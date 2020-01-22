Cheap car rental Singapore: Chinese New Year (CNY) price comparison 2020

As well-connected as Singapore's public transport system is, there are probably times when you realise that nothing beats the convenience of having a car.
Sure you can rely on ride-hailing services or taxis.
But try getting one when it's raining, or during the holiday season.
Especially during Chinese New Year, when you have to shuttle your parents, your kids (maybe even a screaming baby), as well as a cousin or two to 12 different relatives' houses scattered all over Singapore.
And you realise that you can't fit everyone into one Grab car.
The easiest solution to all of this?
Cheap car rental.
Whether you're planning a road trip to Johor Bahru, or just want an efficient and cost-effective way to transport your family or a group of friends around for the holidays.
Here's a complete guide to cheap car rental options and everything else you need to know.
TL;DR: WHICH CHEAP CAR RENTAL IS BEST FOR CHINESE NEW YEAR?
If you're going to be using the car for a longer period which includes the Chinese New Year festive period.
Then I'd go with the cheapest option you can find from a car rental company.
Based on the rates I managed to find and assuming you're planning to use the rental car for at least five days (inclusive of the 2020 CNY weekend).
The cheapest rental sedan car should cost you about $788.
But if you just want to use it for the first day of Chinese New Year - when the bulk of visiting happens - you're probably better off with a car-sharing service.
For that, you'll want to avoid services which charge signup or membership fees to keep your cost low. Assuming you need a whole day (24 hours) to do your visiting, because you have five million relatives. The cheapest rental sedan car would be from Club Car ($98) or Tribecar ($96.30). Note: prices quoted are estimates and will vary after including other additional fees and GST. WHAT IS THE BEST RENTAL CAR COMPANY IN SINGAPORE? Given our kiasu nature, it's only natural that we want to get our cars from the best car rental company possible. Why? Because this means that you're assured of: I can't say which is best because I haven't tried them all. But what I do know is for car rental there are two options: car rental companies (international & local) and car-sharing rental companies. INTERNATIONAL CAR RENTAL COMPANIES If you've ever gone a self-driven tour in Australia, Europe, or the USA, then you'd be familiar with brand names like: These reputable names mean that you can be assured that their service and the cars they provide are of a certain quality. But they are probably the most expensive option available too. However, if you've used their services before, you'll know exactly what to expect. LOCAL CAR RENTAL COMPANIES The prices at Singapore car rental companies are usually cheaper than the international brand names. And they probably have the widest selection of cars available, combined. There are way too many local car rental companies to list, but some of the bigger ones include: CAR SHARING RENTAL COMPANIES Good for short term rentals by the hour and you can easily book one through a mobile app. Local options include: SO HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO HIRE A CAR IN SINGAPORE? The short answer? It depends. Let's have a look at the car rental companies - both international and local - first. And because you're renting a car during this Chinese New Year period, here's a look at how much the CNY package will cost you: 1. CHEAP SEDAN CAR RENTAL CNY PACKAGES. Best for families who want to travel in comfort: 2. CHEAP HATCHBACK CAR RENTAL CNY PACKAGES. Best for couples and small families. 