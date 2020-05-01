Cheapest karaoke studios to sing your heart out

Cheapest karaoke studio?
Definitely my bathroom!
The acoustics are decent, I can choose any song I want and no one's gonna judge me!
Don't you agree?
Well, I guess not, else karaoke studios would have gone out of business…
Fret not, let us do the comparison to find the karaoke studio that won't break your bank so that you can channel all your energy into singing!
TL;DR - CHEAPEST KARAOKE STUDIOS IN SINGAPORE
Some of you may already have a favourite karaoke studio that you frequent for the facilities or choice of songs.
But for the rest of us who just want to sing our heart out once in a while, you probably will want to find the cheaper options, amirite?
I might be weird, but the rare times I actually went to a karaoke studio were on weekday nights…
Since it seems like karaoke is an activity more suited for a Friday night, let's compare the rates for a 3-hour session for a group of 4.
While some outlets have different prices, the rates used are from the cheapest options available.
|Teo Heng KTV Studio
|Ten Dollar Club
|Karaoke Manekineko
|Cash Studio Family Karaoke
|HaveFun Karaoke
|K.Star Karaoke
|Cost Per Pax
|$10.50
|$12.90
|$13.00
|$23.59
|$29.80
|$35.31
TEO HENG KTV STUDIO
Since it's a Friday night, the regular hourly Small Room rate is $14 and your group will be paying a total of $42.
Cost per pax: $10.50
TEN DOLLAR CLUB
Even though you'd expect that you'll only need to pay $10 per person since that's what their name suggests, by the time you include the other charges, it amounts to $12.90 per person on a Friday night.
Cost per pax: $12.90
KARAOKE MANEKINEKO
It's a little far, but the outlet at Tampines 1 will only cost you $13 per person for a 3-hour session.
Cost per pax: $13.00
CASH STUDIO FAMLY KARAOKE
Now, there's a little more math required here for Cash Studio, but it now makes sense why it's recommended for bigger groups.
So, 3 of you in the group will be charged $23, while the 4th person will be charged $14.95, bringing the total to $83.95 before a $2 nett charge and 10 per cent service charge.
Cost per pax: $23.59
HAVEFUN KARAOKE
It's a little far, but HaveFun Karaoke at Downtown East has the best rates at $29.80 nett per pax.
Cost per pax: $29.80
K.STAR KARAOKE
With an hourly room rate of $40++, your group will be paying a total of $120++ for the Thematic Room at the Orchard Central outlet.
Cost per pax: $35.31
TEO HENG TRADING & KTV STUDIO
With 14 outlets all around Singapore, Teo Heng KTV Studio is probably the most accessible choice for frequent karaoke studio goers.
Not to mention that it has the lowest rates!
It's also no wonder why regulars will keep going back since they have a loyalty card programme that gives them 1 hour free for every 5 hours accumulated!
Interestingly, Teo Heng has a no-alcohol policy so you'll really get to enjoy a family-friendly singing session!
Other than that, feel free to bring your own food and grab drinks at $1 each.
TEO HENG KTV STUDIO OUTLETS
There are two distinct rates for Teo Heng KTV Studio and it seems like it's based on the location of the outlet.
Prolly because of their own rental rates…
For the sole purpose of consolidating the rates, let's identify them by regular and premium outlets.
