
Kia Optima K5 $1,069.97 22 Jan - 29 Jan 7 days Dream Car Kaki Bukit Allowed Allowed
Mazda 6 $1,169.97 22 Jan - 29 Jan 7 days CL Leasing Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
23 Jan - 30 Jan
Toyota Altis $828.37 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days Bolt Redhill Allowed -
Kia K3 $837.98 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days M Rental Sembawang Allowed Allowed
Toyota Vios $869.99 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days Ride Now Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Mitsubishi Lancer EX $869.99 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days Ride Now Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Kia Cerato Forte $869.99 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days Ride Now Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Nissan Sylphy $920 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days IDEAL Bukit Timah Allowed -
Toyota Altis $920.03 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days IDEAL Bukit Timah Allowed -
Toyota Altis $940.02 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days Budget Leasing Pte Ltd Bukit Timah Allowed -
Kia Cerato $951.01 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days HM Automobile Ubi Allowed -
Toyota Vios $962.01 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days EAZI Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Volkswagen Jetta $969.97 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days SGRentACar Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Honda Civic 1.8 $969.99 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days Influx Woodlands Allowed -
Honda Civic $980.97 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days HM Automobile Ubi Allowed -
Hyundai Accent $1,039.98 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days MM Sin Ming Allowed Allowed
Toyota Altis $1,061.97 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days EAZI Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Hyundai Avante $1,062.03 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days EAZI Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Toyota Altis $1,069.97 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days Allswell Lavendar Allowed -
Toyota Altis $1,090.52 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days SMART Serangoon Allowed -
Toyota Altis $1,090.52 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days SMART Serangoon Allowed -
Toyota Mark X $1,360.16 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days ACE Drive Ubi - -
24 Jan - 31 Jan
Mitsubishi Lancer GLX $869.99 24 Jan - 31 Jan 7 days JJ Garage Chinese Garden Allowed Allowed
Nissan Latio $869.99 24 Jan - 31 Jan 7 days JJ Garage Chinese Garden Allowed Allowed
Hyundai Avante $869.99 24 Jan - 31 Jan 7 days Tay Automobiles Lavender Allowed Allowed
Mazda 3 $949.98 24 Jan - 31 Jan 7 days LCH Car Rental Hougang Allowed Allowed
Chevrolet Cruze $986 24 Jan - 31 Jan 7 days JJ Garage Chinese Garden Allowed Allowed
Nissan Sylphy $986 24 Jan - 31 Jan 7 days JJ Garage Chinese Garden Allowed Allowed
Subaru Legacy $986 24 Jan - 31 Jan 7 days JJ Garage Chinese Garden Allowed Allowed
Toyota Altis $986 24 Jan - 31 Jan 7 days JJ Garage Chinese Garden Allowed Allowed
Honda Civic 1.8 $1,070 24 Jan - 31 Jan 7 days JJ Garage Chinese Garden Allowed Allowed
Mazda 3 $1,070 24 Jan - 31 Jan 7 days JJ Garage Chinese Garden Allowed Allowed
Kia Cerato Forte $1,070 24 Jan - 31 Jan 7 days JJ Garage Chinese Garden Allowed Allowed
23 Jan - 31 Jan
Kia Cerato Forte $870 23 Jan - 31 Jan 8 days AKA Commonwealth - Allowed
Toyota Vios Sport $870 23 Jan - 31 Jan 8 days AKA Commonwealth - Allowed
Toyota Vios $870 23 Jan - 31 Jan 8 days AKA Commonwealth - Allowed
Mitsubishi Lancer EX $970 23 Jan - 31 Jan 8 days AKA Commonwealth - Allowed
Toyota Altis $1,070 23 Jan - 31 Jan 8 days AKA Commonwealth - Allowed
Mazda 3 $1,070 23 Jan - 31 Jan 8 days AKA Commonwealth - Allowed
20 Jan - 30 Jan
Ford Focus $1,002.78 20 Jan - 30 Jan 10 days Hertz Alexandra Allowed Allowed
Ford Focus $1,002.78 20 Jan - 30 Jan 10 days Hertz Changi Airport T2 Allowed Allowed
Peugeot 508 $1134.20 20 Jan - 30 Jan 10 days Hertz Alexandra Allowed Allowed
Peugeot 508 $1134.20 20 Jan - 30 Jan 10 days Hertz Changi Airport T2 Allowed Allowed
Ford Mondeo $1134.20 20 Jan - 30 Jan 10 days Hertz Alexandra Allowed Allowed
Ford Mondeo $1134.20 20 Jan - 30 Jan 10 days Hertz Changi Airport T2 Allowed Allowed
24 Jan - 3 Feb
Toyota Vios $782 24 Jan - 3 Feb 10 days YM Car Leasing Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed

