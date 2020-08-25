Cheap gyms in Singapore (2020) - 11 affordable gym memberships under $100/Month

Whether you think of the gym as a second home or a dungeon full or torture devices, one thing is for sure — the cost of gym membership is the biggest pain point of working out.

These days, spending upwards of $200/month on fancy gyms like Fitness First and Virgin Active are the norm. But after a certain point, you’ll realise you’re actually paying more for the lifestyle and brand than equipment and facilities.

Thankfully, there are still a few cheap gyms in Singapore where you can work out for less than $100/month.

(No, I’m not talking about the neighbourhood fitness corner.) And if you’re a commitment-phobe or just want to work out casually without locking yourself into a contract, some of these gyms also let you pay per entry.

Here are the 11 cheapest gyms in Singapore, ranked by their monthly membership prices for adults (non-concession):

Cheap gym in Singapore Monthly membership Locations The Gym Pod $9.90 Business parks (Alexandra, Ayer Rajah, Changi, Jurong) ActiveSG Gym $15 to $30 Heartlands CC Gym ~$30 Heartlands SAFRA EnergyOne $42.80 to $96.30 Mount Faber, Tampines, Yishun, Toa Payoh, Jurong, Punggol GymmBoxx $65 to $85 AMK, Bishan, Bedok, Tampines, Jurong, CCK Dennis Gym $64 to $120 Farrer Park, Tai Seng, Jurong, Simei iGym ~$72 Bishan Anytime Fitness ~$80 to $100 Islandwide 24x Fitness ~$80 to $100 Bugis, Paya Lebar The Loft $89 to $109 Bugis Platinum Fitness $90 onwards Tanjong Pagar

1. The Gym Pod (from ~$9.90/month, charged per month)

The Gym Pod is a new gym concept that’s popping up around some of the major business parks in Singapore, and it’s quite a smart idea. It’s a simple small pod housed in a container; each tiny gym has free weights, a squat rack and a treadmill.

Since these “container gyms” neatly avoid the overheads of a traditional big gym such as rental, equipment, staff, electricity etc., it’s theoretically cheaper to work out here.

A monthly membership costs just $9.90 per month for both normal pods or those with spinning bikes. What’s good is that you gain access to the booking schedule 30 days in advance, compared to many other gyms that only release the schedule one week in advance.

If you prefer not to pay for monthly membership, you can also pay per 30-minute workout session. This costs $2.50 (off-peak) or $3.50 (peak) if you don’t mind sharing the pod (each fits 2 or 3 people), which works out to about $40 a month if you work out 3x a week.

Sharing such a small room with limited equipment is obviously not the best if you have a strict fitness regimen, so you can also opt to book the entire pod for yourself.

This is $7 (off-peak) or $9 (peak), which will push your monthly costs closer to $100, but then it’s the introvert’s dream — working out 100 per cent alone.

For those who want spin classes, it’s $15 per bike (off-peak) or $25 (peak), or if you want to book it together with your buddies, it’s $50 (off-peak) or $80 (peak).

2. ActiveSG Gym ($15 to $30/month)

Singapore’s largest group of public gyms located in practically every heartland central, ActiveSG Gym is by far the cheapest gym option in Singapore.

Of course, because it has that distinction, it’s also the most crowded option on the list, which means you’ll run into gym hogs and have to wait a while to use equipment.

Free weights are always in high demand, and there’s almost always a queue for the squat racks and benches.

If you have a flexible work schedule or can wake up super early, I recommend going for the unbelievably cheap off-peak membership. The timing (weekdays before 4pm) gives you better access to equipment.

The newer ActiveSG gyms are actually pretty nice, I must say. I used to go to the Heartbeat@Bedok one (opened in 2017) and loved the variety of brand new gym equipment. There are even clean showers.

Check out the current Active SG gym prices:

Category Membership fee (adult) Concession fee (student/senior citizen) Peak – 1 month $30 $18 Peak – 6 months $160 ($27/month) $95 ($16/month) Peak – 12 months $300 ($25/month) $180 ($15/month) Off-peak (weekdays before 4pm) – 1 month $15 $9 Off-peak – 6 months $40 ($7/month) $40 ($7/month) Off-peak – 12 months $80 ($7/month) $80 ($7/month) Per entry $2.50 (Singaporean & PR) / $3.30 $1.50

By the way, if you’re just a casual gym user, you don’t need to pay for membership as the drop-in rate is really affordable. See the full list of ActiveSG Gym locations here.

3. Community club gym (~$30/month)

Apart from the ActiveSG gyms, you can also find small public gyms dotted all over the island. These are found in your friendly neighbourhood CC. Price is usually around the same or slightly more expensive than ActiveSG gyms.

Although CC gyms are usually tiny and super basic, they’re perfectly serviceable if all you want to do is run on a treadmill somewhere close to home. They might even be less crowded than ActiveSG gyms as well.

Prices are not available online and presumably vary from outlet to outlet. Here are some sample prices:

Category Membership fee Monthly membership Varies from CC to CC, approx. $30. Concession rates may apply Per entry drop-in rate Varies from $3.50 to $6

There is no central listing of CC gyms, so you’ll have to call up or drop by your nearby CCs to enquire. See the People’s Association website for a full list of CCs.

4. SAFRA EnergyOne Gym (from $42.80/month for members)

If you’re a SAFRA member, you might want to consider joining the SAFRA EnergyOne gyms as they are affordable but have better facilities (like sauna/steam room) and are less jam-packed than ActiveSG and CC gyms.

In terms of equipment, it’s similarly basic. Again, the focus is on cardio and resistance machines rather than free weights.

Price-wise, it’s a little complicated. SAFRA has recently opened up gym membership to non-SAFRA members so the EnergyOne membership fee structure is a mess. Here’s my attempt to simplify it:

Category Membership fee (SAFRA member) Membership fee (non-member) Peak $128.40/quarter ($ 42.80/month) + one-time fee $395.90 $80.25 to $96.30/month depending on commitment period Off-peak (weekdays before 5pm, Sat before 1pm, Sun after 1pm) $96.30/quarter ($32.10/month) + one-time fee $128.40 $64.20/month

On the top left is the highest membership tier (Silver) which is open to SAFRA members only. You get access to all gym locations at all times of the day.

It seems affordable at less than $42.80/month (billed every 3 months), but there’s a very expensive one-time fee to pay up front. The longer you are a member with the gym, the cheaper it is.

The bottom left is the 2nd tier membership (Red) which is open to SAFRA members and MINDEF workers. It’s only for off-peak access, and only lets you go to 1 gym location. It’s a lot cheaper and the one-time fee is less of a burden.

Peak and off-peak EnergyOne Gym membership is now open to non-SAFRA members. Non-members pay more per month, but there’s no one-time fee – woohoo!

You can pay per entry too, although prices are quite exorbitant. Note that guests have to be accompanied by SAFRA members.

Category Peak hours (weekdays after 5pm, Sat after 1pm, Sun before 1pm) Off-peak (weekdays before 5pm, Sat before 1pm, Sun after 1pm) Per entry (SAFRA member) $13.90 $8.55 Per entry (guest) $12.85 $12.85

See the full list of SAFRA EnergyOne Gym locations here.

5. GymmBoxx ($65 to $85/month)

GymmBoxx is a heartlander gym rat’s dream. It’s open 24 hours, has clean facilities and a great variety of workout equipment.

Sure, it might not be as fancy as Virgin Active, but it’s also less than half the price. (And you’re here to train, not to preen.)

Many gym bros and babes in Singapore love GymmBoxx because it focuses on lifting and weights rather than cardio. Strength training equipment is in abundance here. (Death to cardio!)

You don’t even need to pay for a membership at GymmBoxx because the walk-in rate is pretty affordable at $8 per entry. Even if you go there 3x a week, it’ll still cost less than $100 a month. And there’s no commitment!

Of course, if you plan on working out regularly, it’ll be much more cost effective just to pick up a membership. GymmBoxx rates are now standard across all outlets and are clearly published on the website.

Category Membership fee (adults) Concession fee (youth age up to 21) Concession fee (seniors 55 and up) 1 month $85 $70 $60 3 months $225 ($75/month) $180 ($60/month) $150 ($50/month) 6 months $420 ($70/month) $330 ($55/month) $270 ($45/month) 12 months $780 ($65/month) $600 ($50/month) $480 ($40/month) One-time fee $30 joining fee (new members) / $15 reactivation fee

See the full list of GymmBoxx locations here.

