Cheap parking rates in Orchard Road for cars: Free parking and other money-saving tips

You're not really a driver in Singapore till you've experienced these 2 horror stories: 1) The ERP gantry turning on right before your eyes and 2) exiting a carpark with a double digit parking fee.

Uh, there's only how much we can do when it comes to saving on ERP charges-time your trips to avoid the gantries or avoid the highways altogether.

But saving on parking fees is where we can help you. Especially when we're talking about popular areas that are notorious for their exorbitant parking fees. Ahem, Orchard Road, we're looking at you.

Orchard Road is designed for leisure, so the goal here is to not lose half our life savings on parking fees before we even get to the shopping. To make sure of that, we've sniffed out the cheapest carparks in Orchard for your parking pleasure.

Cheap parking in Orchard Road: Weekdays before 5/6pm

Generally, for a period of around 2 hours, the cheaper places to park at will cost around $4.10 to $5.20 on weekdays before 5/6pm. In comparison, ION parking costs $5.30 to $6.38 for 2 hours.

Where to park in Orchard Parking rates The Cathay $1.40 per ½ hour (8am to 9:59am), $1.40 per hour (10am-5:59pm) Plaza Singapura $1.95 for first hour, $0.55 for subsequent 15 minutes (before 6pm) Far East Plaza $1.62 for first hour, $1.62 for subsequent ½ hour (8am to 5pm) Orchard Central $3.13 for first 1.5 hours, $1.51 for subsequent ½ hour (12am to 5:59pm) Shaw House $2 for first hour, $1.50 for subsequent ½ hour (3am to 6pm) *SCAPE $2.05 per hour (7am to 4.59pm) Forum the Shopping Mall $2.40 for first hour, $1.20 for subsequent ½ hour (6am to 5pm) The CentrePoint $2.80 for first hour, $1.20 for subsequent ½ hour Lucky Plaza $2.20 for first hour, $1.70 for subsequent ½ hour (7am to 4:59pm) Orchard Central $3.13 for first 1.5 hours, $1.51 for subsequent ½ hour (12am to 5:59pm) Singapore Shopping Centre $2.50 for first hour, $1.25 for subsequent ½ hour (8:01am to 8pm) Street parking at Angullia Park $1.30 per ½ hour (7am to 11am), $1.50 per ½ hour (11am to 5pm) Street parking at Penang Road $1.20 per ½ hour (7am to 5pm) Cheap parking in Orchard Road: Weekdays after 6pm For parking in Orchard on weekdays after 6pm, opt for places that charge per entry. That way you can slowly enjoy your evening without having to look at the clock and worrying that your carriage will turn into a pumpkin. Per entry parking at Orchard Road ranges from $3 to $4. But if you're just parking for an hour or less, then it's cheaper to use the street parking lots along Penang Road or at Angullia Park. Where to park in Orchard Parking rates The Cathay $3 per entry (6pm to 7:59am the next day) Forum The Shopping Mall $3.20 per entry (5pm to 6am the next day). Plaza Singapura $3.25 per entry (6pm to 11:59pm) Far East Shopping Centre $3.50 per entry (6pm to 12am), $5.00 per entry (12am to 8am the next day) Far East Plaza $3.56 per entry (5pm to 8am the next day) ION Orchard $3.02 per entry (5pm to 11:59pm, Mon to Thu), $1.08 per hour (12mn to 7:59am the next day, Mon to Thu); $3.78 per entry (6pm-11:59pm, Fri), $1.08 per hour (12mn to 7:59am the next day, Fri) Liat Towers $3.80 per entry (6pm to 12am) Lucky Plaza $3.90 per entry (5pm to 4:59am the next day) Shaw House $4 per entry (6.01pm to 3am the next day) Street parking at Penang Road $0.70 per ½ hour (5pm to 7am the next day), capped at $5.60 from 10:30pm to 7am the next day Street parking at Angullia Park $0.80 per ½ hour (5pm to 10:30pm), $0.70 per ½ hour (10:30pm to 7am the next day) capped at $5.60 Cheap parking in Orchard Road: Saturdays before 5/6pm Parking at Orchard Road on Saturdays is understandably more expensive than on weekdays, but there are a few gems that miraculously still charge low prices, such as The Cathay and Plaza Singapura. Be prepared to pay about $3 to $5 for 2 hours' parking. Where to park in Orchard Parking rates The Cathay $1.40 per hour (8am to 5:59pm) Plaza Singapura $3.25 for first 2 hours, $0.55 