The cheapest new cars you can buy in Singapore (2022)

Back in my secondary school days, I always hung out at the arcade with my friends after school.

One of my favourite games to play with my friends was Wangan Midnight Maximum Tune, we'd race all afternoon, compare our cards and talk about cars in school.

Nope, I didn't have bad grades if you're wondering.

Fast forward about a decade later, when all of us are adulting now.

Just the other day, when I hung out with that same group of friends, we were talking about applying for the Basic Theory Test for our license. We discussed whether to learn driving from a driving school or from a private tutor.

Then we started talking about getting our own cars in the future and considered between new and secondhand cars. Personally, I prefer to get a new car, I won't have to worry about any damage or potential issues since it's new. But in the limited land space of Singapore, cars are known to be expensive…

Which is why I'm writing this article! So you know where to find cheap new cars that will serve you well for years to come!

TL;DR: Cheapest car you can buy in Singapore 2022

Model Mitsubishi Attrage 1.2 Mitsubishi Space Star 1.2 CVT Perodua Bezza 1.3 Premium X Honda Fit 1.3 Perodua Myvi 1.3 X Toyota Sienta 1.5 X Honda Shuttle 1.5 G Price $89,999 $89,999 $89,999 $92,588 $93,999 $99,388 $99,800 Vehicle type Sedan Hatchback Sedan Hatchback Hatchback Hatchback MPV Seating capacity Five passengers Five passengers Five passengers Five passengers Five passengers Seven passengers Five passengers Boot/Cargo capacity 450L 209L 508L Not Stated 277L Not Stated 470L Fuel consumption 20.4 km/L 21.2 km/L 21 km/L 19.6 km/L 21.1 km/L 20.2 km/L 22 km/L

*Do note that car prices change over time, and the costs stated in the article are accurate as of the writing date.

Some additional costs to note before getting your new car

Everyone knows it's expensive to get a car in Singapore, especially with all the different taxes and fees we have to pay. Most notably, we have our Certificate of Entitlement (COE).

Which gives those holding it the right to register, own, and use vehicles in Singapore. But besides COE, other fees might also be incurred when you buy a new car in Singapore.

For a full breakdown of COE and other costs that could potentially be incurred when you buy a new car, check out this article explaining all the costs .

1. Mitsubishi Attrage 1.2

One of the cheapest options in the whole list, the Mitsubishi Attrage 1.2 Style combines both budget and functionality into one vehicle.

One of the key selling points of this model is the amount of space that comes with the price, with it being able to comfortably sit five passengers and a boot space of 450L.

This is the model to consider if you're on a tight budget but also looking for large space in a car!

Price: $89,999

Vehicle type: Sedan

Seating capacity: Five passengers

Boot/Cargo capacity: 450L

Fuel consumption: 20.4 km/L

2. Mitsubishi Space Star 1.2 CVT

Small and compact, the Mitsubishi Space Star also happens to have an equally small price tag! Designed with vibrant sporty colours, this model comes with several cool features such as a keyless engine start and multiple safety features. Perfect for couples and small families who do not need too much space.

Price: $89,999

Vehicle type: Hatchback

Seating capacity: Five passengers

Boot/Cargo capacity: 209L

Fuel consumption: 21.2 km/L

3. Perodua Bezza 1.3 Premium X

A cheap and energy-efficient option, the Perodua Bezza is a model that shouldn't be overlooked. One of the most fuel-efficient cars from the Malaysian car manufacturer, Perodua, this model also boasts a good amount of space to ensure its passengers' comfort!

If you're thinking of driving to Malaysia after Covid-19 blows over, this model might be good to consider.

Price: $89,999

Vehicle type: Sedan

Seating capacity: Five passengers

Boot/Cargo capacity: 508L

Fuel consumption: 21 km/L

4. Honda Fit 1.3

Steering has never been made easier with the Honda Fit Venture Cars Edition. Featuring an illuminated driver's window and a multifunction steering wheel, navigation will be a breeze with this model!

Furthermore, their enhanced entertainment system makes it a joy to drive, be it alone or with family/friends.

Price: $92,588

Vehicle type: Hatchback

Seating capacity: Five passengers

Boot/Cargo capacity: Not Stated

Fuel consumption: 19.6 km/L

5. Perodua Myvi 1.3 X

Despite its small size, the Perodua Myvi is big on its features. Equipped with multiple functions such as four airbags, and a keyless engine start, both your safety and convenience are guaranteed with this model.

Despite being slightly more expensive than the Perodua Bezza, the extra features on this car make it worth the extra dollars!

Price: $93,999

Vehicle type: Hatchback

Seating capacity: Five passengers

Boot/Cargo capacity: 277L

Fuel consumption: 21.1 km/L

6. Toyota Sienta 1.5 X

The only 7-seater on our list, the Toyota Sienta 1.5 X is not just affordable, it has an amazing capacity.

Due to its compact size, it is an easy to handle car and its power door function makes it convenient for you to bring your family along for a road trip! If you have a large family or lots of friends to bring along on your road trips, this model is the one for you!

Price: $99,388

Vehicle type: Hatchback

Seating capacity: Seven passengers

Boot/Cargo capacity: Not stated

Fuel consumption: 20.2 km/L

7. Honda Shuttle 1.5 G

For those who have lots to transport after their shopping trips, why not take a look at the Honda Shuttle 1.5 G?

With its design heavily inspired by the Honda Fit, the Honda Shuttle retains all of its best features while providing extra space for its passengers. Out of all the models in this list, this is also the most energy-efficient, do consider it if you wanna save on the petrol cash!

Price: $99,800

Vehicle type: MPV

Seating capacity: Five passengers

Boot/Cargo capacity: 470L

Fuel consumption: 22 km/L

How to calculate the costs of owning and using a car

Now that you have seen the prices of all the different car models, you might be tempted to buy one. But before you do, you need to take into account all the additional costs you might incur, things like additional taxes, fuel, maintenance, and insurance.

Lucky for all of us, there's a calculator which gives us a better idea of the additional daily costs you might incur. So let's assume we get the Mitsubishi Attrage 1.2 Style:

PHOTO: Onemotoring

Since we're buying a new car, we can just check the button for "A new car".

PHOTO: Onemotoring

Next, we select the type of car, as well as the brand and model.

Just remember, the numbers might not be one hundred per cent accurate since these are estimates.

PHOTO: Onemotoring

The calculator will show you a few quick estimates after you click "next".

For a complete break down of expenses and to adjust them, click on "more details".

PHOTO: Onemotoring

Here you will see all the different costs and adjust them accordingly.

Let's say you don't drive a lot, you can reduce the distance you drive daily. Maybe you have a more expensive insurance plan, you can increase the values to match your plan.

PHOTO: Onemotoring

The next cost to look at will be the price and the loan plan for your car. This will help you find out how much you will be paying after taking interest rates into account.

Once you're done adjusting the values, click "next".

PHOTO: Onemotoring

Tada! Now you have the estimated amount you will be spending over the next ten years!

The website will also help you break down the costs of the car, your cumulative expenses, as well as the depreciation.

Pretty nifty, isn't it?

Closing thoughts

Now with all this in mind, do you think you're ready to get your first car? It is a big decision after all, so do take some time to mull over it!