2. CHEAP HATCHBACK CAR RENTAL CNY PACKAGES.

Best for couples and small families.

Model Price Booking Period Package Company Location Malaysia Entry Driver on Probation
24 Jan - 29 Jan
Opel Corsa $688.00 24 Jan - 29 Jan 5 days Alpine Car Rental Ubi Allowed -
22 Jan - 29 Jan
Suzuki Swift $867.97 22 Jan - 29 Jan 7 days CL Leasing Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Hyundai i30 $950.14 22 Jan - 29 Jan 7 days KOMOCO Alexandra Allowed -
Mazda 3 $967.98 22 Jan - 29 Jan 7 days CL Leasing Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Honda Fit $1,000.00 22 Jan - 29 Jan 7 days Asia Express Aljunied - Allowed
23 Jan - 30 Jan
Suzuki SX4 $887.99 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days Ride Now Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Honda Fit $888.02 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days IDEAL Bukit Timah Allowed -
Mitsubishi Colt Plus $928.02 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days Influx Woodlands Allowed -
Audi A3 $1,088.01 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days ECube Toa Payoh Allowed -
Honda Fit $1,300.00 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days SGRentACar Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
24 Jan - 31 Jan
Honda Fit $849.97 24 Jan - 31 Jan 7 days LCH Car Rental Hougang Allowed Allowed
Suzuki Swift $887.99 24 Jan - 31 Jan 7 days JJ Garage Chinese Garden Allowed Allowed
Mitsubishi Colt $887.99 24 Jan - 31 Jan 7 days JJ Garage Chinese Garden Allowed Allowed
Mazda 2 $888.03 24 Jan - 31 Jan 7 days LCH Car Rental Hougang Allowed Allowed
Volkswagen Golf $1,088.01 24 Jan - 31 Jan 7 days JJ Garage Chinese Garden Allowed Allowed
23 Jan - 31 Jan
Mitsubishi Colt $788.00 23 Jan - 31 Jan 8 days AKA Commonwealth - Allowed
Suzuki Swift $788.04 23 Jan - 31 Jan 8 days AKA Commonwealth - Allowed
Hyundai i30 $888.00 23 Jan - 31 Jan 8 days AKA Commonwealth - Allowed
Mazda 2 $988.00 23 Jan - 31 Jan 8 days AKA Commonwealth - Allowed
Ford Focus $988.04 23 Jan - 31 Jan 8 days AKA Commonwealth - Allowed

3. CHEAP MPV CAR RENTAL CNY PACKAGES.

Best for ferrying five to seven people (or more, depending on the model of the vehicle) in comfort:

