Cheapest karaoke studios to sing your heart out

PHOTO: Pixabay
Ming Feng
Seedly

Cheapest karaoke studio?

Definitely my bathroom!

The acoustics are decent, I can choose any song I want and no one's gonna judge me!

Don't you agree?

Well, I guess not, else karaoke studios would have gone out of business…

Fret not, let us do the comparison to find the karaoke studio that won't break your bank so that you can channel all your energy into singing!

TL;DR - CHEAPEST KARAOKE STUDIOS IN SINGAPORE

PHOTO: Seedly

Some of you may already have a favourite karaoke studio that you frequent for the facilities or choice of songs.

But for the rest of us who just want to sing our heart out once in a while, you probably will want to find the cheaper options, amirite?

I might be weird, but the rare times I actually went to a karaoke studio were on weekday nights…

Since it seems like karaoke is an activity more suited for a Friday night, let's compare the rates for a 3-hour session for a group of 4.

While some outlets have different prices, the rates used are from the cheapest options available.

 
  Teo Heng KTV Studio Ten Dollar Club Karaoke Manekineko Cash Studio Family Karaoke HaveFun Karaoke K.Star Karaoke
Cost Per Pax $10.50 $12.90 $13.00 $23.59 $29.80 $35.31

TEO HENG KTV STUDIO

Since it's a Friday night, the regular hourly Small Room rate is $14 and your group will be paying a total of $42.

Cost per pax: $10.50

TEN DOLLAR CLUB

Even though you'd expect that you'll only need to pay $10 per person since that's what their name suggests, by the time you include the other charges, it amounts to $12.90 per person on a Friday night.

Cost per pax: $12.90

KARAOKE MANEKINEKO

It's a little far, but the outlet at Tampines 1 will only cost you $13 per person for a 3-hour session.

Cost per pax: $13.00

CASH STUDIO FAMLY KARAOKE

Now, there's a little more math required here for Cash Studio, but it now makes sense why it's recommended for bigger groups.

So, 3 of you in the group will be charged $23, while the 4th person will be charged $14.95, bringing the total to $83.95 before a $2 nett charge and 10 per cent service charge.

Cost per pax: $23.59

HAVEFUN KARAOKE

It's a little far, but HaveFun Karaoke at Downtown East has the best rates at $29.80 nett per pax.

Cost per pax: $29.80

K.STAR KARAOKE

With an hourly room rate of $40++, your group will be paying a total of $120++ for the Thematic Room at the Orchard Central outlet.

Cost per pax: $35.31

TEO HENG TRADING & KTV STUDIO

With 14 outlets all around Singapore, Teo Heng KTV Studio is probably the most accessible choice for frequent karaoke studio goers.

Not to mention that it has the lowest rates!

It's also no wonder why regulars will keep going back since they have a loyalty card programme that gives them 1 hour free for every 5 hours accumulated!

Interestingly, Teo Heng has a no-alcohol policy so you'll really get to enjoy a family-friendly singing session!

Other than that, feel free to bring your own food and grab drinks at $1 each.

TEO HENG KTV STUDIO OUTLETS

There are two distinct rates for Teo Heng KTV Studio and it seems like it's based on the location of the outlet.

Prolly because of their own rental rates…

For the sole purpose of consolidating the rates, let's identify them by regular and premium outlets.

