Chen Shucheng's 3-month-old bubble tea shop at Toa Payoh closes, but new Meme Xpress outlet opens in Bukit Batok under different management

It may seem that Chen Shucheng hasn't had too much luck with his food ventures. After his restaurant Teochew City closed last April, he went into bubble tea with a Meme Xpress outlet in Toa Payoh just three months ago. And the outlet has since shuttered.

It wasn't wholly owned by the actor though. He co-owns the outlet with a group of shareholders that were also behind Teochew City, with him only having a "small stake". The same group of people are behind local zi char chain Ocean Seafood.

When asked about the bubble tea shop's closure by 8days, Shucheng declined to comment, saying shareholders were still discussing the matter. He added that the closure was an internal decision and he was also waiting for updates about the situation.

The closure of the Toa Payoh outlet has not been updated on Meme Express's social channels. Instead, the brand posted about a new outlet at Bukit Batok on Jan 1, with special promotions to mark its opening, on its Facebook page.

When Meme Xpress was contacted for comments, AsiaOne was told that the Bukit Batok outlet is under a different franchise owner that is not related to Ocean Seafood or Shucheng.

The Bukit Batok outlet owners are also on the hunt for available shop lots, hinting that we can expect more Meme Xpress outlets around Singapore.

melissateo@asiaone.com