3. CHEAP MPV CAR RENTAL CNY PACKAGES. Best for ferrying five to seven people (or more, depending on the model of the vehicle) in comfort: 4. CHEAP SUV CAR RENTAL CNY PACKAGES Best for large families. WHY ARE CAR RENTAL COMPANY PACKAGES USUALLY FIVE TO SEVEN DAYS LONG? ARE THERE ANY 1-DAY RENTAL OPTIONS? I know what you're thinking, "Why can't I rent a car for one day or less than three days?" Well, you can probably do so on a regular day. But you'd still have to sign some kind of package that requires you to rent the vehicle for much longer than just a few hours. Also, since you're renting your car during a holiday period like Chinese New Year. You'll notice that the majority of car rental companies offer minimally a 5-day or 7-day package. And this is because they all have different dates which they'll be away for the Chinese New Year period. This means that if Company A's Chinese New Year vacation period is from 24 to 29 January, you cannot opt to pick-up your rental car on 25 January, or return your car before 29 January (for obvious reasons). For 2020, these are the dates to keep in mind: Unfortunately, this also means that these rental companies will also levy a Chinese New Year surcharge. So if your car rental period falls within the rental company's CNY surcharge period, you can expect to pay a little bit more than usual (think: Grab surge prices when demand is high). CAN I DRIVE A RENTAL CAR TO MALAYSIA? If you're planning to rent a car to drive to Malaysia to visit relatives and friends, you might want to check as not all rental companies allow you to take their cars up north. Some rental companies will impose a surcharge depending on which part of Malaysia you intend to travel to. So always remember to check with your rental company before driving out of the country. Now, let's look at car-sharing companies. HOURLY RATE CAR SHARING RENTAL SERVICE: BLUESG VS CAR CLUB VS SMOVE VS TRIBECAR VS WHIZZCAR If you intend to rent a car for a short period of time, then maybe car sharing is a better alternative to traditional car rental companies. Instead of being tied down by a week or month-long contract, car-sharing allows you to rent a car for shorter, more flexible periods. Here are your options: 1. BLUESG CAR RENTAL PRICE Concerned about reducing carbon emissions but still want to get around with ease? Then you might want to give BlueSG - Singapore's first electric car-sharing service - a try. HOW DOES BLUESG WORK? 2. CAR CLUB RENTAL PRICE With Car Club you get access to a fleet of vehicles that is only for private rental use. Here are the different vehicle groups, which you can choose from: HOW DOES CAR CLUB WORK? CAR CLUB STANDARD PLAN CAR CLUB VALUE PLAN CAR CLUB LADY'S PLAN 3. SMOVE RENTAL PRICE With Smove, you just have to apply for a membership online or via the mobile app. Link your EZ-Link card to your account (to unlock the car). Select and reserve a car online. Collect, drive, and return your car at your convenience. Here are the different vehicle groups, which you can choose from: HOW DOES SMOVE WORK? Note: Your actual booking price will depend on the mileage driven, add-ons, and public holiday surcharges. 4. TRIBECAR RENTAL PRICE The best thing about Tribecar is that there is no yearly membership or signup fee! Car rental starts at $2.14 - during super off-peak hours - and you just pay for what you use. HOW DOES TRIBECAR WORK? 5. WHIZZCAR CAR RENTAL PRICE If you sign up as an Individual member, there's a one-time registration fee of $107 (ouch) and a minimum 12-month commitment which comes with a monthly membership fee of $10.70 (double ouch). If you're just a casual car rental who just wants to try out WhizzCar, you'll still have to cough up the one-time registration fee of $107 but it doesn't come with any commitment. As I'm focusing on hourly rates with little to no commitment, I'll just look at the Whizz-Ezzy rates. HOW DOES WHIZZCAR WORK? This article was first published in Seedly.