Model Price Booking Period Package Company Location Malaysia Entry Driver on Probation
23 Jan - 29 Jan
Toyota Estima $1,455.18 23 Jan - 29 Jan 6 days Motorway Tiong Bahru Allowed -
Ssangyong Stavic (9-Seater) $1,455.18 23 Jan - 29 Jan 6 days Motorway Tiong Bahru Allowed -
Toyota Alphard $2,075.82 23 Jan - 29 Jan 6 days Motorway Tiong Bahru Allowed -
Toyota Vellfire $2075.82 23 Jan - 29 Jan 6 days Motorway Tiong Bahru Allowed -
22 Jan - 29 Jan
Toyota Alphard $1,987.99 22 Jan - 29 Jan 7 days CL Leasing Bukit Batok - Allowed
23 Jan - 30 Jan
Toyota Wish $1,088.01 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days M Rental Sembawang Allowed Allowed
Toyota Wish $1,169.99 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days Allswell Lavender Allowed -
Mazda 5 $1,187.99 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days Budget Leasing Pte Ltd Bukit Timah Allowed -
Toyota Wish $1,187.97 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days MM Sin Ming Allowed Allowed
Honda Odyssey $1,187.97 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days M Rental Sembawang Allowed Allowed
Toyota Wish $1,280.03 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days EAZI Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Toyota Sienta $1,280.03 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days EAZI Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Toyota Estima $1,287.98 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days Allswell Lavender Allowed -
Toyota Prius Alpha Hybrid $1,288.00 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days Allswell Lavender Allowed -
Toyota Sienta $1,379.98 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days EAZI Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Honda Odyssey $1,380.03 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days EAZI Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Toyota Wish $1,380.03 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days EAZI Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Toyota Previa $1,387.97 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days MM Sin Ming Allowed Allowed
Mitsubishi Grandis $1,387.98 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days Influx Woodlands Allowed -
Honda Stream $1,388.01 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days Ride Now Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Honda Odyssey $1,388.01 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days Ride Now Bukit BatokBukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Toyota Wish $1,388.01 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days Ride Now Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Kia Carens $1,388.01 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days Ride Now Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Mitsubishi Grandis $1,388.01 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days Ride Now Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Citroen C4 Picasso $1,388.01 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days Ride Now Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Honda Odyssey $1,388.02 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days SGRentACar Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Toyota Estima $1,479.98 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days EAZI Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Toyota Estima $1,580.00 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days EAZI Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Toyota Vellfire $1,588.02 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days SGRentACar Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Toyota Noah Hybrid $1,592.15 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days ACE Drive Ubi - -
Toyota Alphard $1,687.98 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days MM Sin Ming Allowed Allowed
Volkswagen Sharan $1,738.15 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days ACE Drive Ubi - -
24 Jan - 31 Jan
Honda Stream $1,088.00 24 Jan - 31 Jan 7 days Tay Automobiles Lavender Allowed Allowed
Nissan Lafesta $1,206.84 24 Jan - 31 Jan 7 days JJ Garage Chinese Garden Allowed Allowed
Honda Stream $1,287.98 24 Jan - 31 Jan 7 days JJ Garage Chinese Garden Allowed Allowed
Mazda 5 $1,287.98 24 Jan - 31 Jan 7 days JJ Garage Chinese Garden Allowed Allowed
Honda Odyssey $1,288.01 24 Jan - 31 Jan 7 days LCH Car Rental Hougang Allowed Allowed
Toyota Vellfire $1,687.98 24 Jan - 31 Jan 7 days JJ Garage Chinese Garden Allowed Allowed
24 Jan - 3 Feb
Toyota Wish $1,288.00 24 Jan - 3 Feb 10 days YM Car Leasing Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Toyota Estima Aeras $1,388.00 24 Jan - 3 Feb 10 days YM Car Leasing Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed

4. CHEAP SUV CAR RENTAL CNY PACKAGES

Best for large families.

