I try the viral desserts from Cheese Wonder to find out if they're worth the hype

Love the desserts from Cheese Wonder? For the next two months, you won't need to fly to Japan to satisfy your cravings.

From May 8 to June 30, the brand, known for its viral frozen no-bake, two-layer cheese cakes, will have its first-ever pop-up in Singapore at Ion Orchard Indoor Atrium at level B4.

When Cheese Wonder which does not have a brick-and-mortar store — was first launched in 2021, customers could only purchase the cheesecakes via online sales at 8pm sharp every Friday and Saturday, or during limited-time pop-ups in Japan.

These often garnered hour-long queues and cheesecakes were snapped up as soon as shelves were stocked.

Last year, Cheese Wonder had its very first pop-up in Hong Kong at Causeway Bay. The event saw snaking queues over the 20-day event.

Because of the rarity and demand of these sweet treats, they've even been nicknamed the 'fantasy dessert'.

There will be three offerings available in Singapore — Cheese Wonder, Wonder Sand, and Cheese Wonder Red. According to them, each dessert can be enjoyed in three ways: Frozen, lightly softened or fully thawed.

Frozen is when it comes straight out of the freezer, with the hardness akin to a popsicle. Lightly softened is when it is half-thawed, with a soft serve-like texture. A fully thawed one would more resemble a cream puff.

But is it worth the hype?

Ahead of its launch, AsiaOne got to try all three Cheese Wonder flavours.

The signature Cheese Wonder is a two-layered, no-bake cheesecake crafted with pasture-raised milk, cream, butter and free-range eggs from Hokkaido. It features a rich cheese souffle base topped with a light, fluffy cheese mousse.

It costs $35.90 for four pieces and comes with the brand's signature thermal bag, or $53.90 for six pieces and comes in a gift box.

We liked the Cheese Wonder lightly softened and out of the three desserts, we enjoyed this the most.

The cheese mousse and cheese souffle base paired well together and the velvety combination was surprisingly not too sweet. It also contrasted nicely with the crunchy cookie crust.

The Wonder Sand, which was built off the legacy of the Cheese Wonder, was launched in October 2024.

It is a cheese sandwich cookie featuring a crisp almond cookie sandwich filled with fresh buttercream and cream cheese crafted with two types of cheese from Hokkaido. It costs $35.90 for eight pieces.

If you prefer more crunch in your dessert, get this instead of the Cheese Wonder. Because of the cookie-to-cream ratio, it tasted more like a biscuit.

Finally, the Cheese Wonder Red is a limited seasonal treat that contains a whole Japanese strawberry, wrapped in a layer of fresh cheese souffle and a strawberry-infused fresh cheese mousse. It costs $42.90 for four pieces.

It is recommended that you enjoy it half-thawed so the strawberry has the consistency of a chilled fruit sorbet.

The Cheese Wonder Red tastes like strawberry milk and similar to the Cheese Wonder, it was subtly sweet. Even though we enjoyed our Cheese Wonder Red lightly softened, the strawberry at the centre still added a lovely, icy touch to the dessert.

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melissateo@asiaone.com