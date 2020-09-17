Cheapest parking spots in Singapore

From Pasir Ris to Jurong West, Woodlands to Harbourfront, wherever your adventures take you, this is your definitive list of the cheapest parking spots in Singapore. 

Owning a car in Singapore is expensive, but sometimes more of a necessity than a want especially if you have young children, care for elderly parents or live far away from work.

But, there are a few ways to save on your car’s monthly expenses, and the easiest one of them all would be to consciously find cheap parking spots that are conveniently located and near enough to your intended location. 

So, if you’re looking to save money on parking the next time you’re out, here’s a list of the cheapest (or free) parking spots around Singapore and tips on how to save on your monthly parking bill. 

Region   Location Type of parking   Price per hour or entry Parking promotions
East Aperia Mall Indoor multi-storey

Mon – Fri (6am – 6pm): $1.60 for first two hours; $1.07 for subsequent 30 minutes

Mon – Fri (6pm – 10pm): Free parking

Mon – Fri (10pm – 6am): $2.50 per entry

Sat – Sun and PH: Free parking for first three hours; $2.50/entry thereafter
East Downtown East Indoor multi-storey

Mon – Thurs (12am – 5pm): $0.024 per minute, capped at $12.50

Mon – Thurs (5pm – 12am): $2.40 per entry

Fri – Sun and PH (12am – 5pm): $0.024 per minute, capped at $16

Fri – Sun and PH(5pm – 12am): $3.40 per entry
East Tampines Hub Indoor multi-storey

Mon – Sun and PH (12am – 6pm): $0.02 per minute

Mon – Sun and PH (6pm – 12am): $2.40 per entry
East Pasir Ris Park Open area Mon – Sun and PH:Free parking
East

Tampines Retail Park 

– IKEA

– Giant Hypermarket

– Courts Megastore

 Indoor multi-storey Mon – Sun and PH:Free parking
West Greenridge Shopping Centre Indoor multi-storey

Mon – Sat (7am – 5pm): $0.60 for every 30 minutes

Mon – Sat (5pm – 12am): $1.00 per entry

Mon – Sat (12am – 7am): $2.00 per entry

Sun and PH: $1.00 per entry

 Free parking from 12pm to 2pm on weekdays
West West Coast Park Open area Mon – Sun and PH:Free parking
West Jurong Point Indoor multi-storey

Mon – Fri (7am – 5pm): $1.20 for first two hours; $1.20 for subsequent hour

Mon – Fri (5pm – 9pm): $2.40 for first two hours; $1.20 for subsequent hour

Mon – Fri (9pm – 7am): $1.20 for first three hours; $1.20 for subsequent hour

Sat – Sun and PH (7am – 9pm): $2.40 for first two hours; $1.20 for subsequent hour

Sat – Sun and PH (9pm – 7am): $1.20 for first three hours; $1.20 for subsequent hour

 Free parking from 12pm to 2pm on weekdays
West IMM Indoor multi-storey

Mon – Fri: Free for first hour; $1.07 for second hour; $0.30 per subsequent 15 minutes

Sat – Sun and PH: $1.07 for the first two hours; $1.07 for the third hour; $0.30 per subsequent 15 minutes

 Free parking from 6pm to 8pm on weekends and PH
West West Mall Indoor multi-storey

Mon – Sat (8am – 5pm): $1.18 for first two hours; $0.64 for every subsequent 30 minutes

Mon – Sat (5pm – 6am): $2.68 per entrySun: $2.68 per entry
Central Marina Square Indoor multi-storey

Mon – Thurs: $1.10 per hour

Fri – Sun: $1.20 per hour

 Free parking from 12pm – 2pm Free parking after office hours from 5pm – 2am
Central Shaw Towers Indoor multi-storey

Mon – Fri (12am – 5pm): $1.07 for first hour; $1.07 per subsequent half an hour

Mon – Fri (5pm – 12am): $2.20 per entry

Sat – Sun and PH: $2.14 per entry
Central Far East Plaza Indoor multi-storey

Mon – Sat (8am – 5pm):$1.61 for first hour; $1.07 for subsequent 30 minutes

Mon – Sat (5pm – 8am): $3.57 per entry

Sun and PH (8am – 8pm): $4.07 for first three hours; $1.07 for subsequent 30 minutes
Central Bugis+ Indoor multi-storey