Model Price Booking Period Package Company Location Malaysia Entry Driver on Probation
23 Jan - 29 Jan
Ssangyong Tivoli $941.58 23 Jan - 29 Jan 6 days Motorway Tiong Bahru Allowed -
Volvo XC90 $1,572.90 23 Jan - 29 Jan 6 days Motorway Tiong Bahru Allowed -
BMW X3 $1,554.90 23 Jan - 29 Jan 6 days Motorway Tiong Bahru Allowed -
22 Jan - 29 Jan
Toyota Harrier $1,238.02 22 Jan - 29 Jan 7 days CL Leasing Bukit Batok - Allowed
Hyundai Tucson $1,253.17 22 Jan - 29 Jan 7 days KOMOCO Alexandra Allowed -
Hyundai Santa Fe $1,485.17 22 Jan - 29 Jan 7 days KOMOCO Alexandra Allowed -
23 Jan - 30 Jan
Toyota Rush $887.99 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days Ride Now Bukit Batok Allowed Allowed
Honda Vezel $1,087.99 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days Allswell Lavender Allowed -
Nissan Murano $1,108.51 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days SMART Car Rental Serangoon - -
Mercedes-Benz GLA180 $2,814.15 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days ACE Drive Ubi - -
Volvo XC90 $2,814.15 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days ACE Drive Ubi - -
Mercedes-Benz GLC250 $4,371.15 23 Jan - 30 Jan 7 days ACE Drive Ubi - -
23 Jan - 31 Jan
Honda Vezel $1,088.00 23 Jan - 31 Jan 8 days AKA Commonwealth - Allowed

WHY ARE CAR RENTAL COMPANY PACKAGES USUALLY FIVE TO SEVEN DAYS LONG? ARE THERE ANY 1-DAY RENTAL OPTIONS?

I know what you're thinking, "Why can't I rent a car for one day or less than three days?"

Well, you can probably do so on a regular day.

But you'd still have to sign some kind of package that requires you to rent the vehicle for much longer than just a few hours.

Also, since you're renting your car during a holiday period like Chinese New Year.

You'll notice that the majority of car rental companies offer minimally a 5-day or 7-day package.

And this is because they all have different dates which they'll be away for the Chinese New Year period.

This means that if Company A's Chinese New Year vacation period is from 24 to 29 January, you cannot opt to pick-up your rental car on 25 January, or return your car before 29 January (for obvious reasons).

For 2020, these are the dates to keep in mind:

  • 24 January 2020 (Friday): Chinese New Year Eve
  • 25 January 2020 (Saturday): Chinese New Year
  • 26 January 2020 (Sunday): Chinese New Year (2nd Day)

Unfortunately, this also means that these rental companies will also levy a Chinese New Year surcharge.

So if your car rental period falls within the rental company's CNY surcharge period, you can expect to pay a little bit more than usual (think: Grab surge prices when demand is high).

CAN I DRIVE A RENTAL CAR TO MALAYSIA?

If you're planning to rent a car to drive to Malaysia to visit relatives and friends, you might want to check as not all rental companies allow you to take their cars up north.

Some rental companies will impose a surcharge depending on which part of Malaysia you intend to travel to.

So always remember to check with your rental company before driving out of the country.

Now, let's look at car-sharing companies.

HOURLY RATE CAR SHARING RENTAL SERVICE: BLUESG VS CAR CLUB VS SMOVE VS TRIBECAR VS WHIZZCAR

If you intend to rent a car for a short period of time, then maybe car sharing is a better alternative to traditional car rental companies.

Instead of being tied down by a week or month-long contract, car-sharing allows you to rent a car for shorter, more flexible periods.

Here are your options:

1. BLUESG CAR RENTAL PRICE

Concerned about reducing carbon emissions but still want to get around with ease?

Then you might want to give BlueSG - Singapore's first electric car-sharing service - a try.

HOW DOES BLUESG WORK?

  • Pick-up: 300 self-service locations (1,000 cars in the fleet)
  • Return: to any location
  • Allowed to drive to Malaysia: No
  • Minimum rental period: 15 minutes
Plans Basic Premium
(6 months)
Subscription Fee $8 per month $18 per month
Rental Fee $0.33 per minute $0.33 per minute

Note: free 45 mins per month

2. CAR CLUB RENTAL PRICE

With Car Club you get access to a fleet of vehicles that is only for private rental use.

