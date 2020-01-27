Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?

PHOTO: The Straits Times
Hidayah Idris
Young Parents

Since your December-born child started preschool, his progress with learning has been slower than his older classmates who were born in the beginning of the year.

They always seem more mature than him and are able to grasp new concepts more quickly - older children seem to have an unfair educational advantage.

This effect of age difference when starting education is well documented, with ample research evidence from different countries that older pupils in a class tend to score higher on tests of numeracy and literacy than their younger classmates.

By the end of primary school, this gap in educational attainments can be as much as 12 per cent.

Studies have also found that older pupils are more likely to stay on longer at school and are more likely to attend top universities, which indicates the effects can be long-lasting.

Some parents are so concerned by these findings that they delay their kid's entry into school so that the age difference works in their child's favour, and some parents even plan conception so that their yet-to-be-born child arrives at the time of year that will ensure he is one of the oldest pupils in his class when he starts his education.

But don't despair - there's plenty you can do to help him along:

1. TREAT HIM AS AN INDIVIDUAL

Remember that every child is different, and that these results about the effect of age difference are only general trends that do not inevitably apply to every single child in every single school.

Each preschool, primary school and high school has some younger pupils who outstrip their older classmates in learning, sport and other school-related activities.

A lot comes down to the child's unique blend of skills, talents and abilities. So encourage his particular interests and characteristics.

2. THE SCHOOL MATTERS

The quality of the preschool and school makes a significant difference to his progress.

When you visit each potential school - don't just go for branded ones - look at the teachers' attitudes (are the staff positive and enthusiastic?), the teaching methods (are pupils challenged by the curriculum?), the facilities (is the building modern, multipurpose and well maintained), and learning support (what help is given for pupils with learning difficulties?).

You need to be satisfied that this school will be the best match to your kid's abilities, personality and characteristics.

3. IMPACT OF DELAYED ENTRY

While delaying preschool could, on the surface, resolve the issue of the age gap, it carries risks as well. Your child's brain grows remarkably during the first five years of life, perhaps more than at any other time in his life.

If you put his education and learning experiences on hold for a year, while you wait for the next class, his brain will continue to develop.

Therefore, delayed entry to school could potentially deprive your child of stimulation that could better promote brain growth at that stage in his life.

4. PROVIDE SOCIAL STIMULATION

Older pupils mix with younger pupils who are typically less mature and less socially confident. Therefore their social peer group is often less challenging than might normally be expected.

In contrast, younger pupils have the opportunity to mix with, and learn from, their more mature peers, and this can benefit them socially.

Whatever age your kid is when he starts school, provide opportunities for him to mix with others close to his own age, outside the classroom.

5. TAKE AN INTEREST

The factor that has the most influence over Junior's progress at preschool and school - that totally outweighs the potential effect of age difference - is the interest and involvement you take in his education and learning.

It is vital you choose a high-quality school, encourage his learning, make sure he completes assignments, help him solve learning challenges when they arise, and arrange additional teaching for him if there are areas of weakness - that's much more important that his age at starting school.

This article was first published in Young Parents.

More about
Lifestyle parenting Education and Schools Pre-schools child

TRENDING

NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash
NBA: Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter &#039;Mambacita&#039; died pursuing her basketball dream
NBA: Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter 'Mambacita' died pursuing her basketball dream
Wuhan virus: China death toll spikes to 80, over 2,700 cases confirmed
Wuhan virus: China death toll spikes to 80, over 2,700 cases confirmed
Wuhan virus: Singapore to impose 14 days leave of absence for those in schools, healthcare and eldercare who travelled to China
Wuhan virus: Singapore to impose 14 days leave of absence for those in schools, healthcare and eldercare who travelled to China
Singapore confirms 4th case of Wuhan virus; patient from Wuhan stayed at Sentosa hotel
Singapore confirms 4th case of Wuhan virus; patient from Wuhan stayed at Sentosa hotel
Andie Chen says ang bao &#039;married rule&#039; is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Andie Chen says ang bao 'married rule' is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
8 guys reveal the real reasons why they cheat, and they have nothing to do with sex
8 guys reveal the real reasons why they cheat, and they have nothing to do with sex
6 things to do during CNY if you&#039;re not visiting relatives
6 things to do during CNY if you're not visiting relatives
Kneeling down to &#039;bai nian&#039;? &#039;Twinning&#039; on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Kneeling down to 'bai nian'? 'Twinning' on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Wuhan virus: 18 Singapore residents and 10 Scoot staff back home from Hangzhou on a Scoot relief flight
Wuhan virus: 18 Singapore residents and 10 Scoot staff back home from Hangzhou on a Scoot relief flight
China&#039;s President Xi Jinping warns Wuhan virus spread is &#039;accelerating&#039;, country facing &#039;grave situation&#039;
China's President Xi Jinping warns Wuhan virus spread is 'accelerating', country facing 'grave situation'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES