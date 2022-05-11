The cheapest parking rates in Orchard Road for cars

Orchard Road is designed to make people go broke. Some of the buildings along Orchard Road charge so much that parking there is no different from getting your wheel clamped. Fortunately, here’s where to get the cheapest parking in Orchard.
Cheapest parking in Orchard Road: Weekdays before 5/6pm
Generally, for a period of around two hours, the cheaper places to park at will cost around $3 to $4.50 on weekdays before 5/6pm. In comparison, ION parking costs between $5.23 and $6.32 for two hours.
|Where to park in Orchard
|Parking rates
|Far East Plaza
|$1.61 for first hour, $1.07 for subsequent ½ hour (8am to 5pm)
|Plaza Singapura
|$1.60 for first hour, $0.50 for subsequent 15 minutes (before 6pm)
|Shaw House
|$2 for first hour, $1.50 for subsequent 30 min (3am to 6pm)
|The Heeren
|$1.61 per 30 minutes (8am to 11pm)
|The Cathay
|$2 for first hour, $1.50 for subsequent 30 min (7am to 5pm)
|The Centrepoint
|$2 for first hour, $1.50 for subsequent ½ hour (before 5pm)
|Lucky Plaza
|$1.93 for first hour, $1.28 for subsequent ½ hour (7am to 4.59pm)
|Orchard Central
|$3.10 for first 1.5hour, $1.50 for subsequent ½ hour (12am to 5.59pm)
|*SCAPE
|$2.05 per hour (7am to 4.59pm)
Cheapest parking in Orchard Road: Weekdays after 6pm
For parking in Orchard on weekdays after 6pm, go for the places that charge per entry. That way you can slowly enjoy your evening without having to look at the clock. Per entry parking at Orchard Road ranges from $2.57 to $3.50. But if you’re just parking for an hour or less, then it’s cheaper to park at The Centrepoint, Liat Towers or street parking along Penang Road or Angullia Park.
|Where to park in Orchard
|Parking rates
|Shaw House
|$2 for first hour, $1.50 for subsequent 30 min (3am to 6pm)
|Plaza Singapura
|$3 for first 2 hours, $0.50 for subsequent 15 min (3am to 5.59pm); $3 per entry (6pm to 2.59am)
|The Cathay
|$1.40 per hour (8am to 5.59pm), $3 per entry (6pm to 7.59am the next day)
|Street parking at Penang Road
|$1.20 per ½ hour (7am to 5pm), $0.70 per ½ hour (5pm to 7am the next day), capped at $5.60 from 10.30pm to 7am the next day
|Street parking at Angullia Park
|$1.30 per ½ hour (7am to 11am), $1.50 per ½ hour (11am to 5pm), $0.80 per ½ hour (5pm to 10.30pm), $0.70 per ½ hour (10.30pm to 7am the next day), capped at $5.60
|Forum The Shopping Mall
|$2.60 for first hour, $1.40 for subsequent ½ hour (6am to 5pm), $3.20 per entry (5pm to 6am the next day)
|Liat Towers
|$2.50 for first hour, $1.30 for subsequent ½ hour (7am to 6pm), $3.80 per entry (6pm to 12am)
|Far East Shopping Centre
|$3 for first hour, $1.50 for subsequent ½ hour (8am to 6pm), $3.50 per entry (6pm to 12am), $5 per entry from 12am to 8am the next day
Cheapest parking in Orchard Road: Saturdays
Parking at Orchard Road on Saturdays is understandably more expensive than weekdays, but there are places that charge the same weekday prices such as Liat Towers and Far East Shopping Centre.
After 5pm, street parking at Penang Road or Angullia Park/Grange Road is your best bet.
|Where to park in Orchard
|Parking rates
|Shaw House
|$2 for first hour, $1.50 for subsequent 30 min (3am to 6pm)
|Plaza Singapura
|$3 for first 2 hours, $0.50 for subsequent 15 min (3am to 5.59pm); $3 per entry (6pm to 2.59am)
|The Cathay
|$1.40 per hour (8am to 5:59pm), $3 per entry (6pm to 7.59am the next day)
|Street parking at Penang Road
|$1.20 per ½ hour (7am to 5pm), $0.70 per ½ hour (5pm to 7am the next day), capped at $5.60 from 10.30pm to 7am the next day
|Street parking at Angullia Park
|$1.30 per ½ hour (7am to 11am), $1.50 per ½ hour (11am to 5pm), $0.80 per ½ hour (5pm to 10.30pm), $0.70 per ½ hour (10.30pm to 7am the next day), capped at $5.60
|Forum The Shopping Mall
|$2.60 for first hour, $1.40 for subsequent ½ hour (6am to 5pm), $3.20 per entry (5pm to 6am the next day)
|Liat Towers
|$2.50 for first hour, $1.30 for subsequent ½ hour (7am to 6pm), $3.80 per entry (6pm to 12am)
|Far East Shopping Centre
|$3 for first hour, $1.50 for subsequent ½ hour (8am to 6pm), $3.50 per entry (6pm to 12am), $5 per entry from 12am to 8am the next day
Cheap parking in Orchard Road: Sundays
If you’re thinking of parking in Orchard Road on Sundays, you have to be strategic about it. To park your car for three to four hours, choose to park at Penang Road or Angullia Park as the rates are the cheapest.
If you’re gonna spend the entire day in Orchard, go for Forum the Shopping Mall, as it is $3.20 per entry from 6am to 6am the next day — even on public holidays. The catch is: Forum the Shopping Mall is a good 7 to 8-minute walk from ION Orchard and the rest of the shopping belt.
For focused shoppers or diners who are staying for under two hours, you can choose to park at Plaza Singapura at pay $3 for the first two hours.
In the evening, The Cathay and Singapore Shopping Centre offers per entry parking at $3 per entry after 6pm and after 8pm respectively.
|Where to park in Orchard
|Parking rates
|Street parking at Penang Road
|$1.20 per ½ hour (7am to 5pm), $0.70 per ½ hour (5pm to 7am the next day), capped at $5.60 from 10.30pm to 7am the next day
|Street parking at Angullia Park
|$1.30 per ½ hour (7am to 11am), $1.50 per ½ hour (11am to 5pm), $0.80 per ½ hour (5pm to 10.30pm), $0.70 per ½ hour (10.30pm to 7am the next day), capped at $5.60
|Shaw House
|$2 for first hour, $1.50 for subsequent ½ hour (3am to 6pm), $4 per entry (6.01pm to 3am the next day)
|Plaza Singapura
|$3 for first 2 hours, $0.50 for subsequent 15mins (3am to 5.59pm), $3 per entry (6pm to 11.59pm)
|Lucky Plaza
|$1.93 for first hour, $1.28 for subsequent ½ hour (7am to 9.59pm), $3.38 per entry (10pm to 6.59am), $4.00 per entry (7am to 6.59am on PHs)
|The Centrepoint
|$2 for first hour, $1.50 for subsequent ½ hour (7am to 5pm), $2.00 for first hour, $1.50 for subsequent hour (5pm to 7am)
|The Cathay
|$1.40 per hour (8am to 5.59pm), $3 per entry (6pm to 7.59am)
|Forum the Shopping Mall
|$3.20 per entry (6am to 6am)
|Singapore Shopping Centre
|$2.50 for first hour, $1.25 for subsequent ½ hour (8.01am to 8pm), $3 per entry (8.01pm to 8am)
|Liat Towers
|$1.10 per ½ hour (6.30am to 10.59pm), $0.90 per ½ hour (11pm to 6.29am, capped at $7.20)
This article was first published in MoneySmart.