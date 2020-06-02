Cheap flower deliveries in Singapore - 13 florists for beautiful bouquets under $50

Fresh flowers are known to cost a pretty penny, so here’s a list of affordable flower shops that provide cheap flower deliveries in Singapore.

All 13 florists listed offer standard bouquets for $50 and below — some also provide free delivery — so if you want to show your Xs and Os in a bunch of red roses, you don’t actually need to wait for Valentine’s Day. #justsaying

Also — yes, $50 is considered a cheap price tag for a bouquet of flowers. Typical bouquets from florists like Flower Atelier, A Better Florist and Xpressflower will usually cost at least $70.

BONUS - VALENTINE'S DAY BOUQUET PRICES (FEB 2020)

As mentioned, Valentine’s Day is by far the most popular occasion for flowers.

Most people expect prices to be impossibly jacked up, but it’s actually not so bad. In fact, because it’s so competitive, many flower shops actually have really good discounts and promotions.

VALENTINE'S DAY 2020 PROMOTIONS

Cheap flower delivery shop Valentine’s Day 2020 bouquet prices Promotions and things to note Farm Florist $35 to $349 Separate website for Valentine’s Day orders (8 to 15 Feb 2020) Green Acres $37.50 to $388 Delivery fees increased to $20 during this period First Sight $38 to $118 Valentine’s Day orders close on 8 Feb 2020 Lilas Blooms $38 to $360 10% off with promo code LILASBLOOMS10 for orders made before 8 Feb 2020 Floral Passion $40 to $280 – The Bloom Box $45 or $74 $5 off for orders made before 1 Feb 2020 Windflower Florist $46.90 to $90 10% off orders made before 9 Feb 2020, for delivery between 11 to 15 Feb 2020 Floral Garage $54 to $299 Separate website for Valentine’s Day orders; 10% off orders made before 8 Feb 2020 Flower Chimp $64.90 to $459 – Happy Bunch $70 to $80 $5 off the limited edition Luxe Bunch – Love bouquet if you order before 9 Feb 2020 Petite Fleur $75 to $459 Valentine’s Day orders close on 11 Feb 2020 or earlier, check website Far East Flora $85.49 to $267.39 999-rose bouquet available at $5,349.89 The Enchanted Tree $120 to $150 10% off deliveries before 14 Feb 2020

The above prices are for the seasonal Valentine’s Day bouquets (if any). For the standard (i.e. not seasonal) bouquet prices, keep reading.

13 BEST FLORISTS FOR AFFORDABLE BOUQUETS UNDER $50

Cheap Flower Delivery Cheapest bouquet price Delivery fee Farm Florist $25 Free to $10 Happy Bunch $30 Free The Enchanted Tree $30 Free Far East Flora $31.99 $7.49 Windflower Florist $33 Free The Bloom Box $35 Free Green Acres $37.50 $10 and up Lilas Blooms $38 $8 First Sight $38 (mini bouquets from $24) $15 Petite Fleur $38 (mini bouquets from $27) $10 Floral Garage $39.90 Free Flower Chimp $39.90 Free Floral Passion $40 $15

Cheapest bouquet: Farm Florist, Happy Bunch and The Enchanted Tree have the most affordable bouquets — they’re $30 and under, including free delivery. You can’t select the bouquet design or flowers though.

Mini bouquets: If you’re not trying to impress but just want to send a thoughtful little gift, mini bouquets (from $24) are a nice way to do it. Plus, they’re cheaper than regular bouquets. Available from Petite Fleur and First Sight SG.

Free delivery: Another way to save on costs is to find a flower shop with free delivery, as paid delivery can cost upwards of $10. Farm Florist, The Bloom Box, Happy Bunch, The Enchanted Tree, Floral Garage, Flower Chimp and Windflower Florist all offer free delivery in Singapore.

BONUS TIP: USE THE RIGHT CREDIT CARD TO ORDER YOUR FLOWERS!

Stretch your dollar even further by carting out with a suitable credit card. Almost every bank in Singapore has a credit card designed to reward shoppers for making online purchases. Popular cards include:

FARM FLORIST ($25 + FREE DELIVERY)

Farm Florist is the cheapest on this list: the Surprise Bouquet prices start at just $25 for a 1-stalk bouquet, including free same-day delivery (11am to 5pm).

If you think 1 stalk seems a little stingy, go for the 6-stalk Surprise Bouquet instead — at $43, it’s still well within budget.

Although you cannot customise it, there is a series of dropdown menus on the order page. You can fill it up and the florists will do their best to curate the blooms according to your indicated preferences.

HAPPY BUNCH ($30 + FREE DELIVERY)

Happy Bunch’s Signature Bunch is an affordable $30, including islandwide delivery. And if you order before 12.30pm, you can even have it delivered on the same day before 6pm.