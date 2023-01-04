Cheap gyms in Singapore: 10 gym memberships under $100/month (January 2023)

Today, many people wouldn't bat an eye at spending upwards of $200/month on fancy gyms like Fitness First and Virgin Active. Past a certain point, these gyms aren't just facilities to work out in-they're a branded experience.

Thankfully, if all you want is sound equipment and no-frills facilities to use, there are still a few cheap gyms in Singapore where you can work out for less than $100/month. (No, I'm not talking about the neighbourhood fitness corner.)

And if you're a commitment-phobe or just want to work out casually without locking yourself into a contract, some of these gyms also let you pay per entry.

10 cheap gyms in Singapore under $100/month (Jan 2023)

Here's a summary of Singapore's top 10 cheapest gyms.

Cheap gym in Singapore Membership fee Location The Gym Pod* $7.50 to $9.50 per entry 48 pods islandwide iGym $6/entry Two outlets: Bishan, Serangoon ActiveSG Gym* $2.50/entry, $15 to $30/month 28 outlets islandwide HomeTeamNS FitnessWorkz* $5/entry, $25/month for HomeTeamNS members /

$11/entry, $52/month for guests Four outlets: Balestier, Bukit Batok, Khatib (premium gym) Bedok Reservoir (premium gym) Safra EnergyOne* $14/entry, $62/month for Safra members / $22/entry, $76/month for non-members Six outlets: Jurong, Mount Faber, Punggol, Tampines, Toa Payoh, Yishun Dennis Gym $64/month Six outlets: Farrer Park, Tai Seng, Jurong, Tampines, Balestier, SuperBowl Ark Move $80/month Three outlets: Woodleigh, Jurong Spring, West Coast GymmBoxx* From $82/month Eight outlets: Keat Hong, Canberra, Kebun Baru, Jurong, Fernvale, Ci Yuan, Bishan, Century Square Anytime Fitness ~$80 to $100/month 90+ outlets islandwide 24x Fitness From $85/month Two outlets: Bugis, Paya Lebar

1. The Gym Pod ($7.50 to $9.50/entry)

The Gym Pod is a 24-hour "container gym" concept that lets you book a small, private gym space (called a "Pod") at affordable rates. With 48 locations islandwide, you can find Pods in the heartlands as well as the city centre.

Each Gym Pod is a tiny gym with free weights, a squat rack and a treadmill.

Other Pods cater to different workout needs. Head to the Spin Pod to cycle your heart out, or try your hand at combat training in the Rumble Pod.

Sessions are generally 30 minutes each, excluding set-up and pack-up time. Here's the pricing per person and per pod, where applicable:

Pod type Rate for 1 pax Rate for 2 pax Per pod The Gym Pod $7.50/pax (off-peak)

$9.50/pax (peak) - - The Flow Pod $10/pax (off-peak)

$14/pax (peak) $9.50/pax (off-peak)

$13.50/pax (peak) - The Spin Pod $15/pax (off-peak)

$25/pax (peak) - $50/pax (off-peak)

$80 (peak)

For up to 2 pax with current Covid restrictions. The Rumble Pod $7.50/pax (off-peak)

$9.50/pax (peak) $4.50/pax (off-peak)

$5.50/pax (peak) - The Grit Pod $9/pax (off-peak)

$12/pax (peak) $4.50/pax (off-peak)

$6/pax (peak) $18 (off-peak)

$25 (peak)

For up to 6 pax.

Off peak period: 12am-7am daily.

Peak period: 7am-12am daily.

The classic Gym Pod is best for casual gym-goers, e.g. those who work out two times a week. Assuming you go solo at peak times, that'll cost you $76/month.

It's not only super affordable, it's also the introvert's dream – working out 100 per cent alone with no waiting time!

Once you've got the hang of it, it makes sense to spring for the $38.70/3 months membership, which gives you off-peak prices on all bookings. With the same workout routine of two times per week, you'd end up paying $72.90/month even if you go during peak hours.

Thinking of booking class-based fitness pods such as the Spin Pod or Flow Pod on a regular basis? You might also want to check out fitness class subscriptions like ClassPass, which give you a greater variety of classes and gym studios to choose from.

2. iGym ($6/entry)

Another pay-per-entry option is iGym, which offers a credits-based payment. To access the gym, you have to download their mobile app, top up a minimum of $10 to your app wallet, and sign in and out via a QR code at the gym.