|Area
|Regular Outlets
|Premium Outlets
|Outlet
|Address
|Opening Hours
|Contact Number
|Outlet
|Address
|Opening Hours
|Contact Number
|East
|Katong Shopping Centre
|865 Mountbatten Road #01-83B/01-77-82 Katong Shopping Centre, 437844
|12pm - 1am (Sun - Fri, & PH)
12pm - 2am (Sat & PH Eve)
|6345 6513
6440 2794
|NA
|Bedok Point
|799, 03-08 New Upper Changi Rd, 11, 467351
|1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)
12pm - 2am (Sat & PH Eve)
12pm - 1am (Sun)
|6844 9722
|E!Avenue Downtown East
|1 Pasir Ris Cl, #01-304/305 E!Avenue, Singapore 519599
|12pm - 1am (Sun - Fri, & PH)
12pm - 2am (Sat & PH Eve)
|6214 3586
|Our Tampines Hub
|1 Tampines Walk, #05-32, Singapore 528523
|1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)
12pm - 2am (Sat)
12pm - 1am (Sun & PH Eve)
1pm - 2am (PH Eve)
|6844 9336
|Tampines West Community Club
|5, Tampines Ave 3, 11 Tampines West, #03-09/10 Community Club, 529705
|1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)
12pm - 1am (Sat - Sun & PH)
|6260 5256
|West
|JCube
|JCube, 2 Jurong East Central 1, #03-14/15/16, 609731
|1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)
12pm - 2am (Sat)
12pm - 1am (Sun & PH Eve)
1pm - 2am (PH Eve)
|6734 6300
|NA
|Junction 10
|1 Woodlands Rd, #01-29, Singapore 677899
|1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)
12pm - 2am (Sat)
12pm - 1am (Sun & PH Eve)
1pm - 2am (PH Eve)
|6314 1663
|Central
|NA
|Rendezvous Grand Hotel
|9, Bras Basah Rd, #02-03 Rendezvous Grand Hotel, 189559
|1pm - 1am (Mon - Thu)
1pm - 2am (Fri & PH Eve)
12pm - 2am (Sat)
12pm - 1am (Sun & PH)
|6338 0603
|Suntec City
|#03-380, 3 Temasek Blvd, Suntec City, 038983
|1pm - 1am (Mon - Thu)
1pm - 2am (Fri & PH Eve)
12pm - 2am (Sat)
12pm - 1am (Sun & PH)
|6884 6266
|North
|Causeway Point
|1, #05-01 Woodlands Square, 738099
|1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)
12pm - 2am (Sat)
12pm - 1am (Sun & PH Eve)
1pm - 2am (PH Eve)
|6760 0345
|Ang Mo Kio Hub
|53, #04-05 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, 569933
|1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)
12pm - 2am (Sat)
12pm - 1am (Sun & PH Eve)
1pm - 2am (PH Eve)
|6219 1110
|Ci Yuan Community Club
|51, Hougang Ave 9, #02-02 Ci Yuan Community Club, 530917
|1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)
12pm - 2am (Sat)
12pm - 1am (Sun & PH Eve)
1pm - 2am (PH Eve)
|6385 3766
|Sembawang Shopping Centre
|604 Sembawang Rd, #B1-21, Singapore 758459
|1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)
12pm - 2am (Sat)
12pm - 1am (Sun & PH Eve)
1pm - 2am (PH Eve)
|6484 4383
|South
|Star Vista
|1 Vista Exchange Green, #01-23/28 The Star Vista, Singapore 138617
|1pm - 1am (Mon - Thu)
1pm - 2am (Fri & PH Eve)
12pm - 2am (Sat)
12pm - 1am (Sun & PH)
|6775 1500
|NA
Rates for Regular Teo Heng KTV Studio
Good news for those staying in the North and East since most of the regular outlets are located near you!
|Timing
|Rates for Small Room
(max. 4 pax)
|Rates for Medium Room
(max. 6 pax)
|Rates for Large Room
(max. 10 pax)
|Daily
per hour
|Mon-Thurs
(3-hours package)
|Daily
per hour
|Mon-Thurs
(3-hours package)
|Daily
per hour
|Mon-Thurs
(3-hours package)
|Happy Hours
(12pm - 7pm)
|S$8
|S$18
|S$10
|S$20
|S$12
|S$22
|Peak Hours
(After 7pm)
|S$14
|S$35
|S$16
|S$40
|S$18
|S$45
RATES FOR PREMIUM TEO HENG KTV STUDIO
Big fan of Teo Heng, but spend most of your time in town? Or Ang Mo Kio Hub?
It ain't that bad, the prices are only slightly higher during peak hours.
Once you've split it amongst the whole group, it's pretty negligible!
|Timing
|Rates for Small Room
(max. 4 pax)
|Rates for Medium Room
(max. 6 pax)
|Rates for Large Room
(max. 10 pax)
|Daily
per hour
|Mon-Thurs
(3-hours package)
|Daily
per hour
|Mon-Thurs
(3-hours package)
|Daily
per hour
|Mon-Thurs
(3-hours package)
|Happy Hours
(12pm - 7pm)
|S$8
|S$18
|S$10
|S$20
|S$12
|S$22
|Peak Hours
(After 7pm)
|S$16
|S$40
|S$18
|S$45
|S$20
|S$50
RATES FOR SPECIAL ROOMS
I know, some of you might be quite shy and can only sing comfortably with that one friend you trust.