Model
Price
Booking Period
Package
Company
Location
Malaysia Entry
Driver on Probation
24 Jan - 29 Jan
Toyota Altis
$788
24 Jan - 29 Jan
5 days
Alpine Car Rental
Ubi
Allowed
-
Mazda 3
$883
24 Jan - 29 Jan
5 days
BKW Rent-A-Car
Lower Delta
-
-
Toyota Altis
$963
24 Jan - 29 Jan
5 days
BKW Rent-A-Car
Lower Delta
-
-
23 Jan - 29 Jan
Honda City
$825.18
23 Jan - 29 Jan
6 days
Mova
Queensway
Allowed
-
Toyota Vios
$870
23 Jan - 29 Jan
6 days
Mova
Queensway
Allowed
-
Mazda 3
$878.64
23 Jan - 29 Jan
6 days
Mova
Queensway
Allowed
-
22 Jan - 29 Jan
Mitsubishi Lancer EX
$869.97
22 Jan - 29 Jan
7 days
CL Leasing
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Hyundai Elantra
$869.99
22 Jan - 29 Jan
7 days
Dream Car
Kaki Bukit
-
Allowed
Kia K3
$869.99
22 Jan - 29 Jan
7 days
Dream Car
Kaki Bukit
Allowed
Allowed
Hyundai Avante 2019
$869.99
22 Jan - 29 Jan
7 days
Dream Car
Kaki Bukit
Allowed
Allowed
Toyota Vios
$869.99
22 Jan - 29 Jan
7 days
Dream Car
Kaki Bukit
Allowed
Allowed
Toyota Altis
$882.03
22 Jan - 29 Jan
7 days
Asia Express
Aljunied
Allowed
Allowed
Hyundai Avante
$932.14
22 Jan - 29 Jan
7 days
KOMOCO
Alexandra
Allowed
-
Mazda 3
$949.98
22 Jan - 29 Jan
7 days
CL Leasing
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Kia Cerato K3 SX Sports
$970.01
22 Jan - 29 Jan
7 days
Dream Car
Kaki Bukit
Allowed
Allowed
Honda Civic
$1,019.98
22 Jan - 29 Jan
7 days
CL Leasing
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Mazda 6
$1,069.97
22 Jan - 29 Jan
7 days
Dream Car
Kaki Bukit
Allowed
Allowed
Kia Optima K5
$1,069.97
22 Jan - 29 Jan
7 days
Dream Car
Kaki Bukit
Allowed
Allowed
Mazda 6
$1,169.97
22 Jan - 29 Jan
7 days
CL Leasing
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
23 Jan - 30 Jan
Toyota Altis
$828.37
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
Bolt
Redhill
Allowed
-
Kia K3
$837.98
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
M Rental
Sembawang
Allowed
Allowed
Toyota Vios
$869.99
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
Ride Now
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Mitsubishi Lancer EX
$869.99
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
Ride Now
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Kia Cerato Forte
$869.99
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
Ride Now
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Nissan Sylphy
$920
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
IDEAL
Bukit Timah
Allowed
-
Toyota Altis
$920.03
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
IDEAL
Bukit Timah
Allowed
-
Toyota Altis
$940.02
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
Budget Leasing Pte Ltd
Bukit Timah
Allowed
-
Kia Cerato
$951.01
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
HM Automobile
Ubi
Allowed
-
Toyota Vios
$962.01
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
EAZI
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Volkswagen Jetta
$969.97
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
SGRentACar
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Honda Civic 1.8
$969.99
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
Influx
Woodlands
Allowed
-
Honda Civic
$980.97
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
HM Automobile
Ubi
Allowed
-
Hyundai Accent
$1,039.98
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
MM
Sin Ming
Allowed
Allowed
Toyota Altis
$1,061.97
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
EAZI
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Hyundai Avante
$1,062.03
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
EAZI
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Toyota Altis
$1,069.97
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
Allswell
Lavendar
Allowed
-
Toyota Altis
$1,090.52
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
SMART
Serangoon
Allowed
-
