Cheapest spectacles shops to get prescription glasses

Not sure where to get prescription glasses on the cheap? We’ve done the legwork for you and rounded up a list of optical shops in Singapore that give you the best price.

Here’s something about Singapore that you probably didn’t know. We have one of the highest rates of myopia in the world. With 83 per cent of young adults categorised as myopic, Singapore is often labelled as the ‘Myopia Capital of the World’.

As a myopic individual myself, I often wonder why spectacles are so expensive in Singapore. But, as they say, where there’s a will, there’s a way. And cheaper spectacles aren’t hard to find if you know where to look.

Here’s a curated list of cheap spectacle shops in Singapore where you’re guaranteed to get prescription glasses at a bargain.

But, before we go into elaborating on the list, let’s get a lowdown on basic knowledge on spectacles and what makes them so pricey.

What are the different types of lenses available?

In general, there are five types of lenses that you can choose from. Each of these lenses come at a different cost, ranging from $19 to a few hundred dollars.

Type Of Lens Price Factor Remarks Standard Lens $19 – $250 – High Index Lens / Anti-Scratch Lens / Anti-Reflective Lens Same cost as standard lens Enhanced version of the standard lens (i.e. thinner, anti-scratch, anti-reflective) Anit-Blue Ray / Computer Lens Standard/High index lens + $100 Blocks out harmful blue rays that are emitted by computer screens Transition Lens Standard/High index lens + $100 Able to darken when exposed to sunlight, turning lens into sunglass lens. Progressive Lens Standard/High index lens + $100 onwards Comes with lens for both long-sightedness and short-sightedness

Why are some spectacles more expensive than others?

One of the major contributing factors to the cost of your spectacles is the type of lens you choose. The lens is almost as expensive (or more expensive, in most cases) as the spectacle frame itself. If you choose to go for progressive lens, it can easily set you back by at least $300 - $400.

The other factor is the quality of your lens. Two lenses that serve the same function (i.e. progressive lens) can be priced differently, depending on the brand.

For instance, a pair of lenses from Hoya is easily more than 10 times the cost of a non-brand one that you order from Taobao. In essence, you are paying more for the assurance of quality.

Where can you buy cheap prescription glasses in Singapore?

Here’s a curated list you’ve been waiting for — 10 optical shops in Singapore that sell cheap prescription glasses.

foptics is undoubtedly the most affordable optical brand on this list. One of the reasons why foptics manages to keep its cost low is because it doesn’t really maintain a physical optical shop.

The only physical location it has is to arrange for an eye examination. Check out their ‘how to buy’ guide to get more information and clarity before making a purchase.

Address: 58B Pagoda Street, #03-01, Singapore 059217 (Chinatown Exit A, 2 stores after Guardian) Operating Hours: 5pm – 9pm (Mon – Fri); 2pm – 7pm (Sat – Sun) Contact Number: 8892 7146 Price Range: $15.90 onwards

SmartBuyGlasses is also an online-only optical shop and it doesn’t have a store to do eye examinations. Instead, it partners with certified opticians in other optical shops to provide the cursory examinations, which allows them to keep their costs low.

Operating Hours: 24 / 7 Contact Number: Only email support (customerservice@smartbuyglasses.com.sg) Price Range: $18 onwards

If you have a clear idea of what your myopia prescription is, you might want to consider Firmoo Optical. Bear in mind that it’s an online-only store that doesn’t partner with other optical shops for the eye exam.

But it makes up for this seemingly small inconvenience by stocking up a huge collection of frames that starts at only $19 a pair.

Contact Number: 1-855-487-6006, live chat, and email support Price Range: $19 onwards

If you’re an avid local brand supporter, you might want to check out Eyecon Optical. As a Singaporean company that was established back in 2004, Eyecon Optical specialises in fashionable eyewear for all age groups.

It prides itself in making sure that your spectacle choices enhance your personality and lifestyle. Expect quality compatibility with any type of specific medical requirements when you walk into this store.

Address: 200 Jalan Sultan, #08-04, Textile Centre, Singapore 199018 Operating Hours: 11am – 8pm (Mon – Fri), 11am – 5pm (Sat) Contact Number: 9668 8027 Price Range: $35 onwards

While traditional optical shops are known to be expensive, New China Opticians is one of the outliers. Here since 1925, New China Opticians has been providing affordable optical service to its customers for more than 95 years.

From modern to vintage eyewear, they have plenty of options to choose from at modest prices.

Address: 3 Coleman Street, #01-11 Peninsula Shopping Centre, Singapore 179804 Operating Hours: 11am – 7.30pm (Mon – Sat), 12pm – 6pm (Sun) Contact Number: 6337 8441 Price Range: $55 onwards

Lenskart is one of the latest disruptors to the eyewear industry with its simple and tech-enabled buying process. If you are a technophile, you will be enthused by the ‘3D Try On’ concept that Lenskart has on its website.

It lets you try out more than 2,000 glasses virtually to gauge what suits your style. But if you prefer to try them on physically, you can head to any of the six stores they have across Singapore.

Address: Multiple locations across Singapore Operating Hours: 11am – 10pm Contact Number: 9722 2210 Price Range: $68 onwards

Zoff is an optical shop that started back in 2001 in Japan. It built its brand around their core value of ‘Always Fresh’ with their eyewear collection getting periodic updates. If you visit their physical branch, you’ll likely find yourself pretty amused by their supermarket grocery theme.

They also have an online store in collaboration with Lazada.

Address: Multiple locations across Singapore Operating Hours: 11am – 10pm Contact Number: 6250 5604 Price Range: $68.60 onwards

Visual Mass started its business to compete with unaffordable spectacles from high-end brands. The founders realised that spectacles were expensive because large corporations were dominating the eyewear industry and hiking up prices to reap huge profits.

They decided to design, liaise with factories, distribute and engage with consumers entirely on their own. The brand’s current USP? Their occasional discounts in their online store and 1-for-1 promotions.

Address: 277 Orchard Road, #B2-30 Orchard Gateway, Singapore 238858 Operating Hours: 12:30pm – 7.30pm Contact Number: 6702 3480 Price Range: $95 onwards

Similar to Zoff, Owndays also originated from Japan. It was one of the first optical brands to introduce the simple pricing model in Singapore that comes with express delivery (within 30 minutes!). Existing customers will attest to the great service and delivery at its physical store.

Address: Multiple locations across Singapore Operating Hours: 10am – 7pm Contact Number: 6222 0588 Price Range: $98 onwards

One of the selling points of Oscar Wylee is its spectacles come with a vintage feel and a price tag that won’t make a heavy dent in your pockets. Another factor that makes Oscar Wylee a favourite — for every pair of glasses you buy from them, they donate a portion to someone in need of eye care.

Address: Tower 5, 3 Temasek Boulevard #02-426, Suntec City Mall, Singapore 038983 Operating Hours: 11am – 9pm Contact Number: 6909 7861 Price Range: $199 onwards for 2 pairs

How much can you save compared to traditional optical shops?

These shortlisted optical options can help you save anywhere between 30 per cent - 60 per cent compared to a regular optical shop in your neighbourhood.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.