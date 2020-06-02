Cheap flower deliveries in Singapore - 13 florists for beautiful bouquets under $50

Fresh flowers are known to cost a pretty penny, so here’s a list of affordable flower shops that provide cheap flower deliveries in Singapore.
All 13 florists listed offer standard bouquets for $50 and below — some also provide free delivery — so if you want to show your Xs and Os in a bunch of red roses, you don’t actually need to wait for Valentine’s Day. #justsaying
Also — yes, $50 is considered a cheap price tag for a bouquet of flowers. Typical bouquets from florists like Flower Atelier, A Better Florist and Xpressflower will usually cost at least $70.
BONUS - VALENTINE'S DAY BOUQUET PRICES (FEB 2020)
As mentioned, Valentine’s Day is by far the most popular occasion for flowers.
Most people expect prices to be impossibly jacked up, but it’s actually not so bad. In fact, because it’s so competitive, many flower shops actually have really good discounts and promotions.
VALENTINE'S DAY 2020 PROMOTIONS
|Cheap flower delivery shop
|Valentine’s Day 2020 bouquet prices
|Promotions and things to note
|Farm Florist
|$35 to $349
|Separate website for Valentine’s Day orders (8 to 15 Feb 2020)
|Green Acres
|$37.50 to $388
|Delivery fees increased to $20 during this period
|First Sight
|$38 to $118
|Valentine’s Day orders close on 8 Feb 2020
|Lilas Blooms
|$38 to $360
|10% off with promo code LILASBLOOMS10 for orders made before 8 Feb 2020
|Floral Passion
|$40 to $280
|–
|The Bloom Box
|$45 or $74
|$5 off for orders made before 1 Feb 2020
|Windflower Florist
|$46.90 to $90
|10% off orders made before 9 Feb 2020, for delivery between 11 to 15 Feb 2020
|Floral Garage
|$54 to $299
|Separate website for Valentine’s Day orders; 10% off orders made before 8 Feb 2020
|Flower Chimp
|$64.90 to $459
|–
|Happy Bunch
|$70 to $80
|$5 off the limited edition Luxe Bunch – Love bouquet if you order before 9 Feb 2020
|Petite Fleur
|$75 to $459
|Valentine’s Day orders close on 11 Feb 2020 or earlier, check website
|Far East Flora
|$85.49 to $267.39
|999-rose bouquet available at $5,349.89
|The Enchanted Tree
|$120 to $150
|10% off deliveries before 14 Feb 2020
The above prices are for the seasonal Valentine’s Day bouquets (if any). For the standard (i.e. not seasonal) bouquet prices, keep reading.
13 BEST FLORISTS FOR AFFORDABLE BOUQUETS UNDER $50
|Cheap Flower Delivery
|Cheapest bouquet price
|Delivery fee
|Farm Florist
|$25
|Free to $10
|Happy Bunch
|$30
|Free
|The Enchanted Tree
|$30
|Free
|Far East Flora
|$31.99
|$7.49
|Windflower Florist
|$33
|Free
|The Bloom Box
|$35
|Free
|Green Acres
|$37.50
|$10 and up
|Lilas Blooms
|$38
|$8
|First Sight
|$38 (mini bouquets from $24)
|$15
|Petite Fleur
|$38 (mini bouquets from $27)
|$10
|Floral Garage
|$39.90
|Free
|Flower Chimp
|$39.90
|Free
|Floral Passion
|$40
|$15
Cheapest bouquet: Farm Florist, Happy Bunch and The Enchanted Tree have the most affordable bouquets — they’re $30 and under, including free delivery. You can’t select the bouquet design or flowers though.
Mini bouquets: If you’re not trying to impress but just want to send a thoughtful little gift, mini bouquets (from $24) are a nice way to do it. Plus, they’re cheaper than regular bouquets. Available from Petite Fleur and First Sight SG.
Free delivery: Another way to save on costs is to find a flower shop with free delivery, as paid delivery can cost upwards of $10. Farm Florist, The Bloom Box, Happy Bunch, The Enchanted Tree, Floral Garage, Flower Chimp and Windflower Florist all offer free delivery in Singapore.
BONUS TIP: USE THE RIGHT CREDIT CARD TO ORDER YOUR FLOWERS!
Stretch your dollar even further by carting out with a suitable credit card. Almost every bank in Singapore has a credit card designed to reward shoppers for making online purchases. Popular cards include:
FARM FLORIST ($25 + FREE DELIVERY)
Farm Florist is the cheapest on this list: the Surprise Bouquet prices start at just $25 for a 1-stalk bouquet, including free same-day delivery (11am to 5pm).
