Cheapest durian delivery vendors in Singapore to satisfy your Mao Shan Wang cravings

So… there was this picture of renowned Persian beauty, Princess Qajar (her eyebrows are on fleek) who supposedly caused 13 young men to commit suicide after she rejected their offers of marriage.

We kid.

Aside from the fact that it’s fake (historic) news, Princess Qajar is very much like the King of Fruits, durian. While some might feel like puking at the mere sight of it, others love and embrace its… erm… ‘unique’ beauty.

And just like dating a princess, feasting on durian comes with a relatively steep price.

In other news… durian season 2020 is back!

Here’s a bit of good news for all durian lovers: the durian season has returned!

According to the experts, the durian season for 2020 is set to start in May and will stretch all the way till the end of June.

Here at Seedly, we may be all about budgeting and saving for the future, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t treat ourselves to the creamy, luxurious treat that is durian. At a budget of course.

That’s why we did you guys a solid and came up with a price comparison of durian stalls around Singapore. You’re welcome.

TL;DR: Where can I find the cheapest durian in Singapore? Do they provide durian delivery?

Using the most popular durian variety, Mao Shan Wang (MSW) or Mu Sang King, as a point of comparison.

Here are some things to note when deciding which store to go to for the cheapest Mao Shan Wang:

Some durian sellers sell their durian dehusked, so be sure to check because durian is usually sold by weight

Check the durian prices regularly on the vendor’s Facebook and websites to avoid disappointment (yep, they’re that modern now)

Prices listed here are updated as of June 10, 2020

Name of Durian Stall Price of Durian/kg Contacts Minimum Order for Delivery Address 227 Katong Durian Mao Shan Wang: $22/kg

Golden Phoenix: $18/kg

Hulu: $15/kg

Red Prawn: $12/kg

D1, D13: $12/kg Website: http://227katongdurian.com/ Minimum order $30

($5 delivery fee) 227 East Coast Road Singapore 428924 99 Old Tree Mao Shan Wang: $56/box (650g)

S17 Durian: $38/nox (650g)

D13: $34/box (650g) Website: https://www.99oldtrees.com/ No minimum order. $4.90 delivery fee. 46 Owen Rd, #01-277, Singapore 210046 Ah Sam Durian D13 1 PC: $2, $5, $7, $10

D13A: $12/kg

D101: $10/kg

D1: $10/kg

D88: $15/kg

Tekka: $15/kg

Pahang Mao Shan Wang: $20/kg WhatsApp: 8221 5933

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ahsamdurian/ Free delivery for order above $50 263 serangoon central drive #01-59 Singapore 550263 Ah Seng Durian Mao Shan Wang: $40/ Box (550g)

Golden Phoenix: $40/Box (550g)

D13: $25/Box (550g)

Ganghai: $25/Box (450g) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AhSengDurian/



Phone: 9465 6160 Free delivery for order above $200 Blk 20 Ghim Moh Market #01-119 to #01-122

Ghim Moh Road 270020 Bao Jiak Durian Wang Zhong Wang: $23/kg

Mao Shan Wang: $20/kg

Golden Pheonix: $20/kg

Red Prawn: $14/kg

D101: $12/kg

D13: $12/kg

D1: $12/kg Whatsapp: 9172 9091



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Durian.baojiak Free delivery for order above $100 202 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, #01-1682 S(560202) Combat Durian Balestier Mao Shan Wang : $48/box (600g)

Golden Phoenix : $48/box (600g)

D13 : $25/box (600g) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Combat-Durian-Balestier-Singapore-159016387480898/



WhatsApp: 9278 9928 Free delivery for order above $150 249 Balestier Road Singapore 329727 Dr Durian Mao Shan Wang: $39/box (500g)

Pahang Black Gold MSW: $55/box (500g) WhatsApp: 9146 4302



Email: [email protected]



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrDurianSg/ Free delivery for 3 boxes and above 338 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 #01-1657 Durian 36 Mao Shan Wang: $23/kg

