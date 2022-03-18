Chefs Kirk Westaway, Jeremy Gillon launch 1-night-only dinner in Singapore

If you enjoy dining at two Michelin-starred JAAN, perched on the highest floors of Swissôtel The Stamford, then move fast to savour the flavours of its namesake chef, Kirk Westaway, at a one-night-only collaboration dinner with one-star Restaurant JAG on March 21.

Westaway partners JAG’s chef and co-owner Jeremy Gillon to craft a six-course degustation dinner that pays tribute to French and English produce, spanning four canapés, an amuse bouche, bread and butter, three appetisers, tea, a fish course, a meat course, cheese platter, pre-dessert, desserts, and mignardises.

It’s no surprise, given JAG’s reputation for a vegetable-centred omakase, that vibrant spring vegetables are the star of the show: fresh-picked fennel, green peas, salicornia, purple and yellow cauliflower, asparagus, blackcurrant and rhubarb.

Their rich variety of textures and intrinsic depth of flavour will be lovingly teased out by both chefs as part of JAG’s Les Copains d’Abord (“friends first”) dinner collaboration series, which celebrates the mutual respect for craft, cooking and produce between chefs, farmers and producers. Previous collaborations include a Champagne Salon dinner with three-starred Odette chef Julien Royer.

The greens are complemented by proteins, including langoustine and crab, and wild herbs foraged from the Savoie area of the French Alps.

The dinner is on March 21, Monday, available from 6pm, priced at $398++ per guest.

Reservation inquiries at 3138 8477.

This article was first published in The Peak.