for subsequent 15 min (3am to 5:59pm) *SCAPE $2.05 per hour Shaw House $2 for first hour, $1.50 for subsequent 30 min (3am to 6pm) Far East Plaza $1.62 for first hour, $1.62 for subsequent ½ hour (8am to 5pm) Liat Towers $2.50 for first hour, $1.30 for subsequent ½ hour (7am to 6pm) Forum The Shopping Mall $2.60 for first hour, $1.40 for subsequent ½ hour (6am to 5pm) Street parking at Penang Road $1.20 per ½ hour (7am to 5pm) Street parking at Angullia Park $1.30 per ½ hour (7am to 11am), $1.50 per ½ hour (11am to 5pm) The CentrePoint $3 for first hour, $1.20 for subsequent ½ hour Lucky Plaza $2.20 for first hour, $1.70 for subsequent ½ hour (7am to 4:59pm) Singapore Shopping Centre $2.50 for first hour, $1.25 for subsequent ½ hour (8:01am to 8pm) Cheap parking in Orchard Road: Saturdays after 6pm To bring down the cost of your Saturday shenanigans, opt to go to Orchard Road after 6pm instead of before to take advantage of all-day parking for $3 to $4. If you're only dropping by for an hour or two, you can save even more money by opting for street parking at Angullia Park or Penang Street. Where to park in Orchard Parking rates The Cathay $3 per entry (6pm to 7.59am the next day) Forum The Shopping Mall $3.20 per entry (5pm to 6am the next day) Plaza Singapura $3.25 per entry (6pm to 11:59pm), $0.55 every 15 min (12am – 2:59am) Far East Shopping Centre $3.50 per entry (6pm to 12am), $5 per entry (12am to 8am the next day) Far East Plaza $3.56 per entry (5pm to 8am the next day) ION Orchard $3.78 per entry (6pm-11:59pm), $1.08 per hour (12mn to 7:59am the next day) Liat Towers $3.80 per entry (6pm to 12am) Lucky Plaza $3.90 per entry (5pm to 4:59am) Shaw House $4 per entry (6.01pm to 3am the next day) Street parking at Penang Road $0.70 per ½ hour (5pm to 7am the next day), capped at $5.60 from 10:30pm to 7am the next day Street parking at Angullia Park $0.80 per ½ hour (5pm to 10.30pm), $0.70 per ½ hour (10.30pm to 7am the next day) capped at $5.60 Cheap parking in Orchard Road: Sundays before 5/6pm If you're thinking of parking on Orchard Road on Sundays, you have to be strategic about it. To park your car for 3 to 4 hours, choose Penang Road or Angullia Park as the rates are the cheapest. If you're going to spend the entire day in Orchard, our top pick is Forum the Shopping Mall, which charges only $3.20 per entry from 6am to 6am the next day - even on public holidays. In general, you'll have to be prepared to spend about $2.80 to $4.10 for 2 hours. Where to park in Orchard Parking rates Street parking at Penang Road $0.70 per ½ hour (7am to 7am the next day), capped at $5.60 from 10:30pm to 7am the next day Street parking at Angullia Park $0.70 per ½ hour (7am to 11am), $0.80 per ½ hour (11am to 10:30pm) The Cathay $1.40 per hour (8am to 5:59pm) Forum the Shopping Mall $3.20 per entry (6am to 6am) Plaza Singapura $3.25 for first 2 hours, $0.55 for subsequent 15 min (3am to 5:59pm) Far East Plaza $4.10 for 1st 3 hours, $1.62 for subsequent ½ hour (8am to 8am the following day) *SCAPE $2.05 per hour (7am to 4:59pm) Shaw House $2 for first hour, $1.50 for subsequent ½ hour (3am to 6pm), $4 per entry (6.01pm to 3am the next day) Singapore Shopping Centre $2.50 for first hour, $1.25 for subsequent ½ hour (8.01am to 8pm) Liat Towers $2.50 for first hour, $1.30 for subsequent ½ hour (7am to 6pm) Lucky Plaza $2.20 for first hour, $1.70 for subsequent ½ hour (7am to 9:59pm) The CentrePoint $3 for first hour, $1.20 for subsequent ½ hour Cheap parking in Orchard Road: Sundays after 6pm Spending the evening of the Sabbath Day at the temple of consumerism? As a rule of thumb, if you're staying for more than an hour or two, opt for carparks that charge per entry, such as The Cathay or Forum. In general, you should be able to park all evening for just $3 to $4. If you're spending just one or two hours there, the cheapest option is the URA carparks at Penang Road. ALSO READ: A car parking guide for new drivers in Singapore Where to park in Orchard Parking rates Street