Black Thorn: $28/kg

D13 Red Prawn: $14/kg

Golden Phoenix: $22/kg

Old Tree MSW: $26/kg Website: https://www.durian36delivery.com.sg/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/durian36sg/ Free delivery for order above $300 Lorong 36, 608 Geylang Road, 389547 Durian Kaki Black Thorn: $50/box (700g)

Mao Shan Wang: $45/box (600g)

Golden Phoenix: $40/box (600g)

Red Prawn: $30/box (600g)

D13/D1/MZ: $30/box (700g)

BP: $35/box (700g) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DurianKakiSG/



Phone: 8405 8509



Email: [email protected] Free delivery with minimum order of 8kg of Mao Shan Wang Junction Nine, #01-83, 18 Yishun Ave 9, S768892 Durian Mpire by 717 Trading Old Tree Mao Shan Wang - $28 /kg

Golden Phoenix - $28 /kg

Red Prawn - $14 /kg Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/717trading/



Phone: 6487 2777/ 6344 0717



Email: [email protected] Free delivery for order more than $80 22 Yio Chu Kang Road, Highland Center, #01-01

Singapore Famous Durian D1/ D13: $11/kg

D88/ D175/ S17: $14/kg

Mao Shan Wang: $18/kg

Golden Phoenix: $18/kg Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Famousdurian



WhatsApp: 9898 7238 No Yishun St 81, blk 848 Fruit Monkeys at Rangoon 88 Old Tree Signature "Black Gold" Mao Shan Wang: $23/kg

Super D13: $13/kg

Premium Mao Shan Wang: $21/kg

D101: $14/kg Phone: 9145 2860/ 6291 2383



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/R88Durian/



Website: http://fruitmonkeys.com.sg/ Free delivery for order above $180 88 Rangoon Road #01-07 Singapore S218374 Good Durian Pahang Mao Shan Wang (Grade A): $23/kg

Pahang Grade AB MSW: $20/kg

Pahang Grade B MSW: $16/kg Phone: 9226 3109



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/GoodMaoShanWang Free delivery for order above 8kg Block 453 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 #01-1805 King Fruits Durian Mao Shan Wang: $18/kg

D13/ D101: $10 - $15/ piece

Blackgold: $20/kg

Golden Pheonix: $18/kg Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kingfruitsg/



Phone: 8533 0561



WhatsApp: 8186 8358



Email: [email protected]



Website: http://www.kingfruits.sg No Geylang Lorong 33 Singapore 389579 Little Boss Fruit Paradise Mao Shan Wang: $40/box (500g)



D175/Red Prawn: $35/box (500g) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/littlebossfruitparadise



WhatsApp: 9759 3759 Free delivery for order above $100 558 Balestier Road Toa Payoh Singapore 329874 Parkway Durian Mao Shan Wang: $20/kg

D13: $12/kg

Black Gold MSW: $25/kg

D1: $12/kg Website: https://www.parkwaydurian.com/ Free delivery for order above $60 83 Marine Parade Central, Singapore 440083 Sin Durian Pahang Raub Mao Shan Wang: $40/box (500g)

D1: $12/kg

D13 JB Red Prawn: $12/kg

P.H Msw: $20/KG

JB MSW 柔佛猫山王 [email protected] $18/KG

Golden Phoenix 金凤 [email protected] $17/KG Phone: 8247 8111

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SinDURIAN88/ Free delivery for their promo packages Blk 113 Aljunied AVE 2 #01-15 Singapore 380113 Sindy Durian Mao Shan Wang: $22-26/kg Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sindy-Durian-132748610128647/



Phone: 9710 2427



Email: [email protected] Free delivery for order above $150 89 Whampoa Drive #01-835

Singapore Spike Empire Durian Mao Shan Wang: $18-$22/kg Phone: 9398 4090



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpikeEmpireDurian/ Free delivery for order above $120 Blk 7, Hougang Ave 3, #01-56, S(530007) The Durian Prince Mao Shan Wang: $40/box (570g)

Golden Phoenix: $40/box (470g)

GangHai: $25/box (470g)

D13: $25/box (570g) Website: https://www.thedurianprince.com/



Phone: 9060 0798



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DurianPrinceXpress/ Free delivery for order above $95 Blk 117 Aljunied Ave 2 #01-142 Singapore 380117 The Durian Tree Mao Shan Wang: $22/kg