Doesn't make sense to pay for a Small Room when there's only the two of you, right?
Or you might be organising a get-together for more than 10 people and how are you all going to sneak in and squeeze in the Large Room?
Well, here are the outlets who can cater to you!
|Mini-K Studio
|VVIP Room
|Live KTV Room
|Available in
|E!Avenue Downtown East
|Causeway Point
|Our Tampines Hub
|Katong Shopping Centre
Erm, the Ang Mo Kio Hub outlet is a tiny bit confusing, the regular rooms are of a higher rate, but the special rooms are the same as the rest!
|Timing
|Rates for Mini-K Studio
(max. 2 pax)
|Rates for VVIP Room
(max. 16 pax)
|Rates for Live KTV Room
(max. 20 pax)
|Daily
per hour
|Mon-Thurs
(3-hours package)
|Daily
per hour
|Mon-Thurs
(3-hours package)
|Daily
per hour
|Mon-Thurs
(3-hours package)
|Happy Hours
(12pm - 7pm)
|S$5
|NA
|S$16
|S30
|S$35
|NA
|Peak Hours
(After 7pm)
|S$8
|NA
|S$22
|S$55
|S$55
|NA
TEN DOLLAR CLUB
You'd think that you'll only need to pay $10, but once you've included the other charges, it's slightly more than that.
But hey! It's still pretty cheap compared to the other karaoke studios below, so don't be picky! I guess the only problem is that they only have 3 outlets for you to choose from. Dress well if you plan to be staying in the main area as they have a pretty strict dress code. Just don't go in singlets and slippers, ya? Just note also that you can't bring your own drinks, non-alcoholic ones included. TEN DOLLAR CLUB KTV STUDIO OUTLETS RATES FOR TEN DOLLAR CLUB Staying true to their name, the prices at all 3 outlets are $10 and are subject to other charges, as you can see from the multiple plus-es next to their rates. KARAOKE MANEKINEKO C'mon, who can resist cute cats? Taking over the old karaoke chain K Box, you'll now be greeted with bright and cute rooms for your singing sessions! Besides, you can sing and eat your heart out with their free-flow drinks and tidbits! They've also got rooms big enough to accommodate up to 30 pax so go on, bring your whole kampung! KARAOKE MANEKINEKO KTV STUDIO OUTLETS RATES FOR KARAOKE MANEKINEKO KTV STUDIO I wish Karaoke Manekineko rates were easier to compare, but sorry guys, it's pretty messy. KARAOKE MANEKINEKO TAMPINES 1 Tada! The outlet with the cheapest rates, but it's all the way in the East. If you have a big group of karaoke kakis and don't mind travelling further, you should consider this outlet! I shall leave it up to you to decide if the time taken to travel there is worth the rates… KARAOKE MANEKINEKO *SCAPE Otherwise, the *SCAPE outlet is your next best alternative if you want an accessible location! KARAOKE MANEKINEKO SAFRA PUNGGOL, SAFRA JURONG The prices at SAFRA Punggol and SAFRA Jurong are just slightly higher than the one *SCAPE, about $1 - $2 more per pax. Shouldn't be a problem if you just drink one less cup of bubble tea, right? KARAOKE MANEKINEKO BUGIS+, MARINA SQUARE, CHINATOWN The slightly more expensive Karaoke Manekineko outlets, but nothing too crazy still. KARAOKE MANEKINEKO ORCHARD CINELEISURE Listen up, hardcore karaoke fans! If you're looking to have the full package with lunch or dinner buffet, you should check out the Karaoke Manekineko in Orchard Cineleisure! CASH STUDIO FAMILY KARAOKE Now I'm a little upset that my friends did not choose the cheapest options last time… But at least the outlets are pretty accessible and are more affordable when you go with a big group or on a non-peak