Here are the different vehicle groups, which you can choose from:

Type of Vehicle Model
Economy Mazda 2
Nissan Almera
Nissan Note
Renault Kangoo
Suzuki Swift
Toyota Hiace
Plus Honda City
Honda Fit
Honda Jazz
Mitsubishi Lancer
Mazda 3
Renault Clio
Suzuki Ciaz
Toyota Vios
Volkswagen Beetle
Volkswagen Golf
Volkswagen Golf SV
Volkswagen Polo
Premium Chevrolet Malibu
Volkswagen Golf Variant
Honda Freed
Honda Odyssey
Mazda 5
Opel Insignia
Peugeot 5008
Toyota Altis
Toyota C-HR Hybrid
Toyota Sienta
Toyota Wish

HOW DOES CAR CLUB WORK?

  • Pick-up: 120+ self-service locations (260+ cars in the fleet)
  • Return: back to same pick-up location
  • Allowed to drive to Malaysia: Most cars allowed
  • Minimum rental period: 1 hour

CAR CLUB STANDARD PLAN

Vehicle Group Economy Plus Premium
Weekday
First hour $10.00 $11.00 $12.00
Next 15 mins $2.50 $2.75 $3.00
24 hours $80.00 $88.00 $96.00
Weekend/ Public Holiday
First hour $11.00 $12.00 $13.00
Next 15 mins $2.75 $3.00 $3.25
24 hours $132.00 $144.00 $156.00
Addtional Distance Charge
- $0.40/km $0.40/km $0.40/km

CAR CLUB VALUE PLAN

Vehicle Group Economy Plus Premium
Weekday
First hour $9.00 $10.00 $11.00
Next 15 mins $2.25 $2.50 $2.75
24 hours $65.00 $74.00 $83.00
Owl Special (9pm - 6pm) $26.00 $29.00 $32.00
Weekend/ Public Holiday
First hour $10.00 $11.00 $12.00
Next 15 mins $2.50 $2.75 $3.00
24 hours $98.00 $110.00 $122.00
Owl Special (9pm - 6pm) $26.00 $29.00 $32.00
Additional Distance Charge
- $0.30/km $0.30/km $0.30/km

CAR CLUB LADY'S PLAN

Vehicle Group Economy Plus Premium
Weekday
First hour $9.00 $10.00 $11.00
Next 15 mins $2.25 $2.50 $2.75
24 hours $65.00 $74.00 $83.00
Owl Special (9pm - 6pm) $26.00 $29.00 $32.00
Weekend/ Public Holiday
First hour $10.00 $11.00 $12.00
Next 15 mins $2.50 $2.75 $3.00
24 hours $98.00 $110.00 $122.00
Owl Special (9pm - 6pm) $26.00 $29.00 $32.00
Additional Distance Charge
- $0.30/km $0.30/km $0.30/km

3. SMOVE RENTAL PRICE 

With Smove, you just have to apply for a membership online or via the mobile app.

Link your EZ-Link card to your account (to unlock the car).

Select and reserve a car online.

Collect, drive, and return your car at your convenience.

Here are the different vehicle groups, which you can choose from:

Type of Vehicle Model
Saver Toyota Aqua
Toyota Vois
Toyota Altis
Mazda 3
Mitsubishi Attrage
Value Maza 3

HOW DOES SMOVE WORK?

