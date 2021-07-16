Chefs who once served Hong Kong stars, including Simon Yam and Benz Hui, open fusion hawker stall in Bukit Merah

As recent as October last year, Edmund Yeoh, Audrey Khoo, and Chris Tan were going about their daily lives as per usual.

Little did they know that life would become drastically different less than a year on.

Back then, these three chefs were working at Cathay Pacific Lounge in Changi Airport Terminal 4.



Being in such an exclusive space meant that the trio would regularly bump into celebrities — Simon Yam, Nancy Sit, Mimi Chu, and Benz Hui, just to name a few.

High fliers and regional stars need to eat too, you know? And that's where Edmund, Audrey, and Chris come in.

In an interview with 8days.sg, Edmund, 45, reveals: "They were very easy-going people. They would order our noodles, like laksa or prawn noodles. Mimi Chu loves our signature laksa.”

Edmund with Hong Kong stars Nancy Sit (left) and Simon Yam (right). PHOTOS: Edmund Yeoh

Covid-19 hit them hard

Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic struck. As it dragged on, the lounge closed temporarily and employees had to take a deep pay cut.

It was then that Edmund, Audrey, and Chris chose to resign and find alternative forms of income.

The transition from the F&B industry to other jobs wasn't all smooth sailing.

Audrey, 51, tried working as a FairPrice supermarket customer service officer and Edmund gave Grab delivery a go, while Chris, 47, found a full-time job but declined to elaborate further.

Alas, all three decided it was best to return to the kitchen. This time, as hawkers running their own stall – Fusion Twist & Grillz.

While they're still faced with uncertainty, Edmund tells AsiaOne that they're keeping their fingers crossed that business will pick up: "At this moment, it's really tough and scary, just like we never know when [the Covid-19 situation] will get better or worse. Like what we faced since opening in June — the three week 'lockdown'."

His mantra is simply to "be positive and look forward day by day", he adds.

Yummy grub you can expect at Fusion Twist & Grillz

Located at Jalan Bukit Merah, the shop opened on June 5. Their menu consists of mainly Western-style dishes, akin to the ones they used to cook at the airport lounge such as grilled satay chicken ($8.90), which is one of their bestsellers, says Edmund.

In case you're wondering, yes the satay sauce slathered on top of the chicken thigh is fully house-made!

Should you be wanting to satisfy a pasta craving, Fusion Twist & Grillz has got you covered as well.

They offer exciting pasta dishes such as fusion prawn bisque pasta ($8.90) and soft shell chilli crab pasta ($10.90).

What's probably the most intriguing segment of their menu is the inclusion of Korean dishes such as army stew ($11.90 for a single portion) and Korean crispy garlic soya fried chicken ($6.90).

Specifically, the army stew – commonly know as budae jjigae – has also been quite a hit among customers.

From turkey ham to cut up luncheon meat, shiitake mushrooms to bouncy tteokkbokki (Korean rice cakes), you'll find a great variety of ingredients swimming in the spicy gochujang (Korean chilli paste) broth.

With dining-in restrictions eased since July 12, chances are many of you will be debating with friends over where exactly to head out for food.

Now, you can participate in the debate by throwing Fusion Twist & Grillz in the mix.

Address: Blk 146 Jalan Bukit Merah, Singapore 160146.