Wang Zhong Wang: $25/kg

D13 and D1: $12/kg

S17: $15/kg

Golden Phoenix: $22/kg

Black Pearl: $16/kg

Green skin: $18/kg

Kasap merah (ice cream): $14/kg

Cat eye: $12/kg

D101: $13/kg Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theduriantree/



WhatsApp: 9812 4148



Email: [email protected] Yes

(Contact to find out final cost) Blk 277 Bukit Batok East Avenue 3 (7.75 mi)

Singapore 650277 TOP Durian Station Mao Shan Wang: $20/kg

Black Gold: $25/kg

Wang Zhong Wang: $22/kg

Red Prawn: $13/kg

Old Tree 101: $12/kg

A13: $12/kg

Gang Hai: $12/kg Website: https://topdurian.oddle.me/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TopDurianStation



WhatsApp: 8427 8988 Minimum order $60 for delivery #01-06C Blk156 Bukit Batok Street 11 Singapore 650156



Block 963 Jurong West Street 91 #01-316 Singapore 640963

What’s the average market price of my favourite durian?

Here’s a rough estimate of prices for some of the most popular types of durians.

Singaporeans can expect cheaper durians this durian season as we witness a slight drop in prices across several types of durians.

PHOTO: Facebook/Ah Seng Durian

Is there such a thing as durian delivery in Singapore?

Yes. In fact, with circuit breaker and most of us working from home, majority of the durian sellers are now providing delivery service so that you can still satisfy your durian craving.

Here’s a list of durian sellers that deliver in Singapore:

227 Katong Durian

Ah Sam Durian

Ah Seng Durian

Combat Durian Blaestier

Dr Durian

Durian 36

Durian Kaki

Durian Mpire by 717 Trading

Fruit Monkeys

Good Durian

Little Boss Fruit Paradise

Melvin’s Durian

Sin Durian

Sindy Durian

Spike Empire Durian

The Durian Prince

The Durian Tree

TOP Durian Station

Further reading: Understanding your durian

Curious how durian sellers can tell the difference between durians? Want to impress your date the next time you jio them out for durian?

You’ll want to read this.

1) Mao Shan Wang

PHOTO: allaboutdurians.com

Mao Shan Wang comes with a combination of both bitter and sweet flesh. It is usually creamy in texture with a strong bittersweet taste.

Till today, it remains one of the most popular choices for Singaporeans.

How to differentiate: Star-shaped mark at the bottom of its husk.

2) D24

Usually thick and creamy, and less overwhelming in terms of flavour. Recommended for first-time durian eater.

How to differentiate: Stem is usually shorter compared to other breeds. Look for a brown-coloured ring at the bottom of the stem.

3) Red Prawn

PHOTO: Year of the Durian

The flesh of Red Prawn is usually orange-red in colour. And it’s usually more on the sweet side.

How to differentiate: Husk is brown in colour, with short thorns.

4) Golden Phoenix

Golden Phoenix, unlike Red Prawn, lies on the other extreme of the taste buds. It is more known for its bitter taste.

How to differentiate: Sharp needle-like thorns. Fruit usually oval in shape.

5) XO

Like its name, XO durians give an aftertaste similar to that of drinking alcohol.

How to differentiate: Thorns usually pointed inwards at the base of the fruit.

6) Black Gold

Higher grade than the famous Mao Shan Wang, and comes with an intense buttery, bitter aftertaste.

How to differentiate: Dark greyish undertones on the flesh.

How to choose a durian

PHOTO: The Straits Times

I also spoke to some durian uncles and aunties to learn the trade secret of picking the best durian:

Smell: Smell along the indentations of the durian. Note the strong durian smell. If there isn’t any, the fruit is probably not ripe yet.

Shake the fruit: If it feels as though the flesh of the fruit has lots of room to move, the fruit is probably not ripe yet.

Look at the shape of the durian: Irregular shapes usually mean that the fruit is creamier.

Pro tip: Ensure that the vendor opens a new durian in front of you to prevent them from trying to sell you one that was rejected by the previous customer. I know because I learnt the hard way…

This article was first published in Seedly.