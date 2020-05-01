Cheapest karaoke studios to sing your heart out

Cheapest karaoke studio?

Definitely my bathroom!

The acoustics are decent, I can choose any song I want and no one's gonna judge me!

Don't you agree?

Well, I guess not, else karaoke studios would have gone out of business…

Fret not, let us do the comparison to find the karaoke studio that won't break your bank so that you can channel all your energy into singing!

TL;DR - CHEAPEST KARAOKE STUDIOS IN SINGAPORE

PHOTO: Seedly

Some of you may already have a favourite karaoke studio that you frequent for the facilities or choice of songs.

But for the rest of us who just want to sing our heart out once in a while, you probably will want to find the cheaper options, amirite?

I might be weird, but the rare times I actually went to a karaoke studio were on weekday nights…

Since it seems like karaoke is an activity more suited for a Friday night, let's compare the rates for a 3-hour session for a group of 4.

While some outlets have different prices, the rates used are from the cheapest options available.

TEO HENG KTV STUDIO

Since it's a Friday night, the regular hourly Small Room rate is $14 and your group will be paying a total of $42.

Cost per pax: $10.50

TEN DOLLAR CLUB

Even though you'd expect that you'll only need to pay $10 per person since that's what their name suggests, by the time you include the other charges, it amounts to $12.90 per person on a Friday night.

Cost per pax: $12.90

KARAOKE MANEKINEKO

It's a little far, but the outlet at Tampines 1 will only cost you $13 per person for a 3-hour session.

Cost per pax: $13.00

CASH STUDIO FAMLY KARAOKE

Now, there's a little more math required here for Cash Studio, but it now makes sense why it's recommended for bigger groups.

So, 3 of you in the group will be charged $23, while the 4th person will be charged $14.95, bringing the total to $83.95 before a $2 nett charge and 10 per cent service charge.

Cost per pax: $23.59

HAVEFUN KARAOKE

It's a little far, but HaveFun Karaoke at Downtown East has the best rates at $29.80 nett per pax.

Cost per pax: $29.80

K.STAR KARAOKE

With an hourly room rate of $40++, your group will be paying a total of $120++ for the Thematic Room at the Orchard Central outlet.

Cost per pax: $35.31

TEO HENG TRADING & KTV STUDIO

With 14 outlets all around Singapore, Teo Heng KTV Studio is probably the most accessible choice for frequent karaoke studio goers.

Not to mention that it has the lowest rates!

It's also no wonder why regulars will keep going back since they have a loyalty card programme that gives them 1 hour free for every 5 hours accumulated!

Interestingly, Teo Heng has a no-alcohol policy so you'll really get to enjoy a family-friendly singing session!

Other than that, feel free to bring your own food and grab drinks at $1 each.

TEO HENG KTV STUDIO OUTLETS

There are two distinct rates for Teo Heng KTV Studio and it seems like it's based on the location of the outlet.

Prolly because of their own rental rates…

For the sole purpose of consolidating the rates, let's identify them by regular and premium outlets.

Area Regular Outlets Premium Outlets Outlet Address Opening Hours Contact Number Outlet Address Opening Hours Contact Number East Katong Shopping Centre 865 Mountbatten Road #01-83B/01-77-82 Katong Shopping Centre, 437844 12pm - 1am (Sun - Fri, & PH)

12pm - 2am (Sat & PH Eve) 6345 6513

6440 2794 NA Bedok Point

799, 03-08 New Upper Changi Rd, 11, 467351 1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)

12pm - 2am (Sat & PH Eve)

12pm - 1am (Sun) 6844 9722 E!Avenue Downtown East 1 Pasir Ris Cl, #01-304/305 E!Avenue, Singapore 519599 12pm - 1am (Sun - Fri, & PH)

12pm - 2am (Sat & PH Eve) 6214 3586 Our Tampines Hub 1 Tampines Walk, #05-32, Singapore 528523 1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)

12pm - 2am (Sat)

12pm - 1am (Sun & PH Eve)

1pm - 2am (PH Eve) 6844 9336 Tampines West Community Club 5, Tampines Ave 3, 11 Tampines West, #03-09/10 Community Club, 529705 1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)

12pm - 1am (Sat - Sun & PH) 6260 5256 West JCube JCube, 2 Jurong East Central 1, #03-14/15/16, 609731 1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)

12pm - 2am (Sat)

12pm - 1am (Sun & PH Eve)

1pm - 2am (PH Eve) 6734 6300 NA Junction 10 1 Woodlands Rd, #01-29, Singapore 677899 1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)

12pm - 2am (Sat)