 
Area Regular Outlets Premium Outlets
  Outlet Address Opening Hours Contact Number Outlet Address Opening Hours Contact Number
East Katong Shopping Centre 865 Mountbatten Road #01-83B/01-77-82 Katong Shopping Centre, 437844 12pm - 1am (Sun - Fri, & PH)
12pm - 2am (Sat & PH Eve)		 6345 6513
6440 2794		 NA
Bedok Point
 		 799, 03-08 New Upper Changi Rd, 11, 467351 1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)
12pm - 2am (Sat & PH Eve)
12pm - 1am (Sun)		 6844 9722
E!Avenue Downtown East 1 Pasir Ris Cl, #01-304/305 E!Avenue, Singapore 519599 12pm - 1am (Sun - Fri, & PH)
12pm - 2am (Sat & PH Eve)		 6214 3586
Our Tampines Hub 1 Tampines Walk, #05-32, Singapore 528523 1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)
12pm - 2am (Sat)
12pm - 1am (Sun & PH Eve)
1pm - 2am (PH Eve)		 6844 9336
Tampines West Community Club 5, Tampines Ave 3, 11 Tampines West, #03-09/10 Community Club, 529705 1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)
12pm - 1am (Sat - Sun & PH)		 6260 5256
West JCube JCube, 2 Jurong East Central 1, #03-14/15/16, 609731 1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)
12pm - 2am (Sat)
12pm - 1am (Sun & PH Eve)
1pm - 2am (PH Eve)		 6734 6300 NA
Junction 10 1 Woodlands Rd, #01-29, Singapore 677899 1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)
12pm - 2am (Sat)
12pm - 1am (Sun & PH Eve)
1pm - 2am (PH Eve)		 6314 1663
Central NA Rendezvous Grand Hotel 9, Bras Basah Rd, #02-03 Rendezvous Grand Hotel, 189559 1pm - 1am (Mon - Thu)
1pm - 2am (Fri & PH Eve)
12pm - 2am (Sat)
12pm - 1am (Sun & PH)		 6338 0603
Suntec City #03-380, 3 Temasek Blvd, Suntec City, 038983 1pm - 1am (Mon - Thu)
1pm - 2am (Fri & PH Eve)
12pm - 2am (Sat)
12pm - 1am (Sun & PH)		 6884 6266
North Causeway Point 1, #05-01 Woodlands Square, 738099 1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)
12pm - 2am (Sat)
12pm - 1am (Sun & PH Eve)
1pm - 2am (PH Eve)		 6760 0345 Ang Mo Kio Hub 53, #04-05 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, 569933 1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)
12pm - 2am (Sat)
12pm - 1am (Sun & PH Eve)
1pm - 2am (PH Eve)		 6219 1110
Ci Yuan Community Club 51, Hougang Ave 9, #02-02 Ci Yuan Community Club, 530917 1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)
12pm - 2am (Sat)
12pm - 1am (Sun & PH Eve)
1pm - 2am (PH Eve)		 6385 3766
Sembawang Shopping Centre 604 Sembawang Rd, #B1-21, Singapore 758459 1pm - 1am (Mon - Fri)
12pm - 2am (Sat)
12pm - 1am (Sun & PH Eve)
1pm - 2am (PH Eve)		 6484 4383
South Star Vista 1 Vista Exchange Green, #01-23/28 The Star Vista, Singapore 138617 1pm - 1am (Mon - Thu)
1pm - 2am (Fri & PH Eve)
12pm - 2am (Sat)
12pm - 1am (Sun & PH)		 6775 1500 NA

Rates for Regular Teo Heng KTV Studio

Good news for those staying in the North and East since most of the regular outlets are located near you!

 
Timing Rates for Small Room
(max. 4 pax)		 Rates for Medium Room
(max. 6 pax)		 Rates for Large Room
(max. 10 pax)
  Daily
per hour		 Mon-Thurs
(3-hours package)		 Daily
per hour		 Mon-Thurs
(3-hours package)		 Daily
per hour		 Mon-Thurs
(3-hours package)
Happy Hours
(12pm - 7pm)		 S$8 S$18 S$10 S$20 S$12 S$22
Peak Hours
(After 7pm)		 S$14 S$35 S$16 S$40 S$18 S$45

RATES FOR PREMIUM TEO HENG KTV STUDIO

Big fan of Teo Heng, but spend most of your time in town? Or Ang Mo Kio Hub?

It ain't that bad, the prices are only slightly higher during peak hours.

Once you've split it amongst the whole group, it's pretty negligible!

 
Timing Rates for Small Room
(max. 4 pax)		 Rates for Medium Room
(max. 6 pax)		 Rates for Large Room
(max. 10 pax)
  Daily
per hour		 Mon-Thurs
(3-hours package)		 Daily
per hour		 Mon-Thurs
(3-hours package)		 Daily
per hour		 Mon-Thurs
(3-hours package)
Happy Hours
(12pm - 7pm)		 S$8 S$18 S$10 S$20 S$12 S$22
Peak Hours
(After 7pm)		 S$16 S$40 S$18 S$45 S$20 S$50

RATES FOR SPECIAL ROOMS

I know, some of you might be quite shy and can only sing comfortably with that one friend you trust.

Doesn't make sense to pay for a Small Room when there's only the two of you, right?

Or you might be organising a get-together for more than 10 people and how are you all going to sneak in and squeeze in the Large Room?

Well, here are the outlets who can cater to you!