night! Gone are the days of smuggling snacks in your bags since you'll get to bring your own food and drinks into the studio. Just not alcohol though. Students also enjoy 10 per cent off the total bill from Sunday to Thursday, you just need to flash your ID! CASH STUDIO KTV STUDIO OUTLETS RATES FOR CASH STUDIO It's cool how Cash Studio has an outlet solely for members, I wonder if there are any special features inside. Has anyone been there? Apart from the two outlets in Bedok, you'll enjoy the same rates at all other outlets. All rates are subject to a surcharge of $2 nett and 10 per cent service charge, and you'll get your first drink free! CASH STUDIO MING ARCADE, CUPPAGE PLAZA, PRINSEP STREET, CLARKE QUAY CENTRAL, PAYA LEBAR It gets pricey on Friday and Saturday nights but go grab more friends to join you so that you can split the rates! CASH STUDIO DJITSUN MALL @ BEDOK Again, you'll pay more on Friday and Saturday nights at Djitsun Mall @ Bedok, but the non-peak periods are the same rates. CASH STUDIO SIMPANG BEDOK Cash Studio's members-only Simpang Bedok outlet only opens at night, so you guys must be pretty important! HAVEFUN KARAOKE HaveFun Karaoke is more than just a karaoke studio, the rooms are themed and also fitted with drinking games and amenities. I guess they really want you to have fun! Besides, if you're planning to throw a karaoke party, they have rooms that can fit up to 60 pax. HAVEFUN KARAOKE OUTLETS RATES FOR HAVEFUN KARAOKE HAVEFUN KARAOKE BUGIS Pro-tip: You should only go to the Bugis outlet on weekend nights if you can hit the maximum number of people in the room, otherwise it's not worth it to pay for the hourly room rate. HAVEFUN KARAOKE 313@SOMERSET The good thing about the 313@Somerset outlet is that you can choose between paying the hourly room rate or paying per pax for a 3-hour block. You'll have to do a bit of math though to see which one is cheap for your group. HAVEFUN KARAOKE DOWNTOWN EAST The rates for the Downtown East outlet is the most straightforward and is slightly cheaper than the other two outlets. But I suppose the downside is that it's a little far for those who don't stay in the East… K.STAR KARAOKE Some of you might appreciate that their day rates or happy hours rates are until 8pm, this means you can chiong a quick session after work and still enjoy the cheaper rates! Ain't themed rooms the in-thing now too? K.Star also has VVIP rooms that can accommodate up to 65 pax, so go forth, host your party here! K.STAR KTV STUDIO OUTLETS RATES FOR K.STAR KARAOKE The same goes for both outlets, try to gather more friends to make sure that you enjoy the best rates! K.STAR KARAOKE ORCHARD CENTRAL K.STAR KARAOKE SUNTEC CITY Remember to drink up after your singing session! Don't come knocking on our door if you end up with a sore throat… This article was first published in Seedly.
Outlets
Address
Opening Hours
Contact Number
Balestier
31 Ah Hood Road #01-05
Home team NS – JOM Club Balestier
Singapore 329979
2pm - 1:30am
6252 2308
6252 5508
Chinatown
35A Smith Street 3rd Floor
Singapore 058945
2pm - 1:30am
6225 1231
6225 1547
Downtown East
60 Pasir Ris Drive 3
Aranda Country Club, 3rd Floor
Singapore 519497
2pm - 1:30am
6582 0002
6582 4222
Day
Time
Price
Addition Perks
Mon - Sun
(Including Public Holiday Eve)
2pm - 7pm
S$10+ per pax
(Min. 3 pax)
$5+++ for children aged 3 to 11
Whole KTV room for the whole stated time.
Free FLOW of Hot & Soft Drinks!
