Cheapest parking spots in Singapore

Owning a car in Singapore is expensive, but sometimes more of a necessity than a want especially if you have young children, care for elderly parents or live far away from work.

But, there are a few ways to save on your car’s monthly expenses, and the easiest one of them all would be to consciously find cheap parking spots that are conveniently located and near enough to your intended location.

So, if you’re looking to save money on parking the next time you’re out, here’s a list of the cheapest (or free) parking spots around Singapore and tips on how to save on your monthly parking bill.

Region Location Type of parking Price per hour or entry Parking promotions East Aperia Mall Indoor multi-storey Mon – Fri (6am – 6pm): $1.60 for first two hours; $1.07 for subsequent 30 minutes Mon – Fri (6pm – 10pm): Free parking Mon – Fri (10pm – 6am): $2.50 per entry Sat – Sun and PH: Free parking for first three hours; $2.50/entry thereafter – East Downtown East Indoor multi-storey Mon – Thurs (12am – 5pm): $0.024 per minute, capped at $12.50 Mon – Thurs (5pm – 12am): $2.40 per entry Fri – Sun and PH (12am – 5pm): $0.024 per minute, capped at $16 Fri – Sun and PH(5pm – 12am): $3.40 per entry – East Tampines Hub Indoor multi-storey Mon – Sun and PH (12am – 6pm): $0.02 per minute Mon – Sun and PH (6pm – 12am): $2.40 per entry – East Pasir Ris Park Open area Mon – Sun and PH:Free parking – East Tampines Retail Park – IKEA – Giant Hypermarket – Courts Megastore Indoor multi-storey Mon – Sun and PH:Free parking – West Greenridge Shopping Centre Indoor multi-storey Mon – Sat (7am – 5pm): $0.60 for every 30 minutes Mon – Sat (5pm – 12am): $1.00 per entry Mon – Sat (12am – 7am): $2.00 per entry Sun and PH: $1.00 per entry Free parking from 12pm to 2pm on weekdays West West Coast Park Open area Mon – Sun and PH:Free parking – West Jurong Point Indoor multi-storey Mon – Fri (7am – 5pm): $1.20 for first two hours; $1.20 for subsequent hour Mon – Fri (5pm – 9pm): $2.40 for first two hours; $1.20 for subsequent hour Mon – Fri (9pm – 7am): $1.20 for first three hours; $1.20 for subsequent hour Sat – Sun and PH (7am – 9pm): $2.40 for first two hours; $1.20 for subsequent hour Sat – Sun and PH (9pm – 7am): $1.20 for first three hours; $1.20 for subsequent hour Free parking from 12pm to 2pm on weekdays West IMM Indoor multi-storey Mon – Fri: Free for first hour; $1.07 for second hour; $0.30 per subsequent 15 minutes Sat – Sun and PH: $1.07 for the first two hours; $1.07 for the third hour; $0.30 per subsequent 15 minutes Free parking from 6pm to 8pm on weekends and PH West West Mall Indoor multi-storey Mon – Sat (8am – 5pm): $1.18 for first two hours; $0.64 for every subsequent 30 minutes Mon – Sat (5pm – 6am): $2.68 per entrySun: $2.68 per entry – Central Marina Square Indoor multi-storey Mon – Thurs: $1.10 per hour Fri – Sun: $1.20 per hour Free parking from 12pm – 2pm Free parking after office hours from 5pm – 2am Central Shaw Towers Indoor multi-storey Mon – Fri (12am – 5pm): $1.07 for first hour; $1.07 per subsequent half an hour Mon – Fri (5pm – 12am): $2.20 per entry Sat – Sun and PH: $2.14 per entry – Central Far East Plaza Indoor multi-storey Mon – Sat (8am – 5pm):$1.61 for first hour; $1.07 for subsequent 30 minutes Mon – Sat (5pm – 8am): $3.57 per entry Sun and PH (8am – 8pm): $4.07 for first three hours; $1.07 for subsequent 30 minutes – Central Bugis+ Indoor multi-storey Mon – Fri (8am – 6pm): $1.28 for first hour; $0.54 for subsequent 15 minutes Mon – Thurs (6pm – 8am): $3.21 per entry Fri (6pm – 8am): $3.21 for first two hours; $0.54 for subsequent 15 minutes Sat – Sun and PH (8am – 8pm): $3.21 for first two hours; $0.54 for subsequent 15 minutes – Central Angullia Park Open area Mon – Fri (7am 11am): $1.30 for every 30 minutes Mon – Fri (11am – 5pm): $1.50 for every 30 minutes Mon – Fri (5pm – 10.30pm): $0.80 per 30 minutes Mon – Fri (10.30pm – 7am): $0.70 per 30 minutes, capped at $5.60 Sat – Sun and PH (7am – 11am): $0.70 per 30 minutes Sat – Sun and PH (11am – 10.30pm): $0.80 per 30 minutes Sat – Sun and PH (10.30pm – 7am): $0.70 per 30 minutes, capped at $5.60 – South Vivocity Indoor multi-storey Mon – Fri (7am – 6pm): $1.20 for first hour; $0.60 per subsequent half an hour Mon – Fri (6pm – 4am): $3 per entry Mon – Fri (4am – 7am): $2.50 per hour Sat – Sun and PH (7am – 6pm): $1.40 for first hour; $0.70 per subsequent half an hour Sat – Sun and PH (6pm – 4am): $3.50 per entry Sat – Sun and PH (4am – 7am): $2.50 per hour – South Alexandra Retail Centre Indoor multi-storey Mon – Fri (7am – 6.30pm): $2.20 per hour Mon – Fri (6.30pm – 11pm): Free parking Sat – Sun and PH (7am – 11pm): Free parking Daily overnight parking (11pm – 7am): $2.40 per hour – South Mount Faber Park Open area Mon – Sun and PH:Free parking South Labrador Nature Reserve Open area Mon – Sun and PH:Free parking South The Grandstand Indoor multi-storey Mon – Sun and PH:Free parking – North Orchid Country Club Indoor multi-storey Mon – Sun and PH:Free parking North YS One Indoor multi-storey Mon – Sat (7am – 10.30pm): $0.02 per minute Mon – Sat (10.30pm – 7am): $0.02 per minute, capped at $5.00 Sun and PH (7am – 10.30pm): Free parking Sun and PH (10.30pm – 7am): $0.02 per minute, capped at $5.00 – North Marsiling Mall Indoor multi-storey Mon – Sun and PH: $0.60 per 30 minutes – North Junction 9 Indoor multi-storey Mon – Sun and PH: $1.20 for first hour; $0.80 for subsequent 30 minutes – North 888 Plaza Indoor multi-storey Mon – Sun and PH (7am – 5pm): $1.00 per hour Mon – Sun and PH (5pm – 12am): $1.00 per entry Mon – Sun and PH (12am – 7am): $2.00 per entry Free parking from 12pm to 2pm