 
  Mini-K Studio VVIP Room Live KTV Room
Available in E!Avenue Downtown East Causeway Point Our Tampines Hub
Katong Shopping Centre

Erm, the Ang Mo Kio Hub outlet is a tiny bit confusing, the regular rooms are of a higher rate, but the special rooms are the same as the rest!

 
Timing Rates for Mini-K Studio
(max. 2 pax)		 Rates for VVIP Room
(max. 16 pax)		 Rates for Live KTV Room
(max. 20 pax)
  Daily
per hour		 Mon-Thurs
(3-hours package)		 Daily
per hour		 Mon-Thurs
(3-hours package)		 Daily
per hour		 Mon-Thurs
(3-hours package)
Happy Hours
(12pm - 7pm)		 S$5 NA S$16 S30 S$35 NA
Peak Hours
(After 7pm)		 S$8 NA S$22 S$55 S$55 NA

TEN DOLLAR CLUB

You'd think that you'll only need to pay $10, but once you've included the other charges, it's slightly more than that.

But hey! It's still pretty cheap compared to the other karaoke studios below, so don't be picky!

I guess the only problem is that they only have 3 outlets for you to choose from.

Dress well if you plan to be staying in the main area as they have a pretty strict dress code. Just don't go in singlets and slippers, ya?

Just note also that you can't bring your own drinks, non-alcoholic ones included.

TEN DOLLAR CLUB KTV STUDIO OUTLETS

 
Outlets Address Opening Hours Contact Number
Balestier 31 Ah Hood Road #01-05
Home team NS – JOM Club Balestier
Singapore 329979		 2pm - 1:30am 6252 2308
6252 5508
Chinatown 35A Smith Street 3rd Floor
Singapore 058945		 2pm - 1:30am 6225 1231
6225 1547
Downtown East 60 Pasir Ris Drive 3
Aranda Country Club, 3rd Floor
Singapore 519497		 2pm - 1:30am 6582 0002
6582 4222

RATES FOR TEN DOLLAR CLUB

Staying true to their name, the prices at all 3 outlets are $10 and are subject to other charges, as you can see from the multiple plus-es next to their rates.

 
Day Time Price Addition Perks
Mon - Sun
(Including Public Holiday Eve)		 2pm - 7pm S$10+ per pax
(Min. 3 pax)		 $5+++ for children aged 3 to 11 Whole KTV room for the whole stated time.

Free FLOW of Hot & Soft Drinks!
Sun - Thurs 7pm - 12am S$10+++ per pax
(Min. 4 pax)
Fri - Sat
(Including Public Holiday Eve)		 7pm - 10pm
10pm - 1am		 S$10+++ per pax
(Min. 4 pax)

KARAOKE MANEKINEKO

C'mon, who can resist cute cats?

Taking over the old karaoke chain K Box, you'll now be greeted with bright and cute rooms for your singing sessions!

Besides, you can sing and eat your heart out with their free-flow drinks and tidbits!

They've also got rooms big enough to accommodate up to 30 pax so go on, bring your whole kampung!

KARAOKE MANEKINEKO KTV STUDIO OUTLETS

 
Area Outlets Address Opening Hours Contact Number
Central Orchard Cineleisure 8 Grange Road #08-01 Cathay Cineleisure Orchard Singapore 239695 11am - 6pm 6756 3113
*Scape 2 Orchard Link #03-05 *SCAPE Singapore 237978 11am - 3pm 6755 3113
Bugis+ 201 Victoria Street #03-18 Singapore 188067 11am - 3am 6243 3113
Marina Square 6 Raffles Boulevard #03-208, Singapore 039594 11am - 3am 6562 3113
Lucky Chinatown 211 New Bridge Road #04-01 059432 Singapore 11am - 3am 6534 3113
North East SAFRA Punggol 9 Sentul Crescent #05-02 Singapore 828654 11am - 2am (Sun - Thu)
11am - 3am (Fri - Sat)		 6387 3113
West SAFRA Jurong 333 Boon Lay Way #3A-01 Singapore 649848 11am - 3am 6561 3113
East Tampines 1 10 Tampines Central One #04-07/08, Tampines One, Singapore 529536 11am - 1am 6769 3113

RATES FOR KARAOKE MANEKINEKO KTV STUDIO

I wish Karaoke Manekineko rates were easier to compare, but sorry guys, it's pretty messy.