6. Dennis Gym (from $64/month)

Created by former Singapore Bodybuilding Federation (SBF) coach Dennis Tew, Dennis Gym has four outlets, three of which (Tai Seng, Jurong and Farrer Park) are 24 hours.

The core strength of this gym centres on its personal training services (which you’ll have to pay more for, obviously). However, if you know how to work out smartly without breaking bones or tearing muscles, you’ll find that this place has a great variety of premium equipment for workouts.

According to the website, Dennis Gym membership fee is $769 (approx $64/month) for a 1 year contract.

They also have 3-month (approx $76.66/month) and 6-month contracts ($66.5/month) for those who prefer shorter commitments. Before you sign up, definitely call them at 8543 2903 to find out about any promotional and concession rates.

7. iGym (~$72/month)

This heartland gym at Bishan offers a credits-based payment. To gain access to the gym, you have to download their mobile app, top up a minimum of $10 to your app wallet, and sign in and out via a QR code at the gym.

Charges are per entry: $6 for the first hour, $0.50 for the next 30 minutes. If you have some reason to stay in the gym for 4 hours, the 4th hour will be charged from $6.

Assuming that you only want to work out max for 1 hour, 3x a week, the total cost sets you back by about $72/month. The gym is open 24-hours and personal trainers are also on hand, although their website doesn’t state if personal training costs extra.

8. Anytime Fitness (~$80 to $100/month)

Anytime Fitness is the 7-11 of gyms — ubiquitous and open 24/7. It’s a big franchise so the quality and price varies quite a bit from outlet to outlet. Most branches are pretty small and don’t have a lot of equipment, especially weight lifting equipment like plates and benches.

It’s on the pricey side, especially compared to its direct competitor GymmBoxx, but that might be a tradeoff if you want total convenience.

Prices are not available online and presumably vary from location to location. From what I’ve researched, the rate seems between about $80 to $100.

You may also be able to get a cheaper rate when there’s an opening promotion (or when the salespeople get desperate).

There may be a separate admin fee as well. But again, this can be waived if you are persuasive enough with the salesperson.

One weird trick you can try is to go across to JB and sign up for a membership with Anytime Fitness Malaysia, taking advantage of the exchange rate.

AF members are supposed to get worldwide access anyway. It’s kind of a dick move, but so is Anytime Fitness for not publishing their prices.

Drop-in rates are exorbitant, by the way. I couldn’t get an official published rate but when I asked on the phone, they quoted me $30. $30!!!

9. 24X Fitness (~$80 to $100/month)

24X Fitness is a newer competitor to Anytime Fitness offering pretty much the same deal — 24/7 gym facilities. However, it focuses a lot more on personal training and their social media pages are peppered with bodily transformations.

Rates are not published, but I expect they are similar to that of Anytime Fitness. Expect to pay $80 to $100 a month for membership depending on commitment period, excluding any personal training fees. You may have to pay a $72 fee for the key if you want late night access.

10. The Loft Gym ($89/month onwards)

Despite its atas-sounding name, The Loft Gym is one of the more affordable newcomers to the 24/7 gym scene.

Access type Commitment Membership fee 24 hours 12 months $89/month 24 hours 6 months $109/month 24 hours 3 months $550 (~$183.33/month)

Bear in mind you will need to pay $99 for registration + $59 for an access key as well.

But given the central location and how new the equipment and facilities are, it might be worth the price.

If you want to try it out, though, you’ll have to fork out an exorbitant $30 just for one visit.

11. Platinum Fitness ($90/month onwards)

Another new 24-hour gym, this time located in OUE Downtown mall in Tanjong Pagar — Platinum Fitness is by no means “cheap” except when you consider it relative to the big gyms in the CBD which typically cost $150 or more each month.

Platinum Fitness’s rates aren’t published, but according to various reports, membership starts at $90/month for a year’s commitment, which is practically half that of Fitness First or Virgin Active. Shorter commitment periods are available too, but prices rise steeply to as much as $150 for a month.