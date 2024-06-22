'I got heartache watching this': Japanese TikToker mistakes chendol jelly for 'Malaysian ramen', gets schooled online

If bubble tea hotpot and century egg latte didn’t gross you out enough, this content creator has just taken it up a notch.

Malaysia-based Japanese TikToker Sora had netizens facepalming after she attempted to cook "Malaysian ramen" with flour jelly meant for chendol.

"Why is it green?" Sora questioned after placing the jelly in a bowl.

She then fried some garlic and bean sprouts before adding hot water, soup stock, soy sauce and the "noodles".

Pouring the contents into a bowl, she remarked that it looked delicious before having her first bite.

What started out as a look of excitement on her face slowly morphed into confusion: "Did I boil it too much? It's very soft."

"How do I eat this? Malaysia, what is this?"

The TikTok video, which was uploaded on June 18, has since garnered 2.7 million views and almost 18,000 comments.

Netizens in the comments section were schooling her, some amused while others exasperated.

"I got heartache watching this," commented one netizen.

"Ask someone first before you buy it," another remarked.

Another cracked a joke: "For this [topic], Indonesia and Malaysia can unite."

One netizen, whom Sora later thanked, listed down the recipe for chendol and explained that it's supposed to be a dessert.