Toyota Altis
$1,090.52
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
SMART
Serangoon
Allowed
-
Toyota Mark X
$1,360.16
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
ACE Drive
Ubi
-
-
24 Jan - 31 Jan
Mitsubishi Lancer GLX
$869.99
24 Jan - 31 Jan
7 days
JJ Garage
Chinese Garden
Allowed
Allowed
Nissan Latio
$869.99
24 Jan - 31 Jan
7 days
JJ Garage
Chinese Garden
Allowed
Allowed
Hyundai Avante
$869.99
24 Jan - 31 Jan
7 days
Tay Automobiles
Lavender
Allowed
Allowed
Mazda 3
$949.98
24 Jan - 31 Jan
7 days
LCH Car Rental
Hougang
Allowed
Allowed
Chevrolet Cruze
$986
24 Jan - 31 Jan
7 days
JJ Garage
Chinese Garden
Allowed
Allowed
Nissan Sylphy
$986
24 Jan - 31 Jan
7 days
JJ Garage
Chinese Garden
Allowed
Allowed
Subaru Legacy
$986
24 Jan - 31 Jan
7 days
JJ Garage
Chinese Garden
Allowed
Allowed
Toyota Altis
$986
24 Jan - 31 Jan
7 days
JJ Garage
Chinese Garden
Allowed
Allowed
Honda Civic 1.8
$1,070
24 Jan - 31 Jan
7 days
JJ Garage
Chinese Garden
Allowed
Allowed
Mazda 3
$1,070
24 Jan - 31 Jan
7 days
JJ Garage
Chinese Garden
Allowed
Allowed
Kia Cerato Forte
$1,070
24 Jan - 31 Jan
7 days
JJ Garage
Chinese Garden
Allowed
Allowed
23 Jan - 31 Jan
Kia Cerato Forte
$870
23 Jan - 31 Jan
8 days
AKA
Commonwealth
-
Allowed
Toyota Vios Sport
$870
23 Jan - 31 Jan
8 days
AKA
Commonwealth
-
Allowed
Toyota Vios
$870
23 Jan - 31 Jan
8 days
AKA
Commonwealth
-
Allowed
Mitsubishi Lancer EX
$970
23 Jan - 31 Jan
8 days
AKA
Commonwealth
-
Allowed
Toyota Altis
$1,070
23 Jan - 31 Jan
8 days
AKA
Commonwealth
-
Allowed
Mazda 3
$1,070
23 Jan - 31 Jan
8 days
AKA
Commonwealth
-
Allowed
20 Jan - 30 Jan
Ford Focus
$1,002.78
20 Jan - 30 Jan
10 days
Hertz
Alexandra
Allowed
Allowed
Ford Focus
$1,002.78
20 Jan - 30 Jan
10 days
Hertz
Changi Airport T2
Allowed
Allowed
Peugeot 508
$1134.20
20 Jan - 30 Jan
10 days
Hertz
Alexandra
Allowed
Allowed
Peugeot 508
$1134.20
20 Jan - 30 Jan
10 days
Hertz
Changi Airport T2
Allowed
Allowed
Ford Mondeo
$1134.20
20 Jan - 30 Jan
10 days
Hertz
Alexandra
Allowed
Allowed
Ford Mondeo
$1134.20
20 Jan - 30 Jan
10 days
Hertz
Changi Airport T2
Allowed
Allowed
24 Jan - 3 Feb
Toyota Vios
$782
24 Jan - 3 Feb
10 days
YM Car Leasing
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Model
Price
Booking Period
Package
Company
Location
Malaysia Entry
Driver on Probation
24 Jan - 29 Jan
Opel Corsa
$688.00
24 Jan - 29 Jan
5 days
Alpine Car Rental
Ubi
Allowed
-
22 Jan - 29 Jan
Suzuki Swift
$867.97
22 Jan - 29 Jan
7 days
CL Leasing
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Hyundai i30
$950.14
22 Jan - 29 Jan
7 days
KOMOCO
Alexandra
Allowed
-
Mazda 3
$967.98
22 Jan - 29 Jan
7 days
CL Leasing
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Honda Fit
$1,000.00
22 Jan - 29 Jan
7 days
Asia Express
Aljunied
-
Allowed
23 Jan - 30 Jan
Suzuki SX4
$887.99
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
Ride Now
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Honda Fit
$888.02
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
IDEAL
Bukit Timah
Allowed
-
Mitsubishi Colt Plus
$928.02
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
Influx
Woodlands
Allowed
-
Audi A3
$1,088.01
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
ECube
Toa Payoh
Allowed
-
Honda Fit
$1,300.00
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
SGRentACar
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
24 Jan - 31 Jan
Honda Fit
$849.97
24 Jan - 31 Jan
7 days
LCH Car Rental
Hougang
Allowed
Allowed
Suzuki Swift
$887.99
24 Jan - 31 Jan
7 days
JJ Garage
Chinese Garden
Allowed
Allowed
Mitsubishi Colt
$887.99
24 Jan - 31 Jan
7 days
JJ Garage
Chinese Garden
Allowed
Allowed
Mazda 2
$888.03
24 Jan - 31 Jan
7 days
LCH Car Rental
Hougang
Allowed
Allowed
Volkswagen Golf
$1,088.01
24 Jan - 31 Jan
7 days
JJ Garage
Chinese Garden
Allowed
Allowed
23 Jan - 31 Jan
Mitsubishi Colt
$788.00
23 Jan - 31 Jan
8 days
AKA
Commonwealth