Mon – Fri (8am – 6pm): $1.28 for first hour; $0.54 for subsequent 15 minutes

Mon – Thurs (6pm – 8am): $3.21 per entry

Fri (6pm – 8am): $3.21 for first two hours; $0.54 for subsequent 15 minutes

Sat – Sun and PH (8am – 8pm): $3.21 for first two hours; $0.54 for subsequent 15 minutes
Central Angullia Park Open area

Mon – Fri (7am 11am): $1.30 for every 30 minutes

Mon – Fri (11am – 5pm): $1.50 for every 30 minutes

Mon – Fri (5pm – 10.30pm): $0.80 per 30 minutes

Mon – Fri (10.30pm – 7am): $0.70 per 30 minutes, capped at $5.60

Sat – Sun and PH (7am – 11am): $0.70 per 30 minutes

Sat – Sun and PH (11am – 10.30pm): $0.80 per 30 minutes

Sat – Sun and PH (10.30pm – 7am): $0.70 per 30 minutes, capped at $5.60
South Vivocity Indoor multi-storey

Mon – Fri (7am – 6pm): $1.20 for first hour; $0.60 per subsequent half an hour

Mon – Fri (6pm – 4am): $3 per entry

Mon – Fri (4am – 7am): $2.50 per hour

Sat – Sun and PH (7am – 6pm): $1.40 for first hour; $0.70 per subsequent half an hour

Sat – Sun and PH (6pm – 4am): $3.50 per entry

Sat – Sun and PH (4am – 7am): $2.50 per hour
South Alexandra Retail Centre Indoor multi-storey

Mon – Fri (7am – 6.30pm): $2.20 per hour

Mon – Fri (6.30pm – 11pm): Free parking

Sat – Sun and PH (7am – 11pm): Free parking

Daily overnight parking (11pm – 7am): $2.40 per hour
South Mount Faber Park Open area Mon – Sun and PH:Free parking   
South Labrador Nature Reserve Open area Mon – Sun and PH:Free parking  
South The Grandstand Indoor multi-storey Mon – Sun and PH:Free parking
North Orchid Country Club Indoor multi-storey Mon – Sun and PH:Free parking  
North YS One Indoor multi-storey

Mon – Sat (7am – 10.30pm): $0.02 per minute

Mon – Sat (10.30pm – 7am): $0.02 per minute, capped at $5.00

Sun and PH (7am – 10.30pm): Free parking

Sun and PH (10.30pm – 7am): $0.02 per minute, capped at $5.00
North Marsiling Mall Indoor multi-storey Mon – Sun and PH: $0.60 per 30 minutes
North Junction 9 Indoor multi-storey Mon – Sun and PH: $1.20 for first hour; $0.80 for subsequent 30 minutes
North 888 Plaza Indoor multi-storey

Mon – Sun and PH (7am – 5pm): $1.00 per hour

Mon – Sun and PH (5pm – 12am): $1.00 per entry

Mon – Sun and PH (12am – 7am): $2.00 per entry

 Free parking from 12pm to 2pm 

Parking mobile apps to help you save time and money

Besides the aforementioned parking spots, there are a few other ways that you can find cheap parking locations in Singapore at the tip of your fingers (literally), and all that it requires is for you to download a few mobile apps.

1. SGCarMart’s Carpark Rates app

The app with over 700 car parks listed, SGCarMart’s Carpark Rates app allows you to search for parking spots based on GPS location or by building name.

In addition, you can also check lot availability in real-time (so that you don’t enter a car park that is already full), and is frequently updated with the latest car park rates. 

2. OneService app

Yes, it is that app that you use to report municipal issues that happen within your neighbourhood. But that’s not all it does, the OneService app is also filled with handy information about public car parks.

From location to parking rates, availability and operating hours, this app makes finding cheap parking spots a breeze. 

3. Parking.sg app

Gone are the days where you pay for parking at public car parks with a physical coupon, in today’s digital world, all you need is the Parking.sg app.

This convenient app gives you information regarding car park rates, allows you to pay for parking by the minute, get notifications before your parking session expires, extend parking sessions, get refunds if your parking session ends earlier than expected, and more. 

Other parking hacks to help you save more

1. Park at car parks that charge per entry 

If you’re heading out for an entire day or spending a couple of hours at a particular location, the best way to save is to find a car park that changes per entry instead of per hour.

Typically, you can find per entry parking options at office buildings or at smaller shopping malls after office hours or on weekends. 

2. Charge your parking to a credit card

Besides the convenience and flexibility, Parking.sg also allows you to make payments digitally. This means that you can tag your preferred air miles or cashback credit card to your account for payment to make your money work harder for you. 

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.

