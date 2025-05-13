Chicken Supremo owners retiring after 34 years, hawker stall to continue under new owner

Fans of Chicken Supremo were hit with a wave of mixed emotions after recent news that the popular Western hawker stall in Jurong would be closing down.

An announcement about its impending closure seen online last Wednesday (May 7) had drawn the attention of longtime customers.

But the eatery, which has been operating since 1991, took to its Facebook page this past Sunday to clarify that it will not be closing down.

Rather, the original owners noted that they will be retiring after more than three decades and that the business is set to continue under new stewardship soon.

The caption read: "Uncle together with Makcik will be retiring after 34 wonderful years, but the stall will continue operations under a new owner."

Chicken Supremo's new chapter is set to start in June and the stall will be helmed by a "passionate young Malay-Muslim hawker".

"We seek your patience and understanding during this transition period as the team has been truly overwhelmed by the support from all of you," the caption added.

In the post, the owners urged fans to keep their eyes peeled on their social media page for the latest updates.

Customers took to the post's comments section to share their well wishes, with many congratulating the owners on their retirement and hoping the quality of food served at the stall would remain.

One Facebook user wrote: "Hopefully, the new owner will continue with the legacy as well as the taste."

Established in 1991, Chicken Supremo has grown to be a favourite among residents in the west, serving up Western classics such as Chicken Cutlet, Chicken Chop and Fish and Chip.

Address: 493 Jurong West Street 41, #01-02/03, Singapore 640493

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 1.45pm to 9.30pm. Closed on weekends.

[[nid:717424]]

amierul@asiaone.com