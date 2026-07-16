Chick-fil-A hatches second outlet at Millenia Walk under different ownership

Chick-fil-A fans will soon have another spot to get their fix as the American fast food restaurant will be opening a second outlet in Singapore on July 30.

The new outlet will be located at Millenia Walk, the chain announced on Thursday (July 16).

Similar to the first, the second Chick-fil-A Singapore outlet will be run locally — this time by 40-year-old Deborah Ku, who has over 20 years of F&B experience. She leads a team of approximately 60 to 80 staff members.

"Having grown up in a culture rooted in warm hospitality, being part of Chick-fil-A's journey in Singapore is a dream come true not just for me, but also for my family, who have long admired the company's strong culture of care and commitment to the community," the new owner, who grew up helping at her family's restaurant Penang Place said.

"As we open our doors at Chick-fil-A Millenia Walk, I look forward to creating a welcoming place where guests feel genuinely cared for and where team members can grow, discover their potential, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others."

To mark the opening, Chick-fil-A Singapore is donating $25,000 to The Food Bank Singapore's latest food support initiative for tertiary students, launching officially in Q4 this year.

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This is part of the chain's ongoing commitment of donating $25,000 for every new outlet it opens in Singapore, which the chain announced prior to its launch here.

It will also join in on the Chick-fil-A A Shared Table programme, which redirects surplus food to beneficiaries of The Food Bank Singapore. It has helped create more than 42 million meals globally, according to the restaurant.

Diners at the new outlet can expect the same menu as Chick-fil-A's first Bugis outlet, including signature classics such as the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich and Chick-fil-A potato fries.

This comes alongside the newly-expanded menu launched in June featuring frosted treats, including the Frosted Lemonade and Frosted Coffee.

Operating hours will be from 10.30am to 9.30pm, Mondays through Saturdays.

The outlet will close on Sundays, the same as the first outlet in Bugis. This is due to a tradition started by Chick-fil-A's founder Truett Cathy, who wants to allow his employees a day to rest, spend time with family or worship.

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First founded in the US in 1946, Chick-fil-A is a fast food chain specialising in chicken sandwiches.

Its first Singapore outlet at Bugis+ is run by franchisee Chyn Koh. Opened in December 2025, it also marked the chain's first permanent store in Asia.

Address: Millenia Walk, Raffles Boulevard #01-54/55/56 Singapore 039596

Opening hours: 10.30am to 9.30pm (Monday to Saturday)

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carol.ong@asiaone.com