parking at Penang Road $0.70 per ½ hour (7am to 7am the next day), capped at $5.60 from 10:30pm to 7am the next day Street parking at Angullia Park $0.80 per ½ hour (11am to 10.30pm), $0.70 per ½ hour (10.30pm to 7am the next day) capped at $5.60 The Cathay $3 per entry (6pm to 7.59am the next day) Forum the Shopping Mall $3.20 per entry (6am to 6am) ION Orchard $3.78 per entry (6pm-11:59pm), $1.08 per hour (12mn to 7:59am the next day) Liat Towers $3.80 per entry (6pm to 12mn) Plaza Singapura $3.25 per entry (6pm to 11:59pm), $0.55 every 15 min (12am – 2:59am) Lucky Plaza $2.20 per first hour, $1.70 for subsequent ½ hour (7am to 9:59pm), $3.90 per entry (10pm to 4:59am the next day) Shaw House $4 per entry (6.01pm to 3am the next day) Singapore Shopping Centre $2.50 for first hour, $1.25 for subsequent ½ hour (8:01am to 8pm), $3 per entry (8.01pm to 8am the next day) Far East Plaza $4.10 for 1st 3 hours, $1.62 for subsequent ½ hour (8am to 8am the following day) Cheapest parking near Orchard Road If you've already gone through the above sections, you'll have noticed that, depending on the day and time, it can be cheaper to rely on URA street parking lots than shopping mall carparks, especially for short visits of an hour or two. When all the street parking lots have been snapped up but you're willing to walk a little to save money, you can choose to park on the edges of Orchard at URA's reasonable prices. Where to park near Orchard Parking rates Street parking at Prinsep Street $1.20 per ½ hour (8:30am to 5pm, Mon to Sat), $0.60 per ½ hour (5pm to 10pm, Mon to Fri) $0.60 per ½ hour (5pm to 10pm, Sat, and 8:30am to 10pm Sun) Street parking at Short Street $1.20 per ½ hour (8:30am to 5pm, Mon to Sat), $0.60 per ½ hour (5pm to 10pm, Mon to Fri) $0.60 per ½ hour (5pm to 10pm, Sat, and 8:30am to 10pm Sun) Street parking at Killiney Road $1.20 per ½ hour (8:30am to 5pm, Mon to Sat), $0.60 per ½ hour (5pm to 10pm, Mon to Fri) $0.60 per ½ hour (5pm to 10pm, Sat, and 8:30am to 10pm Sun) Street parking at Wilkie Road $1.20 per ½ hour (8:30am to 5pm, Mon to Sat), $0.60 per ½ hour (5pm to 10pm, Mon to Fri) $0.60 per ½ hour (5pm to 10pm, Sat, and 8:30am to 10pm Sun) Street Parking at Emerald Hill Road $1.20 per ½ hour (7am to 5pm, Mon to Sat), $0.60 per ½ hour (5pm to 7am, Mon to Sat), $5 per 510 min (10:30pm to 7am, Mon to Sat), $0.60 per ½ hour (7am to 7am, Sun), $5 per 510 min (10:30pm to 7am, Sun) Is there free parking in Orchard? You can park for free around the clock on roads with no lines on either side and a single dotted white line dividing the two lanes. If there is just one yellow line on the side of the road and a dotted white line in the middle, you can park from 7pm to 7am, or all day on Sundays and public holidays. Just make sure you're not blocking any entries/exits and flows of traffic and are at least 9m from bus stops, fire hydrants and traffic junctions and you're good to go. The catch is that not many roads in the Orchard area are like that. These "free parking" roads are usually found in residential estates, which are scarce in the shopping district. Your best bet is to go for URA parking that's free from a certain hour. Check out the previous section-the parking lots at Prinsep Street, Short Street, Killiney Road and Wilkie Road are free after 10pm and before 8:30am. Hacks to increase savings when parking in Orchard When parking at URA or HDB carparks, the Parking.Sg mobile app is indispensable. You can use the app to pay and calculate parking fees, as well as activate, deactivate and extend your parking session. That means you can end your parking session exactly when you arrive at your car, instead of guesstimating the amount of time you need to display coupons for and inadvertently paying more. Finally, you should always check the cheapest places to park BEFORE you arrive at Orchard, rather than drive around aimlessly trying to find a carpark that won't rip you off. Have one or two backup plans so you have an alternative if the carpark is full.

