Cheapest parking spots in Singapore

Owning a car in Singapore is expensive, but sometimes more of a necessity than a want especially if you have young children, care for elderly parents or live far away from work.
But, there are a few ways to save on your car’s monthly expenses, and the easiest one of them all would be to consciously find cheap parking spots that are conveniently located and near enough to your intended location.
So, if you’re looking to save money on parking the next time you’re out, here’s a list of the cheapest (or free) parking spots around Singapore and tips on how to save on your monthly parking bill.
|Region
| Location
|Type of parking
| Price per hour or entry
|Parking promotions
|East
|Aperia Mall
|Indoor multi-storey
|
Mon – Fri (6am – 6pm): $1.60 for first two hours; $1.07 for subsequent 30 minutes
Mon – Fri (6pm – 10pm): Free parking
Mon – Fri (10pm – 6am): $2.50 per entry
Sat – Sun and PH: Free parking for first three hours; $2.50/entry thereafter
|–
|East
|Downtown East
|Indoor multi-storey
|
Mon – Thurs (12am – 5pm): $0.024 per minute, capped at $12.50
Mon – Thurs (5pm – 12am): $2.40 per entry
Fri – Sun and PH (12am – 5pm): $0.024 per minute, capped at $16
Fri – Sun and PH(5pm – 12am): $3.40 per entry
|–
|East
|Tampines Hub
|Indoor multi-storey
|
Mon – Sun and PH (12am – 6pm): $0.02 per minute
Mon – Sun and PH (6pm – 12am): $2.40 per entry
|–
|East
|Pasir Ris Park
|Open area
|Mon – Sun and PH:Free parking
|–
|East
|
Tampines Retail Park
– IKEA
– Giant Hypermarket
– Courts Megastore
|Indoor multi-storey
|Mon – Sun and PH:Free parking
|–
|West
|Greenridge Shopping Centre
|Indoor multi-storey
|
Mon – Sat (7am – 5pm): $0.60 for every 30 minutes
Mon – Sat (5pm – 12am): $1.00 per entry
Mon – Sat (12am – 7am): $2.00 per entry
Sun and PH: $1.00 per entry
|Free parking from 12pm to 2pm on weekdays
|West
|West Coast Park
|Open area
|Mon – Sun and PH:Free parking
|–
|West
|Jurong Point
|Indoor multi-storey
|
Mon – Fri (7am – 5pm): $1.20 for first two hours; $1.20 for subsequent hour
Mon – Fri (5pm – 9pm): $2.40 for first two hours; $1.20 for subsequent hour
Mon – Fri (9pm – 7am): $1.20 for first three hours; $1.20 for subsequent hour
Sat – Sun and PH (7am – 9pm): $2.40 for first two hours; $1.20 for subsequent hour
Sat – Sun and PH (9pm – 7am): $1.20 for first three hours; $1.20 for subsequent hour
|Free parking from 12pm to 2pm on weekdays
|West
|IMM
|Indoor multi-storey
|
Mon – Fri: Free for first hour; $1.07 for second hour; $0.30 per subsequent 15 minutes
Sat – Sun and PH: $1.07 for the first two hours; $1.07 for the third hour; $0.30 per subsequent 15 minutes
|Free parking from 6pm to 8pm on weekends and PH
|West
|West Mall
|Indoor multi-storey
|
Mon – Sat (8am – 5pm): $1.18 for first two hours; $0.64 for every subsequent 30 minutes
Mon – Sat (5pm – 6am): $2.68 per entrySun: $2.68 per entry
|–
|Central
|Marina Square
|Indoor multi-storey
|
Mon – Thurs: $1.10 per hour
Fri – Sun: $1.20 per hour
|Free parking from 12pm – 2pm Free parking after office hours from 5pm – 2am
|Central
|Shaw Towers
|Indoor multi-storey
|
Mon – Fri (12am – 5pm): $1.07 for first hour; $1.07 per subsequent half an hour
Mon – Fri (5pm – 12am): $2.20 per entry
Sat – Sun and PH: $2.14 per entry
|–
|Central
|Far East Plaza
|Indoor multi-storey
|
Mon – Sat (8am – 5pm):$1.61 for first hour; $1.07 for subsequent 30 minutes
Mon – Sat (5pm – 8am): $3.57 per entry
Sun and PH (8am – 8pm): $4.07 for first three hours; $1.07 for subsequent 30 minutes
|–
|Central
|Bugis+
|Indoor multi-storey
|
Mon – Fri (8am – 6pm): $1.28 for first hour; $0.54 for subsequent 15 minutes
Mon – Thurs (6pm – 8am): $3.21 per entry
Fri (6pm – 8am): $3.21 for first two hours; $0.54 for subsequent 15 minutes
Sat – Sun and PH (8am – 8pm): $3.21 for first two hours; $0.54 for subsequent 15 minutes
|–
|Central
|Angullia Park
|Open area
|
Mon – Fri (7am 11am): $1.30 for every 30 minutes