Sun - Thurs
7pm - 12am
S$10+++ per pax
(Min. 4 pax)
Fri - Sat
(Including Public Holiday Eve)
7pm - 10pm
10pm - 1am
S$10+++ per pax
(Min. 4 pax)
Area
Outlets
Address
Opening Hours
Contact Number
Central
Orchard Cineleisure
8 Grange Road #08-01 Cathay Cineleisure Orchard Singapore 239695
11am - 6pm
6756 3113
*Scape
2 Orchard Link #03-05 *SCAPE Singapore 237978
11am - 3pm
6755 3113
Bugis+
201 Victoria Street #03-18 Singapore 188067
11am - 3am
6243 3113
Marina Square
6 Raffles Boulevard #03-208, Singapore 039594
11am - 3am
6562 3113
Lucky Chinatown
211 New Bridge Road #04-01 059432 Singapore
11am - 3am
6534 3113
North East
SAFRA Punggol
9 Sentul Crescent #05-02 Singapore 828654
11am - 2am (Sun - Thu)
11am - 3am (Fri - Sat)
6387 3113
West
SAFRA Jurong
333 Boon Lay Way #3A-01 Singapore 649848
11am - 3am
6561 3113
East
Tampines 1
10 Tampines Central One #04-07/08, Tampines One, Singapore 529536
11am - 1am
6769 3113
Weekday Rates Per Pax
(Nett)
Weekend Rates Per Pax
(Nett)
2 hours
(Additional $3 for free flow drinks & tidbits)
3 hours
(Includes free flow drinks & tidbits)
2 hours
(Additional $3 for free flow drinks & tidbits)
3 hours
(Includes free flow drinks & tidbits)
Day
(11am - 6pm)
1 - 3 pax
S$10
S$15
S$10
S$15
4 pax
S$9
S$13
S$9
S$13
5 pax
S$8
S$12
S$8
S$12
6th pax & above
S$5
S$9
S$5
S$9
Night
(6pm - 1am)
1 pax
S$14
S$21
S$20
S$20
2 pax
S$15
S$22
3 pax
S$10
S$15
S$10
S$15
4 pax
S$9
S$13
S$9
S$13
5 pax
S$8
S$12
S$8
S$12
6th pax & above
S$5
S$9
S$5
S$9
Packages
Rates
Mon- Thurs
Fri
Sat
Sun
Student & Senior Citizen
(11am - 6pm)
2 hours + Free flow drinks
S$10
S$12
Day
(11am - 6pm)
2 hours
(Last check-in before 6pm)
S$12
S$15
3 hours
(Last check-in before 5pm)
S$15
S$20
Night
(6pm - close)
2 hours
S$15
S$26
S$15
3 hours
S$20
S$33
S$20
Packages
Rates Per Pax
(Nett)
Mon- Thurs
Fri
Sat
Sun
Student & Senior Citizen
(11am - 6pm)
2 hours + Free flow drinks
S$10
S$12
Day
(11am - 6pm)
2 hours
(Last check-in before 6pm)
S$12
S$16
3 hours
(Last check-in before 5pm)
S$16
S$22
Night
(6pm - 2am/3am)
2 hours
S$16
S$24
S$16
3 hours
S$22
S$32
S$22
Packages
Rates Per Pax
(Nett)
Mon- Thurs
Fri
Sat
Sun
Student & Senior Citizen
(11am - 6pm)
2 hours + Free flow drinks
S$12
S$15
Day
(11am - 6pm)
2 hours
(Last check-in before 6pm)
S$14
S$20
3 hours
(Last check-in before 5pm)
S$18
S$26
Night
(6pm - 3am)
2 hours
S$18
S$28
S$18
3 hours
S$24
S$36
S$24
Packages
Rates Per Pax
(Nett)
Mon- Thurs
Fri
Sat
Sun
Student & Senior Citizen
(11am - 6pm)
2 hours + Free flow soft/hot drinks
S$10
S$15
Lunch
(11am - 2pm)
Last serving at 1:45pm
S$13 Ala Carte
(2 hours)
S$28 Buffet
(3 hours)
Day
(11am - 6pm)
2 hours
(Last check-in before 6pm)
S$13
S$17
3 hours
(Last check-in before 5pm)
S$17
S$25
Night
(6pm - 6am)
2 hours
S$18
S$28
S$18
3 hours
S$25
S$35
S$25
Buffet
(6pm- 10pm)
3 hours + Free flow drinks
S$38
S$48
S$38
Area
Outlets
Address
Opening Hours
Contact Number
Central
Ming Arcade
21 Cuscaden Road, Ming Arcade
#B2 & B3 Singapore 249720
12pm - late
6735 6087
Cuppage Plaza
5 Koek Road, Cuppage Plaza,
#B2-09 to 20, Singapore 228796
12pm - 4am (Sun - Thu)
12pm - 6am (Fri - Sat)
6533 0090
Prinsep Street
