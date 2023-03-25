Cherry blossoms views: 7 best spots to see blooming sakura in Japan

Japan is already charming. And when you combine in the beauty of those pink cherry blossoms in spring, it’s like a scene straight out of a drama or movie.

If you’re taking flight to the land of the rising sun this sakura season, here are seven spots to view cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Nagasaki and more.

Nishihirabatake Park, Kanagawa

TikTok-approved, this spot lives up to its internet rave. Only about an hour away from Tokyo, Nishihirabatake Park in Kanagawa sits pretty with about 300 sakura trees with the stunning backdrop of Mt. Fuji and Sagami Bay. Typically a spot for early blooms, you’ll typically find the Kawazu Cherry Trees flowering here.

Get immersed in further as you wander through the Sakura trees in a cutesy old school slide, whilst locomotive-enthusiasts can jump on the steam “Furusato Railway”. Perfect for couple and families, explore various walking trails and activities.

Once you’re done at the park, go exploring at nearby temples and historical landmarks in the area.

Mount Yoshino, Nara

Mount Yoshino in the Nara Prefecture is ideal for folks who enjoy hiking. The backdrop here is a nothing short of a painting brought to life with hues of green and pink. A Unesco World Heritage Site, Mount Yoshino sits at an altitude of 350 meters and is studded with around 30,000 cherry trees.

Cherry blossoms are said to be at their peak between end of March and early April in 2023. On your way uphill, you’ll also be awarded with viewpoints, temples, as well as small eateries selling the likes of udon, mochi and sakura ice cream. Ride the Yoshino Ropeway to experience one of the oldest cable cars in Japan.

Ueno Park, Tokyo

Ueno Onshi Koen or simply Ueno Park is one of the most famous spots in Tokyo for the annual cherry blossom viewing. About 140 years old, the park has been around since the Edo Period (1603 -1867), and you can enjoy sakura blooms for about two months, ranging from cold cherry blossoms to somei-yoshino trees.

Take any of the three walking routes; the historical route, the cultural route and the route for families with kids and see other highlights like the Shinobazu Bentendo temple, Kiyomizu Kannondo temple, and the Shinobazu lotus pond. Locals particularly enjoy having picnics, dining at the cafes and food stalls, riding boats, and partaking in festivals happening within the compound.

Osaka Castle Park, Osaka

At Osaka Castle Park, you get the best of both worlds – a stunning historical site and the breathtaking sakura blooms. The second largest park in Osaka, it is one of the most popular hanami locations. Between March and April, the garden sees the blooms of some 300 cherry trees, an ume (plum) orchard, and other seasonal flowers.

At the castle, one can enjoy various musical concerts and performances. Alternatively, on the grounds you can also head down to the baseball field, kyudo (Japanese archery) range and Shudokan gymnasium to get in some sports training.

Philosopher’s Walk, Kyoto

Ready for a beautiful stroll lined with hundreds of sakura trees? Philosopher’s Walk, also known as Tetsugaku No Michi, is a 2-kilometre long path along Kyoto’s Higashiyama district. The path begins around Ginkakuji and finishes in the neighborhood of Nanzenji.

It gets its name from Nishida Kitaro, one of Japan’s most famous philosophers, who was believed to practice meditation while walking this route. As you stroll, take respite at one of the restaurants, cafes, and boutiques that cross your path. For folks who like to explore, the Honen-in temple is also just a short walk away from the canal.

Kintaikyo Bridge, Yamaguchi

Simply a must for hanami, Kintaikyo Bridge in Yamaguchi is one of the most picturesque spots for cherry blossom season. A pedestrian bridge built in 1673, the path across Nishiki River spans a series of five wooden arches.

The hub combining elements of water and flora has earned two stars in the 2013 Michelin Green Guide to Japan. In April, the location attracts various tourist and locals alike thanks to its changing foliage and sakura blooms. Explore the nearby Kikko Park and Iwakuni Castle for a wonderful day out.

Kinkai Central Park (Nagasaki)

Kinkai Central Park is another hit for sakura season. Almost made for Instagram or TikTok feeds, the magical nature ground features a beautiful suspension bridge with an overlapping canopy of cherry blossoms. The perfect backdrop for any photo, take a leisurely stroll or pack a picnic with your boo for an added dash of romance.

This article was first published in City Nomads.