Mon – Fri (11am – 5pm): $1.50 for every 30 minutes
Mon – Fri (5pm – 10.30pm): $0.80 per 30 minutes
Mon – Fri (10.30pm – 7am): $0.70 per 30 minutes, capped at $5.60
Sat – Sun and PH (7am – 11am): $0.70 per 30 minutes
Sat – Sun and PH (11am – 10.30pm): $0.80 per 30 minutes
Sat – Sun and PH (10.30pm – 7am): $0.70 per 30 minutes, capped at $5.60
|–
|South
|Vivocity
|Indoor multi-storey
|
Mon – Fri (7am – 6pm): $1.20 for first hour; $0.60 per subsequent half an hour
Mon – Fri (6pm – 4am): $3 per entry
Mon – Fri (4am – 7am): $2.50 per hour
Sat – Sun and PH (7am – 6pm): $1.40 for first hour; $0.70 per subsequent half an hour
Sat – Sun and PH (6pm – 4am): $3.50 per entry
Sat – Sun and PH (4am – 7am): $2.50 per hour
|–
|South
|Alexandra Retail Centre
|Indoor multi-storey
|
Mon – Fri (7am – 6.30pm): $2.20 per hour
Mon – Fri (6.30pm – 11pm): Free parking
Sat – Sun and PH (7am – 11pm): Free parking
Daily overnight parking (11pm – 7am): $2.40 per hour
|–
|South
|Mount Faber Park
|Open area
|Mon – Sun and PH:Free parking
|
|South
|Labrador Nature Reserve
|Open area
|Mon – Sun and PH:Free parking
|
|South
|The Grandstand
|Indoor multi-storey
|Mon – Sun and PH:Free parking
|–
|North
|Orchid Country Club
|Indoor multi-storey
|Mon – Sun and PH:Free parking
|
|North
|YS One
|Indoor multi-storey
|
Mon – Sat (7am – 10.30pm): $0.02 per minute
Mon – Sat (10.30pm – 7am): $0.02 per minute, capped at $5.00
Sun and PH (7am – 10.30pm): Free parking
Sun and PH (10.30pm – 7am): $0.02 per minute, capped at $5.00
|–
|North
|Marsiling Mall
|Indoor multi-storey
|Mon – Sun and PH: $0.60 per 30 minutes
|–
|North
|Junction 9
|Indoor multi-storey
|Mon – Sun and PH: $1.20 for first hour; $0.80 for subsequent 30 minutes
|–
|North
|888 Plaza
|Indoor multi-storey
|
Mon – Sun and PH (7am – 5pm): $1.00 per hour
Mon – Sun and PH (5pm – 12am): $1.00 per entry
Mon – Sun and PH (12am – 7am): $2.00 per entry
|Free parking from 12pm to 2pm
Parking mobile apps to help you save time and money
Besides the aforementioned parking spots, there are a few other ways that you can find cheap parking locations in Singapore at the tip of your fingers (literally), and all that it requires is for you to download a few mobile apps.
The app with over 700 car parks listed, SGCarMart’s Carpark Rates app allows you to search for parking spots based on GPS location or by building name.
In addition, you can also check lot availability in real-time (so that you don’t enter a car park that is already full), and is frequently updated with the latest car park rates.
Yes, it is that app that you use to report municipal issues that happen within your neighbourhood. But that’s not all it does, the OneService app is also filled with handy information about public car parks.
From location to parking rates, availability and operating hours, this app makes finding cheap parking spots a breeze.
Gone are the days where you pay for parking at public car parks with a physical coupon, in today’s digital world, all you need is the Parking.sg app.
This convenient app gives you information regarding car park rates, allows you to pay for parking by the minute, get notifications before your parking session expires, extend parking sessions, get refunds if your parking session ends earlier than expected, and more.
Other parking hacks to help you save more
1. Park at car parks that charge per entry
If you’re heading out for an entire day or spending a couple of hours at a particular location, the best way to save is to find a car park that changes per entry instead of per hour.
Typically, you can find per entry parking options at office buildings or at smaller shopping malls after office hours or on weekends.
2. Charge your parking to a credit card
Besides the convenience and flexibility, Parking.sg also allows you to make payments digitally. This means that you can tag your preferred air miles or cashback credit card to your account for payment to make your money work harder for you.