The cheapest parking rates in Orchard Road for cars

Where to park in Orchard

Parking at Orchard Road on Saturdays is understandably more expensive than weekdays, but there are places that charge the same weekday prices such as Liat Towers and Far East Shopping Centre.

After 5pm, street parking at Penang Road or Angullia Park/Grange Road is your best bet.

Where to park in Orchard Parking rates Shaw House $2 for first hour, $1.50 for subsequent 30 min (3am to 6pm) Plaza Singapura $3 for first 2 hours, $0.50 for subsequent 15 min (3am to 5.59pm); $3 per entry (6pm to 2.59am) The Cathay $1.40 per hour (8am to 5:59pm), $3 per entry (6pm to 7.59am the next day) Street parking at Penang Road $1.20 per ½ hour (7am to 5pm), $0.70 per ½ hour (5pm to 7am the next day), capped at $5.60 from 10.30pm to 7am the next day Street parking at Angullia Park $1.30 per ½ hour (7am to 11am), $1.50 per ½ hour (11am to 5pm), $0.80 per ½ hour (5pm to 10.30pm), $0.70 per ½ hour (10.30pm to 7am the next day), capped at $5.60 Forum The Shopping Mall $2.60 for first hour, $1.40 for subsequent ½ hour (6am to 5pm), $3.20 per entry (5pm to 6am the next day) Liat Towers $2.50 for first hour, $1.30 for subsequent ½ hour ( 7am to 6pm), $3.80 per entry (6pm to 12am) Far East Shopping Centre $3 for first hour, $1.50 for subsequent ½ hour (8am to 6pm), $3.50 per entry (6pm to 12am), $5 per entry from 12am to 8am the next day

Cheap parking in Orchard Road: Sundays

If you’re thinking of parking in Orchard Road on Sundays, you have to be strategic about it. To park your car for three to four hours, choose to park at Penang Road or Angullia Park as the rates are the cheapest.

If you’re gonna spend the entire day in Orchard, go for Forum the Shopping Mall, as it is $3.20 per entry from 6am to 6am the next day — even on public holidays. The catch is: Forum the Shopping Mall is a good 7 to 8-minute walk from ION Orchard and the rest of the shopping belt.

For focused shoppers or diners who are staying for under two hours, you can choose to park at Plaza Singapura at pay $3 for the first two hours.

In the evening, The Cathay and Singapore Shopping Centre offers per entry parking at $3 per entry after 6pm and after 8pm respectively.