KARAOKE MANEKINEKO TAMPINES 1

Tada!

The outlet with the cheapest rates, but it's all the way in the East.

If you have a big group of karaoke kakis and don't mind travelling further, you should consider this outlet!

I shall leave it up to you to decide if the time taken to travel there is worth the rates…

 
  Weekday Rates Per Pax
(Nett)		 Weekend Rates Per Pax
(Nett)
  2 hours
(Additional $3 for free flow drinks & tidbits)		 3 hours
(Includes free flow drinks & tidbits)		 2 hours
(Additional $3 for free flow drinks & tidbits)		 3 hours
(Includes free flow drinks & tidbits)
Day
(11am - 6pm)		 1 - 3 pax S$10 S$15 S$10 S$15
4 pax S$9 S$13 S$9 S$13
5 pax S$8 S$12 S$8 S$12
6th pax & above S$5 S$9 S$5 S$9
Night
(6pm - 1am)		 1 pax S$14 S$21 S$20 S$20
2 pax S$15 S$22
3 pax S$10 S$15 S$10 S$15
4 pax S$9 S$13 S$9 S$13
5 pax S$8 S$12 S$8 S$12
6th pax & above S$5 S$9 S$5 S$9

KARAOKE MANEKINEKO *SCAPE

Otherwise, the *SCAPE outlet is your next best alternative if you want an accessible location!

 
Packages Rates
  Mon- Thurs Fri Sat Sun
Student & Senior Citizen
(11am - 6pm)		 2 hours + Free flow drinks S$10 S$12
Day
(11am - 6pm)		 2 hours
(Last check-in before 6pm)		 S$12 S$15
3 hours
(Last check-in before 5pm)		 S$15 S$20
Night
(6pm - close)		 2 hours S$15 S$26 S$15
3 hours S$20 S$33 S$20

KARAOKE MANEKINEKO SAFRA PUNGGOL, SAFRA JURONG

The prices at SAFRA Punggol and SAFRA Jurong are just slightly higher than the one *SCAPE, about $1 - $2 more per pax.

Shouldn't be a problem if you just drink one less cup of bubble tea, right?

 
Packages Rates Per Pax
(Nett)
    Mon- Thurs Fri Sat Sun
Student & Senior Citizen
(11am - 6pm)		 2 hours + Free flow drinks S$10 S$12
Day
(11am - 6pm)		 2 hours
(Last check-in before 6pm)		 S$12 S$16
3 hours
(Last check-in before 5pm)		 S$16 S$22
Night
(6pm - 2am/3am)		 2 hours S$16 S$24 S$16
3 hours S$22 S$32 S$22

KARAOKE MANEKINEKO BUGIS+, MARINA SQUARE, CHINATOWN

The slightly more expensive Karaoke Manekineko outlets, but nothing too crazy still.

 
Packages Rates Per Pax
(Nett)
    Mon- Thurs Fri Sat Sun
Student & Senior Citizen
(11am - 6pm)		 2 hours + Free flow drinks S$12 S$15
Day
(11am - 6pm)		 2 hours
(Last check-in before 6pm)		 S$14 S$20
3 hours
(Last check-in before 5pm)		 S$18 S$26
Night
(6pm - 3am)		 2 hours S$18 S$28 S$18
3 hours S$24 S$36 S$24

KARAOKE MANEKINEKO ORCHARD CINELEISURE

Listen up, hardcore karaoke fans!

If you're looking to have the full package with lunch or dinner buffet, you should check out the Karaoke Manekineko in Orchard Cineleisure!

 
Packages Rates Per Pax
(Nett)
  Mon- Thurs Fri Sat Sun
Student & Senior Citizen
(11am - 6pm)		 2 hours + Free flow soft/hot drinks S$10 S$15
Lunch
(11am - 2pm)
Last serving at 1:45pm		 S$13 Ala Carte
(2 hours)		 S$28 Buffet
(3 hours)
Day
(11am - 6pm)		 2 hours
(Last check-in before 6pm)		 S$13 S$17
3 hours
(Last check-in before 5pm)		 S$17 S$25
Night
(6pm - 6am)		 2 hours S$18 S$28 S$18
3 hours S$25 S$35 S$25
Buffet
(6pm- 10pm)		 3 hours + Free flow drinks S$38 S$48 S$38

CASH STUDIO FAMILY KARAOKE

Now I'm a little upset that my friends did not choose the cheapest options last time…

But at least the outlets are pretty accessible and are more affordable when you go with a big group or on a non-peak night!

