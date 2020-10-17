Cheap gym memberships in Singapore under $80 per month

As the saying goes, ‘Health is Wealth’. What’s the point of being wealthy but not being able to enjoy it? Keeping fit doesn’t need to cost a bomb in Singapore.

We’ve listed the cheapest gym memberships in Singapore under $80/month with facilities decent enough to satisfy most of your workout needs.

Last updated on Oct 15 2020. Prices for gym memberships are subject to change without prior notice.

Cheap gym memberships in Singapore for under $80

Gyms Locations Price ActiveSG Gym 25 Gyms islandwide Sengkang Outlet: 57 Anchorvale Road, Singapore 544964 Adult: $2.50 per visit Student/Senior Citizens: $1.50 per visit GymmBoxx 7 Gyms islandwide Bedok Outlet: 799 New Upper Changi Road #04-08/19 Bedok Point, Singapore 467351 Monthly memberships start from $65/month Dennis Gym 4 Gyms islandwide Farrer Park Outlet: 159B to 161B Kitchener Road, Singapore 208531 Monthly memberships start from $64.10/month Anytime Fitness 64 gyms islandwide Tanjong Pagar Outlet: 10 Anson Road #03-41, International Plaza, Singapore 079903 Monthly memberships start from $80/month The Gym Pod 7 Gyms islandwide Ayer Rajah Outlet: 73A Ayer Rajah Crescent, Singapore 139957 Price per sessions starts from $7.00

Arguably the most affordable gym in Singapore with branches scattered islandwide. Reasonably well-equipped, the gyms will satisfy your need for strength training and cardio workouts.

ActiveSG Gyms are quite affordable and with $100 ActiveSG credits still available for use till 31 Dec 2021, expect to see quite a crowd during peak hours.

If your work schedule allows, opt for off-peak (before 4pm on weekdays) membership. With rates as low as $15/month, you can work out in a less crowded gym and not have to wait to use some popular machines or equipment.

Optional classes such as Piloxing, Power Yoga and Zumba are available for you to book online. Fees for these classes are separate and not included in the normal gym membership.

Opening hours: 7am to 10pm or 7am to 12:30am daily

GymmBoxx is a fuss-free gym, whose monthly membership rates are published online. It allows you to compare various gyms and packages without having to worry about pushy sales tactics.

What’s more, GymmBoxx is open 24/7 and can be found in the heartlands (more branches coming up).

And if you’re a student or senior citizen, you get to enjoy concessionary rates. Membership prices start from $65/month for adults.

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

Started by Dennis Tew, a passionate bodybuilder and former Singapore Bodybuilding Federation (SBF) coach, the equipment in these gyms are state-of-the-art.

This makes his chain among the cheapest gym memberships in Singapore. They currently have branches in 4 locations: Tai Seng, Jurong, Simei, and the newest one at Farrer Park.

With membership rates starting at $64.10/month, enjoy workouts without burning a hole in your wallet. All branches are open 24 hours, so you can train anytime you want.

They also run monthly special promotions to offer better value to the workout community.

Opening hours: 24 hours, 12pm to 8pm for walk-ins and appointments

With over 64 branches across Singapore, this gym is truly ubiquitous. It’s also open 24/7.

Once you’ve verified your home gym — the origin branch where you first signed up for membership — you can activate your worldwide access after 30 days, work out anywhere, even while travelling.

While prices are not stated online and the rates vary from location to location, the average fee per month starts around $80/month. Contact the gym for more information.

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

First of its kind in South East Asia, The Gym Pod is a 24-hour self-automated container gym is located at 7 locations islandwide, with its first and main gym at JTC Launchpad @ Ayer Rajah Crescent.

The Gym Pod fits a maximum of three people in one workout session.

This funky yellow container comes equipped with a treadmill, yoga mat, dumbbells, Olympic EZ Bar and a guided weight plate-loaded bar.

After sweating it out, enjoy warm shower facilities just a mere 20 seconds walk away at Block 79.

Sold in no-frills packages of 30 minutes sessions, there are useful videos on its YouTube channel that teach you how to maximise your workout sessions. If this trend takes off, expect more container gyms in the pipeline.

Opening hours: 24 hours daily