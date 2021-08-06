Chew your way through National Day: Subway Singapore offers 6 cookies for just $5.60

If you've ever been to Subway, you'd know about the tempting stacks of cookies right by the counter.

This year, in celebration of Singapore's 56th birthday, Subway Singapore has jumped on the National Day promotion bandwagon and is offering a bundle deal of six cookies for $5.60, available now till Aug 10.

This means that the usual cost of $1.40 per cookie is now less than a dollar!

Last year, Subway offered a similar promotion.

Now, adding to the festivities, the popular sandwich franchise has introduced new menu additions such as the pandan cookie and rendang sub (beef/chicken).

The list of flavours in this year's cookie deal include Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Chip, Raspberry Cheesecake, Peanut Butter, White Chip Macadamia Nut, Oatmeal Raisin and Pandan Cookie.

Thanks Subway, you've made our cookie dreams crumb true.

Deal ends: Aug 10, 2021

