Cheap steamboat & steamboat buffet price list in Singapore (2020)

As comforting as a bubbling hot pot of soup is, I simply can’t afford to splash $60 on Hai Di Lao (or the newly opened Little Sheep at One Fullerton), even if they do offer free manicures and ziplock bags for my phone… Which is why I began my hunt for restaurants with cheap steamboat in Singapore.

If you don’t have time to drool over the rest of this article, here’s a summary

Cheapest steamboat set meal: $9.90 all day at Shi Li Fang. If you’re not a big eater, it might be more worth it to go for a set meal instead of a buffet.

Cheapest steamboat buffet: $14.99 at Shabu Sai (all outlets except Orchard Central and Eastpoint).

Wherever you go, opting for a weekday lunch buffet will save you a lot of money. All-you-can-eat hotpot buffets are typically expensive on weekends.

For weekend hotpot buffets, even the more affordable chains will set you back $35 to $40 (after taxes)

Cheapest collagen steamboat: $15.90 for weekday lunch at Danro Collagen Hotpot by MOF

Other discounts: Don’t forget to check Fave, Eatigo, Chope and your credit card promotions site for discounts

Pay with a credit card: If the restaurant accepts them, a good dining credit card lets you earn up to 12 per cent in cash rebates or rewards points/air miles.

CHEAP STEAMBOAT & STEAMBOAT BUFFETS IN SINGAPORE (2020)

Here are some of my favourite cheap steamboat restaurants – while I’m sure you can find cheaper steamboat stores at hawker centers, this list focuses more on the cheapest deals at the more popular hotpot chains at shopping malls.

Steamboat restaurant Price range Cheapest price & timeslot Shi Li Fang From $9.90++ $9.90 set meal, all day Shabu Sai $14.99 to $29.99++ $14.99++ lunch buffet, weekdays (all outlets except Orchard Central and Eastpoint) Danro Collagen Hotpot by MOF $15.90 to $24.90++ $15.90++ lunch buffet, weekdays GoroGoro Steamboat & Korean Buffet $16.90 to $28.90++ $16.90++ lunch buffet, weekdays Hao Lai Wu Steamboat & BBQ $18.80 to $24.80++ $18.80++ lunch buffet, weekdays Suki-ya $18.90 to $24.90++ $18.90++ lunch buffet, Mon – Thu Seoul Garden $24 to $31++ $24++ lunch buffet, Mon – Thu

SHI LI FANG

Shi Li Fang used to be my favourite budget steamboat haunt… until they started charging for dipping sauces. It’s an additional $2 per pax, which although seemingly insignificant, is a cheap way to suck more money from customers.