Gone are the days of smuggling snacks in your bags since you'll get to bring your own food and drinks into the studio. Just not alcohol though.

Students also enjoy 10 per cent off the total bill from Sunday to Thursday, you just need to flash your ID!

CASH STUDIO KTV STUDIO OUTLETS

 
Area Outlets Address Opening Hours Contact Number
Central Ming Arcade 21 Cuscaden Road, Ming Arcade
#B2 & B3 Singapore 249720		 12pm - late 6735 6087
Cuppage Plaza 5 Koek Road, Cuppage Plaza,
#B2-09 to 20, Singapore 228796		 12pm - 4am (Sun - Thu)
12pm - 6am (Fri - Sat)		 6533 0090
Prinsep Street 72 Prinsep Street, Singapore 188671 1pm - 4am (Sun - Thu)
1pm - 6am (Fri - Sat)		 6336 6696
Clarke Quay Central 6 Eu Tong Sen Street
#03-57 & #03-58 Clarke Quay Central Singapore 059817		 12pm - 4am 6238 8198
East Paya Lebar 10 Eunos Road 8, SingPost Centre #B1-144 / 145 / 146 Singapore 408600 11am - 3am (Sun - Thu)
11am - 4am (Fri - Sat)		 6244 4169
Djitsun Mall @ Bedok 445 Bedok North Street 1,
Djitsun Mall @ Bedok,
#03-03, Singapore 469661		 12pm - 3am 6244 4162
Simpang Bedok (Members only) 347 Bedok Road, Singapore 469534 6pm - (Mon - Thu)
5pm - (Fri - Sun)		 6244 4164

RATES FOR CASH STUDIO

It's cool how Cash Studio has an outlet solely for members, I wonder if there are any special features inside. Has anyone been there?

Apart from the two outlets in Bedok, you'll enjoy the same rates at all other outlets.

All rates are subject to a surcharge of $2 nett and 10 per cent service charge, and you'll get your first drink free!

CASH STUDIO MING ARCADE, CUPPAGE PLAZA, PRINSEP STREET, CLARKE QUAY CENTRAL, PAYA LEBAR

It gets pricey on Friday and Saturday nights but go grab more friends to join you so that you can split the rates!

 
Time Rates Per Pax
(Per 3 Hours)
(Excludes surcharge of $2 nett and 10% service charge)
  Mon-Thurs Fri Sat Sun
Day
(11am - 6pm)		 S$7.90++ S$7.90++ S$12.90++
5pm - 6pm
(Hourly rate applies)
Night
(6pm - 3am/4am/6am)		 S$12.90++ S$23.00++ S$12.90++
4th pax onwards:
$14.95++

CASH STUDIO DJITSUN MALL @ BEDOK

Again, you'll pay more on Friday and Saturday nights at Djitsun Mall @ Bedok, but the non-peak periods are the same rates.

 
Time Rates Per Pax
(Per 3 Hours)
(Excludes surcharge of $2 nett and 10% service charge)
  Mon-Thurs Fri Sat Sun
Day
(11am - 6pm)		 S$7.90++ S$7.90++ S$12.90++
5pm - 6pm
(Hourly rate applies)
Night
(6pm - 3am)		 S$12.90++ S$58.00++ S$12.90++
4th pax onwards:
$13.00++

CASH STUDIO SIMPANG BEDOK

Cash Studio's members-only Simpang Bedok outlet only opens at night, so you guys must be pretty important!

 
Time Rates Per Pax
(Per 3 Hours)
(Excludes surcharge of $2 nett and 10% service charge)
  Mon-Thurs
(6pm - 4am)		 Fri
(5pm - 4am)		 Sat
(5pm - 4am)		 Sun
(5pm - 4am)
Night S$12.90++ S$48.00++ S$12.90++
4th pax onwards:
$13.00++
5pm - 6pm
(Hourly rate applies)

HAVEFUN KARAOKE

HaveFun Karaoke is more than just a karaoke studio, the rooms are themed and also fitted with drinking games and amenities.

I guess they really want you to have fun!

Besides, if you're planning to throw a karaoke party, they have rooms that can fit up to 60 pax.

