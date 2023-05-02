Chicken rice battle: Thai woman says Bangkok's version is better than Singapore's

Chicken rice is considered a culinary treasure in Singapore, so it is no surprise that you can find superb versions of it here.

Or so we thought.

Thai graphic designer Bonita Nongluk took it upon herself to see which city has the best chicken rice: Singapore or Bangkok?

In the 84-second clip Bonita posted on TikTok, she mentioned that she is a "self-proclaimed expert" when it comes to chicken rice since she has tried it countless times. But she added a disclaimer that she might be biased because of her Thai heritage.

First up, representing Singapore is the well-known Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice. Bonita went down to the Michelin Bib Gourmand-listed hawker stall at Maxwell Food Centre to try their famed dish.

The dish cost $4.50 and came with a mound of rice, poached chicken, slices of cucumber and chilli sauce.

After tasting it, Bonita highlighted Tian Tian's chicken as the star of the dish. Besides finding the meat juicy, she also praised the stall as they "didn't skimp out on the skin".

But apart from that, she found other parts of the dish unremarkable.

She mentioned the rice was "nothing crazy" and the sauce was average. But her biggest issue had to be that there was no accompanying soup.

She gave the chicken a five out of five rating, but the rice got a three out of five.

For the condiments, she gave it a three out of five as well. The pricing was also part of the rating, and she gave it a four out of five.

And for the (lack of) soup? Unsurprisingly, she gave it a zero.

In total, Singapore's chicken rice only scored 60 per cent.

Moving on to the Thai-style chicken rice, Bonita headed over to Go-Ang Kaomunkai Pratunam in Bangkok. Why this restaurant you ask? It could be because it has been a Michelin Bib Gourmand award winner since 2018.

The meal came with their usual side dishes – chicken blood and soup. The total cost of the meal was only $2.

After trying the chicken, she found Singapore's counterpart was "slightly better", perhaps she found Tian Tian's chicken juicier.

With that said, Go-Ang Kaomunkai Pratunam sauces were highly raved.

She also loved the soup, and the standout had to be the chicken blood as it complemented "everything so perfectly".

Both the chicken and rice got a four out of five score, while the soup got a three out of five.

The condiments and price got a perfect score of five out five.

Overall, the Thai-style chicken rice fared better than Singapore's version with an overall score of 84 per cent.

"In the end, Tian Tian's lack of soup was their greatest downfall," Bonita mentioned in the video. "With a simple dish like Hainanese chicken rice, every little thing counts."

Netizens' reactions

The comments section was filled with polarising opinions.

Some felt that Tian Tian was not the best representative, with better chicken rice options available in Singapore.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/munchiesbybon

On the other hand, some netizens praised the Thai version for its unique chilli sauce.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/munchiesbybon

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/munchiesbybon

Others felt that the soup is not an important part of Singapore's chicken rice and the focus should have been on the chicken.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/munchiesbybon

Singapore vs Thailand: Chicken rice

So what's the difference between the two Asian countries' take on Hainanese chicken rice?

It boils down to the sauces.

Singapore's version has a trio of sauces: dark soy sauce, chilli and ginger.

Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice has been around the block since 1987. One way to find the stall at Maxwell Food Centre is to follow the snaking queue during lunch hour. And if you must know, even the late travel and food author Anthony Bourdain approved of the stall's chicken rice.

The chilli served in Thai-style chicken rice is packed with heat and flavour. With a dark red appearance, the dipping sauce is made with soybeans, ginger and chilli.

Go-Ang Kaomunkai Pratunam has attracted locals and tourists alike for more than 60 years. Now, you don't have to travel all the way to Bangkok to savour their chicken rice as there are five branches in Singapore.

Want more chicken rice?

There are quite a number of noteworthy chicken rice spots in Singapore.

If you like your chicken poached, your best bet is Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice.

But if you are a bigger fan of the rice, then you might want to hit up Loy Kee Best Chicken Rice. The rice served here is fragrant and tasty enough to eat it on its own.

Want to try this humble dish in an upscale setting? Head down to Chatterbox at Mandarin Orchard Singapore where the chicken rice is as impressive as its price tag at $25.

READ ALSO: Singapore spicy coconut soup? Canadian TikToker's food review triggers netizens

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.