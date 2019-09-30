Chengdu restaurant along Amoy Street serves Sichuan cuisine that's more than just mala xiang guo

There's one word to describe Sichuan cuisine: fiery. And the first dish that comes into our mind will no doubt be their signature Mala Xiang Guo (Mala stir-fry pot).

However, Chengdu Restaurant, nestled along the institutional Amoy Street, is on a mission to branch out your perception of this ethnic Chinese cuisine to more than just chillies and peppercorns - though you should still have a glass of water on hand just in case!

Are you aware that Chengdu - the capital of Sichuan province, is the first city in Asia to be designated a "City of Gastronomy" by UNESCO?

As such, you already know the restaurant isn't fooling around when it comes to honouring their namesake.

Its latest menu is carefully-curated by Head Chef Qing Jun, who at the age of 25, has already possesses 10 years of professional culinary experience.

So, yeah, I can't lie I'm impressed.

Embark on your fire-breathing food journey with the Roasted Foie Gras ($42.80), a savoury appetizer that's served with king oyster mushrooms, garnished with spring onions and red pepper flakes.

Considering that its rich, buttery flavour can be regarded as too bold for a starter, pairing the dish with a bowl of jasmine rice will counteract the richness well.

If you find Foie Gras to be too luxurious, opt for the Chicken Feet with Pickled Peppers ($13.80) instead.