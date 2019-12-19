Cheap steamboat & steamboat buffet price list in Singapore (2020)

As comforting as a bubbling hot pot of soup is, I simply can’t afford to splash $60 on Hai Di Lao (or the newly opened Little Sheep at One Fullerton), even if they do offer free manicures and ziplock bags for my phone… Which is why I began my hunt for restaurants with cheap steamboat in Singapore.
If you don’t have time to drool over the rest of this article, here’s a summary
Cheapest steamboat set meal: $9.90 all day at Shi Li Fang. If you’re not a big eater, it might be more worth it to go for a set meal instead of a buffet.
Cheapest steamboat buffet: $14.99 at Shabu Sai (all outlets except Orchard Central and Eastpoint).
Wherever you go, opting for a weekday lunch buffet will save you a lot of money. All-you-can-eat hotpot buffets are typically expensive on weekends.
For weekend hotpot buffets, even the more affordable chains will set you back $35 to $40 (after taxes)
Cheapest collagen steamboat: $15.90 for weekday lunch at Danro Collagen Hotpot by MOF
Other discounts: Don’t forget to check Fave, Eatigo, Chope and your credit card promotions site for discounts
Pay with a credit card: If the restaurant accepts them, a good dining credit card lets you earn up to 12 per cent in cash rebates or rewards points/air miles.
CHEAP STEAMBOAT & STEAMBOAT BUFFETS IN SINGAPORE (2020)
Here are some of my favourite cheap steamboat restaurants – while I’m sure you can find cheaper steamboat stores at hawker centers, this list focuses more on the cheapest deals at the more popular hotpot chains at shopping malls.
|Steamboat restaurant
|Price range
|Cheapest price & timeslot
|Shi Li Fang
|From $9.90++
|$9.90 set meal, all day
|Shabu Sai
|$14.99 to $29.99++
|$14.99++ lunch buffet, weekdays (all outlets except Orchard Central and Eastpoint)
|
Danro Collagen Hotpot by MOF
|$15.90 to $24.90++
|$15.90++ lunch buffet, weekdays
|GoroGoro Steamboat & Korean Buffet
|$16.90 to $28.90++
|$16.90++ lunch buffet, weekdays
|Hao Lai Wu Steamboat & BBQ
|$18.80 to $24.80++
|$18.80++ lunch buffet, weekdays
|Suki-ya
|$18.90 to $24.90++
|$18.90++ lunch buffet, Mon – Thu
|Seoul Garden
|$24 to $31++
|$24++ lunch buffet, Mon – Thu
This article was first published in MoneySmart .