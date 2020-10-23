Children under 5 at lowest risk of getting Covid-19 from adults: KKH study

A household transmission study conducted by the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) found that children under five years old had the lowest risk of getting infected by adults as they may be more resistant to the virus.

From March to April 2020, researchers looked at 213 children under 16 years old who were tested for Covid-19. They would be tested if an adult in the same household was diagnosed with the disease.

Among the 137 households with confirmed Covid-19 exposure that were surveyed, 13 cases of adult-to-child transmission were detected across seven households, according to results published on Tuesday (Oct 13).

Children under five years of age were found to have lower rates of getting infected by adults as compared to older children, following exposure to a household member with Covid-19.

The adult-to-child transmission rate is as follows:

1.3 per cent for children under five

​8.1 per cent for children aged ​five to nine

9.8 per cent for children aged 10 to 16

“The very low adult-to-child transmission rate among young children under five years old in households may suggest that strict compliance with infection control may be able to mitigate or reduce the risk of transmission from adults to children in household settings,” said Dr Yung Chee Fu, consultant at the KKH’s Infectious Disease Service.