-
Allowed
Suzuki Swift
$788.04
23 Jan - 31 Jan
8 days
AKA
Commonwealth
-
Allowed
Hyundai i30
$888.00
23 Jan - 31 Jan
8 days
AKA
Commonwealth
-
Allowed
Mazda 2
$988.00
23 Jan - 31 Jan
8 days
AKA
Commonwealth
-
Allowed
Ford Focus
$988.04
23 Jan - 31 Jan
8 days
AKA
Commonwealth
-
Allowed
Model
Price
Booking Period
Package
Company
Location
Malaysia Entry
Driver on Probation
23 Jan - 29 Jan
Toyota Estima
$1,455.18
23 Jan - 29 Jan
6 days
Motorway
Tiong Bahru
Allowed
-
Ssangyong Stavic (9-Seater)
$1,455.18
23 Jan - 29 Jan
6 days
Motorway
Tiong Bahru
Allowed
-
Toyota Alphard
$2,075.82
23 Jan - 29 Jan
6 days
Motorway
Tiong Bahru
Allowed
-
Toyota Vellfire
$2075.82
23 Jan - 29 Jan
6 days
Motorway
Tiong Bahru
Allowed
-
22 Jan - 29 Jan
Toyota Alphard
$1,987.99
22 Jan - 29 Jan
7 days
CL Leasing
Bukit Batok
-
Allowed
23 Jan - 30 Jan
Toyota Wish
$1,088.01
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
M Rental
Sembawang
Allowed
Allowed
Toyota Wish
$1,169.99
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
Allswell
Lavender
Allowed
-
Mazda 5
$1,187.99
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
Budget Leasing Pte Ltd
Bukit Timah
Allowed
-
Toyota Wish
$1,187.97
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
MM
Sin Ming
Allowed
Allowed
Honda Odyssey
$1,187.97
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
M Rental
Sembawang
Allowed
Allowed
Toyota Wish
$1,280.03
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
EAZI
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Toyota Sienta
$1,280.03
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
EAZI
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Toyota Estima
$1,287.98
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
Allswell
Lavender
Allowed
-
Toyota Prius Alpha Hybrid
$1,288.00
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
Allswell
Lavender
Allowed
-
Toyota Sienta
$1,379.98
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
EAZI
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Honda Odyssey
$1,380.03
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
EAZI
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Toyota Wish
$1,380.03
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
EAZI
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Toyota Previa
$1,387.97
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
MM
Sin Ming
Allowed
Allowed
Mitsubishi Grandis
$1,387.98
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
Influx
Woodlands
Allowed
-
Honda Stream
$1,388.01
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
Ride Now
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Honda Odyssey
$1,388.01
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
Ride Now
Bukit BatokBukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Toyota Wish
$1,388.01
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
Ride Now
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Kia Carens
$1,388.01
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
Ride Now
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Mitsubishi Grandis
$1,388.01
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
Ride Now
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Citroen C4 Picasso
$1,388.01
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
Ride Now
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Honda Odyssey
$1,388.02
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
SGRentACar
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Toyota Estima
$1,479.98
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
EAZI
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Toyota Estima
$1,580.00
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
EAZI
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Toyota Vellfire
$1,588.02
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
SGRentACar