72 Prinsep Street, Singapore 188671
1pm - 4am (Sun - Thu)
1pm - 6am (Fri - Sat)
6336 6696
Clarke Quay Central
6 Eu Tong Sen Street
#03-57 & #03-58 Clarke Quay Central Singapore 059817
12pm - 4am
6238 8198
East
Paya Lebar
10 Eunos Road 8, SingPost Centre #B1-144 / 145 / 146 Singapore 408600
11am - 3am (Sun - Thu)
11am - 4am (Fri - Sat)
6244 4169
Djitsun Mall @ Bedok
445 Bedok North Street 1,
Djitsun Mall @ Bedok,
#03-03, Singapore 469661
12pm - 3am
6244 4162
Simpang Bedok (Members only)
347 Bedok Road, Singapore 469534
6pm - (Mon - Thu)
5pm - (Fri - Sun)
6244 4164
Time
Rates Per Pax
(Per 3 Hours)
(Excludes surcharge of $2 nett and 10% service charge)
Mon-Thurs
Fri
Sat
Sun
Day
(11am - 6pm)
S$7.90++
S$7.90++
S$12.90++
5pm - 6pm
(Hourly rate applies)
Night
(6pm - 3am/4am/6am)
S$12.90++
S$23.00++
S$12.90++
4th pax onwards:
$14.95++
Time
Rates Per Pax
(Per 3 Hours)
(Excludes surcharge of $2 nett and 10% service charge)
Mon-Thurs
Fri
Sat
Sun
Day
(11am - 6pm)
S$7.90++
S$7.90++
S$12.90++
5pm - 6pm
(Hourly rate applies)
Night
(6pm - 3am)
S$12.90++
S$58.00++
S$12.90++
4th pax onwards:
$13.00++
Time
Rates Per Pax
(Per 3 Hours)
(Excludes surcharge of $2 nett and 10% service charge)
Mon-Thurs
(6pm - 4am)
Fri
(5pm - 4am)
Sat
(5pm - 4am)
Sun
(5pm - 4am)
Night
S$12.90++
S$48.00++
S$12.90++
4th pax onwards:
$13.00++
5pm - 6pm
(Hourly rate applies)
Outlets
Address
Opening Hours
Contact Number
Bugis Cube
470 North Bridge Road #06-00 Bugis Cube Singapore 188735
12pm - 3am
6837 0591
[email protected]
313 Orchard Road #04-25 [email protected] Singapore 238895
12pm - 5:30am
6513 3230
Downtown East
1 Pasir Ris Close #01-311/312
Singapore 519599
12pm - 1am
6243 6508
Rates for Exclusive Room
(Up to 6 pax)
Rates for Exclusive+ Room
(Up to 10 pax)
Rates for Deluxe Room
(10 - 20 pax)
Rates for VIP Room
(Up to 30 pax)
Rates for VVIP Room
(Up to 60 pax)
Regular
Member
Regular
Member
Regular
Member
Regular
Member
Regular
Member
Day
(12pm - 6pm)
Mon-Fri
Rate Per Pax Per 3 Hours
S$22.00++
Sat, Sun and PH
Rate Per Pax Per 3 Hours
S$26.00++
Night
(6pm - 3am)
Sun-Thur
Hourly Rate Per Room
S$52.00++
S$42.00++
S$62.00++
S$52.00++
S$102.00++
S$72.00++
S$152.00++
S$132.00++
S$182.00++
Rate Per Pax Per 3 Hours
S$28.80++
Fri, Sat, PH & PH Eve
Hourly Rate Per Room
S$62.00++
S$52.00++
S$82.00++
S$62.00++
S$112.00++
S$82.00++
S$182.00++
S$152.00++
S$222.00++
Rates for Exclusive Room
(Up to 6 pax)
Rates for Deluxe Room
(Up to 13 pax)
Rates for VIP Room
(Up to 25 pax)
Regular
Member
Regular
Member
Regular
Member
Day
(12pm - 6pm)
Mon-Fri
Rate Per Pax Per 3 Hours
S$22.00++
Sat, Sun and PH
Rate Per Pax Per 3 Hours
S$26.00++
Night
(6pm - 5:30am)
Sun-Thur
Hourly Rate Per Room
S$52.00++
S$42.00++
S$102.00++
S$72.00++
S$152.00++
S$132.00++
Rate Per Pax Per 3 Hours
S$28.80++
Fri, Sat, PH & PH Eve
Hourly Rate Per Room
S$62.00++
S$52.00++
S$112.00++
S$82.00++
S$182.00++
S$152.00++
Rate Per Pax Per 3 Hours
S$31.80++
Package
Rates Per Pax (Nett)
Mon-Thurs
Fri
Sat
Sun
Day
(12pm - 6pm)
Public
2 hours
S$13.80
S$17.80
3 hours
S$17.80
S$23.80
Students & Senior Citizens
2 hours
S$10.00
NA
3 hours
S$14.00
Members
2 hours
S$8.80
