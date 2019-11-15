But after you’ve changed your SGD into a thick stack of MYR, there’s still the question of what to do in JB with all that cash. It’s not gonna spend itself, right?

So I’ve compiled a list of the best things to do in Johor Bahru on a day trip, starting from the low-hanging fruit (everything near JB Sentral and City Square) to the farther-flung destinations that are worth visiting.

CHEAP GUIDE TO JOHOR BAHRU - WHERE TO GO & BEST THINGS TO DO IN JB

Johor Bahru is actually a pretty big area, so it’s actually impossible to do all of JB in one trip. Instead, try to visit places that are near one another, or else you’ll just be on the road most of the time.

I’ve grouped this article into 7 main shopping/eating clusters, in increasing level of “difficulty”.

Area in JB Distance What’s cheap there? City Square Right at JB Customs Shopping, movies Jalan Dhoby Walkable from JB Customs Cafes, traditional bakeries, night market KSL City Mall 10 min drive from JB Customs Shopping, nice restaurants, Bangkok Spa Paradigm Mall 20 min drive from JB Customs Shopping, movies, indoor ice skating & climbing Tebrau City 30 min drive from JB Customs IKEA Malaysia, shopping, furniture & lighting shops Bukit Indah 20 min drive from Tuas Link Shopping mall, spas, hypermart, Legoland, Hello Kitty Town Johor Premium Outlets 40 min drive from JB Customs Branded factory outlet shopping

MOVIES + FOOD: CITY SQUARE JB & KOMTAR JBCC (RIGHT OPPOSITE JB SENTRAL)

Whether you’re taking the bus, train or crossing the border on foot, JB Sentral is the immigration checkpoint and therefore your point of entry into Malaysian territory.

Once you exit, there’s an overhead linkway to 2 popular shopping malls: City Square Mall (older and more popular) and Komtar JBCC (newer and swankier, feels like Singapore).