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Toyota Noah Hybrid
$1,592.15
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
ACE Drive
Ubi
-
-
Toyota Alphard
$1,687.98
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
MM
Sin Ming
Allowed
Allowed
Volkswagen Sharan
$1,738.15
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
ACE Drive
Ubi
-
-
24 Jan - 31 Jan
Honda Stream
$1,088.00
24 Jan - 31 Jan
7 days
Tay Automobiles
Lavender
Allowed
Allowed
Nissan Lafesta
$1,206.84
24 Jan - 31 Jan
7 days
JJ Garage
Chinese Garden
Allowed
Allowed
Honda Stream
$1,287.98
24 Jan - 31 Jan
7 days
JJ Garage
Chinese Garden
Allowed
Allowed
Mazda 5
$1,287.98
24 Jan - 31 Jan
7 days
JJ Garage
Chinese Garden
Allowed
Allowed
Honda Odyssey
$1,288.01
24 Jan - 31 Jan
7 days
LCH Car Rental
Hougang
Allowed
Allowed
Toyota Vellfire
$1,687.98
24 Jan - 31 Jan
7 days
JJ Garage
Chinese Garden
Allowed
Allowed
24 Jan - 3 Feb
Toyota Wish
$1,288.00
24 Jan - 3 Feb
10 days
YM Car Leasing
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Toyota Estima Aeras
$1,388.00
24 Jan - 3 Feb
10 days
YM Car Leasing
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Model
Price
Booking Period
Package
Company
Location
Malaysia Entry
Driver on Probation
23 Jan - 29 Jan
Ssangyong Tivoli
$941.58
23 Jan - 29 Jan
6 days
Motorway
Tiong Bahru
Allowed
-
Volvo XC90
$1,572.90
23 Jan - 29 Jan
6 days
Motorway
Tiong Bahru
Allowed
-
BMW X3
$1,554.90
23 Jan - 29 Jan
6 days
Motorway
Tiong Bahru
Allowed
-
22 Jan - 29 Jan
Toyota Harrier
$1,238.02
22 Jan - 29 Jan
7 days
CL Leasing
Bukit Batok
-
Allowed
Hyundai Tucson
$1,253.17
22 Jan - 29 Jan
7 days
KOMOCO
Alexandra
Allowed
-
Hyundai Santa Fe
$1,485.17
22 Jan - 29 Jan
7 days
KOMOCO
Alexandra
Allowed
-
23 Jan - 30 Jan
Toyota Rush
$887.99
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
Ride Now
Bukit Batok
Allowed
Allowed
Honda Vezel
$1,087.99
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
Allswell
Lavender
Allowed
-
Nissan Murano
$1,108.51
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
SMART Car Rental
Serangoon
-
-
Mercedes-Benz GLA180
$2,814.15
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
ACE Drive
Ubi
-
-
Volvo XC90
$2,814.15
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
ACE Drive
Ubi
-
-
Mercedes-Benz GLC250
$4,371.15
23 Jan - 30 Jan
7 days
ACE Drive
Ubi
-
-
23 Jan - 31 Jan
Honda Vezel
$1,088.00
23 Jan - 31 Jan
8 days
AKA
Commonwealth
-
Allowed
Plans
Basic
Premium
(6 months)
Subscription Fee
$8 per month
$18 per month
Rental Fee
$0.33 per minute
$0.33 per minute
Note: free 45 mins per month
Type of Vehicle
Model
Economy
Mazda 2
Nissan Almera
Nissan Note
Renault Kangoo
Suzuki Swift
Toyota Hiace
Plus
Honda City
Honda Fit
Honda Jazz
Mitsubishi Lancer
Mazda 3
Renault Clio
Suzuki Ciaz
Toyota Vios
Volkswagen Beetle
Volkswagen Golf
Volkswagen Golf SV
Volkswagen Polo
Premium
Chevrolet Malibu
Volkswagen Golf Variant
Honda Freed
Honda Odyssey
Mazda 5
Opel Insignia
Peugeot 5008
Toyota Altis
Toyota C-HR Hybrid
Toyota Sienta
Toyota Wish
Vehicle Group
Economy
Plus
Premium
Weekday
First hour
$10.00
$11.00
$12.00
Next 15 mins
$2.50
$2.75
$3.00
24 hours
$80.00
$88.00
$96.00
Weekend/ Public Holiday
First hour
$11.00
$12.00
$13.00
Next 15 mins
$2.75
$3.00
$3.25
24 hours
$132.00
$144.00
$156.00
Addtional Distance Charge
-
$0.40/km
$0.40/km
$0.40/km
Vehicle Group
Economy
Plus
Premium
Weekday
First hour
$9.00
$10.00
$11.00
Next 15 mins
$2.25
$2.50
$2.75
24 hours
$65.00
$74.00
$83.00
Owl Special (9pm - 6pm)
$26.00
$29.00
$32.00
Weekend/ Public Holiday
First hour
$10.00
$11.00
$12.00
Next 15 mins
$2.50
$2.75
$3.00
24 hours
$98.00
$110.00
$122.00
Owl Special (9pm - 6pm)
$26.00
$29.00
$32.00
Additional Distance Charge
-
$0.30/km
$0.30/km
$0.30/km
Vehicle Group
Economy
Plus
Premium
Weekday
First hour
$9.00
$10.00
$11.00
Next 15 mins
$2.25
$2.50
$2.75
24 hours
$65.00
$74.00
$83.00
Owl Special (9pm - 6pm)
$26.00