If you think 1 stalk seems a little stingy, go for the 6-stalk Surprise Bouquet instead — at $43, it’s still well within budget.
Although you cannot customise it, there is a series of dropdown menus on the order page. You can fill it up and the florists will do their best to curate the blooms according to your indicated preferences.
HAPPY BUNCH ($30 + FREE DELIVERY)
Happy Bunch’s Signature Bunch is an affordable $30, including islandwide delivery. And if you order before 12.30pm, you can even have it delivered on the same day before 6pm.
Those feature seasonal flowers, which is why they’re cheaper. They go on a daily arrangement basis, so you can’t choose your flowers. I wouldn’t worry though – their flowers look good every day (just check out the Happy Bunch Instagram). I especially like that their bouquets are wrapped in a nice woven fabric. For larger and more impressive bouquets, you can combine 2 of them (double bunch, $55) to as many as 5 (quintuple bunch, $115). If you prefer the classics — specifically roses and sunflowers — then opt for the Signature Fav Bunches at $40. THE ENCHANTED TREE ($30 WITH FREE DELIVERY) The Enchanted Tree’s Surprise Pick bouquet is one of the most affordable options for cheap flower deliveries in Singapore. For $30, you get a surprise arrangement of blooms and free delivery. The catch is that it’s only available on weekdays. Their Daily Pick bouquet was also previously only $30, but unfortunately, they’ve since upped the prices by over 1.5X. The Daily Pick is now $50, which is right on the edge of our budget. The flowers and arrangements change every day and typically include popular flowers like roses, hydrangea and sunflowers. FAR EAST FLORA ($31.99 + $7.49 FOR DELIVERY) Far East Flora is a household name – I can’t even count have many times I’ve driven past its huge signboard along Thomson Road. I expected their prices to be steep (the nursery is huge!) but it’s actually quite affordable. At the moment, their cheapest bouquets are the seasonal orchid ones. If you like those, you can get some really nice bunches for under $30. For the non-promotional bouquets, there’s the Crimson Delight bouquet ($29.90 ($31.99 after taxes)). Featuring 5 red roses, it’s a classic choice you can’t go wrong with. Far East Flora is a huge flower shop, so they have an impressive range of flower products for different occasions. Most of the other under-$50 bouquets feature sunflowers and gerberas, which are relatively inexpensive when compared to the classic rose. WINDFLOWER FLORIST ($33 + FREE DELIVERY) Windflower Florist‘s most affordable bunch is the $33 Baby’s Breath bouquet. If you’re into dried flowers, you can also get a lavender bouquet for the same price. If you want something more fancy, there’s the 6-rose A Study bouquet. It used to be $43, but the prices has since been revised to $46.90. The same bouquet comes in 7 colours, with the roses dyed to your colour of preference. THE BLOOM BOX ($35 + FREE DELIVERY) The Bloom Box is my favourite of the lot (I’ve literally been tagging my husband in their Instagram posts) because the “bouquet” is actually a chic carry-around box. It costs just $35, looks good on your office table or bedroom dresser, and is easy to bring home – I imagine carrying a bouquet of flowers would attract some stares in the train. A double size is available at $60 too. GREEN ACRES ($37.50 + $10 FOR DELIVERY) Green Acres is a full florist service, selling not just bouquets but flower stands, wreaths and gift baskets too. The cheapest bouquet is the Humble Gesture one pictured above, which is $37.50. They used to sell a 1-rose bouquet (One Love) at $35, but that’s been marked up to $38 now. Nonetheless, there are quite a few bouquet options under $50, including the Gerbera Bouquet ($45), Rose Floral Tote ($48) and Zen Paradise ($48), which features carnations. Delivery is usually $10, except during the Valentine’s Day period when it’s $20. LILAS BLOOMS ($38 + $8 FOR DELIVERY) Lilas Blooms is a humble florist, located at Hougang avenue 5. They do walk-in and self-collection orders, but they also deliver for a flat fee of $8. If you just want something simple and affordable, go for the 3-stalk rose bouquet or the single-stalk hydrangea bouquet ($38 each). For something fancier, get those with some accompanying blooms — like the Rossie Bouquet ($47), which has carnations and baby’s breath flowers to accompany the single rose. FIRST SIGHT SG ($38 + $15 FOR DELIVERY) First Sight SG is the place for fancy flowers – their blooms are imported from Africa, Taiwan, Holland and more. They’re most known for their everlasting range of preserved flowers, which you can also get from $38. If you’re on