HAVEFUN KARAOKE OUTLETS

 
Outlets Address Opening Hours Contact Number
Bugis Cube 470 North Bridge Road #06-00 Bugis Cube Singapore 188735 12pm - 3am 6837 0591
[email protected] 313 Orchard Road #04-25 [email protected] Singapore 238895 12pm - 5:30am 6513 3230
Downtown East 1 Pasir Ris Close #01-311/312
Singapore 519599		 12pm - 1am 6243 6508

RATES FOR HAVEFUN KARAOKE

HAVEFUN KARAOKE BUGIS 

Pro-tip: You should only go to the Bugis outlet on weekend nights if you can hit the maximum number of people in the room, otherwise it's not worth it to pay for the hourly room rate.

 
  Rates for Exclusive Room
(Up to 6 pax)		 Rates for Exclusive+ Room
(Up to 10 pax)		 Rates for Deluxe Room
(10 - 20 pax)		 Rates for VIP Room
(Up to 30 pax)		 Rates for VVIP Room
(Up to 60 pax)
  Regular Member Regular Member Regular Member Regular Member Regular Member
Day
(12pm - 6pm)		 Mon-Fri Rate Per Pax Per 3 Hours S$22.00++
Sat, Sun and PH Rate Per Pax Per 3 Hours S$26.00++
Night
(6pm - 3am)		 Sun-Thur Hourly Rate Per Room S$52.00++ S$42.00++ S$62.00++ S$52.00++ S$102.00++ S$72.00++ S$152.00++ S$132.00++ S$182.00++
Rate Per Pax Per 3 Hours S$28.80++
Fri, Sat, PH & PH Eve Hourly Rate Per Room S$62.00++ S$52.00++ S$82.00++ S$62.00++ S$112.00++ S$82.00++ S$182.00++ S$152.00++ S$222.00++

HAVEFUN KARAOKE 313@SOMERSET

The good thing about the 313@Somerset outlet is that you can choose between paying the hourly room rate or paying per pax for a 3-hour block.

You'll have to do a bit of math though to see which one is cheap for your group.

 
  Rates for Exclusive Room
(Up to 6 pax)		 Rates for Deluxe Room
(Up to 13 pax)		 Rates for VIP Room
(Up to 25 pax)
  Regular Member Regular Member Regular Member
Day
(12pm - 6pm)		 Mon-Fri Rate Per Pax Per 3 Hours S$22.00++
Sat, Sun and PH Rate Per Pax Per 3 Hours S$26.00++
Night
(6pm - 5:30am)		 Sun-Thur Hourly Rate Per Room S$52.00++ S$42.00++ S$102.00++ S$72.00++ S$152.00++ S$132.00++
Rate Per Pax Per 3 Hours S$28.80++
Fri, Sat, PH & PH Eve Hourly Rate Per Room S$62.00++ S$52.00++ S$112.00++ S$82.00++ S$182.00++ S$152.00++
Rate Per Pax Per 3 Hours S$31.80++

HAVEFUN KARAOKE DOWNTOWN EAST 

The rates for the Downtown East outlet is the most straightforward and is slightly cheaper than the other two outlets.

But I suppose the downside is that it's a little far for those who don't stay in the East…

 
Package Rates Per Pax (Nett)
      Mon-Thurs Fri Sat Sun
Day
(12pm - 6pm)		 Public 2 hours S$13.80 S$17.80
3 hours S$17.80 S$23.80
Students & Senior Citizens 2 hours S$10.00 NA
3 hours S$14.00
Members 2 hours S$8.80 S$12.80
3 hours S$12.80 S$18.80
Night
(6pm - 1am)		 Public 2 hours S$17.80 S$23.80 S$17.80
3 hours S$23.80 S$29.80 S$23.80
Members 2 hours S$12.80 S$18.80 S$12.80
3 hours S$18.80 S$24.80 S$18.80

K.STAR KARAOKE

Some of you might appreciate that their day rates or happy hours rates are until 8pm, this means you can chiong a quick session after work and still enjoy the cheaper rates!

Ain't themed rooms the in-thing now too?

K.Star also has VVIP rooms that can accommodate up to 65 pax, so go forth, host your party here!

K.STAR KTV STUDIO OUTLETS

 
Outlets Address Opening Hours Contact Number
Orchard Central 181 Orchard Road,
Orchard Central #05-01,
Singapore 238896		 12pm - 3am (Sun - Wed)
12pm - 5am (Thu - Sat)		 6634 2801 (Booking)
9171 1588 (Event)
Suntec City 3 Temasek Boulevard
East Atrium #02-727,
Singapore 038983		 12pm - 3am (Sun - Thu)
12pm - 5pm (Fri - Sat)		 6269 5188 (Booking)
8878 9865 (Event)

RATES FOR K.STAR KARAOKE

The same goes for both outlets, try to gather more friends to make sure that you enjoy the best rates!

