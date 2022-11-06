A checklist if you're planning a solo road trip to Malaysia

There's much to love about taking road trips across the Causeway: you can stop for oh-so-good otah at Muar; discover historical sites in Malacca; and take in the beautiful vistas as you whizz through Cameron Highlands.

And in your rush and enthusiasm to get your money changed into ringgit (estimated to drop up to RM3.45 against the Singdollar!), you might have forgotten a few other crucial things for your automobile adventure.

Before you pack your bags and start your engine, here's a list of things you need to make sure you have ready:

Bring your passport

PHOTO: Unsplash

This is a no brainer but it never hurts to double triple confirm. There are a few other administrative things you may need to do, so refer to this checklist first.

Emergency roadside kit

You never know if you might be so suay that you have to change a flat tyre. Also check if your car’s spare tyre has enough air, and if you have all the essential tools such as a lug wrench and car jack. It doesn’t hurt to buy jumper cables too, in case you need to restart a flat battery.

UV windshield shade

It is just as hot outside in Malaysia. Get a UV windscreen shade especially as you will be parking your car outside often. At least you won’t be cooked when you get back into your car later.

Fill up your gas tank before you leave

Make sure your petrol tank is at least ¾ full before you head to the JB or Tuas checkpoints. Otherwise, kena fined $500 and asked to U-turn back! On that note, while you’re in Malaysia, it is illegal to fill up your Singapore-registered car with anything but RON97 petrol.

Anti-theft bag

PHOTO: Unsplash

Malaysia is generally very safe, but petty theft and pickpocketing incidents do happen in the city. A small anti-theft bag is good to keep your essentials with you at all times, even when you go for a loo.

Powerbank

PHOTO: Unsplash

You’re going to need your phone a lot – for Waze, to pay for stuff, and to look up the best places to stop for lunch, among other things. Keep your powerbank fully charged so you won’t be caught without a dead phone.

Roaming plan / portable Wi-Fi

Check your telco’s roaming plan to see if it is affordable to stay connected throughout your Malaysia road trip. Alternatively, you can rent a portable Wi-Fi dongle - it might be cheaper, but now you'd have something extra to lug around.

Toilet roll, tissue, and plastic bags

Don’t be caught with your pants down! Always pack some toilet roll in case the stall you’re in runs out. Do also bring tissue and plastic bags – you never know when you might need them for spills and other situations that need a clean-up.

Big umbrella

PHOTO: Unsplash

Just like on our Little Red Dot, It can rain cats and dogs in Malaysia when you least expect it. A big brolly will ensure that you stay dry as you make your way through the rain to eat at that highly-recommended middle-of-nowhere out-in-the-open makan place.

Pillow or cushion

PHOTO: Unsplash

It can be tiring driving for hours. Don’t push yourself; take a break at one of the many rest stops along the highway. Your neck will thank you for packing a small pillow for the road trip.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.