an even tighter budget, order the whimsical Bundle of Joy which is a mini bouquet of rainbow-coloured baby’s breath flowers ($24 for 2). Delivery is chargeable at $15 per trip, but self-collection (free) is available too. PETITE FLEUR ($38 + $10 FOR DELIVERY) Petite Fleur is another flower shop that sells mini bouquets – theirs start at $27 (Baby’s Breath Cotton Candies bouquet). For a surprise that will literally last forever, get the Cotton and Lavender micro bouquet ($28). The fluffy cotton blooms hail all the way from Israel. Sadly, most of their full-sized bouquets mostly cost upwards of $50 — the 3-rose bunch costs $59. With our budget, you can only get either the palm-sized box of flowers ($38) or a micro-bouquet of fresh flowers ($30). Floral Garage ($39.90 + free delivery) FLORAL GARAGE ($39.90 + FREE DELIVERY) If you like a bit of spontaneous fun — isn’t that what surprises are about anyway? — try the Freestyle Bouquet by Floral Garage (from $39.90). You don’t get to choose the exact flowers and arrangements, but instead, you fill up a form so the florists can customise a bespoke bouquet for you recipient! You can choose from traditional, modern and rustic styles, and indicate what colours to avoid. You can also fill in the recipient’s age and what occasion the flowers are for. Standard delivery is free, and you can choose your preferred date and time slot. If you need it delivered at a specific time — so not within a 2-hour period — then it’s $25 per trip. FLOWER CHIMP ($39.90 + FREE DELIVERY) Flower Chimp is on the slightly pricey end of this list, but at least they offer free delivery islandwide, no minimum spend. Plus, if you order your bouquet before 1pm, you can get it the same day. They have quite a few affordable bouquets, typically featuring sunflowers and gerberas. Those are usually $39.90, but if you’re lucky, you may be able to get them on sale for even less. Roses are more expensive, but you can get a decent bouquet under $50. If you are If you don’t mind mixing the red roses with red berries and cotton flowers, then you can shave a dollar off (Kris Kringle, $44.90). FLORAL PASSION ($40 + $15 FOR DELIVERY) So most of Floral Passion‘s bouquets are over $50, but you can still get some pretty blooms from $15! A small bouquet of gerbera daisies cost $20, while a standard bouquet of hydrangeas are $40. There’s also the Instagram-able bouquet of rainbow baby’s breath flowers ($40). You can also write in for flower subscriptions (weekly, fortnightly or monthly).
Read also
Read also
Read also
boring more traditional and would like classic red roses, the 6-stalk My Valentine bouquet is relatively affordable at $45.90 as well.
More about
Lifestyle
flowers
Valentine's Day
Those feature seasonal flowers, which is why they’re cheaper. They go on a daily arrangement basis, so you can’t choose your flowers. I wouldn’t worry though – their flowers look good every day (just check out the Happy Bunch Instagram). I especially like that their bouquets are wrapped in a nice woven fabric.
For larger and more impressive bouquets, you can combine 2 of them (double bunch, $55) to as many as 5 (quintuple bunch, $115). If you prefer the classics — specifically roses and sunflowers — then opt for the Signature Fav Bunches at $40.
THE ENCHANTED TREE ($30 WITH FREE DELIVERY)
The Enchanted Tree’s Surprise Pick bouquet is one of the most affordable options for cheap flower deliveries in Singapore. For $30, you get a surprise arrangement of blooms and free delivery. The catch is that it’s only available on weekdays.
Their Daily Pick bouquet was also previously only $30, but unfortunately, they’ve since upped the prices by over 1.5X. The Daily Pick is now $50, which is right on the edge of our budget.
The flowers and arrangements change every day and typically include popular flowers like roses, hydrangea and sunflowers.
FAR EAST FLORA ($31.99 + $7.49 FOR DELIVERY)
Far East Flora is a household name – I can’t even count have many times I’ve driven past its huge signboard along Thomson Road.
I expected their prices to be steep (the nursery is huge!) but it’s actually quite affordable.
At the moment, their cheapest bouquets are the seasonal orchid ones. If you like those, you can get some really nice bunches for under $30.
For the non-promotional bouquets, there’s the Crimson Delight bouquet ($29.90 ($31.99 after taxes)). Featuring 5 red roses, it’s a classic choice you can’t go wrong with.
Far East Flora is a huge flower shop, so they have an impressive range of flower products for different occasions. Most of the other under-$50 bouquets feature sunflowers and gerberas, which are relatively inexpensive when compared to the classic rose.