Parking mobile apps to help you save time and money

Besides the aforementioned parking spots, there are a few other ways that you can find cheap parking locations in Singapore at the tip of your fingers (literally), and all that it requires is for you to download a few mobile apps.

The app with over 700 car parks listed, SGCarMart’s Carpark Rates app allows you to search for parking spots based on GPS location or by building name.

In addition, you can also check lot availability in real-time (so that you don’t enter a car park that is already full), and is frequently updated with the latest car park rates.

Yes, it is that app that you use to report municipal issues that happen within your neighbourhood. But that’s not all it does, the OneService app is also filled with handy information about public car parks.

From location to parking rates, availability and operating hours, this app makes finding cheap parking spots a breeze.

Gone are the days where you pay for parking at public car parks with a physical coupon, in today’s digital world, all you need is the Parking.sg app.

This convenient app gives you information regarding car park rates, allows you to pay for parking by the minute, get notifications before your parking session expires, extend parking sessions, get refunds if your parking session ends earlier than expected, and more.

Other parking hacks to help you save more

1. Park at car parks that charge per entry

If you’re heading out for an entire day or spending a couple of hours at a particular location, the best way to save is to find a car park that changes per entry instead of per hour.

Typically, you can find per entry parking options at office buildings or at smaller shopping malls after office hours or on weekends.

2. Charge your parking to a credit card

Besides the convenience and flexibility, Parking.sg also allows you to make payments digitally. This means that you can tag your preferred air miles or cashback credit card to your account for payment to make your money work harder for you.