Children with stricter mothers more likely to become alcoholics

Strict fathers encouraged children to have high standards but didn't have depressive symptoms.

"We can only speculate that demanded obedience by fathers operates differently than demanded obedience by mothers. It may be perceived as a form of caring by fathers to have rules for offspring even when those rules are unyielding," the researchers commented in their analysis of the results.

EFFECTS OF BEING STRICT ON KIDS ARE DIFFERENT FOR MUMS AND DADS

Dr Patock-Peckham advised her inspiration behind the study was her students whom she saw on a daily basis.

"This model is inspired by some very perfectionistic individuals who used to work in my lab. I became interested in this topic after observing some of my more technically talented students develop alcohol use disorders or relapse from alcohol addiction," she shared.

The stress of exams and studying can lead to depression and anxiety. Dr Patock-Peckham noticed that her students didn't cope with the pressure of doing well.