WINDFLOWER FLORIST ($33 + FREE DELIVERY)
Windflower Florist‘s most affordable bunch is the $33 Baby’s Breath bouquet. If you’re into dried flowers, you can also get a lavender bouquet for the same price.
If you want something more fancy, there’s the 6-rose A Study bouquet. It used to be $43, but the prices has since been revised to $46.90. The same bouquet comes in 7 colours, with the roses dyed to your colour of preference.
THE BLOOM BOX ($35 + FREE DELIVERY)
The Bloom Box is my favourite of the lot (I’ve literally been tagging my husband in their Instagram posts) because the “bouquet” is actually a chic carry-around box.
It costs just $35, looks good on your office table or bedroom dresser, and is easy to bring home – I imagine carrying a bouquet of flowers would attract some stares in the train. A double size is available at $60 too.
GREEN ACRES ($37.50 + $10 FOR DELIVERY)
Green Acres is a full florist service, selling not just bouquets but flower stands, wreaths and gift baskets too.
The cheapest bouquet is the Humble Gesture one pictured above, which is $37.50. They used to sell a 1-rose bouquet (One Love) at $35, but that’s been marked up to $38 now.
Nonetheless, there are quite a few bouquet options under $50, including the Gerbera Bouquet ($45), Rose Floral Tote ($48) and Zen Paradise ($48), which features carnations.
Delivery is usually $10, except during the Valentine’s Day period when it’s $20.
LILAS BLOOMS ($38 + $8 FOR DELIVERY)
Lilas Blooms is a humble florist, located at Hougang avenue 5. They do walk-in and self-collection orders, but they also deliver for a flat fee of $8.
If you just want something simple and affordable, go for the 3-stalk rose bouquet or the single-stalk hydrangea bouquet ($38 each).
For something fancier, get those with some accompanying blooms — like the Rossie Bouquet ($47), which has carnations and baby’s breath flowers to accompany the single rose.
FIRST SIGHT SG ($38 + $15 FOR DELIVERY)
First Sight SG is the place for fancy flowers – their blooms are imported from Africa, Taiwan, Holland and more. They’re most known for their everlasting range of preserved flowers, which you can also get from $38.
If you’re on an even tighter budget, order the whimsical Bundle of Joy which is a mini bouquet of rainbow-coloured baby’s breath flowers ($24 for 2).
Delivery is chargeable at $15 per trip, but self-collection (free) is available too.
PETITE FLEUR ($38 + $10 FOR DELIVERY)
Petite Fleur is another flower shop that sells mini bouquets – theirs start at $27 (Baby’s Breath Cotton Candies bouquet). For a surprise that will literally last forever, get the Cotton and Lavender micro bouquet ($28). The fluffy cotton blooms hail all the way from Israel.
Sadly, most of their full-sized bouquets mostly cost upwards of $50 — the 3-rose bunch costs $59. With our budget, you can only get either the palm-sized box of flowers ($38) or a micro-bouquet of fresh flowers ($30).
Floral Garage ($39.90 + free delivery)
FLORAL GARAGE ($39.90 + FREE DELIVERY)
If you like a bit of spontaneous fun — isn’t that what surprises are about anyway? — try the Freestyle Bouquet by Floral Garage (from $39.90).
You don’t get to choose the exact flowers and arrangements, but instead, you fill up a form so the florists can customise a bespoke bouquet for you recipient!
You can choose from traditional, modern and rustic styles, and indicate what colours to avoid. You can also fill in the recipient’s age and what occasion the flowers are for.
Standard delivery is free, and you can choose your preferred date and time slot. If you need it delivered at a specific time — so not within a 2-hour period — then it’s $25 per trip.
FLOWER CHIMP ($39.90 + FREE DELIVERY)
Flower Chimp is on the slightly pricey end of this list, but at least they offer free delivery islandwide, no minimum spend. Plus, if you order your bouquet before 1pm, you can get it the same day.
They have quite a few affordable bouquets, typically featuring sunflowers and gerberas. Those are usually $39.90, but if you’re lucky, you may be able to get them on sale for even less.
Roses are more expensive, but you can get a decent bouquet under $50.
If you are
If you don’t mind mixing the red roses with red berries and cotton flowers, then you can shave a dollar off (Kris Kringle, $44.90).
FLORAL PASSION ($40 + $15 FOR DELIVERY)
So most of Floral Passion‘s bouquets are over $50, but you can still get some pretty blooms from $15! A small bouquet of gerbera daisies cost $20, while a standard bouquet of hydrangeas are $40.
There’s also the Instagram-able bouquet of rainbow baby’s breath flowers ($40).
You can also write in for flower subscriptions (weekly, fortnightly or monthly).