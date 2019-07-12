Cheap Korean BBQ buffets in Singapore (2020)

As you probably already know, it’s very expensive to enjoy Korean food in Singapore - especially Korean BBQ.



In general, buffets are more expensive than ordering a la carte, but in this unique case, it seems that Korean BBQ buffets are not just more value for money, but cheaper too!

Even if you don’t eat like a growing teenager, you’re still likely to spend less at a Korean BBQ buffet restaurant.

A weekday lunch buffet can be as affordable as $15, but ordering a la carte typically sets you back about $30 to $40 dollars - yikes!

BEST KOREAN BBQ IN SINGAPORE (2020) - THE PRICE LIST

Whether located at a shophouse in Tanjong Pagar (the “Korean BBQ district”) or at shopping malls all across the island, here are some of the most well loved Korean BBQ buffets that are not just yummy, but affordable too.

Korean BBQ Restaurant Price Oppa BBQ Weekday lunch $14++

Weekday dinner $24++

Weekend, PH $24++ Ssikkek Korean Grill BBQ Buffet Weekday lunch $14.90++

Weekday dinner $24.90++

Weekend, PH $24.90++ Daessiksin Korean BBQ Weekday lunch $14.90++

Weekday dinner $24.90++

Weekend, PH $24.90++ I’m Kim Korean BBQ Weekday lunch $14.90++

Weekday dinner $24.90++

Weekend lunch $24.90++

Weekend dinner $25.90++ K COOK Korean BBQ Weekday lunch $16.90++

Weekday dinner $26.90++

Weekend, PH lunch $26.90++

Weekend, PH dinner $28.90++ Seoul Garden (halal) Weekday lunch $24++

Weekday dinner $31++

Weekend lunch $31++

Weekend dinner $35++ Don Dae Bak Weekday lunch $25.90++

Weekday dinner $25.90++

Weekend, PH Eve, PH $27.90++ Korean Fusion BBQ Weekday lunch $27.80++

Weekday dinner $31.80++

Weekend lunch $29.80++

Weekend dinner $33.80++

OPPA BBQ (KOREAN BBQ BUFFET)

Address: 2 Jurong East Central 1, #03-10 JCube, Singapore 609731

Opening hours: 11.30am to 10.30pm daily

Oppa BBQ started out at Tanjong Pagar in 2008 - the motherland of all famous Korean food in Singapore. It’s now located at JCube in Jurong, but serves the same affordable Korean BBQ buffet.

The Korean-style chilli seems pretty authentic, so make sure you try the marinated meats.

Buffet prices are usually jacked up for weekend dinners, but not at Oppa BBQ: The weekday lunch is the most value-for-money at $14++, but all other times it’s $24++. Oppa BBQ is a brother brand of the also popular Ssikkek BBQ.

SSIKKEK KOREAN GRILL BBQ BUFFET (KOREAN BBQ BUFFET)

Address:

Oriental Plaza – 291 New Bridge Rd, #01-01 Oriental Plaza, Singapore 088756

Bain Street – 231 Bain St, #02-01, Singapore 180231

Tanjong Pagar – 44 Tanjong Pagar Rd, Singapore 088465

Opening hours: 5pm – 11pm daily (Tanjong Pagar), 11.30am – 2.30pm & 5.30pm – 10pm daily (all other outlets)

Ssikkek Korean Grill BBQ Buffet is a chain of Korean BBQ buffet restaurants.

The cheap Korean BBQ buffet chain is widely known for its $14++ lunch and $24++ dinner, and is affiliated with the similarly priced Oppa BBQ.

Ssikkek’s got a great spread of raw meats and cooked dishes, but I’d go straight for the pork bellies and chicken thighs - you are looking for a barbecue meal right?

I thought the food was only so-so when I visited their Novena outlet, and the lukewarm online reviews seem to echo my sentiments. I’ve never tried Oppa BBQ, but judging from the great feedback online, I think they’ll be the next one I try.

DAESSIKSIN (KOREAN BBQ BUFFET)

Note: There are 7 Daessiksin outlets in Singapore, please refer to the official website for the addresses and opening hours.

Daessiksin is the Korean BBQ buffet brand under the Ministry of Food chain in Singapore. The prices are reasonable for shopping malls, which is where most of the outlets are.

Prices start at $14.90++ for weekday lunch, while weekday dinners and weekend buffets (all day) are $24.90++.

As far as Korean BBQ chains at malls go, Daessiksin’s biggest competitor is Ssikkek. They’re both about the same price, so try them both and decide for yourself which you prefer.

I'M KIM KOREAN BBQ (KOREAN BBQ BUFFET)

Address: 1 Zubir Said Drive, School of The Arts #01-04/05/06/07, Singapore 227968

Opening hours: 11.30am – 3.30pm & 5.30pm – 10.30pm daily

I’m Kim Korean BBQ is located at the SOTA building, and is within walking distance from Dhoby Ghaut MRT.

The prices are very competitive, starting at just $14.90++ for a weekday lunchtime buffet.

The spread is good for the price - there is a mix of plain and marinated meats, and the popular cuts include beef rib eye, short ribs, premium bacon and pork belly.

K COOK (KOREAN BBQ BUFFET)

Address: 181 Orchard Road, #07-01 Orchard Central, Singapore 238896

Opening hours: 11.30am – 3pm & 5.30pm – 10pm daily

Although located at a swanky mall like Orchard Central, K COOK is surprising affordable, especially during weekday lunches ($16.90++).

The prices are almost double on weekend dinners ($28.90++), so take note of that.

This pricing is for the standard set, but if you want the more expensive cuts and dishes (like sirloin steak, short ribs and tiger prawns), you’ll need to top up quite a bit for the Premium buffet (from $47.90++).

The prices are inclusive of soft drinks and ice cream.

SEOUL GARDEN (HALAL KOREAN BBQ BUFFET)

Address: 7 outlets at Bugis Junction, Harbourfront Center, Jurong Point, Marina Square, NEX, Northpoint, Tampines Mall

Opening hours: 11.30am – 10.30pm daily (last order 9.45pm)

DON DAE BAK (KOREAN BBQ BUFFET)

Address: 35 Kreta Ayer Road, Singapore 089000

Opening hours: 11.30am – 3pm & 5pm – 5am daily

Don Dae Bak‘s buffet is the same price at lunch or dinner, starting at $25.90++ on weekdays and $27.90++ on weekends.

A must-try is the marinated pork shoulder loin, which is a hit at this Korean BBQ buffet restaurant.

Don Dae Bak is known for its authentic yet affordable Korean fare, so be prepared for a crazy dinner crowd. Oh, they also use traditional charcoal-style grills for that smokey taste.

KOREAN FUSION BBQ (KOREAN BBQ BUFFET)

Address: 5 Dunlop Street, #02-00, Singapore 209335

Opening hours: 11.30am – 2am daily

This article was first published in MoneySmart.