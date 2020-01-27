Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?

Since your December-born child started preschool, his progress with learning has been slower than his older classmates who were born in the beginning of the year.

They always seem more mature than him and are able to grasp new concepts more quickly - older children seem to have an unfair educational advantage.

This effect of age difference when starting education is well documented, with ample research evidence from different countries that older pupils in a class tend to score higher on tests of numeracy and literacy than their younger classmates.

By the end of primary school, this gap in educational attainments can be as much as 12 per cent.

Studies have also found that older pupils are more likely to stay on longer at school and are more likely to attend top universities, which indicates the effects can be long-lasting.

Some parents are so concerned by these findings that they delay their kid's entry into school so that the age difference works in their child's favour, and some parents even plan conception so that their yet-to-be-born child arrives at the time of year that will ensure he is one of the oldest pupils in his class when he starts his education.

But don't despair - there's plenty you can do to help him along:

1. TREAT HIM AS AN INDIVIDUAL

Remember that every child is different, and that these results about the effect of age difference are only general trends that do not inevitably apply to every single child in every single school.

Each preschool, primary school and high school has some younger pupils who outstrip their older classmates in learning, sport and other school-related activities.

A lot comes down to the child's unique blend of skills, talents and abilities. So encourage his particular interests and characteristics.

2. THE SCHOOL MATTERS