$29.00
$32.00
Weekend/ Public Holiday
First hour
$10.00
$11.00
$12.00
Next 15 mins
$2.50
$2.75
$3.00
24 hours
$98.00
$110.00
$122.00
Owl Special (9pm - 6pm)
$26.00
$29.00
$32.00
Additional Distance Charge
-
$0.30/km
$0.30/km
$0.30/km
Type of Vehicle
Model
Saver
Toyota Aqua
Toyota Vois
Toyota Altis
Mazda 3
Mitsubishi Attrage
Value
Maza 3
Timing
Saver
Value
Value Plus
Mon - Thu
12am - 9:59am
$4.50
$5.00
$6.00
10am - 4:59pm
$6.50
$7.00
$7.50
5pm - 7:59pm
$8.00
$9.00
$9.50
8pm - 10:59pm
$9.00
$10.00
$10.50
11pm - 11:59pm
$5.00
$6.00
$7.00
Fri
12am - 9:59am
$5.00
$5.50
$6.50
10am - 4:59pm
$8.00
$9.00
$9.50
5pm - 11:59pm
$10.00
$11.00
$11.50
Sat
12am - 1:59am
$10.00
$11.00
$11.50
2am - 9:59am
$5.50
$6.50
$7.50
10am - 10:59pm
$10.00
$11.00
$11.50
11pm - 11:59pm
$5.50
$6.50
$7.50
Sun
12am - 9:59am
$5.50
$6.50
$7.50
10am - 10:59pm
$10.00
$11.00
$11.50
11pm - 11:59pm
$5.50
$6.50
$7.50
Economy Sedan
Economy MPV
Economy Sedan (Hybrid)
Economy Van (Manual)
Economy Van (Auto)
Standard Sedan
Standard Van (Auto)
Standard SUV
Standard MPV
Standard Sedan (Hybrid)
Standard MPV (Hybrid)
Standard Coupe
Premium Sedan
Premium MPV
Super Off-Peak
$2.14/hour
$2.68/hour
$3.21/hour
$4.28/hour
$4.82/hour
$5.35/hour
$5.89/hour
Off-Peak
$4.82/hour
$5.35/hour
$5.89/hour
$6.42/hour
$7.49/hour
$8.03/hour
$9.10/hour
Peak
$6.96/hour
$7.49/hour
$8.03/hour
$10.70/hour
$11.24/hour
$12.84/hour
$13.91/hour
Daily (Mon - Thu)
$69.55
$74.90
$80.25
$90.95
$96.30
$107.00
$128.40
Daily (Fri - Sun)
$96.30
$101.65
$107.00
$112.35
$123.05
$128.40
$160.50
Late Charges (every 15 mins)
$10.70
$10.70
$10.70
$10.70
$11.77
$12.84
$13.91
Super Economy
Economy
Economy+
Executive
MPV
Van
Free km given
First Hour
$16.90
$18.29
$18.29
$20.54
$22.37
$16.97
10km
Next 30 mins
$7.76
$8.46
$8.74
$9.58
$10.53
$7.79
5km
24 Hours
$165.26
$186.12
$188.72
$222.13
$240.85
$166.09
100km
Business Hours (8am - 7pm)
$86.10
$93.05
$106.05
$139.92
$149.47
$86.52
45km
Overnight Plan (9pm - 6am)
$46.53
$53.48
$66.48
$86.44
$102.17
$46.74
30km
Additional per km charge
$0.43
$0.43
$0.43
$0.43
$0.43
$0.43
-
More about
Lifestyle
car
Automobile sector
Chinese New Year
Pricing
Rental
For that, you'll want to avoid services which charge signup or membership fees to keep your cost low.
Assuming you need a whole day (24 hours) to do your visiting, because you have five million relatives.
The cheapest rental sedan car would be from Club Car ($98) or Tribecar ($96.30).
Note: prices quoted are estimates and will vary after including other additional fees and GST.
WHAT IS THE BEST RENTAL CAR COMPANY IN SINGAPORE?
Given our kiasu nature, it's only natural that we want to get our cars from the best car rental company possible.
Why?
Because this means that you're assured of:
I can't say which is best because I haven't tried them all.
But what I do know is for car rental there are two options: car rental companies (international & local) and car-sharing rental companies.
INTERNATIONAL CAR RENTAL COMPANIES
If you've ever gone a self-driven tour in Australia, Europe, or the USA, then you'd be familiar with brand names like:
These reputable names mean that you can be assured that their service and the cars they provide are of a certain quality.
But they are probably the most expensive option available too.
However, if you've used their services before, you'll know exactly what to expect.
LOCAL CAR RENTAL COMPANIES
The prices at Singapore car rental companies are usually cheaper than the international brand names.
And they probably have the widest selection of cars available, combined.
There are way too many local car rental companies to list, but some of the bigger ones include:
CAR SHARING RENTAL COMPANIES
Good for short term rentals by the hour and you can easily book one through a mobile app.
Local options include:
SO HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO HIRE A CAR IN SINGAPORE?