Charges are per entry: $6 for the first hour, $0.50 for the next 30 minutes. Should you need the gym for four hours, the fourth hour will be charged from $6.

If their locations at Bishan and Serangoon are convenient for you, iGym is a more affordable drop-in gym than The Gym Pod. Working out two times a week for an hour each time will set you back only $24/month here.

3. ActiveSG Gym ($2.50/entry, $15 to $30/month)

Singapore's largest group of public gyms located in practically every heartland central, ActiveSG Gym is by far the cheapest gym option in Singapore. Check out the current ActiveSG Gym membership fees and pay-per-entry prices:

Usage timing Membership period Membership fee (Adult) Concession fee (Student/senior citizen) Peak One month $30 $18 Six months $160 ($27/month) $95 ($16/month) 12 months $300 ($25/month) $180 ($15/month) Off-peak One month $15 $9 Six months $40 ($7/month) $40 ($7/month) 12 months $80 ($7/month) $80 ($7/month) Any time Per entry $2.50 (Singaporean & PR) /

$3.30 (Standard rate) $1.50

Peak: Every day, for all opening hours.

Off peak period: Weekdays from opening till 4pm, excluding public holidays.

ActiveSG gyms are also the most crowded option on the list, which means you'll run into gym hogs and have to wait a while to use equipment. Free weights are always in high demand, and there's almost always a queue for the squat racks and benches.

If you have a flexible work schedule, I recommend going for the unbelievably cheap off-peak membership (or just drop in since it's so cheap). Going early on weekdays also gives you better access to equipment.

4. HomeTeamNS Fitness Workz ($5/entry and $25/month for HomeTeamNS members)

Not a fan of the packed ActiveSG gyms? Try the affordable HomeTeamNS Fitness Workz gyms-they're less crowded, and generally have better amenities. The premium gyms at Khatib and Bedok Reservoir even have steam rooms!

HomeTeamNS Fitness Workz has two regular gyms and two premium ones. There are also three membership types, and two time periods (off-peak and all-day) that affect their rates.

If all that sounds confusing, don't worry. Here's a summary of the per-entry and monthly membership rates for access to a single gym:

Balestier and Bukit Batok gyms Khatib and Bedok Reservoir premium gyms Access type Membership type Off-peak All-day Off-peak All-day Walk-in HomeTeamNS members $5.35/entry $5.35/entry $8.60/entry Affiliate (Safra and PAssion members) $8.60/entry $10.70/entry $12.80/entry Guest $8.60/entry $10.70/entry $21.40/entry 12-month access to one gym HomeTeamNS members $12.48/month $24.97/month $27.92/month $40/month Affiliate (Safra and PAssion members) $21.40/month $33.88/month $36.67/month $52.08/month Guest $39.17/month $51.67/month $50.42/month $72.08/month

Off peak periods: Weekdays 7am-5.15pm, weekends 7am-1.45pm.

If you want an all-access pass to any HomeTeamNS Fitness Workz gym, here’s what you’ll need to pay:

Access type Membership type Off-peak All-day 12-month membership for access to all gyms HomeTeamNS members $32.08/month $44.17/month Affiliate (Safra and PAssion members) $40.83/month $56.25/month Guest $54.58/month $76.25/month

5. Safra EnergyOne Gym ($14/entry and $62/month for Safra members)

One step up from the HomeTeam NS Fitness Workz gyms is Safra EnergyOne.

These gyms come with a higher price tag, but also slightly nicer amenities like warm jacuzzis-but be warned that these may be out of order from time to time.

Like the HomeTeamNS gyms, the Safra gyms are less crowded than ActiveSG gyms. And with six locations islandwide, you can probably find one that's convenient for you too. Here are their per entry rates:

Usage period Safra members Guests Off-peak $8.65/entry $12.95/entry Peak $14.05/entry $21.60/entry

Peak period: 5pm - 10.30pm on weekdays, 1pm - 8pm on weekends.

Off-peak period: All other timings during opening hours.

Unfortunately, while the Safra EnergyOne per entry rates are straightforward enough, their membership fee structure is a hot mess.