K.STAR KARAOKE ORCHARD CENTRAL

 
Day Time Thematic Room
(Up to 6 pax)		 Premium Room
(Up to 10 pax)		 Deluxe Room
(Up to 15 pax)		 Panorama Room
(Up to 20 pax)		 VIP Room
(Up to 35 pax)
Happy Hours
(12 - 8pm)		 Monday - Friday S$20++ per hour S$30++ per hour S$40++ per hour S$50++ per hour S$666++ min. spending for 6 hours
Saturday & Sunday S$25++ per hour S$35++ per hour S$45++ per hour S$65++ per hour S$888++ min. spending for 6 hours
Peak Hours
(8pm - 3am)		 Sunday - Thursday & PH S$30++ per hour S$40++ per hour S$50++ per hour S$75++ per hour S$888++ min. spending for 6 hours
Friday, Saturday & PH Eve S$40++ per hour S$50++ per hour S$65++ per hour S$98++ per hour S$1,288++ min. spending for 6 hours

K.STAR KARAOKE SUNTEC CITY

 
    Thematic Room
(Up to 6 pax)		 Deluxe Theme Room
(Up to 15 pax)		 Panorama Room
(Up to 20 pax)		 VIP Party Room
(Up to 35 pax)		 VVIP Room
(Up to 65 pax)
Happy Hours
(12pm - 8pm)		 Monday - Friday S$25++ per hour S$45++ per hour S$60++ per hour S$770++ min. spending for 6 hours S$990++ min. spending for 6 hours
Saturday & Sunday S$28++ per hour S$50++ per hour S$75++ per hour S$880++ min. spending for 6 hours S$1,088++ min. spending for 6 hours
Peak Hours
(8pm - 3am)		 Sunday - Thursday & PH S$35++ per hour S$60++ per hour S$85++ per hour S$988++ min. spending for 6 hours S$1,288++ min. spending for 6 hours
Friday, Saturday & PH Eve S$45++ per hour S$75++ per hour S$108++ per hour S$1,388++ min. spending for 6 hours S$1,688++ min. spending for 6 hours

Remember to drink up after your singing session! Don't come knocking on our door if you end up with a sore throat…

This article was first published in Seedly.

More about
Lifestyle Karaoke budget

TRENDING

10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
Grab driver in Malaysia claims she was removed from platform after refusing to overload vehicle
Grab driver in Malaysia claims she was removed from platform after refusing to overload vehicle
New Kids on the Block&#039;s Donnie Wahlberg left $2,700 tip for waitress
New Kids on the Block's Donnie Wahlberg left $2,700 tip for waitress
Gossip mill: Aileen Tan excited for second kissing scene in 30 years with young actor - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Aileen Tan excited for second kissing scene in 30 years with young actor - and other entertainment news this week
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We&#039;re not sex workers
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We're not sex workers
Joey Wong an &#039;ugly duckling&#039; and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Joey Wong an 'ugly duckling' and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Sengkang resident&#039;s $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Sengkang resident's $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Cabby allegedly challenges man to fight after nearly hitting him and his pregnant wife at Hougang
Cabby allegedly challenges man to fight after nearly hitting him and his pregnant wife at Hougang
Police called in to Hougang McDonald&#039;s outlet after customer shouts at staff about changing his order
Police called in to Hougang McDonald's outlet after customer shouts at staff about changing his order
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Funeral parlour suspended, to be charged after wrong body was cremated
Funeral parlour suspended, to be charged after wrong body was cremated
Wuhan pneumonia: First suspected case reported in Singapore
Wuhan pneumonia: First suspected case reported in Singapore

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Fun indoor playgrounds in JB malls to spoil your kids silly
Fun indoor playgrounds in JB malls to spoil your kids silly
KFC Taiwan drops Krispy Kreme doughnut burgers - we make our own to see if it&#039;s worth $10 and 645 calories
We make our own KFC x Krispy Kreme doughnut burgers to see if it's worth $10 and 645 calories
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng&#039;s granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo

Home Works

Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist

SERVICES