The short answer?
It depends.
Let's have a look at the car rental companies - both international and local - first.
And because you're renting a car during this Chinese New Year period, here's a look at how much the CNY package will cost you:
1. CHEAP SEDAN CAR RENTAL CNY PACKAGES.
Best for families who want to travel in comfort:
2. CHEAP HATCHBACK CAR RENTAL CNY PACKAGES.
Best for couples and small families.
3. CHEAP MPV CAR RENTAL CNY PACKAGES.
Best for ferrying five to seven people (or more, depending on the model of the vehicle) in comfort:
4. CHEAP SUV CAR RENTAL CNY PACKAGES
Best for large families.
WHY ARE CAR RENTAL COMPANY PACKAGES USUALLY FIVE TO SEVEN DAYS LONG? ARE THERE ANY 1-DAY RENTAL OPTIONS?
I know what you're thinking, "Why can't I rent a car for one day or less than three days?"
Well, you can probably do so on a regular day.
But you'd still have to sign some kind of package that requires you to rent the vehicle for much longer than just a few hours.
Also, since you're renting your car during a holiday period like Chinese New Year.
You'll notice that the majority of car rental companies offer minimally a 5-day or 7-day package.
And this is because they all have different dates which they'll be away for the Chinese New Year period.
This means that if Company A's Chinese New Year vacation period is from 24 to 29 January, you cannot opt to pick-up your rental car on 25 January, or return your car before 29 January (for obvious reasons).
For 2020, these are the dates to keep in mind:
Unfortunately, this also means that these rental companies will also levy a Chinese New Year surcharge.
So if your car rental period falls within the rental company's CNY surcharge period, you can expect to pay a little bit more than usual (think: Grab surge prices when demand is high).
CAN I DRIVE A RENTAL CAR TO MALAYSIA?
If you're planning to rent a car to drive to Malaysia to visit relatives and friends, you might want to check as not all rental companies allow you to take their cars up north.
Some rental companies will impose a surcharge depending on which part of Malaysia you intend to travel to.
So always remember to check with your rental company before driving out of the country.
Now, let's look at car-sharing companies.
HOURLY RATE CAR SHARING RENTAL SERVICE: BLUESG VS CAR CLUB VS SMOVE VS TRIBECAR VS WHIZZCAR
If you intend to rent a car for a short period of time, then maybe car sharing is a better alternative to traditional car rental companies.
Instead of being tied down by a week or month-long contract, car-sharing allows you to rent a car for shorter, more flexible periods.
Here are your options:
1. BLUESG CAR RENTAL PRICE
Concerned about reducing carbon emissions but still want to get around with ease?
Then you might want to give BlueSG - Singapore's first electric car-sharing service - a try.
HOW DOES BLUESG WORK?
2. CAR CLUB RENTAL PRICE
With Car Club you get access to a fleet of vehicles that is only for private rental use.
Here are the different vehicle groups, which you can choose from:
HOW DOES CAR CLUB WORK?
CAR CLUB STANDARD PLAN
CAR CLUB VALUE PLAN
CAR CLUB LADY'S PLAN
3. SMOVE RENTAL PRICE
With Smove, you just have to apply for a membership online or via the mobile app.
Link your EZ-Link card to your account (to unlock the car).
Select and reserve a car online.
Collect, drive, and return your car at your convenience.
Here are the different vehicle groups, which you can choose from:
HOW DOES SMOVE WORK?
Note: Your actual booking price will depend on the mileage driven, add-ons, and public holiday surcharges.
4. TRIBECAR RENTAL PRICE
The best thing about Tribecar is that there is no yearly membership or signup fee!
Car rental starts at $2.14 - during super off-peak hours - and you just pay for what you use.
HOW DOES TRIBECAR WORK?
5. WHIZZCAR CAR RENTAL PRICE
If you sign up as an Individual member, there's a one-time registration fee of $107 (ouch) and a minimum 12-month commitment which comes with a monthly membership fee of $10.70 (double ouch).
If you're just a casual car rental who just wants to try out WhizzCar, you'll still have to cough up the one-time registration fee of $107 but it doesn't come with any commitment.
As I'm focusing on hourly rates with little to no commitment, I'll just look at the Whizz-Ezzy rates.
HOW DOES WHIZZCAR WORK?
This article was first published in Seedly.