  • Pick-up: 80+ locations to pick up/drop off cars (450 cars in the fleet)
  • Return: to any location
  • Allowed to drive to Malaysia: No
  • Minimum rental period: 1 hour (minimum $50 rental fee)
  Timing Saver Value Value Plus
Mon - Thu 12am - 9:59am $4.50 $5.00 $6.00
10am - 4:59pm $6.50 $7.00 $7.50
5pm - 7:59pm $8.00 $9.00 $9.50
8pm - 10:59pm $9.00 $10.00 $10.50
11pm - 11:59pm $5.00 $6.00 $7.00
Fri 12am - 9:59am $5.00 $5.50 $6.50
10am - 4:59pm $8.00 $9.00 $9.50
5pm - 11:59pm $10.00 $11.00 $11.50
Sat 12am - 1:59am $10.00 $11.00 $11.50
2am - 9:59am $5.50 $6.50 $7.50
10am - 10:59pm $10.00 $11.00 $11.50
11pm - 11:59pm $5.50 $6.50 $7.50
Sun 12am - 9:59am $5.50 $6.50 $7.50
10am - 10:59pm $10.00 $11.00 $11.50
11pm - 11:59pm $5.50 $6.50 $7.50

Note: Your actual booking price will depend on the mileage driven, add-ons, and public holiday surcharges.

4. TRIBECAR RENTAL PRICE

The best thing about Tribecar is that there is no yearly membership or signup fee!

Car rental starts at $2.14 - during super off-peak hours - and you just pay for what you use.

HOW DOES TRIBECAR WORK?

  • Pick-up: 300+ locations to pick up/drop off cars (380+ cars in the fleet)
  • Return: back to same pick-up location
  • Allowed to drive to Malaysia: Most cars allowed
  • Minimum rental period: 1 hour
  Economy Sedan
Economy MPV		 Economy Sedan (Hybrid)
Economy Van (Manual)		 Economy Van (Auto) Standard Sedan
Standard Van (Auto)		 Standard SUV
Standard MPV
Standard Sedan (Hybrid)		 Standard MPV (Hybrid)
Standard Coupe
Premium Sedan		 Premium MPV
Super Off-Peak $2.14/hour $2.68/hour $3.21/hour $4.28/hour $4.82/hour $5.35/hour $5.89/hour
Off-Peak $4.82/hour $5.35/hour $5.89/hour $6.42/hour $7.49/hour $8.03/hour $9.10/hour
Peak $6.96/hour $7.49/hour $8.03/hour $10.70/hour $11.24/hour $12.84/hour $13.91/hour
Daily (Mon - Thu) $69.55 $74.90 $80.25 $90.95 $96.30 $107.00 $128.40
Daily (Fri - Sun) $96.30 $101.65 $107.00 $112.35 $123.05 $128.40 $160.50
Late Charges (every 15 mins) $10.70 $10.70 $10.70 $10.70 $11.77 $12.84 $13.91

5. WHIZZCAR CAR RENTAL PRICE

If you sign up as an Individual member, there's a one-time registration fee of $107 (ouch) and a minimum 12-month commitment which comes with a monthly membership fee of $10.70 (double ouch).

If you're just a casual car rental who just wants to try out WhizzCar, you'll still have to cough up the one-time registration fee of $107 but it doesn't come with any commitment.

As I'm focusing on hourly rates with little to no commitment, I'll just look at the Whizz-Ezzy rates.

HOW DOES WHIZZCAR WORK?

  • Pick-up: 50+ locations to pick up/drop off cars (158 cars in the fleet)
  • Return: back to same pick-up location
  • Allowed to drive to Malaysia: Most cars allowed
  • Minimum rental period: 1 hour
  Super Economy Economy Economy+ Executive MPV Van Free km given
First Hour $16.90 $18.29 $18.29 $20.54 $22.37 $16.97 10km
Next 30 mins $7.76 $8.46 $8.74 $9.58 $10.53 $7.79 5km
24 Hours $165.26 $186.12 $188.72 $222.13 $240.85 $166.09 100km
Business Hours (8am - 7pm) $86.10 $93.05 $106.05 $139.92 $149.47 $86.52 45km
Overnight Plan (9pm - 6am) $46.53 $53.48 $66.48 $86.44 $102.17 $46.74 30km
Additional per km charge $0.43 $0.43 $0.43 $0.43 $0.43 $0.43 -

