Cheap car rental Singapore: Chinese New Year (CNY) price comparison 2020

As well-connected as Singapore's public transport system is, there are probably times when you realise that nothing beats the convenience of having a car.

Sure you can rely on ride-hailing services or taxis.

But try getting one when it's raining, or during the holiday season.

Especially during Chinese New Year, when you have to shuttle your parents, your kids (maybe even a screaming baby), as well as a cousin or two to 12 different relatives' houses scattered all over Singapore.

And you realise that you can't fit everyone into one Grab car.

The easiest solution to all of this?

Cheap car rental.

Whether you're planning a road trip to Johor Bahru, or just want an efficient and cost-effective way to transport your family or a group of friends around for the holidays.

Here's a complete guide to cheap car rental options and everything else you need to know.

TL;DR: WHICH CHEAP CAR RENTAL IS BEST FOR CHINESE NEW YEAR?

If you're going to be using the car for a longer period which includes the Chinese New Year festive period.

Then I'd go with the cheapest option you can find from a car rental company.

Based on the rates I managed to find and assuming you're planning to use the rental car for at least five days (inclusive of the 2020 CNY weekend).

The cheapest rental sedan car should cost you about $788.

But if you just want to use it for the first day of Chinese New Year - when the bulk of visiting happens - you're probably better off with a car-sharing service.