S$12.80
3 hours
S$12.80
S$18.80
Night
(6pm - 1am)
Public
2 hours
S$17.80
S$23.80
S$17.80
3 hours
S$23.80
S$29.80
S$23.80
Members
2 hours
S$12.80
S$18.80
S$12.80
3 hours
S$18.80
S$24.80
S$18.80
Outlets
Address
Opening Hours
Contact Number
Orchard Central
181 Orchard Road,
Orchard Central #05-01,
Singapore 238896
12pm - 3am (Sun - Wed)
12pm - 5am (Thu - Sat)
6634 2801 (Booking)
9171 1588 (Event)
Suntec City
3 Temasek Boulevard
East Atrium #02-727,
Singapore 038983
12pm - 3am (Sun - Thu)
12pm - 5pm (Fri - Sat)
6269 5188 (Booking)
8878 9865 (Event)
Day
Time
Thematic Room
(Up to 6 pax)
Premium Room
(Up to 10 pax)
Deluxe Room
(Up to 15 pax)
Panorama Room
(Up to 20 pax)
VIP Room
(Up to 35 pax)
Happy Hours
(12 - 8pm)
Monday - Friday
S$20++ per hour
S$30++ per hour
S$40++ per hour
S$50++ per hour
S$666++ min. spending for 6 hours
Saturday & Sunday
S$25++ per hour
S$35++ per hour
S$45++ per hour
S$65++ per hour
S$888++ min. spending for 6 hours
Peak Hours
(8pm - 3am)
Sunday - Thursday & PH
S$30++ per hour
S$40++ per hour
S$50++ per hour
S$75++ per hour
S$888++ min. spending for 6 hours
Friday, Saturday & PH Eve
S$40++ per hour
S$50++ per hour
S$65++ per hour
S$98++ per hour
S$1,288++ min. spending for 6 hours
Thematic Room
(Up to 6 pax)
Deluxe Theme Room
(Up to 15 pax)
Panorama Room
(Up to 20 pax)
VIP Party Room
(Up to 35 pax)
VVIP Room
(Up to 65 pax)
Happy Hours
(12pm - 8pm)
Monday - Friday
S$25++ per hour
S$45++ per hour
S$60++ per hour
S$770++ min. spending for 6 hours
S$990++ min. spending for 6 hours
Saturday & Sunday
S$28++ per hour
S$50++ per hour
S$75++ per hour
S$880++ min. spending for 6 hours
S$1,088++ min. spending for 6 hours
Peak Hours
(8pm - 3am)
Sunday - Thursday & PH
S$35++ per hour
S$60++ per hour
S$85++ per hour
S$988++ min. spending for 6 hours
S$1,288++ min. spending for 6 hours
Friday, Saturday & PH Eve
S$45++ per hour
S$75++ per hour
S$108++ per hour
S$1,388++ min. spending for 6 hours
S$1,688++ min. spending for 6 hours
But hey! It's still pretty cheap compared to the other karaoke studios below, so don't be picky!
I guess the only problem is that they only have 3 outlets for you to choose from.
Dress well if you plan to be staying in the main area as they have a pretty strict dress code. Just don't go in singlets and slippers, ya?
Just note also that you can't bring your own drinks, non-alcoholic ones included.
TEN DOLLAR CLUB KTV STUDIO OUTLETS
RATES FOR TEN DOLLAR CLUB
Staying true to their name, the prices at all 3 outlets are $10 and are subject to other charges, as you can see from the multiple plus-es next to their rates.
KARAOKE MANEKINEKO
C'mon, who can resist cute cats?
Taking over the old karaoke chain K Box, you'll now be greeted with bright and cute rooms for your singing sessions!
Besides, you can sing and eat your heart out with their free-flow drinks and tidbits!
They've also got rooms big enough to accommodate up to 30 pax so go on, bring your whole kampung!
KARAOKE MANEKINEKO KTV STUDIO OUTLETS
RATES FOR KARAOKE MANEKINEKO KTV STUDIO
I wish Karaoke Manekineko rates were easier to compare, but sorry guys, it's pretty messy.