Take note that the membership rates change every few months depending on the ongoing promotion, so it's best you check their website for the latest prices. Here's our attempt to simplify the current rates, inclusive of GST:

Membership tier Safra member Non-Safra member Main (Full access to all six gyms) $496.80/8 months ($62.10/month) - Spouse (Full access to all six gyms) $216/6 months ($36/month) - Spouse (Full access to all six gyms) - $117.70/month

$378/5 months ($75.60/month) Term Daylighter (Off-peak access to one gym) - $85.60/month

$214/3 months ($71.33/month)

Peak period: 5pm - 10.30pm on weekdays, 1pm - 8pm on weekends.

Off-peak period: All other timings during opening hours.

The two highest membership tiers are Main and Spouse, which are open to Safra members and their spouses only. Both give you access to all gym locations during opening hours at a rate of about $60/month for a nine-month period.

Do note that the Spouse membership can only be purchased by ladies whose husbands are Main members-being a Safra member alone isn't enough.

If you're not a Safra member, you can get the Term All Day or Term Daylighter memberships.

These are pricier than the Safra member rates-the Term All Day membership is $117.70/month for all-day, all-gym access. It's only worth it for non-Safra members if you sign up for a longer period of five months to get the rate of $75.60/month.

We'd say, forget about the Term Daylighter option. Unless you stay right next to a Safra gym or are willing to commit for three months or more, the option is just not value for money.

6. Dennis Gym ($64 to $120/month)

Created by former Singapore Bodybuilding Federation coach Dennis Tew, Dennis Gym has six outlets-Farrer Park, Tai Seng, Jurong, Tampines, Balestier and SuperBowl. All outlets are open 24 hours, seven days a week.

While they focus on personal training services (which you'll have to pay more for, obviously), Dennis Gym has a great variety of strength-building equipment if you know how to work out on your own.

Here are the membership fees for different commitment periods:

Commitment period Membership fee One month $120 Three months $230 ($77/month) Six months $430 ($72/month) 12 months $770 ($64/month)

Before you sign up, definitely check the Dennis Gym website to find out about any promotions.

7. Ark Move ($80/month)

Ark Move is a new chain of neighbourhood gyms with three outlets at Woodleigh, Jurong Spring Community Club, and West Coast currently.

Prices are fixed at $80/month, and you'll also need to pay a one-time initiation fee of $100. Check their website because this fee is often discounted based on seasonal promotions.

Though more limited in locations than other gyms, Ark Move has two big plus points.

Firstly, the $80 monthly fee gets you access to all of their outlets, with no separate fee structures for access to one gym versus all gyms.

Secondly, there are no contracts. That means you're only committed for one month at a time-perfect if you're just starting out on your exercise journey or have commitment issues.

8. GymmBoxx ($82 to $120/month)

GymmBoxx is a well-run heartland gym chain with outlets in the Central/North, East and West. It's very much a weightlifting gym-free weights and strength training equipment are in abundance here. Death to cardio!

While not fancy as Virgin Active, the gyms are clean and membership is also pretty affordable. Here are their rates before GST:

Off-peak membership Regular membership One month $110 $120 Six months $480 ($80/month) $630 ($105/month) 12 months $780 ($65/month) $984 ($82/month) One-time fee $60 joining fee for newbies / $30 reactivation fee

Off-peak: Weekdays 9am-4pm, 11pm-7am. All day on weekends and public holidays.

Regular: All day 24/7.

Can't pay the full sum upfront for a six-month or 12-month membership? GymmBoxx offers a 0 per cent interest instalment plan that you can get access to at the gym's front desk.

9. Anytime Fitness (~$80 to $100/month)

Anytime Fitness (AF) is the 7-11 of gyms-ubiquitous and open 24/7. But unlike 7-11, the quality and prices vary quite a bit across their 90+ outlets.

From what we've researched, the AF outlets at Pasir Panjang and Serangoon Nex are awesome. Spacious, clean, great equipment. But we've also seen some other outlets that look cramped and a bit worn out. So it's worth checking out a few locations.

Prices vary from location to location; generally around $75, $85, or $95/month depending on your commitment period, any promotions, and how desperate the salespeople are that month.

There may be a separate admin fee as well. But if you are persuasive enough with the salesperson, you can try for a fee waiver and even haggle for a free gift.

10. 24X Fitness ($85 to $95/month)

24X Fitness is one of the new competitors to Anytime Fitness offering pretty much the same deal-24/7 gym facilities. Currently, there are only two outlets, in Bugis and Paya Lebar.

Membership costs $84.53/month for 18 months' commitment, or $95.23/month for 12 months, excluding any personal training fees. You also have to pay a $72 fee for the key if you want late night access.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.