Cheaper fares on Scoot, $40 buffet-karaoke, McDonald's 1-for-1 Big Breakfast & other deals this week

SCOOT SCRAPS PAYMENT PROCESSING FEE

Your fares on Scoot will now be cheaper, after the airline announced that it has scrapped payment processing fees globally for all bookings made on its direct channels like the website and app.

The changes are effectively immediately.

Previously, a charge of $20 applied to customers paying for tickets with their credit card, while choosing to pay via AXS incurred a charge of $6.

Other payment methods available to Singapore customers include Apple Pay, Goole Pay, PayNow and PayPal.

Travel deal-seekers can also visit www.flyscoot.com/gtg for deets on their weekly Got-To-Go promotion, commencing Tuesday (Sept 24).

MCDONALD'S 1-FOR-1 BIG BREAKFASTS

McDonald's is giving away '40 days of 1-for-1 deals' to celebrate the launch of its new app.

This week, buy a Big Breakfast set and get one free from Sept 23 to 26, while stocks last.

Here's how you can redeem the offer, which is only available via the app:

$2.20 SALMON SASHIMI AT SAKAE SUSHI

To celebrate its 22nd anniversary, home-grown Japanese restaurant chain Sakae Sushi will be offering its four-piece salmon sashimi plate at $2.20 (U.P $6.39).

The promotion will run for a day only, on Tuesday (Sept 24).

Find the nearest outlet here.

Terms and conditions apply.

$0.90 SUSHI AND SASHIMI AT KAZOKU JAPANESE CUISINE

If you're around the Novena area and craving for some salmon sushi or sashimi, Kazoku Japanese cuisine is offering fresh salmon sashimi and sushi for $0.90 per piece until end of September.

Where: 1, Goldhill Plaza #01-05/07/09 Singapore 308899

BUBBLE TEA FACTORY OPENING SPECIAL

From Oct 19, The Bubble Tea Factory will open with multi-sensory and visually-stunning installations.

Extending across 7,000 sq ft at *Scape, immerse yourself in a fantasy-land where you can 'dive' into a pool of taro pearls, swing on a giant boba a la Miley in Wrecking Ball, and pose at numerous Instagram-friendly backdrops.

Tickets are available for purchase now at an opening promo price of $18 for weekdays and $23 on weekends. (U.P. $24 and $28 respectively).

Each ticket includes a cup of bubble tea, bubble tea-inspired treats and an exclusive "boba booster pack".

Visit www.thebubbleteafactory.co for more.

$40 MANEKINEKO KTV AND SEOUL GARDEN BUFFET

Here's a Japanese-Korean tie-up that's bound to please.

Japanese karaoke chain Manekineko has teamed up with Seoul Garden to offer customers a two-hour buffet and two-hour karaoke sesh, all for $40 (lunch) and $50 (dinner).

The promotion is available at Seoul Garden Marina Square, Bugis Junction, Tampines Mall, Jurong Point restaurants, and Manekineko Marina Square, Bugis+, Tampines 1 and Safra Jurong.

We gave Manekineko's Marina Square outlet a call, and they told us that the vouchers can be used separately and on different days at Manekineko and Seoul Garden, and is valid for three months from purchase. Terms and conditions apply.

