Chef Bob, hawkers feel the pinch as operating costs rise amid Middle East conflict

Singapore's F&B scene is known to be fast-changing and difficult to manoeuvre.

And now, with increased global conflict and uncertainty, things are only getting more complex.

For local TV personality and entrepreneur Shahrizal Salleh — better known as Chef Bob — the Middle East conflict has led to a sharp rise in his eateries' operating costs.

He runs 9Yards at Village Hotel Changi.

On April 10, Chef Bob wrote in a Facebook post: "Cost of goods will increase 20 to 25 per cent in the coming weeks due to an increase in diesel price."

Days earlier, he said that the price of coconut milk jumped from $4.70 to $6.30 per litre, raising food costs by 34 per cent.

"At this rate, my businesses will be bleeding if I don't increase our selling price," he wrote.

9Yards opened in November last year and serves nasi lemak, starting from $6.90 for a chicken wing set to $9.90 for more unique choices such as beef bulgogi, alongside snacks and drinks.

The brand also has an outlet in Kota Warisan, Malaysia.

Despite the steep hike in ingredient prices, the chef refuses to pass them on to his customers, Chef Bob said.

"We will continue to sell at the price before the increase in my food cost. Taste will not be compromised."

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Moreover, Chef Bob recently announced he will be opening a new coffeeshop named Rahsia Bidadari at Alkaff Crescent, in partnership with local entrepreneur Kai Emilio.

It will officially begin operations on May 1.

Addressing the challenge of this new venture, he wrote: "Opening a business during times of unrest is not in my books. It is what it is. We just do our best."

AsiaOne has reached out to Chef Bob for more information.

Hawkers feeling the pinch as well

The F&B business owner is not the only one feeling the pinch due to rising costs.

Second-generation owner of Botak Porridge Lim Hwee Yi also shared how rising costs have affected her business in an Instagram video on April 11.

"Prices are increasing everywhere, as a hawker I can feel the pain... a lot of pain," she said.

The 28-year-old said that her parents — who previously ran the hawker stall — got through Covid-19 with the help of government subsidies as well as their personal savings.

Addressing fellow hawkers and others affected by the rise in costs, she added: "We are in this together. We overcame a bigger crisis before, so don't panic and have faith."

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The hawkers in Chinatown Complex and Bedok Food Centre have also noticed the jump in ingredient and energy costs, which has led to some raising food prices by up to a dollar.

Some of them saw profits drop by up to 20 per cent, CNA reported on April 11.

Chinatown Complex Hawkers' Association chairman Cornelius Tan said that hawkers receive multiple deliveries of ingredients daily.

If every supplier imposes a surcharge for these deliveries due to rising fuel prices, costs would add up exponentially for these hawkers, he explained.

Bedok Food Centre Association chairman Hajjah Roziah Adon told CNA that hawkers need more support during this period, such as rental subsidies by the government.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com