KARAOKE MANEKINEKO TAMPINES 1
Tada!
The outlet with the cheapest rates, but it's all the way in the East.
If you have a big group of karaoke kakis and don't mind travelling further, you should consider this outlet!
I shall leave it up to you to decide if the time taken to travel there is worth the rates…
KARAOKE MANEKINEKO *SCAPE
Otherwise, the *SCAPE outlet is your next best alternative if you want an accessible location!
KARAOKE MANEKINEKO SAFRA PUNGGOL, SAFRA JURONG
The prices at SAFRA Punggol and SAFRA Jurong are just slightly higher than the one *SCAPE, about $1 - $2 more per pax.
Shouldn't be a problem if you just drink one less cup of bubble tea, right?
KARAOKE MANEKINEKO BUGIS+, MARINA SQUARE, CHINATOWN
The slightly more expensive Karaoke Manekineko outlets, but nothing too crazy still.
KARAOKE MANEKINEKO ORCHARD CINELEISURE
Listen up, hardcore karaoke fans!
If you're looking to have the full package with lunch or dinner buffet, you should check out the Karaoke Manekineko in Orchard Cineleisure!
CASH STUDIO FAMILY KARAOKE
Now I'm a little upset that my friends did not choose the cheapest options last time…
But at least the outlets are pretty accessible and are more affordable when you go with a big group or on a non-peak night!
Gone are the days of smuggling snacks in your bags since you'll get to bring your own food and drinks into the studio. Just not alcohol though.
Students also enjoy 10 per cent off the total bill from Sunday to Thursday, you just need to flash your ID!
CASH STUDIO KTV STUDIO OUTLETS
RATES FOR CASH STUDIO
It's cool how Cash Studio has an outlet solely for members, I wonder if there are any special features inside. Has anyone been there?
Apart from the two outlets in Bedok, you'll enjoy the same rates at all other outlets.
All rates are subject to a surcharge of $2 nett and 10 per cent service charge, and you'll get your first drink free!
CASH STUDIO MING ARCADE, CUPPAGE PLAZA, PRINSEP STREET, CLARKE QUAY CENTRAL, PAYA LEBAR
It gets pricey on Friday and Saturday nights but go grab more friends to join you so that you can split the rates!
CASH STUDIO DJITSUN MALL @ BEDOK
Again, you'll pay more on Friday and Saturday nights at Djitsun Mall @ Bedok, but the non-peak periods are the same rates.
CASH STUDIO SIMPANG BEDOK
Cash Studio's members-only Simpang Bedok outlet only opens at night, so you guys must be pretty important!
HAVEFUN KARAOKE
HaveFun Karaoke is more than just a karaoke studio, the rooms are themed and also fitted with drinking games and amenities.
I guess they really want you to have fun!
Besides, if you're planning to throw a karaoke party, they have rooms that can fit up to 60 pax.
HAVEFUN KARAOKE OUTLETS
RATES FOR HAVEFUN KARAOKE
HAVEFUN KARAOKE BUGIS
Pro-tip: You should only go to the Bugis outlet on weekend nights if you can hit the maximum number of people in the room, otherwise it's not worth it to pay for the hourly room rate.
HAVEFUN KARAOKE 313@SOMERSET
The good thing about the 313@Somerset outlet is that you can choose between paying the hourly room rate or paying per pax for a 3-hour block.
You'll have to do a bit of math though to see which one is cheap for your group.
HAVEFUN KARAOKE DOWNTOWN EAST
The rates for the Downtown East outlet is the most straightforward and is slightly cheaper than the other two outlets.
But I suppose the downside is that it's a little far for those who don't stay in the East…
K.STAR KARAOKE
Some of you might appreciate that their day rates or happy hours rates are until 8pm, this means you can chiong a quick session after work and still enjoy the cheaper rates!
Ain't themed rooms the in-thing now too?
K.Star also has VVIP rooms that can accommodate up to 65 pax, so go forth, host your party here!
K.STAR KTV STUDIO OUTLETS
RATES FOR K.STAR KARAOKE
The same goes for both outlets, try to gather more friends to make sure that you enjoy the best rates!
K.STAR KARAOKE ORCHARD CENTRAL
K.STAR KARAOKE SUNTEC CITY
Remember to drink up after your singing session! Don't come knocking on our door if you end up with a sore throat…
This article was first published in Seedly.