12pm - 1am (Sun & PH Eve)

1pm - 2am (PH Eve) 6314 1663 Central NA Rendezvous Grand Hotel 9, Bras Basah Rd, #02-03 Rendezvous Grand Hotel, 189559 1pm - 1am (Mon - Thu)

1pm - 2am (Fri & PH Eve)

12pm - 2am (Sat)

12pm - 1am (Sun & PH) 6338 0603 Suntec City #03-380, 3 Temasek Blvd, Suntec City, 038983 1pm - 1am (Mon - Thu)

1pm - 2am (Fri & PH Eve)

12pm - 2am (Sat)

12pm - 1am (Sun & PH) 6884 6266 North Causeway Point 1, #05-01 Woodlands Square, 738099 1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)

12pm - 2am (Sat)

12pm - 1am (Sun & PH Eve)

1pm - 2am (PH Eve) 6760 0345 Ang Mo Kio Hub 53, #04-05 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, 569933 1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)

12pm - 2am (Sat)

12pm - 1am (Sun & PH Eve)

1pm - 2am (PH Eve) 6219 1110 Ci Yuan Community Club 51, Hougang Ave 9, #02-02 Ci Yuan Community Club, 530917 1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)

12pm - 2am (Sat)

12pm - 1am (Sun & PH Eve)

1pm - 2am (PH Eve) 6385 3766 Sembawang Shopping Centre 604 Sembawang Rd, #B1-21, Singapore 758459 1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)

12pm - 2am (Sat)

12pm - 1am (Sun & PH Eve)

1pm - 2am (PH Eve) 6484 4383 South Star Vista 1 Vista Exchange Green, #01-23/28 The Star Vista, Singapore 138617 1pm - 1am (Mon - Thu)

1pm - 2am (Fri & PH Eve)

12pm - 2am (Sat)

12pm - 1am (Sun & PH) 6775 1500 NA

Rates for Regular Teo Heng KTV Studio

Good news for those staying in the North and East since most of the regular outlets are located near you!

Timing Rates for Small Room

(max. 4 pax) Rates for Medium Room

(max. 6 pax) Rates for Large Room

(max. 10 pax) Daily

per hour Mon-Thurs

(3-hours package) Daily

per hour Mon-Thurs

(3-hours package) Daily

per hour Mon-Thurs

(3-hours package) Happy Hours

(12pm - 7pm) S$8 S$18 S$10 S$20 S$12 S$22 Peak Hours

(After 7pm) S$14 S$35 S$16 S$40 S$18 S$45

RATES FOR PREMIUM TEO HENG KTV STUDIO

Big fan of Teo Heng, but spend most of your time in town? Or Ang Mo Kio Hub?

It ain't that bad, the prices are only slightly higher during peak hours.

Once you've split it amongst the whole group, it's pretty negligible!

Timing Rates for Small Room

(max. 4 pax) Rates for Medium Room

(max. 6 pax) Rates for Large Room

(max. 10 pax) Daily

per hour Mon-Thurs

(3-hours package) Daily

per hour Mon-Thurs

(3-hours package) Daily

per hour Mon-Thurs

(3-hours package) Happy Hours

(12pm - 7pm) S$8 S$18 S$10 S$20 S$12 S$22 Peak Hours

(After 7pm) S$16 S$40 S$18 S$45 S$20 S$50

RATES FOR SPECIAL ROOMS

I know, some of you might be quite shy and can only sing comfortably with that one friend you trust.

Doesn't make sense to pay for a Small Room when there's only the two of you, right?

Or you might be organising a get-together for more than 10 people and how are you all going to sneak in and squeeze in the Large Room?

Well, here are the outlets who can cater to you!

Mini-K Studio VVIP Room Live KTV Room Available in E!Avenue Downtown East Causeway Point Our Tampines Hub Katong Shopping Centre

Erm, the Ang Mo Kio Hub outlet is a tiny bit confusing, the regular rooms are of a higher rate, but the special rooms are the same as the rest!

Timing Rates for Mini-K Studio

(max. 2 pax) Rates for VVIP Room

(max. 16 pax) Rates for Live KTV Room

(max. 20 pax) Daily

per hour Mon-Thurs

(3-hours package) Daily

per hour Mon-Thurs

(3-hours package) Daily

per hour Mon-Thurs

(3-hours package) Happy Hours

(12pm - 7pm) S$5 NA S$16 S30 S$35 NA Peak Hours

(After 7pm) S$8 NA S$22 S$55 S$55 NA

TEN DOLLAR CLUB

You'd think that you'll only need to pay $10, but once you've included the other charges, it's slightly more than that.